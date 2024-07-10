In today's fast-paced world, a microwave oven is indispensable in any kitchen. Whether you're cooking, reheating, or defrosting, a reliable microwave can significantly streamline your culinary tasks. However, with the multitude of options available, selecting the best microwave oven can be daunting. This comprehensive buying guide delves into the top 8 microwave ovens in India for 2024, highlighting leading brands and their standout features to assist you in finding the ideal model for your specific requirements.

We'll explore the best brands renowned for their efficiency and durability, detailing key features such as cooking modes, capacity, energy efficiency, and ease of use. From advanced technologies to user-friendly controls and sleek designs, our guide aims to simplify your decision-making process, ensuring you make a well-informed choice that enhances your kitchen experience.

1. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

The Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG is a versatile and efficient microwave oven that offers 20 different menus for various cooking needs. Its sleek silver design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 800 watts

Control Type: Feather Touch

Auto Cook Menu: 20

Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and elegant design Limited capacity for larger dishes Wide range of cooking menus Child lock feature for safety

2. IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)

The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a stylish and efficient microwave oven that is perfect for continental recipes. With its sleek silver finish and easy-to-use controls, it's a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 24 liters

Power: 900 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad

Auto Cook Menu: 71

Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for versatile cooking Slightly higher power consumption Wide range of auto cook menus Child lock for added safety

Also Read: Best microwave ovens: Check out our selection of top 7 options for all your kitchen needs

The Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG is a sleek and compact microwave oven that offers quick and efficient cooking. Its black finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 800 watts

Control Type: Feather Touch

Auto Cook Menu: 38

Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and space-saving design Limited capacity for larger dishes Quick and efficient cooking Wide range of auto cook menus

Also Read: Microwaves under ₹25,000: Top 10 affordable choices

The LG Microwave MS2043BP is a reliable and durable microwave oven that offers quick and easy cooking. Its black finish and starter kit make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 700 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad

Auto Cook Menu: 52

Child Lock: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable and durable construction No child lock feature Quick and easy cooking Wide range of auto cook menus

Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Avail best prices on microwave and oven with up to 52% off on top products

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG is a versatile and stylish microwave oven that offers convection cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its mirror finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 23 liters

Power: 1000 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad

Auto Cook Menu: 61

Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convection cooking for versatile recipes Slightly higher power consumption Stylish mirror finish Wide range of auto cook menus

Also Read: Top 10 grill microwaves, convection microwaves and OTGs: Grill anyway you want

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG is a powerful and efficient microwave oven that offers convection cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its black finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 27 liters

Power: 1200 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High capacity for versatile cooking Higher power consumption Powerful convection cooking Wide range of auto cook menus

Also Read: Grab Amazon deals on microwave ovens and avail up to 31% off on highly-rated models from top brands

The Samsung Microwave MS23A3513AK-TL is a sleek and powerful microwave oven that offers quick and efficient cooking. Its black finish and durable construction make it a reliable choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 23 liters

Power: 800 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad

Auto Cook Menu: 45

Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and durable construction Slightly lower capacity Quick and efficient cooking Wide range of auto cook menus

Also Read: 10 Best affordable microwaves under ₹10,000: Top deals on Samsung, Panasonic and more

The Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF is a versatile and efficient microwave oven that offers grilling and cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its white finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 800 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad

Auto Cook Menu: 38

Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Grilling and cooking for versatile recipes Limited capacity for larger dishes Sleek and elegant design Wide range of auto cook menus

Top 5 features of best microwave ovens:

Best Microwave Ovens Capacity (Litres) Power Control Type Auto Cook Menu Child Lock Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG 20L 800 watts Feather Touch 20 Yes IFB Microwave 24PM2S 24L 900 watts Touch Key Pad 71 Yes Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG 20L 800 watts Feather Touch 38 Yes LG Microwave MS2043BP 20L 700 watts Touch Key Pad 52 No Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG 23L 1000 watts Touch Key Pad 61 Yes Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG 27L 1200 watts Touch Key Pad 101 Yes Samsung Microwave MS23A3513AK-TL 23L 800 watts Touch Key Pad 45 Yes Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF 20L 800 watts Touch Key Pad 38 Yes

Best value for money microwave oven brand:

IFB is a popular brand and its product, the IFB Microwave 24PM2S (Silver), is the best value for money with its large capacity, extensive auto cook menu, and added safety features. It offers great functionality at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall microwave oven brand:

Panasonic is a big hit with customers and its Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG (Black) stands out as the best overall product with its high capacity, powerful convection cooking, and extensive auto cook menu. It offers unmatched versatility and performance, making it the top choice for discerning users.

Factors to consider while choosing the best microwave oven brand:

Brand reputation: Consider brands with a proven track record for reliability and customer satisfaction.

Cooking requirements: Choose a brand that offers models catering to your cooking needs, whether reheating, cooking, or baking.

Technology and features: Look for brands incorporating advanced technologies like convection cooking, grill options, and sensor cooking for precise results.

Energy efficiency: Opt for brands with energy-efficient models to reduce electricity consumption and running costs.

Build quality: Select brands known for durable construction and easy maintenance, ensuring longevity and hassle-free use.

Warranty and support: Check for comprehensive warranty coverage and reliable after-sales service to address any issues promptly.

FAQs

Question : What is the capacity of the microwave ovens?

Ans : The capacity of the microwave ovens ranges from 20 liters to 27 liters, offering options for small to large cooking needs.

Question : Do the microwave ovens have child lock features?

Ans : Yes, most of the microwave ovens mentioned in the list come with a child lock feature for added safety during cooking.

Question : What is the power consumption of these microwave ovens?

Ans : The power consumption ranges from 700 watts to 1200 watts, providing options for energy-efficient cooking.

Question : Are the microwave ovens suitable for grilling and convection cooking?

Ans : Yes, certain models such as the Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF and Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG offer grilling and convection cooking features for versatile recipes.

