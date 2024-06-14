Looking for the best mixer grinder for home use? We've researched and compared the top 10 options in the market to help you make an informed decision.

Mixer grinders are an essential kitchen appliance for every Indian household. Whether you need to grind spices, make chutneys, or blend ingredients for your favourite recipes, a good mixer grinder can make your cooking experience more convenient and enjoyable. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you with this, we've curated a list of the 10 best mixer grinders for home use in India, considering factors like performance, price, and customer reviews. Read on to find the perfect one for your kitchen!

The Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs with ease. Its stainless steel juicer mesh ensures maximum extraction of juice, while the sturdy jar handles make it easy to use. The 3-speed control with incher function allows you to achieve the desired consistency for your ingredients. With its sleek design and durable build, this mixer grinder is a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue) 750 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Overload protection

3-speed control with incher

Stainless steel juicer mesh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient grinding Juicer jar capacity could be larger Sturdy and durable build Easy to use and clean

The Bajaj Rex 500 Watt Mixer Grinder is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on performance. With its 500 watts motor, it can handle all your grinding and blending tasks with ease. The vacuum feet ensure stability during operation, while the multifunctional blade system makes it versatile for various cooking needs. Whether you're grinding spices or making smoothies, this mixer grinder is up to the task.

Specifications of Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen 500 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Vacuum feet for stability

Multifunctional blade system

3-speed control with incher

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly option Slightly noisy during operation Versatile for various cooking needs Stable and efficient performance

The Philips HL7756/00 750 Watt Mixer Grinder is designed for convenient and efficient grinding. Its advanced air ventilation system ensures quick cooling of the motor, enhancing its durability and performance. The special gear drive technology and leak-proof jars make it a reliable choice for daily use. With its powerful motor and ergonomic design, this mixer grinder is a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 watts motor

3 leak-proof stainless steel jars

Advanced air ventilation system

Special gear drive technology

Ergonomic design for easy handling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick cooling motor for enhanced durability Slightly expensive compared to other models Leak-proof jars for mess-free operation Ergonomic design for easy handling

The Bajaj GX 1 Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that offers reliable performance for daily cooking needs. Its 500 watts motor ensures smooth and quick grinding, while the easy-grip jar handles make it convenient to use. The rust-proof body and multifunctional blade system make it a durable and versatile choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen 500 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Rust-proof body

Multifunctional blade system

Easy-grip jar handles

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient design Lacks overload protection feature Reliable performance for daily cooking needs Durable and versatile for various tasks

The Prestige IRIS Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance that combines power and elegance. With its 750 watts motor and stainless steel blades, it can handle all your grinding and blending needs with ease. The unique and innovative design adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen, making it a perfect choice for modern homemakers.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder 750 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Elegant and innovative design

Stainless steel blades

Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and elegant design Slightly higher price point Powerful motor for efficient performance Easy to clean and maintain

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance that offers superior grinding and blending capabilities. Its powerful 1000 watts motor and stone pounding technology ensure perfect texture and consistency for your ingredients. The uniquely designed blunt pounding blade with thick edges delivers higher impact grinding without compromising the taste and aroma of the food, making it a top choice for discerning home cooks.

Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN 1000 watts motor

Stone pounding technology

Unique blunt pounding blade

High-quality stainless steel jar

Overload protection for motor safety

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior grinding and blending capabilities Relatively higher price point Stone pounding technology for perfect texture and consistency High-quality build for durability

The Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watt Mixer Grinder is a sleek and powerful appliance that offers exceptional performance for all your grinding and blending needs. Its 750 watts Vega W5 motor ensures quick and efficient operation, while the unique Tri-Mate Couplers provide maximum performance and durability. The stainless steel jars with flow breakers make it easy to handle a variety of ingredients, making it a versatile choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinde 750 watts Vega W5 motor

Tri-Mate Couplers for maximum performance

Stainless steel jars with flow breakers

5 sturdy stainless steel blades

Elegant and sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for quick and efficient operation Slightly heavy compared to other models Unique Tri-Mate Couplers for maximum performance Sturdy and durable build

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that offers reliable performance for daily cooking needs. Its 500 watts motor ensures smooth and quick grinding, while the durable ABS body and unbreakable jar lids make it a long-lasting choice for any kitchen. The sleek and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen, making it a perfect choice for modern homemakers.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jar, 3 Blade, Silver) 500 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Durable ABS body

Unbreakable jar lids

Sleek and stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient design Slightly noisy during operation Reliable performance for daily cooking needs Sleek and stylish design

The Crompton BLK Powertron 750 Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that offers superior performance for all your grinding and blending needs. Its 750 watts motor and durable stainless steel jars ensure quick and efficient operation, while the unique flow breakers and ergonomic jar handles make it easy to handle a variety of ingredients. The high-quality build and elegant design make it a top choice for discerning home cooks.

Specifications of Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 750 watts motor

3 durable stainless steel jars

Flow breakers for better grinding

Ergonomic jar handles

Elegant and stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for superior performance Slightly heavy compared to other models Durable stainless steel jars for efficient operation Elegant and stylish design

best mixer grinder for home Top Features Comparison:

Best mixer grinders for home Motor Power Jar Material Special Feature Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 watts Stainless steel Juicer mesh Bajaj Rex 500 Watt Mixer Grinder 500 watts Stainless steel Vacuum feet Philips HL7756/00 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 watts Leak-proof stainless steel Air ventilation system Bajaj GX 1 Mixer Grinder 500 watts Stainless steel Rust-proof body Prestige IRIS Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 watts Stainless steel Innovative design Bosch TrueMixx Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder 1000 watts High-quality stainless steel Stone pounding technology Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 watts Stainless steel Tri-Mate Couplers Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 500 watts Stainless steel Durable ABS body Crompton BLK Powertron 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 watts Durable stainless steel Flow breakers

Best value for money mixer grinder for home: The Bajaj Rex 500 Watt Mixer Grinder stands out as the best value for money option in this category. Despite being budget-friendly, it offers reliable performance and versatile features, making it a great choice for daily use.

Best overall best mixer grinder for home: The Bosch TrueMixx Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder emerges as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its high-performance motor, stone pounding technology, and superior build quality. If you're looking for the top-of-the-line option, this is the one to go for.

How to find the perfect best mixer grinder for home: When choosing the perfect mixer grinder from our list, consider the motor power, jar material, special features, and your specific cooking needs. Look for options that offer reliable performance, durability, and user-friendly design. Also, take into account the price point and customer reviews to make an informed decision.

FAQs Question : What is the average price range for these mixer grinders? Ans : The average price range for these mixer grinders is between ₹2000 to ₹5000, depending on the brand, motor power, and additional features. Question : Which mixer grinder is best for Indian cooking? Ans : The Bosch TrueMixx Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder is considered the best for Indian cooking due to its stone pounding technology and high-quality stainless steel jars. Question : Do these mixer grinders come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, most of these mixer grinders come with a manufacturer's warranty ranging from 1 to 5 years, ensuring peace of mind for the buyers. Question : Are these mixer grinders suitable for heavy-duty grinding? Ans : Yes, the 750 watts motor options are suitable for heavy-duty grinding, making them ideal for processing tough ingredients and spices.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

