Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best mixer grinders under 2000: Top 10 options to chop and grind without overspending

Best mixer grinders under ₹2000: Top 10 options to chop and grind without overspending

Affiliate Desk

Looking for an affordable mixer grinder under 2000? Check out our list of the top 10 budget-friendly options available in India with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table.

Mixer grinders under 2000 will save you money, while providing high end features

Are you in search of the best mixer grinder under 2000? We've got you covered! In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 affordable mixer grinders available in India. Whether you're looking for a reliable option for daily use or a powerful grinder with multiple functions, we have something for everyone. This comprehensive guide will provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision before making a purchase.

1. Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - 2 Nutri bullet Jars for Smoothie & Blending, Chutney Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender - Stainless Steel Blades (LLMG39)

The Lifelong LLMG39 Mixer Grinder is a durable and efficient option for daily use. With its stainless-steel jars and powerful operation, it offers smooth and consistent grinding. This mixer grinder is manufactured with high-quality materials and is backed by a reliable warranty.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 500 Watt Mixie

  • 500-watt motor
  • Stainless steel jars
  • 3-speed control
  • Overload protection
  • Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Durable and efficientMay be noisy during operation
Smooth and consistent grinding
Reliable warranty

2. Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Features|3 SS Mixer Jars For Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|1 Year Warranty By Bajaj|White

The Bajaj Rex 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is a popular choice known for its powerful performance. With its 500-watt motor, it offers efficient grinding of various ingredients. This mixer grinder is ideal for everyday use and comes with multiple jars for different functions.

Specifications of Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen

  • 500-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Multifunctional blade system
  • Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceMay be bulky in size
Efficient grinding
Multiple jars for different functions

Also read: Best mixer grinders in India: Top 10 options for effortless blending and grinding

3. Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black

The Bajaj GX 1 Mixer Grinder is a compact and versatile option suitable for small families. With its 500-watt motor and easy-grip handles, it offers convenient and efficient operation. This mixer grinder is designed to deliver high performance and durability.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen

  • 500-watt motor
  • 3-speed control
  • Multifunctional blade system
  • Easy-grip handle
  • Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and versatileMay have limited capacity
Convenient and efficient operation
High performance and durability

4. Orient Electric 500W mixer grinder | Kitchen Kraft 500 MGKK50B3 with 3 SS jars | Longer life balanced coil motor | ABS body | Uniform grinding | 5 years motor warranty

The Orient Electric Kitchen MGKK50B3 Mixer Grinder is a reliable and stylish addition to any kitchen. With its 500-watt motor and flow breaker design, it ensures efficient grinding of various ingredients. This mixer grinder is designed for hassle-free use and easy cleaning.

Specifications of Orient Electric 500W mixer grinder | Kitchen Kraft 500

  • 500-watt motor
  • Flow breaker design
  • 3-speed control
  • Overload protection
  • Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Reliable and stylishMay have limited jar capacity
Efficient grinding
Hassle-free use and easy cleaning

Also read: Best mini mixer grinders in India 2024: 9 compact, small, and affordable picks

5. ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri 2 Jar Mixer Grinder Powerful 500 Watt Motor | Long Lasting Shock Proof Abs Body | Heavy Duty Motor With Nano - Grinding Technology, Black come with 2 year warranty

The Activa Nutri Mixer Grinder is a budget-friendly option known for its powerful performance. With its 500-watt motor and durable blades, it offers efficient grinding of various ingredients. This mixer grinder is ideal for everyday use and comes with a reliable warranty.

Specifications of ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri 2 Jar Mixer Grinder Powerful

  • 500-watt motor
  • Durable blades
  • 3-speed control
  • Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Budget-friendlyMay have limited jar options
Powerful performance
Efficient grinding

6. Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars for Grinding, Mixing, Juicing with Powerful Motor | 1 Year Warranty | (Black & Gray, 4 Jars)

The Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder is a versatile and efficient option suitable for various kitchen tasks. With its 500-watt motor and sturdy design, it ensures smooth and consistent grinding. This mixer grinder is designed for long-lasting performance and durability.

