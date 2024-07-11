Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jul 11 2024 09:30:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 170.00 1.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 381.15 -0.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,614.55 -0.72%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 856.15 0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,017.85 1.23%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best microwave ovens with convection and grill in India: Top 6 picks of 2024 that aid versatile cooking
BackBack

Best microwave ovens with convection and grill in India: Top 6 picks of 2024 that aid versatile cooking

Affiliate Desk

Searching for a versatile microwave oven with convection and grill? Discover our top 6 picks for the best all-in-one microwave ovens in India for 2024.

Top Convection Microwave Ovens: Grilling Made Easy and Efficient.Premium
Top Convection Microwave Ovens: Grilling Made Easy and Efficient.

Microwave ovens with convection and grill capabilities have revolutionized the way we cook and bake. These multi-functional appliances offer the convenience of reheating and defrosting, as well as the ability to bake, grill, and roast. Whether you're a busy professional, a homemaker, or a cooking enthusiast, having an all-in-one microwave oven can greatly simplify your kitchen tasks. We've researched and compiled a list of the best microwave ovens with convection and grill features available in India. Our comprehensive guide will help you choose the perfect appliance to suit your needs and budget.

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM is a sleek and stylish appliance that offers a capacity of 32 liters, making it suitable for large families. It comes with a stainless steel cavity for uniform cooking and a motorized rotisserie for grilling. With 301 auto cook menu options, this microwave oven is perfect for preparing a variety of dishes with ease.

Specifications of LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven:

  • 32-liter capacity
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • 301 auto cook menu options
  • Child lock feature

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Spacious capacity for large familiesSlightly expensive
Stainless steel cavity for uniform cookingLimited color options
Motorized rotisserie for grilling

2. Samsung 28L, Hotblast, Slim Fry, Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making (MC28A6035QS/TL, Sliver, 10 Yr warranty, Gift for Every Occasion)

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS features a 28-liter capacity and a ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning and durability. It comes with a slim fry technology for healthier frying options and a fermentation function for preparing homemade curd. With a stylish design and a range of cooking modes, this microwave oven offers versatility and convenience.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Hotblast, Slim Fry, Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven:

  • 28-liter capacity
  • Ceramic enamel cavity
  • Slim fry technology
  • Fermentation function
  • Pre-programmed local recipes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaningLimited capacity for larger families
Slim fry technology for healthier fryingMay require additional accessories for certain recipes
Fermentation function for homemade curd

Also Read: Best microwave ovens: Check out our selection of top 7 options for all your kitchen needs

3. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG features a 23-liter capacity and a black mirror finish for a modern aesthetic. It comes with a dual heating system for efficient cooking and a vapor clean function for easy maintenance. With 101 auto cook menu options and a slimline design, this microwave oven is ideal for smaller kitchens and households.

Specifications of Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven:

  • 23-liter capacity
  • Black mirror finish
  • Dual heating system
  • Vapor clean function
  • 101 auto cook menu options

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Modern black mirror finishSmaller capacity for larger families
Dual heating system for efficient cookingLimited color options
Vapor clean function for easy maintenance

Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Avail best prices on microwave and oven with up to 52% off on top products

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG offers a 27-liter capacity and a black glass door with a floral pattern for a touch of elegance. It features a one-touch sensor cooking function for precise and convenient cooking, as well as a crusty plate accessory for crispy and delicious dishes. With its sleek design and versatile cooking options, this microwave oven is perfect for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven:

  • 27-liter capacity
  • Black glass door with floral pattern
  • One-touch sensor cooking
  • Crusty plate accessory
  • 51 auto cook menu options

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Elegant black glass door with floral patternMay require additional accessories for certain recipes
One-touch sensor cooking for precise resultsLimited color options
Crusty plate accessory for crispy dishes

Also Read: Microwaves under 25,000: Top 10 affordable choices

5. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK offers a 28-liter capacity and a ceramic enamel cavity for durability and easy cleaning. It comes with a tandoor technology for preparing authentic Indian dishes and a fermentation function for homemade curd. With a range of pre-programmed local recipes and a sleek design, this microwave oven is perfect for cooking enthusiasts and culinary explorers.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven:

