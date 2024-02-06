 Best microwave ovens: Top 7 you can buy today | Mint
Best microwave ovens: Top 7 you can buy today

 Affiliate Desk

Find the perfect microwave oven for your needs with our comprehensive comparison of the top 7 models available on Amazon.

Investing in the best microwave will only enhance your cooking experience.
Investing in the best microwave will only enhance your cooking experience.

Looking for the best microwave oven to suit your needs? With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to make a decision. We have curated a list of the top 7 microwave ovens available on Amazon, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed choice. Whether you're looking for a countertop microwave, convection microwave, or a combination microwave, we've got you covered.

1. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave (MJEN326PK)

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave (MJEN326PK) is a versatile and efficient option for those looking for a high-quality microwave. With its innovative charcoal lighting heater, it ensures faster cooking while retaining the natural flavors of the food. Its Healthy Heart frying feature uses less oil, making it a healthier option for cooking. The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave (MJEN326PK)

  • Capacity: 32 liters
  • Convection: Yes
  • Warranty: 1 year
  • Power: 900 watts
  • Auto Cook Menu: Yes

Pros

Cons

Charcoal lighting heater for faster cooking

Relatively high price point

Healthy Heart frying feature for healthier cooking

2. Samsung Convection Microwave (MC28A6035QS TL)

The Samsung Convection Microwave (MC28A6035QS TL) is a sleek and stylish option that offers a range of cooking options. With its slim fry technology, it allows for healthier frying using little to no oil, making it a great choice for health-conscious individuals. Its convection technology ensures even cooking and browning, while the fermentation function is perfect for making dough or yogurt.

Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave (MC28A6035QS TL)

  • Capacity: 28 liters
  • Convection: Yes
  • Warranty: 1 year
  • Power: 2900 watts
  • Slim Fry Technology: Yes

Pros

Cons

Slim fry technology for healthier frying

Slightly smaller capacity compared to other models

Convection technology for even cooking

Also read: 32L microwave ovens: Top 5 cooking solutions for heavy cooking

3. LG Neochef Charcoal Healthy Microwave (MJEN326UL)

The LG Neochef Charcoal Healthy Microwave (MJEN326UL) is a compact and efficient option for those looking for a reliable microwave. Its charcoal lighting heater ensures fast and even cooking, while the Healthy Heart frying feature allows for healthier cooking with less oil. The smart inverter technology ensures precise cooking and defrosting, making it a versatile choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of 3. LG Neochef Charcoal Healthy Microwave (MJEN326UL)

  • Capacity: 32 liters
  • Convection: No
  • Warranty: 1 year
  • Power: 1200 watts
  • Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros

Cons

Charcoal lighting heater for fast cooking

Not suitable for convection cooking

Smart inverter technology for precise cooking

4. Microwave Combination with Programming (KMW-5PJ)

The Microwave Combination with Programming (KMW-5PJ) is a versatile and multi-functional option for those looking for a combination microwave. With its 5 power levels and 10 auto cook menus, it offers a range of cooking options to suit any dish. The combination cooking feature allows for simultaneous cooking using convection and microwave, making it a great choice for busy kitchens.

Specifications of Microwave Combination with Programming (KMW-5PJ)

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Convection: Yes
  • Warranty: 1 year
  • Power: 900 watts
  • Auto Cook Menu: 10

Pros

Cons

Combination cooking for simultaneous convection and microwave cooking

Relatively smaller capacity compared to other models

5 power levels for versatile cooking

5. LG Convection Microwave (MJ3296BFT Black)

The LG Convection Microwave (MJ3296BFT Black) is a high-capacity and versatile option for those looking for a reliable convection microwave. With its 32-liter capacity, it is perfect for large families and frequent entertainers. The Charcoal Lighting Heater ensures fast and natural cooking, while the Health Plus menu offers a range of healthy cooking options.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave (MJ3296BFT Black)

  • Capacity: 32 liters
  • Convection: Yes
  • Warranty: 1 year
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Health Plus Menu: Yes

Pros

Cons

High capacity for large families

Relatively higher power consumption

Health Plus menu for healthy cooking options

6. HAFELE Built-in Microwave (AIDA 28)

The HAFELE Built-in Microwave (AIDA 28) is a sleek and space-saving option for those looking for a built-in microwave. With its stylish design and compact size, it is perfect for modern kitchens with limited counter space. The easy-to-use touch control panel and versatile cooking options make it a convenient choice for any home.

Specifications of HAFELE Built-in Microwave (AIDA 28)

  • Capacity: 28 liters
  • Convection: No
  • Warranty: 1 year
  • Power: 1400 watts
  • Built-in Design: Yes

Pros

Cons

Sleek and space-saving built-in design

Not suitable for convection cooking

Versatile cooking options

Also read: 20 Best Microwave Ovens In India

7. Faber 5 Functions Universal Microwave

The Faber 5 Functions Universal Microwave is a versatile and comprehensive option for those looking for a multi-functional microwave. With its 5 power levels and 5 auto cook menus, it offers a range of cooking options to suit any dish. The universal microwave function allows for versatile cooking, making it a great choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Faber 5 Functions Universal Microwave

  • Capacity: 23 liters
  • Convection: Yes
  • Warranty: 1 year
  • Power: 800 watts
  • Universal Microwave Function: Yes

Pros

Cons

Versatile and comprehensive cooking options

Relatively smaller capacity compared to other models

Universal microwave function for versatile cooking

Comparison Table

 

FeatureLG Charcoal Convection Microwave (MJEN326PK)Samsung Convection Microwave (MC28A6035QS TL)LG Neochef Charcoal Healthy Microwave (MJEN326UL)Microwave Combination with Programming (KMW-5PJ)LG Convection Microwave (MJ3296BFT Black)HAFELE Built-in Microwave (AIDA 28)Faber 5 Functions Universal Microwave
Capacity32 liters28 liters32 liters25 liters32 liters28 liters23 liters
ConvectionYesYesNoYesYesNoYes
Warranty1 year1 year1 year1 year1 year1 year1 year

Best value for money:

The Microwave Combination with Programming (KMW-5PJ) offers the best value for money with its versatile combination cooking and a range of auto cook menus, making it a great choice for those looking for a multi-functional microwave at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The LG Convection Microwave (MJ3296BFT Black) stands out as the best overall product with its high capacity, fast and natural cooking, and a range of healthy cooking options, making it ideal for large families and frequent entertainers.

How to find the perfect Best Microwave:

To find the perfect microwave, determine the type (countertop, over-the-range, built-in), capacity, and power level suitable for your cooking needs. Look for models with intuitive controls, reliable safety features, and efficient energy consumption. Evaluate additional functions like convection cooking, defrosting, and smart sensors. Read user reviews and compare prices for the best value.

FAQs

Question : What is the warranty period for these microwave ovens?

Ans : All the microwave ovens listed come with a standard 1-year warranty for peace of mind and added protection.

Question : Do these microwave ovens have child lock features?

Ans : Yes, most of the models listed come with a child lock feature to ensure safety and prevent accidental use.

Question : Can these microwave ovens be used for baking?

Ans : Yes, all the convection microwave ovens listed offer baking capabilities, making them versatile for a range of cooking needs.

Question : Do these microwave ovens have a grill function?

Ans : Yes, many of the models listed offer grill functions for added cooking versatility and options.