Specifications of Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

  • 500-watt motor
  • Sturdy design
  • 3-speed control
  • Overload protection
  • Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile and efficientMay have limited jar capacity
Smooth and consistent grinding
Long-lasting performance and durability

Also read: Best mixer grinder 1000 watts: Explore the top 9 options for effortless kitchen blending and grinding purposes

7. Longway Super Dlx 700 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars for Grinding, Mixing with Powerful Motor & Kwid 1100 Watt Dry Iron | 1 Year Warranty | (Black & Gray, Combo Offer)

The Longway Super Dlx Powerful Mixer Grinder is a reliable and powerful option for heavy-duty tasks. With its 600-watt motor and heavy-duty jars, it offers efficient grinding and blending. This mixer grinder is designed for high performance and comes with a reliable warranty.

Specifications of Longway Super Dlx 700 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars for Grinding

  • 600-watt motor
  • Heavy-duty jars
  • 3-speed control
  • Overload protection
  • Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Reliable and powerfulMay be noisy during operation
Efficient grinding and blending
High performance and durability

8. Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey)

The Crompton BLK Powertron Technology Mixer Grinder is a sophisticated and efficient option for modern kitchens. With its 750-watt motor and advanced technology, it ensures superior grinding performance. This mixer grinder is designed for convenience and long-lasting use.

Specifications of Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor

  • 750-watt motor
  • Powertron technology
  • Advanced motor protection
  • 5-speed control
  • Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sophisticated and efficientMay be expensive compared to other options
Superior grinding performance
Convenience and long-lasting use

Also read: Best mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options to consider for faster chopping and grinding

9. Longway Reo 550 Watt Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars for Grinding, Mixing, Blending, Juicing with Powerful Motor | 1 Year Warranty | (Black & Gray,4 Jars)

The Reo Grinding & Blending Mixer Grinder is a versatile and durable option suitable for various kitchen requirements. With its 500-watt motor and sharp blades, it offers efficient grinding and blending. This mixer grinder is designed for reliable performance and comes with a warranty.

Specifications of Longway Reo 550 Watt Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars for Grinding

  • 500-watt motor
  • Sharp blades
  • 3-speed control
  • Overload protection
  • Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile and durableMay have limited jar options
Efficient grinding and blending
Reliable performance

Also read: Best mixer grinders under 3000: Top 10 options to chop and grind without draining the wallet

best mixer grinder under 2000 Top Features Comparison:

Best mixer grinder under 2000500-watt motor3-speed controlWarranty
Lifelong LLMG39 Mixer Grinder1 year
Bajaj Rex 500-Watt Mixer Grinder1 year
Bajaj GX 1 Mixer Grinder1 year
Orient Electric Kitchen MGKK50B3 Mixer Grinder2 years
Activa Nutri Mixer Grinder1 year
Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder1 year
Longway Super Dlx Powerful Mixer Grinder2 years
Crompton BLK Powertron Technology Mixer Grinder2 years
Reo Grinding & Blending Mixer Grinder1 year

Best value for money mixer grinder under 2000:

The Bajaj Rex 500-Watt Mixer Grinder stands out as the best value for money option on our list. With its powerful performance, multiple jars, and reliable warranty, it offers great functionality at an affordable price.

Best overall mixer grinder under 2000:

The Crompton BLK Powertron Technology Mixer Grinder is our top pick for the best overall product. With its sophisticated design, advanced technology, and superior grinding performance, it is the ideal choice for modern kitchens.

Also read: Best mixer grinders under 1000: Affordable and budget-friendly options

How to find the perfect best mixer grinder under 2000:

When choosing the perfect mixer grinder from our list, consider the specific features and functions that align with your needs. Pay attention to motor power, jar capacity, warranty, and overall performance to make the best decision for your kitchen.

FAQs

Question : Is the warranty for each product the same?

Ans : No, the warranty duration varies for each product, ranging from 1 to 2 years.

Question : Are these mixer grinders suitable for heavy-duty tasks?

Ans : Yes, some of the mixer grinders listed above are designed for heavy-duty tasks with powerful motors and durable blades.

Question : Do these products come with overload protection?

Ans : Yes, most of the mixer grinders come with overload protection to ensure safety during operation.

Question : Can these mixer grinders handle different types of ingredients?

Ans : Absolutely, these mixer grinders are designed to handle various ingredients and offer efficient grinding and blending for versatile use.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.