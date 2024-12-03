Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Moto G85 5G and more
For December 2024, smartphones under ₹20,000 include iQOO Z9, Moto G85, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and Realme P1, offering advanced specifications such as high refresh rates, multiple camera systems, and fast charging capabilities for budget buyers.
Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: With new phones launching every month, it can be hard to keep a track of all the devices available in a price range. In order to help you select the right phone, we have compiled the list of top mobiles one can choose under a budget of ₹20,000.