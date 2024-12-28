With new phones launching every month, it's hard to keep tabs on the top devices available in each price segment. In order to make the buying choice easier, we have made a list of top phones one can consider when purchasing a phone under ₹40,000. This list includes phones from brands like OnePlus, Realme, Motorola and Vivo.

Best phones under ₹ 40,000 in December 2024: 1) OnePlus 12R: OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO4.0, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphonehouses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU under the hood, it offers a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Its 5,500mAh battery enables rapid charging with a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera. The camera app offers Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, and more. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and dual nano-SIM slots.

2) Vivo T3 Ultra: Vivo T3 Ultra 5G features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1260). The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is capable of rendering up to 1.07 billion colours. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14.

Under the hood, the Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo claims the device has achieved an impressive Antutu benchmark score exceeding 1.6 million. It packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Vivo T3 Ultra sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 50MP front-facing camera. It also includes Vivo's signature ‘Aura Ring Light’ for enhanced photography under low lighting conditions.

3) Realme GT 6: Realme GT 6 feature a 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6,000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 735 GPU for handling graphics heavy tasks. There is support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB 4.0 storage.

For optics, there is a triple camera setup including 50MP Sony LYT 808 shooter, 50MP Sony JN5 telephoto lens and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter that supports up to 4K video recording.

4) Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G houses a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, featuring an octa-core processor setup that includes a 2.63 GHz single core, 2.4 GHz tri-core, and 1.8 GHz quad-core configuration. With 8 GB RAM, users can expect a seamless multitasking experience and excellent speed.