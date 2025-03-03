Our Picks Best overall product Most powerful grinding High speed mixer grinder Affordable mixer grinder FAQs

A good mixer grinder is a must have in every kitchen, making daily cooking easier and faster. Brands like Philips, Prestige, Bajaj, and Maharaja offer great options under ₹5000, ensuring you get quality at a reasonable price. If you love homemade chutneys, fresh spice blends, or smooth dosa batter, the right mixer grinder can save time and effort.

Some models are built for tough grinding, while others focus on everyday tasks like blending and mixing. With different jar sizes and motor capacities, choosing the best one depends on your cooking needs. This guide will help you find the top options under ₹5000, making sure you invest in a reliable and efficient kitchen companion.

Let’s check out the best mixer grinders under ₹5000 that can make your daily cooking faster and easier.

The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500 watts is one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000, designed for smooth and hassle free grinding. Equipped with Nutri Pro features, it ensures better nutrient retention in food. The multifunctional blade system handles dry and wet grinding with ease, while the adjustable speed control lets you customize grinding as needed. Its three stainless steel jars offer longevity for everyday use, making it a great choice for home kitchens.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 22.4D x 13.3W x 22.8H cms Special Feature: Built In Grinder Controls Type: Knob Control Voltage: 230 Volts Reasons to buy Powerful 500 watts motor for efficient grinding Stainless steel jars ensure durability Reason to avoid Not ideal for very large quantities Can be slightly noisy at high speeds Click Here to Buy Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Features|3 SS Mixer Jars For Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|2 Year Warranty By Bajaj|Purple

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its efficient grinding, durable build, and easy-to-use speed control, making it a top pick for home kitchens.

Why choose this product?

If you want a trusted brand, reliable performance, and top features in a budget friendly option, this is one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000.

If you need a reliable kitchen companion, the Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder is a great pick under ₹5000. It comes with three stainless steel jars to handle grinding, blending, and mixing with ease. The 750 watt motor makes tough jobs like grinding masalas or making chutneys quick and effortless. With three speed control and a pulse function, you get better control over texture. It’s built to last and designed to simplify everyday cooking, making it a smart choice for any kitchen.

Specifications Capacity: 1500 mm Controls Type: Alloy Voltage: 240 volts Reasons to buy Durable stainless steel jars Powerful 750 watts motor for faster grinding Reason to avoid Can be a bit noisy at high speed Lids need a firm grip to prevent spills Click Here to Buy Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers appreciate the strong motor and smooth performance of this mixer grinder, though some find it a bit noisy at high speeds.

Why choose this product?

It’s one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000, offering power, durability, and ease for everyday cooking.

Tired of spending extra time grinding spices or making batter? The Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder makes it easy. With three stainless steel jars for dry and wet grinding and a polycarbonate juicer jar, you can whip up chutneys, smoothies, or masalas without effort. The 750 watts motor crushes even tough ingredients, and the easy to hold handles ensure a steady grip. Say goodbye to long prep times and bring home one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000 to simplify your kitchen work.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 18D x 51W x 29H cms Material Type: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Blade Material: Stainless Steel Reasons to buy Strong 750 watt motor for fast results Comes with a juicer jar Reason to avoid Can be noisy on high speed Plastic parts could be sturdier Click Here to Buy Butterfly Jet Elite 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Sturdy Polycarbonate Juicer Jar | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers appreciate the strong motor and multiple jars, though some mention it can be a bit noisy at high speed.

Why choose this product?

A well built mixer grinder under ₹5000 that helps with daily cooking needs.

Feeling frustrated with lumpy batters or unevenly ground spices? The Prestige Iris Plus Mixer Grinder is here to help. With a 750 watt motor, it powers through tough ingredients, making everyday kitchen tasks quicker. The set includes four stainless steel jars, one of which is a juicer jar for fresh fruit juices. Strong handles provide a firm grip, and the sharp blades ensure consistent grinding. If you are on a budget and looking for one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000 on Amazon, this will be your top contender.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 2D x 50W x 29H cms Blade Material: Stainless Steel Capacity: 1000 mm Reasons to buy Strong motor for quick grinding Includes a juicer jar Reason to avoid Can be a bit noisy Plastic body feels light Click Here to Buy Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades|

What buyers say on Amazon?

Buyers liked its powerful grinding but note that it can be a little noisy at high speeds.

Why choose this mixer grinder?

Among the best mixer grinders under ₹5000, this one stands out with its strong motor and added juicer jar.

