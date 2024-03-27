See which of the top mobile printers can meet your demands for wireless, portable printing while you're on the road. These printers provide simplicity and dependability no matter where you are, making them perfect for professionals, learners, and vacationers.

It's critical to have dependable printing options available when travelling in a world where mobility is paramount. For those needing to print when they're on the road, we've compiled a list of the top mobile printers that combine mobility with wireless technology. These printers are perfect for a variety of users, including busy professionals who need to print documents quickly, students who need to print assignments from anywhere, and travellers who require a portable printing option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an era dominated by digital solutions, the relevance of physical documents—be it for contracts, presentations, or academic papers—remains undiminished. Understanding this, our curated list includes lightweight, compact, and efficient printers designed for the modern nomad. From models that fit in your backpack to those that can print directly from your smartphone or tablet, we cover a range of devices that ensure you're never caught without the means to print, whether you're in a café, airport, or temporary office space.

1. ATPOS 58MM (2 Inch) USB Bluetooth H-58BT Thermal Receipt Printer

This mobile printer can print billing invoices from ESC/POS systems and is compatible with mobile printing. Thanks to its USB and Bluetooth connection, it guarantees smooth printing from a variety of devices without requiring a battery backup. ATPOS offers small enterprises and workers who are always on the road efficiency and dependability when printing invoices or receipts.

Specifications of ATPOS 58MM (2 Inch) USB Bluetooth H-58BT Thermal Receipt Printer

Brand : ATPOS

: ATPOS Manufacturer : ATPOS Printers

: ATPOS Printers Country of Origin : China

: China Model number: H-58BT

H-58BT Colour: Black

Black Number of Memory Sticks: 1

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid USB and Bluetooth connectivity Limited paper size (58mm width) Compact design No battery backup option

2. SEZNIK Portable Inkless A4 Thermal Printer for Professionals, Students, Travel | Portable Mini Printer

Professionals, learners, and tourists will find this Mini-C19-White mobile printer ideal as it provides smooth Bluetooth or USB communication and works with both Android and iOS devices. Its small size allows it to fit neatly into any purse or briefcase, making it incredibly portable.

Specifications of SEZNIK Portable Inkless A4 Thermal Printer for Professionals, Students, Travel | Portable Mini Printer

Brand: SEZNIK

SEZNIK Manufacturer: Seznik Lifestyle PVT LTD

Seznik Lifestyle PVT LTD Model Name: SZ-A80-Black

SZ-A80-Black Product Dimensions: 12 x 31 x 10 cm; 15 Grams

12 x 31 x 10 cm; 15 Grams Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included) Operating System: Mac OS X, Blackberry, Linux, Windows, iOS, Android

Reasons to Buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Limited paper size (A4 only) Seamless connectivity (USB, Bluetooth) Requires thermal paper

3. Itari Bluetooth Mobile Printer, Thermal Printer A4 Inkless Portable Printer - New Upgrade 300 DPI Printer

This 300 DPI mobile printer, made for on-the-go use, is the latest portable printing technology. It provides flexibility for all of your printing needs and is compatible with a range of paper sizes. Itari consistently produces texts, images, and labels of excellent quality. Because of its small size, it is ideal for mobile devices and can be printed from anywhere at any time.

Specifications of Itari Bluetooth Mobile Printer, Thermal Printer A4 Inkless Portable Printer - New Upgrade 300 DPI Printer

Brand : Itari

: Itari Model: Thermodrucker A4

Thermodrucker A4 Product Dimensions : 31 x 11.4 x 9.2 cm; 990 Grams

: 31 x 11.4 x 9.2 cm; 990 Grams Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)

1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included) Operating System : Linux, iOS

: Linux, iOS Hardware Interface:Bluetooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid High resolution printing (300 DPI) Limited paper size (A4 only) Portable and inkless design May require specific thermal paper

4. BluPrints P2000, 3-inch Thermal Receipt Printer

This mobile printer provides wireless ease for printing receipts while on the road, and it is compatible with Android and Windows smartphones using Bluetooth. Its strong 2000mAh battery guarantees continuous operation without requiring frequent refilling.

Specifications of BluPrints P2000, 3-inch Thermal Receipt Printer

Brand: BluPrints Innovations In Business Mobility

BluPrints Innovations In Business Mobility Model: P2000

P2000 Product Dimensions: 11 x 10.5 x 5.5 cm; 295 Grams

11 x 10.5 x 5.5 cm; 295 Grams Batteries : 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included) Operating System : Windows 11

: Windows 11 Hardware Interface: Bluetooth, USB 1.0

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Compact design Limited to receipt printing Bluetooth compatibility May have limited connectivity options

5. COLORWING Portable Printers Wireless for Travel, Inkless Thermal Printer

This inkless thermal printer is portable, has Wi-Fi capabilities, and is compatible with A4 and US Letter paper sizes (8.5" x 11"). It consistently produces crisp and clear prints because of its high resolution of 300 DPI. COLORWING's portable printer is the ideal travel companion, providing high-quality prints on-the-go, whether you're travelling for work or pleasure.

