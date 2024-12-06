With a plethora of options to choose from in the budget segment, it can become a daunting task to find the device that matches your specific requirements. In order to ease the phone buying process, we have compiled a list of top devices you can buy with a budget of under ₹15,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best mobile phones under ₹ 15,000 in December 2024: 1) CMF Phone 1: The first-ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. Nothing is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the latest device.

2) Poco X6 Neo: Poco X6 Neo sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone also features a 2160Hz of instant touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The latest Poco mid-ranger is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and paired with the Mali G57 MC2 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. It also comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Poco X6 Neo's storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the Poco X6 Neo features a dual camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for managing all the selfie and video calling requirements.

3) Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is listed at a price of ₹16,998 on Amazon. However, with ₹1,000 coupon and bank discount the phone can bought under ₹15,000.

Narzo 70 Turbo features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and is paired with Mali G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Optics-wise, there is a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

4) Vivo T3x: Vivo T3x sports a 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals. Boasting 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the T3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It offers expandable storage up to 1TB via micro SD card, augmenting the ample 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is fueled by a robust 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, running on the Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out-of-the-box.