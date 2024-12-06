Best mobile phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: CMF Phone 1, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, Vivo T3x and more
Best mobile phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: CMF Phone 1, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, Vivo T3x, Poco X6 Neo, Samsung Galaxy F15 5G are the top 5 options to consider in a budget of ₹15,000.
With a plethora of options to choose from in the budget segment, it can become a daunting task to find the device that matches your specific requirements. In order to ease the phone buying process, we have compiled a list of top devices you can buy with a budget of under ₹15,000.