  • 28-liter capacity
  • Ceramic enamel cavity
  • Tandoor technology
  • Fermentation function
  • Pre-programmed local recipes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaningLimited capacity for larger families
Tandoor technology for authentic Indian dishesMay require additional accessories for certain recipes
Fermentation function for homemade curd

Also Read: Grab Amazon deals on microwave ovens and avail up to 31% off on highly-rated models from top brands

The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV features a 28-liter capacity and a quartz heater for fast and efficient cooking. It comes with a motorized rotisserie for grilling and a stainless steel cavity for uniform cooking. With a range of auto cook menu options and a sleek black design, this microwave oven offers versatility and convenience for everyday cooking and baking.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven:

  • 28-liter capacity
  • Quartz heater
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • 251 auto cook menu options

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Quartz heater for fast and efficient cookingSlightly expensive
Motorized rotisserie for grillingLimited color options
Stainless steel cavity for uniform cooking

Top 5 features with best microwave oven convection and grill:

 

Best Microwave Oven Convection and GrillCapacity (Litres)Cavity TypeGrilling FunctionAuto Cook Menu OptionsDesign
LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM32LStainless steelMotorized rotisserie301 optionsSleek and stylish
Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS28LCeramic enamelSlim fry technologyPre-programmed local recipesModern design
Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG23LBlack mirrorDual heating system101 optionsSlimline design
Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG27LBlack glassOne-touch sensor cooking51 optionsElegant floral pattern
Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK28LCeramic enamelTandoor technologyPre-programmed local recipesSleek and versatile
LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV28LQuartzMotorized rotisserie251 optionsSleek black design

Best value for money of microwave oven with convection and grill:

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK offers the best value for money with its versatile ceramic enamel cavity, tandoor technology, and pre-programmed local recipes. It provides a range of cooking options and convenient features at an affordable price point, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Also Read: Best convection microwave ovens in India 2024: Top 9 choices for efficient and versatile cooking, baking and grilling

Best overall microwave oven with convection and grill:

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a spacious 32-liter capacity, a stainless steel cavity, a motorized rotisserie for grilling, and 301 auto cook menu options. Its sleek and stylish design, along with its versatile cooking capabilities, make it the top choice for discerning users.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best microwave oven all-in-one:

Cooking functions: Ensure the microwave has multiple functions, including convection, grill, and microwave modes, for versatile cooking.

Capacity: Select a capacity that suits your family's needs. Larger families may require a bigger oven.

Power levels: Check for adjustable power levels to provide flexibility in cooking different types of food.

Ease of use: Look for user-friendly controls and a clear display for easy operation.

Energy efficiency:  Choose energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills.

Brand and warranty: Opt for reputable brands offering good customer service and a reliable warranty..

Also Read: Best microwave ovens in India: Top 8 picks for efficient cooking, reheating, baking and grilling needs

Similar articles for you

Microwaves under 25,000: Top 10 affordable choices

10 Best affordable microwaves under 10,000: Top deals on Samsung, Panasonic and more

FAQs

Question : What is the capacity of these microwave ovens?

Ans : The capacity of the microwave ovens ranges from 23 liters to 32 liters, catering to different household sizes and cooking needs.

Question : Do these microwave ovens come with a grilling function?

Ans : Yes, all the microwave ovens mentioned in the article come with a grilling function, such as a motorized rotisserie or slim fry technology, for versatile cooking options.

Question : Are the cavity types easy to clean?

Ans : The microwave ovens feature durable and easy-to-clean cavity types, such as stainless steel, ceramic enamel, and black glass, ensuring convenient maintenance.

Question : Do these microwave ovens offer pre-programmed cooking options?

Ans : Yes, the microwave ovens offer a variety of pre-programmed auto cook menu options, including local recipes, making it easy to prepare a wide range of dishes.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 11 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue