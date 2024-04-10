The technology world is currently abuzz with enticing smartphone options, making it an ideal time for those considering a new device. As we delve into the realm of smartphone choices for 2024, brands such as realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung have unveiled captivating models. Notably, the market now offers an array of feature-rich smartphones priced below Rs. 20,000, promising both quality and affordability. Within this price range, users can find devices boasting smooth performance, good battery life and advanced camera systems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the best smartphones under ₹20,000:

iQOO Z9 5G Priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, the iQOO Z9 5G boasts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. It holds an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes, suitable for light water exposure.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and Mali-G610 GPU, it ensures smooth performance for graphics-intensive tasks. With up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD, storage limitations are minimal. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, along with a 2MP depth sensor at the rear, and a 16MP front camera.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, enhancing visual experiences.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor on the TSMC 6nm process and coupled with the Mali G68 MC4 GPU, it ensures smooth performance, particularly for graphics-intensive tasks. With up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage, storage constraints are minimal.

Optically, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G houses a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter, while a 16MP front-facing camera caters to selfies.

Running on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, it promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. The device is powered by a substantial 5,000mAh battery, supporting fast charging with the included 67W SuperVOOC charger.

Redmi Note 13 5G The Redmi Note 13 5G is available at ₹17,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. This model brings significant improvements in its camera setup, featuring a 108MP f/1.7 primary sensor alongside a 2MP depth sensor, a notable upgrade from its predecessor. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 16MP front-facing camera. Despite retaining the 5,000 mAh battery capacity, the Redmi Note 13 5G ships with a 33W charger in the box, ensuring faster charging speeds.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G hit the Indian market, with its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at ₹19,999. Featuring a vibrant 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,300 nits, it offers a visually immersive experience. Running on Android 14-based HiOS 14, it ensures smooth performance.

Optically, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G showcases a 108MP triple rear camera setup, incorporating a primary sensor with up to 3x in-sensor zoom, a 2MP portrait shooter, and an AI-supported lens. Additionally, it sports a 32MP front camera with a dual-tone LED flash unit for stunning selfies.

With its massive 6,000mAh battery, claimed to be the largest in its class in India, users enjoy prolonged usage. Supporting 70W wired fast charging, recharging is swift and convenient. The updated Arc Interface surrounding the rear camera unit, featuring over 200 LEDs and offering 100+ customizable options.

OnePus Nord CE 3 Lite The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, initially launched at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage base variant, underwent a recent price reduction. The 128GB version is now available at ₹17,999, while the 256GB variant starts from ₹19,999.

Featuring a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Running on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, it boasts a 200% ultra-volume mode.

Optically, it houses a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera, alongside a 16MP front shooter for selfies and video calls. With a 5,000mAh battery supporting 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, it includes a Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Available in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray color options, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite offers a compelling budget smartphone choice.

