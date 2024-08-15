Looking for an affordable mixer grinder that doesn’t skimp on quality? You’re in the right place. In this detailed guide, we’ll explore the top 8 mixer grinders under ₹4000 available in India. These budget-friendly options are perfect for anyone, whether you’re a busy homemaker or a professional chef. A reliable mixer grinder can simplify your kitchen tasks, from grinding spices to preparing chutneys and smoothies.

These models offer a blend of excellent performance and durability without breaking the bank. We’ll delve into each option’s features, helping you find the best mixer grinder to suit your needs. With this guide, you’ll be equipped to choose a mixer grinder that balances affordability with efficiency, ensuring you get the most value for your money. Let’s uncover the perfect appliance for your culinary adventures.

1. Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue)

The Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. With its powerful motor and stainless steel blades, this mixer grinder can effortlessly grind even the toughest ingredients. Its sleek and compact design makes it a perfect addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder:

750 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Overload protection

3-speed control with incher

Sturdy handles for better grip

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient grinding Slightly noisy during operation Durable stainless steel jars Compact and sleek design

2. Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey)

The Butterfly Jet Elite 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a reliable and efficient kitchen companion. Its 750-watt motor ensures quick and efficient grinding, while the sturdy stainless steel blades make it perfect for a variety of tasks. With its 4-speed settings, you can easily control the grinding process to suit your needs.

Specifications of Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder:

750 watts motor

4 stainless steel jars

Shockproof ABS body

4-speed control knob

Anti-skid feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for fast grinding Relatively bulky design Durable and sturdy build quality Multiple speed settings for versatility

3. Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)

The Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is designed to deliver superior performance and durability. Its advanced air ventilation system ensures quick cooling of the motor, while the special rubber gaskets provide a secure and leak-proof operation. With its easy-grip handles, this mixer grinder is a pleasure to use.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder:

750 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Advanced air ventilation system

Leak-proof jar lids

Specialized blades for smooth grinding

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling system for prolonged use Limited speed settings Leak-proof and secure operation Easy-grip handles for comfortable use

4. Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | Grey

The Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile and efficient appliance for your kitchen. Its 750-watt motor ensures powerful and quick grinding, while the sleek and compact design makes it a great space-saving option. The sturdy stainless steel jars are perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder:

750 watts motor

4 stainless steel jars

Sturdy ABS body

3-speed control with pulse

Elegant design with LED indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient grinding Slightly noisy operation Sleek and compact design Sturdy and durable build quality

5. Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black

The Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder is a reliable and efficient appliance for your everyday kitchen needs. Its 500-watt motor ensures quick and efficient grinding, while the sturdy stainless steel blades make it perfect for a variety of tasks. The compact and elegant design adds a touch of style to your kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder:

500 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Sturdy ABS body

3-speed control with incher

Durable motor overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for everyday grinding Slightly lower wattage Compact and elegant design Durable build quality

7. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a compact and stylish appliance for your kitchen. Its 500-watt motor ensures quick and efficient grinding, while the durable stainless steel blades make it perfect for a variety of tasks. The sleek and elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder:

500 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Sturdy ABS body

3-speed control with pulse

Compact and stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for everyday grinding Slightly lower wattage Sleek and elegant design Durable build quality

8. Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder| 4 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars including Juicer Jar| 3-Speed Control with Pulse Effect| 1-Yr Warranty by Brand| Silver & Black

The Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance for your kitchen. Its 750-watt motor ensures powerful and quick grinding, while the sturdy stainless steel blades make it perfect for a variety of tasks. The elegant and modern design adds a touch of style to your kitchen.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder:

750 watts motor

4 stainless steel jars

Sturdy ABS body

3-speed control with incher

Elegant and modern design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient grinding Relatively bulky design Sleek and modern design Durable build quality

Top 3 features of best mixer grinders under ₹4000:

Best Mixer Grinders Under ₹ 4000 Motor Power No. of Jars Speed Control Prestige Iris 750 watts 3 3-speed with incher Butterfly Jet Elite 750 watts 4 4-speed control Philips HL7756/00 750 watts 3 Single speed Butterfly Smart 750 watts 4 3-speed with pulse Bajaj GX-1 500 watts 3 3-speed with incher Prestige IRIS 750 watts 3 3-speed with incher Cookwell Bullet 500 watts 3 3-speed with pulse Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 watts 4 3-speed with incher

Best value for money mixer grinder under ₹4000:

The Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its reliable performance and durable build quality. Despite its lower wattage, it is perfect for everyday grinding tasks and comes at an unbeatable price point.

Best overall mixer grinder under ₹4000:

The Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750-Watt Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its powerful motor, versatile features, and elegant design, it offers the perfect combination of performance and style for any kitchen.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best mixer grinders under ₹4000:

Power and performance: Opt for a mixer grinder with a motor power of at least 500 watts to ensure effective blending and grinding. Higher wattage means better performance and durability.

Build quality: Choose a mixer grinder with sturdy materials like stainless steel jars and high-grade plastic bodies for durability and ease of cleaning.

Jar types and capacities: Consider a model with multiple jars of varying capacities, such as a wet jar, dry jar, and chutney jar, to cater to diverse cooking needs.

Safety features: Ensure the mixer grinder has safety locks and anti-skid feet to prevent accidents and ensure stability during use.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price of these mixer grinders?

Ans : The average price of the mixer grinders listed here ranges from 2500 to 4000 rupees.

Question : Do these mixer grinders come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all the products mentioned come with a manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

Question : Are these mixer grinders suitable for heavy-duty grinding?

Ans : Yes, the 750-watt models are suitable for heavy-duty grinding of tough ingredients.

Question : What is the power consumption of these mixer grinders?

Ans : The power consumption ranges from 500 to 750 watts, depending on the model.

