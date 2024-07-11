Microwave ovens with convection and grill capabilities have revolutionized the way we cook and bake. These multi-functional appliances offer the convenience of reheating and defrosting, as well as the ability to bake, grill, and roast. Whether you're a busy professional, a homemaker, or a cooking enthusiast, having an all-in-one microwave oven can greatly simplify your kitchen tasks. We've researched and compiled a list of the best microwave ovens with convection and grill features available in India. Our comprehensive guide will help you choose the perfect appliance to suit your needs and budget.

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM is a sleek and stylish appliance that offers a capacity of 32 liters, making it suitable for large families. It comes with a stainless steel cavity for uniform cooking and a motorized rotisserie for grilling. With 301 auto cook menu options, this microwave oven is perfect for preparing a variety of dishes with ease.

Specifications of LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven:

32-liter capacity

Stainless steel cavity

Motorized rotisserie

301 auto cook menu options

Child lock feature

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious capacity for large families Slightly expensive Stainless steel cavity for uniform cooking Limited color options Motorized rotisserie for grilling

2. Samsung 28L, Hotblast, Slim Fry, Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making (MC28A6035QS/TL, Sliver, 10 Yr warranty, Gift for Every Occasion)

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS features a 28-liter capacity and a ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning and durability. It comes with a slim fry technology for healthier frying options and a fermentation function for preparing homemade curd. With a stylish design and a range of cooking modes, this microwave oven offers versatility and convenience.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Hotblast, Slim Fry, Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven:

28-liter capacity

Ceramic enamel cavity

Slim fry technology

Fermentation function

Pre-programmed local recipes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning Limited capacity for larger families Slim fry technology for healthier frying May require additional accessories for certain recipes Fermentation function for homemade curd

Also Read: Best microwave ovens: Check out our selection of top 7 options for all your kitchen needs

3. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG features a 23-liter capacity and a black mirror finish for a modern aesthetic. It comes with a dual heating system for efficient cooking and a vapor clean function for easy maintenance. With 101 auto cook menu options and a slimline design, this microwave oven is ideal for smaller kitchens and households.

Specifications of Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven:

23-liter capacity

Black mirror finish

Dual heating system

Vapor clean function

101 auto cook menu options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern black mirror finish Smaller capacity for larger families Dual heating system for efficient cooking Limited color options Vapor clean function for easy maintenance

Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Avail best prices on microwave and oven with up to 52% off on top products

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG offers a 27-liter capacity and a black glass door with a floral pattern for a touch of elegance. It features a one-touch sensor cooking function for precise and convenient cooking, as well as a crusty plate accessory for crispy and delicious dishes. With its sleek design and versatile cooking options, this microwave oven is perfect for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven:

27-liter capacity

Black glass door with floral pattern

One-touch sensor cooking

Crusty plate accessory

51 auto cook menu options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant black glass door with floral pattern May require additional accessories for certain recipes One-touch sensor cooking for precise results Limited color options Crusty plate accessory for crispy dishes

Also Read: Microwaves under ₹25,000: Top 10 affordable choices

5. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK offers a 28-liter capacity and a ceramic enamel cavity for durability and easy cleaning. It comes with a tandoor technology for preparing authentic Indian dishes and a fermentation function for homemade curd. With a range of pre-programmed local recipes and a sleek design, this microwave oven is perfect for cooking enthusiasts and culinary explorers.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven:

28-liter capacity

Ceramic enamel cavity

Tandoor technology

Fermentation function

Pre-programmed local recipes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning Limited capacity for larger families Tandoor technology for authentic Indian dishes May require additional accessories for certain recipes Fermentation function for homemade curd

Also Read: Grab Amazon deals on microwave ovens and avail up to 31% off on highly-rated models from top brands

The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV features a 28-liter capacity and a quartz heater for fast and efficient cooking. It comes with a motorized rotisserie for grilling and a stainless steel cavity for uniform cooking. With a range of auto cook menu options and a sleek black design, this microwave oven offers versatility and convenience for everyday cooking and baking.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven:

28-liter capacity

Quartz heater

Motorized rotisserie

Stainless steel cavity

251 auto cook menu options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quartz heater for fast and efficient cooking Slightly expensive Motorized rotisserie for grilling Limited color options Stainless steel cavity for uniform cooking

Top 5 features with best microwave oven convection and grill:

Best Microwave Oven Convection and Grill Capacity (Litres) Cavity Type Grilling Function Auto Cook Menu Options Design LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM 32L Stainless steel Motorized rotisserie 301 options Sleek and stylish Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS 28L Ceramic enamel Slim fry technology Pre-programmed local recipes Modern design Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG 23L Black mirror Dual heating system 101 options Slimline design Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG 27L Black glass One-touch sensor cooking 51 options Elegant floral pattern Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK 28L Ceramic enamel Tandoor technology Pre-programmed local recipes Sleek and versatile LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV 28L Quartz Motorized rotisserie 251 options Sleek black design

Best value for money of microwave oven with convection and grill:

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK offers the best value for money with its versatile ceramic enamel cavity, tandoor technology, and pre-programmed local recipes. It provides a range of cooking options and convenient features at an affordable price point, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Also Read: Best convection microwave ovens in India 2024: Top 9 choices for efficient and versatile cooking, baking and grilling

Best overall microwave oven with convection and grill:

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a spacious 32-liter capacity, a stainless steel cavity, a motorized rotisserie for grilling, and 301 auto cook menu options. Its sleek and stylish design, along with its versatile cooking capabilities, make it the top choice for discerning users.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best microwave oven all-in-one:

Cooking functions: Ensure the microwave has multiple functions, including convection, grill, and microwave modes, for versatile cooking.

Capacity: Select a capacity that suits your family's needs. Larger families may require a bigger oven.

Power levels: Check for adjustable power levels to provide flexibility in cooking different types of food.

Ease of use: Look for user-friendly controls and a clear display for easy operation.

Energy efficiency: Choose energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills.

Brand and warranty: Opt for reputable brands offering good customer service and a reliable warranty..

Also Read: Best microwave ovens in India: Top 8 picks for efficient cooking, reheating, baking and grilling needs

Similar articles for you

Microwaves under ₹25,000: Top 10 affordable choices

10 Best affordable microwaves under ₹10,000: Top deals on Samsung, Panasonic and more

FAQs

Question : What is the capacity of these microwave ovens?

Ans : The capacity of the microwave ovens ranges from 23 liters to 32 liters, catering to different household sizes and cooking needs.

Question : Do these microwave ovens come with a grilling function?

Ans : Yes, all the microwave ovens mentioned in the article come with a grilling function, such as a motorized rotisserie or slim fry technology, for versatile cooking options.

Question : Are the cavity types easy to clean?

Ans : The microwave ovens feature durable and easy-to-clean cavity types, such as stainless steel, ceramic enamel, and black glass, ensuring convenient maintenance.

Question : Do these microwave ovens offer pre-programmed cooking options?

Ans : Yes, the microwave ovens offer a variety of pre-programmed auto cook menu options, including local recipes, making it easy to prepare a wide range of dishes.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!