Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jul 10 2024 12:19:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.45 -1.95%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.15 -0.35%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,628.00 -0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 377.20 0.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 852.40 -0.99%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best microwave ovens in India: Top 8 picks for efficient cooking, reheating, baking and grilling needs
BackBack

Best microwave ovens in India: Top 8 picks for efficient cooking, reheating, baking and grilling needs

Affiliate Desk

Find the top 8 best microwave ovens in India for 2024, with detailed reviews, pros, cons, and a comparison table to aid in making an informed decision.

Top 8 microwave ovens: Combining efficiency, style, and advanced features.Premium
Top 8 microwave ovens: Combining efficiency, style, and advanced features.

In today's fast-paced world, a microwave oven is indispensable in any kitchen. Whether you're cooking, reheating, or defrosting, a reliable microwave can significantly streamline your culinary tasks. However, with the multitude of options available, selecting the best microwave oven can be daunting. This comprehensive buying guide delves into the top 8 microwave ovens in India for 2024, highlighting leading brands and their standout features to assist you in finding the ideal model for your specific requirements.

We'll explore the best brands renowned for their efficiency and durability, detailing key features such as cooking modes, capacity, energy efficiency, and ease of use. From advanced technologies to user-friendly controls and sleek designs, our guide aims to simplify your decision-making process, ensuring you make a well-informed choice that enhances your kitchen experience.

1. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

The Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG is a versatile and efficient microwave oven that offers 20 different menus for various cooking needs. Its sleek silver design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven:

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Power: 800 watts
  • Control Type: Feather Touch
  • Auto Cook Menu: 20
  • Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and elegant designLimited capacity for larger dishes
Wide range of cooking menus
Child lock feature for safety

2. IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)

The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a stylish and efficient microwave oven that is perfect for continental recipes. With its sleek silver finish and easy-to-use controls, it's a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven:

  • Capacity: 24 liters
  • Power: 900 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad
  • Auto Cook Menu: 71
  • Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large capacity for versatile cookingSlightly higher power consumption
Wide range of auto cook menus
Child lock for added safety

Also Read: Best microwave ovens: Check out our selection of top 7 options for all your kitchen needs

The Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG is a sleek and compact microwave oven that offers quick and efficient cooking. Its black finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven:

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Power: 800 watts
  • Control Type: Feather Touch
  • Auto Cook Menu: 38
  • Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and space-saving designLimited capacity for larger dishes
Quick and efficient cooking
Wide range of auto cook menus

Also Read: Microwaves under 25,000: Top 10 affordable choices

The LG Microwave MS2043BP is a reliable and durable microwave oven that offers quick and easy cooking. Its black finish and starter kit make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven:

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Power: 700 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad
  • Auto Cook Menu: 52
  • Child Lock: No

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Reliable and durable constructionNo child lock feature
Quick and easy cooking
Wide range of auto cook menus

Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Avail best prices on microwave and oven with up to 52% off on top products

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG is a versatile and stylish microwave oven that offers convection cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its mirror finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven:

  • Capacity: 23 liters
  • Power: 1000 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad
  • Auto Cook Menu: 61
  • Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convection cooking for versatile recipesSlightly higher power consumption
Stylish mirror finish
Wide range of auto cook menus

Also Read: Top 10 grill microwaves, convection microwaves and OTGs: Grill anyway you want

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG is a powerful and efficient microwave oven that offers convection cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its black finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven:

  • Capacity: 27 liters
  • Power: 1200 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad
  • Auto Cook Menu: 101
  • Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High capacity for versatile cookingHigher power consumption
Powerful convection cooking
Wide range of auto cook menus

Also Read: Grab Amazon deals on microwave ovens and avail up to 31% off on highly-rated models from top brands

The Samsung Microwave MS23A3513AK-TL is a sleek and powerful microwave oven that offers quick and efficient cooking. Its black finish and durable construction make it a reliable choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven:

  • Capacity: 23 liters
  • Power: 800 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad
  • Auto Cook Menu: 45
  • Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and durable constructionSlightly lower capacity
Quick and efficient cooking
Wide range of auto cook menus

Also Read: 10 Best affordable microwaves under 10,000: Top deals on Samsung, Panasonic and more

The Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF is a versatile and efficient microwave oven that offers grilling and cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its white finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven:

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Power: 800 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad
  • Auto Cook Menu: 38
  • Child Lock: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Grilling and cooking for versatile recipesLimited capacity for larger dishes
Sleek and elegant design
Wide range of auto cook menus

Top 5 features of best microwave ovens:

 

Best Microwave OvensCapacity (Litres)PowerControl TypeAuto Cook MenuChild Lock
Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG20L800 wattsFeather Touch20Yes
IFB Microwave 24PM2S24L900 wattsTouch Key Pad71Yes
Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG20L800 wattsFeather Touch38Yes
LG Microwave MS2043BP20L700 wattsTouch Key Pad52No
Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG23L1000 wattsTouch Key Pad61Yes
Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG27L1200 wattsTouch Key Pad101Yes
Samsung Microwave MS23A3513AK-TL23L800 wattsTouch Key Pad45Yes
Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF20L800 wattsTouch Key Pad38Yes

Best value for money microwave oven brand:

IFB is a popular brand and its product, the IFB Microwave 24PM2S (Silver), is the best value for money with its large capacity, extensive auto cook menu, and added safety features. It offers great functionality at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall microwave oven brand:

Panasonic is a big hit with customers and its Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG (Black) stands out as the best overall product with its high capacity, powerful convection cooking, and extensive auto cook menu. It offers unmatched versatility and performance, making it the top choice for discerning users.

Factors to consider while choosing the best microwave oven brand:

Brand reputation: Consider brands with a proven track record for reliability and customer satisfaction.

Cooking requirements: Choose a brand that offers models catering to your cooking needs, whether reheating, cooking, or baking.

Technology and features: Look for brands incorporating advanced technologies like convection cooking, grill options, and sensor cooking for precise results.

Energy efficiency: Opt for brands with energy-efficient models to reduce electricity consumption and running costs.

Build quality: Select brands known for durable construction and easy maintenance, ensuring longevity and hassle-free use.

Warranty and support: Check for comprehensive warranty coverage and reliable after-sales service to address any issues promptly.

Similar articles for you:

Microwaves under 25,000: Top 10 affordable choices

Best microwave ovens: Check out our selection of top 7 options for all your kitchen needs

Best microwave: Cook to your heart's content with our top 8 picks

10 Best affordable microwaves under 10,000: Top deals on Samsung, Panasonic and more

FAQs

Question : What is the capacity of the microwave ovens?

Ans : The capacity of the microwave ovens ranges from 20 liters to 27 liters, offering options for small to large cooking needs.

Question : Do the microwave ovens have child lock features?

Ans : Yes, most of the microwave ovens mentioned in the list come with a child lock feature for added safety during cooking.

Question : What is the power consumption of these microwave ovens?

Ans : The power consumption ranges from 700 watts to 1200 watts, providing options for energy-efficient cooking.

Question : Are the microwave ovens suitable for grilling and convection cooking?

Ans : Yes, certain models such as the Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF and Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG offer grilling and convection cooking features for versatile recipes.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 10 Jul 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue