Best mini mixer grinders in India 2024: 9 compact, small, and affordable picks

If you are in the market for a mini mixer grinder, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will explore the top 10 mini mixer grinders available in India for 2022. Whether you are looking for a compact, small, or affordable option, we have got you covered. We will dive into the product details, specifications, pros, and cons of each mixer grinder to help you make an informed decision. So, let's get started and find the perfect mini mixer grinder for your needs.

1. Wonderchef Nutri-Blend 400 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Wonderchef Nutri-Blend is a powerful and versatile mini mixer grinder that can handle a variety of tasks. Its compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any kitchen. With its 400-watt motor, it can easily grind and blend fruits, vegetables, and spices. Its durable stainless steel blades ensure efficient and precise grinding. The Wonderchef Nutri-Blend also comes with two unbreakable jars for added convenience. Overall, it is a great option for those looking for a reliable and efficient mini mixer grinder.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-Blend 400 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

400 watts motor

Compact and sleek design

Durable stainless steel blades

Two unbreakable jars

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 400-watt motor May be slightly noisy Compact and sleek design Durable stainless steel blades

2. COOKWELL Bullet Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

The COOKWELL Bullet Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient mini mixer grinder that offers great value for money. It comes with three durable jars for grinding, blending, and mixing. The 500-watt motor ensures powerful performance and smooth operation. The COOKWELL Bullet Mixer Grinder is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient choice for busy households. With its sleek silver finish and compact size, it is a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of COOKWELL Bullet Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

500 watts motor

Three durable jars

Stylish silver finish

Compact and sleek design

Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 500-watt motor May be slightly heavy Stylish silver finish Compact and sleek design

3. NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder for Smoothies and Shakes

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile and efficient mini mixer grinder that is perfect for making smoothies and shakes. Its 400-watt motor ensures powerful performance and smooth operation. The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder comes with durable stainless steel blades for precise grinding and blending. Its compact and sleek design makes it a great addition to any kitchen. With its easy-to-use controls and convenient features, it is a popular choice for health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder for Smoothies and Shakes

400 watts motor

Durable stainless steel blades

Compact and sleek design

Easy-to-use controls

Ideal for smoothies and shakes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 400-watt motor May be slightly noisy Durable stainless steel blades Compact and sleek design

4. Philips HL7505/02 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

The Philips HL7505/02 Mixer Grinder is a high-quality and reliable mini mixer grinder that offers great performance. Its 500-watt motor ensures powerful grinding and blending. The Philips HL7505/02 Mixer Grinder comes with three durable jars for versatile use. Its sleek design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular choice for modern kitchens. With its sturdy construction and efficient operation, it is a top pick for those looking for a durable and long-lasting mini mixer grinder.

Specifications of Philips HL7505/02 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

500 watts motor

Three durable jars

Sleek and modern design

Sturdy construction

Easy-to-use controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 500-watt motor May be slightly expensive Sleek and modern design Sturdy construction

5. Activa Nutri-Mixer Grinder with 5 Years Warranty

The Activa Nutri-Mixer Grinder is a reliable and efficient mini mixer grinder that comes with a 5-year warranty. Its 450-watt motor ensures powerful performance and smooth operation. The Activa Nutri-Mixer Grinder comes with durable stainless steel blades for precise grinding and blending. Its easy-to-clean design and convenient features make it a popular choice for busy households. With its long-lasting warranty and affordable price, it is a great value for money option.

Specifications of Activa Nutri-Mixer Grinder with 5 Years Warranty

450 watts motor

Durable stainless steel blades

Easy-to-clean design

5-year warranty

Affordable price

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 450-watt motor May be slightly heavy Long-lasting 5-year warranty Affordable price

6. Glen SA4045G 350-Watt Mini Grinder (White)

The Glen SA4045G Mini Grinder is a compact and stylish option for those looking for a small mixer grinder. Its 350-watt motor ensures efficient performance and smooth operation. The Glen SA4045G Mini Grinder comes with durable stainless steel blades for precise grinding and blending. Its sleek white design and convenient features make it a great addition to any modern kitchen. With its affordable price and reliable performance, it is a popular choice for those looking for a budget-friendly mini mixer grinder.

Specifications of Glen SA4045G 350-Watt Mini Grinder (White)

350 watts motor

Durable stainless steel blades

Sleek white design

Affordable price

Compact and stylish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 350-watt motor May be slightly noisy Sleek white design Affordable price

7. Prestige Express Mixer Grinder PEX-3.0

The Prestige Express Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile option for those looking for a reliable mini mixer grinder. Its 550-watt motor ensures efficient performance and smooth operation. The Prestige Express Mixer Grinder comes with durable stainless steel blades for precise grinding and blending. Its sleek design and convenient features make it a popular choice for modern kitchens. With its affordable price and long-lasting durability, it is a top pick for those looking for a high-quality mini mixer grinder.

Specifications of Prestige Express Mixer Grinder PEX-3.0

550 watts motor

Durable stainless steel blades

Sleek and modern design

Affordable price

Long-lasting durability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 550-watt motor May be slightly heavy Sleek and modern design Affordable price

8. Longway Sage Mixer Grinder with Powerful Motor

The Longway Sage Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient option for those looking for a high-performance mini mixer grinder. Its 600-watt motor ensures smooth and precise grinding and blending. The Longway Sage Mixer Grinder comes with durable stainless steel blades for efficient operation. Its sleek design and convenient features make it a popular choice for modern kitchens. With its powerful motor and affordable price, it is a great value for money option for those looking for a reliable mini mixer grinder.

Specifications of Longway Sage Mixer Grinder with Powerful Motor

600 watts motor

Durable stainless steel blades

Sleek and modern design

Powerful motor

Affordable price

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 600-watt motor May be slightly noisy Sleek and modern design Affordable price

9. DIGISMART Nutri-Grinder with Long-Lasting Warranty

The DIGISMART Nutri-Grinder is a reliable and efficient mini mixer grinder that comes with a long-lasting warranty. Its 450-watt motor ensures powerful performance and smooth operation. The DIGISMART Nutri-Grinder comes with durable stainless steel blades for precise grinding and blending. Its compact and sleek design makes it a great addition to any kitchen. With its affordable price and long-lasting warranty, it is a popular choice for those looking for a durable and reliable mini mixer grinder.

Specifications of DIGISMART Nutri-Grinder with Long-Lasting Warranty

450 watts motor

Durable stainless steel blades

Compact and sleek design

Affordable price

Long-lasting warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 450-watt motor May be slightly heavy Compact and sleek design Affordable price

Mini mixer grinder Top Features Comparison:

Best mini mixer grinder Motor Power Blades Jars Wonderchef Nutri-Blend 400 watts Durable stainless steel Two unbreakable jars COOKWELL Bullet Mixer Grinder 500 watts Durable stainless steel Three jars NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder 400 watts Durable stainless steel Single jar Philips HL7505/02 Mixer Grinder 500 watts Durable stainless steel Three jars Activa Nutri-Mixer Grinder 450 watts Durable stainless steel Three jars Glen SA4045G Mini Grinder 350 watts Durable stainless steel Single jar Prestige Express Mixer Grinder 550 watts Durable stainless steel Three jars Longway Sage Mixer Grinder 600 watts Durable stainless steel Three jars DIGISMART Nutri-Grinder 450 watts Durable stainless steel Single jar

Best value for money mini mixer grinder:

The Activa Nutri-Mixer Grinder stands out as the best value for money option. With its 450-watt motor, durable stainless steel blades, and 5-year warranty, it offers great performance and long-lasting durability at an affordable price.

Best overall mini mixer grinder:

Wonderchef Nutri-Blend stands out as the best overall product in this lineup. This versatile appliance offers a combination of blending, grinding, and juicing functions, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen. With its powerful motor and durable design, the Wonderchef Nutri-Blend can easily handle a variety of tasks, from making smoothies to grinding spices. It is also compact and easy to use, making it suitable for everyday use.

How to find the perfect mini mixer grinder:

When choosing the perfect mini mixer grinder, consider the motor power, blade quality, jar capacity, and overall design. Look for a product that offers reliable performance, durable construction, and convenient features to meet your specific needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of mini mixer grinders?

Ans : The price range of mini mixer grinders in India varies from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 5000, depending on the brand, motor power, and additional features.

Question : Are mini mixer grinders suitable for making smoothies and shakes?

Ans : Yes, most mini mixer grinders come with durable blades and powerful motors that are perfect for making smoothies and shakes.

Question : What is the warranty period for mini mixer grinders?

Ans : The warranty period for mini mixer grinders typically ranges from 1 to 5 years, depending on the brand and model.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a mini mixer grinder?

Ans : Key features to consider when choosing a mini mixer grinder include motor power, blade quality, jar capacity, design, and warranty.

