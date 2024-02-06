Best microwave ovens: Top 7 you can buy today

Looking for the best microwave oven to suit your needs? With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to make a decision. We have curated a list of the top 7 microwave ovens available on Amazon, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed choice. Whether you're looking for a countertop microwave, convection microwave, or a combination microwave, we've got you covered.

1. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave (MJEN326PK)

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave (MJEN326PK) is a versatile and efficient option for those looking for a high-quality microwave. With its innovative charcoal lighting heater, it ensures faster cooking while retaining the natural flavors of the food. Its Healthy Heart frying feature uses less oil, making it a healthier option for cooking. The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave (MJEN326PK)

Capacity: 32 liters

Convection: Yes

Warranty: 1 year

Power: 900 watts

Auto Cook Menu: Yes

Pros Cons Charcoal lighting heater for faster cooking Relatively high price point Healthy Heart frying feature for healthier cooking

2. Samsung Convection Microwave (MC28A6035QS TL)

The Samsung Convection Microwave (MC28A6035QS TL) is a sleek and stylish option that offers a range of cooking options. With its slim fry technology, it allows for healthier frying using little to no oil, making it a great choice for health-conscious individuals. Its convection technology ensures even cooking and browning, while the fermentation function is perfect for making dough or yogurt.

Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave (MC28A6035QS TL)

Capacity: 28 liters

Convection: Yes

Warranty: 1 year

Power: 2900 watts

Slim Fry Technology: Yes

Pros Cons Slim fry technology for healthier frying Slightly smaller capacity compared to other models Convection technology for even cooking

3. LG Neochef Charcoal Healthy Microwave (MJEN326UL)

The LG Neochef Charcoal Healthy Microwave (MJEN326UL) is a compact and efficient option for those looking for a reliable microwave. Its charcoal lighting heater ensures fast and even cooking, while the Healthy Heart frying feature allows for healthier cooking with less oil. The smart inverter technology ensures precise cooking and defrosting, making it a versatile choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of 3. LG Neochef Charcoal Healthy Microwave (MJEN326UL)

Capacity: 32 liters

Convection: No

Warranty: 1 year

Power: 1200 watts

Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros Cons Charcoal lighting heater for fast cooking Not suitable for convection cooking Smart inverter technology for precise cooking

4. Microwave Combination with Programming (KMW-5PJ)

The Microwave Combination with Programming (KMW-5PJ) is a versatile and multi-functional option for those looking for a combination microwave. With its 5 power levels and 10 auto cook menus, it offers a range of cooking options to suit any dish. The combination cooking feature allows for simultaneous cooking using convection and microwave, making it a great choice for busy kitchens.

Specifications of Microwave Combination with Programming (KMW-5PJ)

Capacity: 25 liters

Convection: Yes

Warranty: 1 year

Power: 900 watts

Auto Cook Menu: 10

Pros Cons Combination cooking for simultaneous convection and microwave cooking Relatively smaller capacity compared to other models 5 power levels for versatile cooking

5. LG Convection Microwave (MJ3296BFT Black)

The LG Convection Microwave (MJ3296BFT Black) is a high-capacity and versatile option for those looking for a reliable convection microwave. With its 32-liter capacity, it is perfect for large families and frequent entertainers. The Charcoal Lighting Heater ensures fast and natural cooking, while the Health Plus menu offers a range of healthy cooking options.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave (MJ3296BFT Black)

Capacity: 32 liters

Convection: Yes

Warranty: 1 year

Power: 3000 watts

Health Plus Menu: Yes

Pros Cons High capacity for large families Relatively higher power consumption Health Plus menu for healthy cooking options

6. HAFELE Built-in Microwave (AIDA 28)

The HAFELE Built-in Microwave (AIDA 28) is a sleek and space-saving option for those looking for a built-in microwave. With its stylish design and compact size, it is perfect for modern kitchens with limited counter space. The easy-to-use touch control panel and versatile cooking options make it a convenient choice for any home.

Specifications of HAFELE Built-in Microwave (AIDA 28)

Capacity: 28 liters

Convection: No

Warranty: 1 year

Power: 1400 watts

Built-in Design: Yes

Pros Cons Sleek and space-saving built-in design Not suitable for convection cooking Versatile cooking options

7. Faber 5 Functions Universal Microwave

The Faber 5 Functions Universal Microwave is a versatile and comprehensive option for those looking for a multi-functional microwave. With its 5 power levels and 5 auto cook menus, it offers a range of cooking options to suit any dish. The universal microwave function allows for versatile cooking, making it a great choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Faber 5 Functions Universal Microwave

Capacity: 23 liters

Convection: Yes

Warranty: 1 year

Power: 800 watts

Universal Microwave Function: Yes

Pros Cons Versatile and comprehensive cooking options Relatively smaller capacity compared to other models Universal microwave function for versatile cooking

Comparison Table

Feature LG Charcoal Convection Microwave (MJEN326PK) Samsung Convection Microwave (MC28A6035QS TL) LG Neochef Charcoal Healthy Microwave (MJEN326UL) Microwave Combination with Programming (KMW-5PJ) LG Convection Microwave (MJ3296BFT Black) HAFELE Built-in Microwave (AIDA 28) Faber 5 Functions Universal Microwave Capacity 32 liters 28 liters 32 liters 25 liters 32 liters 28 liters 23 liters Convection Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Warranty 1 year 1 year 1 year 1 year 1 year 1 year 1 year

Best value for money:

The Microwave Combination with Programming (KMW-5PJ) offers the best value for money with its versatile combination cooking and a range of auto cook menus, making it a great choice for those looking for a multi-functional microwave at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The LG Convection Microwave (MJ3296BFT Black) stands out as the best overall product with its high capacity, fast and natural cooking, and a range of healthy cooking options, making it ideal for large families and frequent entertainers.

How to find the perfect Best Microwave:

To find the perfect microwave, determine the type (countertop, over-the-range, built-in), capacity, and power level suitable for your cooking needs. Look for models with intuitive controls, reliable safety features, and efficient energy consumption. Evaluate additional functions like convection cooking, defrosting, and smart sensors. Read user reviews and compare prices for the best value.

FAQs

Question : What is the warranty period for these microwave ovens?

Ans : All the microwave ovens listed come with a standard 1-year warranty for peace of mind and added protection.

Question : Do these microwave ovens have child lock features?

Ans : Yes, most of the models listed come with a child lock feature to ensure safety and prevent accidental use.

Question : Can these microwave ovens be used for baking?

Ans : Yes, all the convection microwave ovens listed offer baking capabilities, making them versatile for a range of cooking needs.

Question : Do these microwave ovens have a grill function?

Ans : Yes, many of the models listed offer grill functions for added cooking versatility and options.

