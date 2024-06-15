Looking for an affordable mixer grinder under 2000? Check out our list of the top 10 budget-friendly options available in India with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table.

Are you in search of the best mixer grinder under 2000? We've got you covered! In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 affordable mixer grinders available in India. Whether you're looking for a reliable option for daily use or a powerful grinder with multiple functions, we have something for everyone. This comprehensive guide will provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision before making a purchase.

The Lifelong LLMG39 Mixer Grinder is a durable and efficient option for daily use. With its stainless-steel jars and powerful operation, it offers smooth and consistent grinding. This mixer grinder is manufactured with high-quality materials and is backed by a reliable warranty.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 500 Watt Mixie 500-watt motor

Stainless steel jars

3-speed control

Overload protection

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and efficient May be noisy during operation Smooth and consistent grinding Reliable warranty

The Bajaj Rex 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is a popular choice known for its powerful performance. With its 500-watt motor, it offers efficient grinding of various ingredients. This mixer grinder is ideal for everyday use and comes with multiple jars for different functions.

Specifications of Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen 500-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Multifunctional blade system

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance May be bulky in size Efficient grinding Multiple jars for different functions

The Bajaj GX 1 Mixer Grinder is a compact and versatile option suitable for small families. With its 500-watt motor and easy-grip handles, it offers convenient and efficient operation. This mixer grinder is designed to deliver high performance and durability.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen 500-watt motor

3-speed control

Multifunctional blade system

Easy-grip handle

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and versatile May have limited capacity Convenient and efficient operation High performance and durability

The Orient Electric Kitchen MGKK50B3 Mixer Grinder is a reliable and stylish addition to any kitchen. With its 500-watt motor and flow breaker design, it ensures efficient grinding of various ingredients. This mixer grinder is designed for hassle-free use and easy cleaning.

Specifications of Orient Electric 500W mixer grinder | Kitchen Kraft 500 500-watt motor

Flow breaker design

3-speed control

Overload protection

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable and stylish May have limited jar capacity Efficient grinding Hassle-free use and easy cleaning

The Activa Nutri Mixer Grinder is a budget-friendly option known for its powerful performance. With its 500-watt motor and durable blades, it offers efficient grinding of various ingredients. This mixer grinder is ideal for everyday use and comes with a reliable warranty.

Specifications of ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri 2 Jar Mixer Grinder Powerful 500-watt motor

Durable blades

3-speed control

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly May have limited jar options Powerful performance Efficient grinding

The Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder is a versatile and efficient option suitable for various kitchen tasks. With its 500-watt motor and sturdy design, it ensures smooth and consistent grinding. This mixer grinder is designed for long-lasting performance and durability.

Specifications of Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder 500-watt motor

Sturdy design

3-speed control

Overload protection

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and efficient May have limited jar capacity Smooth and consistent grinding Long-lasting performance and durability

The Longway Super Dlx Powerful Mixer Grinder is a reliable and powerful option for heavy-duty tasks. With its 600-watt motor and heavy-duty jars, it offers efficient grinding and blending. This mixer grinder is designed for high performance and comes with a reliable warranty.

Specifications of Longway Super Dlx 700 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars for Grinding 600-watt motor

Heavy-duty jars

3-speed control

Overload protection

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable and powerful May be noisy during operation Efficient grinding and blending High performance and durability

The Crompton BLK Powertron Technology Mixer Grinder is a sophisticated and efficient option for modern kitchens. With its 750-watt motor and advanced technology, it ensures superior grinding performance. This mixer grinder is designed for convenience and long-lasting use.

Specifications of Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor 750-watt motor

Powertron technology

Advanced motor protection

5-speed control

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sophisticated and efficient May be expensive compared to other options Superior grinding performance Convenience and long-lasting use

The Reo Grinding & Blending Mixer Grinder is a versatile and durable option suitable for various kitchen requirements. With its 500-watt motor and sharp blades, it offers efficient grinding and blending. This mixer grinder is designed for reliable performance and comes with a warranty.

Specifications of Longway Reo 550 Watt Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars for Grinding 500-watt motor

Sharp blades

3-speed control

Overload protection

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and durable May have limited jar options Efficient grinding and blending Reliable performance

Also read: Best mixer grinders under ₹3000: Top 10 options to chop and grind without draining the wallet

best mixer grinder under 2000 Top Features Comparison:

Best mixer grinder under ₹ 2000 500-watt motor 3-speed control Warranty Lifelong LLMG39 Mixer Grinder ✓ ✓ 1 year Bajaj Rex 500-Watt Mixer Grinder ✓ ✓ 1 year Bajaj GX 1 Mixer Grinder ✓ ✓ 1 year Orient Electric Kitchen MGKK50B3 Mixer Grinder ✓ ✓ 2 years Activa Nutri Mixer Grinder ✓ ✓ 1 year Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder ✓ ✓ 1 year Longway Super Dlx Powerful Mixer Grinder ✓ ✓ 2 years Crompton BLK Powertron Technology Mixer Grinder ✓ ✓ 2 years Reo Grinding & Blending Mixer Grinder ✓ ✓ 1 year

Best value for money mixer grinder under 2000: The Bajaj Rex 500-Watt Mixer Grinder stands out as the best value for money option on our list. With its powerful performance, multiple jars, and reliable warranty, it offers great functionality at an affordable price.

Best overall mixer grinder under 2000: The Crompton BLK Powertron Technology Mixer Grinder is our top pick for the best overall product. With its sophisticated design, advanced technology, and superior grinding performance, it is the ideal choice for modern kitchens.

How to find the perfect best mixer grinder under 2000: When choosing the perfect mixer grinder from our list, consider the specific features and functions that align with your needs. Pay attention to motor power, jar capacity, warranty, and overall performance to make the best decision for your kitchen.

FAQs Question : Is the warranty for each product the same? Ans : No, the warranty duration varies for each product, ranging from 1 to 2 years. Question : Are these mixer grinders suitable for heavy-duty tasks? Ans : Yes, some of the mixer grinders listed above are designed for heavy-duty tasks with powerful motors and durable blades. Question : Do these products come with overload protection? Ans : Yes, most of the mixer grinders come with overload protection to ensure safety during operation. Question : Can these mixer grinders handle different types of ingredients? Ans : Absolutely, these mixer grinders are designed to handle various ingredients and offer efficient grinding and blending for versatile use.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!