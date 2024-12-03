For December 2024, smartphones under ₹ 20,000 include iQOO Z9, Moto G85, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and Realme P1, offering advanced specifications such as high refresh rates, multiple camera systems, and fast charging capabilities for budget buyers.

Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: With new phones launching every month, it can be hard to keep a track of all the devices available in a price range. In order to help you select the right phone, we have compiled the list of top mobiles one can choose under a budget of ₹20,000.

Best mobile phones under ₹ 20,000: 1) iQOO Z9: iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and fluid visuals. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front houses a 16MP camera for sharp selfies. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it provides ample space for apps and media. The 5000mAh battery supports 44W fast charging and the phone runs on Android v14. It also supports dual 5G SIM cards. It is priced at ₹19,998 on Amazon.

2) Moto G85: Moto G85 is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant and fluid visuals. The rear camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera boasts a 32MP sensor for high-resolution selfies. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Supporting dual 5G SIM connectivity, the Moto G85 runs on Android 14.

3) OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor supported by electronic image stabilization (EIS).

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G's 5,500mAh battery supports 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. Additionally, the phone is IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance and includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.

4) Realme P1: Realme P1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. It runs on RealmeUI 5.0, based on the Android 14 operating system. Realme has also promised this device 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

On the processor front, the Realme P1 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for all graphics-related tasks. This smartphone has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the storage on these devices can be expanded up to 1TB via the MicroSD card.