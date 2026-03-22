Best mobile phones under ₹20,000 in India in March 2026: Realme P4, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and more

With the memory chip shortage leading to a price hike for smartphones, it has become harder to choose the correct device in each segment. In order to make the buying choice easier for you, we have compiled the list of top phones you can consider in the sub- ₹20,000 price bracket with devices from Motorola, Infinix, Realme and more.

Top phones under ₹ 20,000: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and comes with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

The device boasts military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) and an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the phone features a 50MP Sony LYT-700C main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola mid-ranger comes with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 68W of wired fast charging. The phone comes with Android 15 out of the box with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

POCO X7 POCO X7 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor and comes with support for 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.The device boasts a IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and waterproof resistance.

On the camera front, the phone comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it gets a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The X7 5G comes with a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging. The phone comes with Android 14 with Xiaomi Hyper OS out of the box with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

realme P4 5G realme P4 5G comes with a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor and comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device boasts an IP65 and IP66 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the phone features a 50MP OV50D40 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it gets a 16MP Sony IMX480 shooter for selfies and video calls.

The realme mid-ranger comes with a massive 7000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging. The phone comes with Android 15 with realme UI 6.0 out of the box and a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Infinix NOTE Edge 5G Infinix NOTE Edge 5G comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor and comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The device features an ultra-slim 7.2mm chassis and boasts an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the phone features a customized 50MP main camera designed for low-light performance. On the front, it gets a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Infinix device comes with a 6500mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging. The phone comes with Android 16 based on XOS 16 out of the box, with a promise of 3 major Android updates and 5 years of security patches.

vivo T5x 5G Vivo T5x 5G features a 6.76-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. On the performance front, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor and comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device boasts military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) and an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the phone features a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The T5x 5G comes with an enormous 7200mAh battery with support for 44W of wired fast charging. The phone comes with Android 16 with OriginOS 6 out of the box with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Feature Moto Edge 60 Fusion POCO X7 realme P4 5G Infinix NOTE Edge 5G vivo T5x 5G Display 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED 6.78-inch 1.5K Curved AMOLED 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD Processor Dimensity 7400 Dimensity 7300 Ultra Dimensity 7400 Ultra Dimensity 7100 Dimensity 7400 Turbo Main Camera 50MP Sony LYT-700C (OIS) 50MP Sony LYT-600 50MP OV50D40 50MP Custom 50MP Sony IMX852 Battery 5500mAh 5500mAh 7000mAh 6500mAh 7200mAh Charging 68W 45W 80W 45W 44W Durability IP68/69, MIL-STD-810H IP66/68/69 IP65/66 IP65 IP68/69, MIL-STD-810H Android Android 15 (3+4) Android 14 (3+4) Android 15 (3+4) Android 16 (3+5) Android 16 (2+4) Price ₹ 20,999 (19,999 after offer) ₹ 17,999 ₹ 20,999 ( ₹ 18,999 after offer) ₹ 21,999 ( ₹ 19,999 after offer) ₹ 18,999

Which phone is best for you? The choice for the correct phone for you will come down to your personal preference. So here's a breakdown of which phone may be suited for which user.

The all-rounder: The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is arguably the most balanced device on this list with its OLED display, a 50MP primary camera with OIS, military-grade durability, and a clean, near-stock Android 15 experience.

For media consumption: The Poco X7 comes with the best display on the list with a 1.5K OLED display and premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

For the battery and fast-charging power user: The realme P4 5G comes with not only a big 7000mAh battery and a bright 4500-nit AMOLED display, but it also features the fastest charging on this list at 80W, along with faster UFS 3.1 storage.