Struggling to get the right texture in your spice blends or chutneys? The Philips HL7770/00 Mixer Grinder makes it simple. Its 800 watt motor ensures smooth and consistent grinding, while micro grind technology lets you choose between coarse, fine, or superfine textures for better control. If it’s dry masalas, wet pastes, or fresh dips, the three stainless steel jars handle all kitchen tasks effortlessly. If you’re looking for one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000, this one is built to deliver smooth results every time.

Specifications Voltage: 200 volts Special Feature: Adjustable Speed Control Item Dimensions D x W x H: 38.5D x 32W x 23.8H cms Reasons to buy High-power motor for fine grinding Texture control for different recipes Reason to avoid Slightly noisy at full speed Jars feel light for heavy-duty use Click Here to Buy Philips HL7770/00 Mixer Grinder, 800 Watt Powerful motor, 3 Jars, MicroGrind technology : Grind even 1 pepper; Choose Coarse, Fine, or Superfine for perfect textures every time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers really liked this mixer grinder's grinding precision, but a few find the noise levels higher than expected.

Why choose this product?

Among the best mixer grinders under ₹5000, this one ensures effortless grinding with precise texture control.

Long cooking hours because of slow grinding? The Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder speeds things up with its maxi grind technology, giving you fine, even textures in less time. The Motor Vent X technology prevents overheating, keeping the motor cool even with heavy use. It comes with three stainless steel jars for grinding and a juicer jar for fresh juice. If you need one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000, this is a trustworthy option for your daily cooking requirements.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 21D x 24W x 26H cms Voltage: 249 volts Colour: Black and Turquoise Reasons to buy Strong motor for faster grinding Cooling technology extends motor life Reason to avoid Can be a bit noisy Juicer jar lid could be sturdier Click Here to Buy Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars and 1 Juicer Jar, Black & Green) (AMEO-4JARS)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers praise its powerful motor and smooth grinding, while some find the noise level slightly high.

Why choose this product?

Among the best mixer grinders under ₹5000, it’s built for speed, lasting quality, and daily kitchen use.

Say goodbye to lumpy batters and uneven grinding. The Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Elite Mixer Grinder packs a powerful 750 watt motor spinning at 20,000 RPM, making tough grinding feel effortless. Its stainless steel blades cut through spices and pulses with precision, while the sturdy handles offer a comfortable grip for easy handling. If you're looking for one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000, this one is built to keep up with your daily kitchen needs.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 51.2D x 22.8W x 29.1H cms Colour: Black and white Blade Material: Stainless Steel Reasons to buy Sturdy stainless steel jars with durable blades High-speed 750W motor for quick grinding Reason to avoid Can be slightly noisy at high speeds Click Here to Buy Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Elite Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars | 750 Watt | 20,000 RMP Motor | Stainless Steel Blade | 2 Years Warranty | Black & White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers admires its powerful grinding and smooth operation, though some mention the noise level at high speeds.

Why choose this product?

If you need one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000 that handles spices, chutneys, and batters with ease, this is a great pick.

Built for daily kitchen needs, the Morphy Richards Icon Superb packs a 750 watts motor that crushes spices and blends ingredients smoothly. It comes with four stainless steel jars, including a juicer, making it a handy option for multitasking. The 3 speed control with pulse effect gives you precision while grinding. If you're searching for the best mixer grinders under ₹5000, this one delivers power and convenience.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 54D x 19W x 32.5H cms Voltage: 240 volts Reasons to buy Powerful 750W motor for tough grinding Includes a juicer jar for fresh juices Reason to avoid Can be slightly noisy at high speed Click Here to Buy Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder| 4 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars including Juicer Jar| 3-Speed Control with Pulse Effect| 1-Yr Warranty by Brand| Silver & Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its powerful grinding and smooth blending, but some mention the noise level.

Why choose this product?

With a strong motor, multiple jars, and a juicer, it’s a reliable pick among the best mixer grinders under ₹5000.

Grinding tough ingredients shouldn't be a struggle. The Longway Super DLX Mixer Grinder comes with a 750 watts heavy duty motor, making everyday tasks quicker. Its Nano grinding technology ensures smooth pastes and fine powders, while the 304 grade stainless steel blades handle everything from spices to chutneys. With four durable jars and a sturdy ABS body, this is one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000 for home kitchens.

Specifications Special Feature: Heavy duty Voltage: 230 Volts Item Dimensions D x W x H: 31D x 21W x 22H cms Reasons to buy 750 watt motor for powerful grinding Nano-grinding tech for fine consistency Reason to avoid Noise levels up to 90 dB Only 1-year warranty Click Here to Buy Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder - Black & Grey | ABS body | Heavy Duty Motor | Nano-grinding technology | 304 Grade Stainless Steel Blade | Noise levels 80-90 DB |1 Years warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fine grinding and sturdy jars but mention the noise level is on the higher side.

Why choose this product?

It’s one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000, ideal for efficient and smooth grinding at home.

Prestige Iris Pro Mixer Grinder is designed for hassle free grinding. Its 750 watts motor handles tough ingredients smoothly, while the 4 super efficient stainless steel blades ensure a fine texture. With sturdy handles and a dedicated jar storage space, it offers convenience and easy handling. If you’re looking for one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000, this is a great pick.

Specifications Bowl Capacity 1500 mm Product Dimensions: 39D x 21.7W x 38.5H cms Material Type: Stainless Steel Reasons to buy Powerful 750W motor for smooth grinding Comes with 4 jars, including a juicer jar Reason to avoid Plastic parts may require careful handling Click Here to Buy Prestige Iris Pro 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar)|4 Super-Efficient Stainless Blades |Jar Storage Space Sturdy Handles |2 Years Warranty |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers praises this mixer grinder for its powerful motor and sturdy jars, though some mention noise at higher speeds.

Why choose this product?

A strong 750 watts motor and efficient blades make it one of the best mixer grinders under ₹5000 for daily kitchen use.

Which wattage is best for a mixer grinder under ₹ 5000? A 750 watt mixer grinder is ideal for Indian kitchens as it handles tough ingredients like masalas, idli batter, and chutneys efficiently. An 800W model offers faster grinding but may consume more electricity.

How long does a budget mixer grinder last with regular use? A well maintained mixer grinder under ₹5000 can last 3 to 5 years. Regular cleaning, avoiding overloading, and ensuring proper ventilation for the motor can help extend its lifespan.

Are mixer grinders under ₹ 5000 good for making dosa batter and grinding spices? Yes, a 750 watt mixer grinder with high speed stainless steel blades can grind dosa batter and tough spices effectively. Look for models with a wet grinding jar for the best results.

What safety features should I check in a mixer grinder under ₹ 5000? Look for overload protection to prevent motor damage, a shock-proof ABS body for safety, and anti skid feet to keep the mixer stable during use. A secure jar locking system is also essential for hassle free grinding.

Which type of blade is best for a mixer grinder in this price range? Stainless steel blades with sharp edges are best for efficient grinding. Multi purpose blades work well for dry and wet grinding, while specialised chutney and mincing blades enhance versatility.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best mixer grinders under ₹ 5000 from Amazon: When buying the best mixer grinder under ₹5000 from Amazon, consider these key factors:

Motor power and RPM:

A 750 watts motor is ideal for grinding tough ingredients, while 500W-600W suits basic needs.

Higher RPM (18,000-22,000) ensures faster grinding but may be noisier. Number and type of jars:

Opt for 3 to 4 stainless steel jars (dry, wet, chutney, and juicer).

Look for sturdy handles and leak-proof lids. Blade quality:

304 grade stainless steel blades are rust-resistant and long-lasting.

Multi-purpose blades allow smooth grinding of both wet and dry ingredients. Build and safety features:

A shock-proof ABS body ensures durability.

Overload protection prevents motor burnout, while anti-skid feet keep it stable. Noise levels:

Mixers usually operate between 80 to 90 dB—quieter models offer a better experience. Ease of cleaning and maintenance:

Jars with wide openings are easier to clean.

Dishwasher safe components add convenience. Brand and warranty

Choose trusted brands with at least 1 to 2 years of warranty on the motor and product.

Customer service availability is also crucial. Top 3 features of the best mixer grinders under ₹ 5000:

Best Mixer Grinders under ₹ 5000 Technology Colour Special Features Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W motor White 3 stainless steel jars, 3-speed control Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder 750W motor Black Advanced air ventilation, durable coupler Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder 750W motor Grey Stainless steel jars, sharp blades Prestige Iris Plus Mixer Grinder 750W motor White & Blue 3 stainless steel jars + 1 juicer jar Philips HL7770/00 Mixer Grinder 750W motor Black & Silver Gear drive technology, noise reduction Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder 750W motor Black & Red Motor Vent-X technology, enhanced cooling Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Elite Mixer Grinder 750W motor Black & Red 5-in-1 chutney blades, ergonomic handles Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder 750W motor White & Black 3-speed control with pulse effect, 4 stainless steel jars with juicer Longway Super DLX Mixer Grinder 750W motor White & Red Heavy-duty motor, shockproof body Prestige Iris Pro 750 Watts Mixer Grinder 750W motor Black Heavy-duty motor, shockproof body