Specifications of COLORWING Portable Printers Wireless for Travel, Inkless Thermal Printer

Brand: COLORWING

COLORWING Model Name : M832-GY

: M832-GY Product Dimensions: 31 x 9.2 x 11.4 cm; 998 Grams

31 x 9.2 x 11.4 cm; 998 Grams Batteries: 2 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

2 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included) Hardware Interface: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Max Print Resolution Monochrome: 300dpi

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Wireless connectivity Limited paper size (US Letter & A4 only) Portable design Requires thermal paper

6. Lythan Mini A9s Multi-Functional Mini Thermal Printer

With Lythan's pocket-sized printer, enjoy the pinnacle of portable printing. This versatile printer allows you to print images, receipts, labels, and stickers straight from your Android or iOS smartphone thanks to its wireless BT connectivity and 304 DPI resolution.

Specifications for Lythan Mini A9s Multi-Functional Mini Thermal Printer

Brand: Lythan

Lythan Manufacturer: Lythan

Lythan Model Name : A9s-printer

: A9s-printer Item Weight: 211 Grams

211 Grams Operating System : Android, iOS, Windows System

: Android, iOS, Windows System Hardware Platform: Smartphone

Smartphone Hardware Interface: USB

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Multi-functional Limited compatibility with paper sizes Wireless BT connectivity

7. OFFNOVA Portable Printer Wireless for Travel and Home Office, Inkless Thermal Printer

This inkless thermal printer is ideal for home offices and travel since it can print on both A4 and US Letter paper sizes, making a variety of papers work with it. It provides flexibility and simplicity for on-the-go printing with wireless connectivity and compatibility with PC, Android, and iPhone devices.

Specifications of OFFNOVA Portable Printer Wireless for Travel and Home Office, Inkless Thermal Printer

Brand : OFFNOVA

: OFFNOVA Manufacturer: OFFNOVA

OFFNOVA Product Dimensions : 10.31 x 32.21 x 7.01 cm; 1.08 Kilograms

: 10.31 x 32.21 x 7.01 cm; 1.08 Kilograms Operating System: Android

Android Hardware Interface: USB Type C

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Wireless connectivity Limited to US Letter & A4 paper sizes Suitable for travel and home office Requires thermal paper

8. JADENS Bluetooth Thermal Printer, Support 8.5" X 11" US Letter, Portable Printers

This printer provides wireless printing ease for US Letter documents, making it ideal for use whether travelling or working from home or the workplace. With JADENS, your trustworthy partner for all your printing needs, you can wave goodbye to large, bulky mobile printers and welcome mobility.

Specifications of JADENS Bluetooth Thermal Printer, Support 8.5" X 11" US Letter, Portable Printers

Brand: JADENS

JADENS Manufacturer: A4black

A4black Model Name: A4black

A4black Product Dimensions : 26.5 x 4.8 x 8 cm; 1.01 Kilograms

: 26.5 x 4.8 x 8 cm; 1.01 Kilograms Batteries: 2 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

2 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included) Memory Storage Capacity: 64 MB

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Supports 8.5" X 11" US Letter Limited to specific paper size Portable design May require thermal paper

9. vretti Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer, Wireless Shipping Label Printer

With this wireless mobile printermade for small enterprises and parcels, you may expedite the shipping and labelling procedure. It provides flexibility and ease of use for printing 4x6 labels on demand and is compatible with iPhone, Android, USPS, Etsy, Amazon, and UPS platforms.

Specifications of vretti Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer, Wireless Shipping Label Printer

Brand: vretti

vretti Manufacturer : vretti

: vretti Model Name : 420BW

: 420BW Product Dimensions: 21.5 x 17.8 x 15 cm; 1.5 Kilograms

21.5 x 17.8 x 15 cm; 1.5 Kilograms Item model number: 420B

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Wireless connectivity May have limited label size compatibility Ideal for shipping labels Requires specific thermal label rolls

10. SEZNIK Portable Wireless Inkless A4 Paper Printer | Portable Mini Printer | USB, Bluetooth Printer

With this small and lightmobile printer, enjoy the ease of printing anywhere. Thanks to its USB and Bluetooth compatibility, it guarantees smooth communication with Android, iOS, mobile, and laptop devices. It ensures dependability and performance for all of your printing needs and is supported by a one-year warranty. With SEZNIK, the best mobile printing solution, bid adieu to conventionalwireless mobile printers and welcome to future printing.

Specifications of SEZNIK Portable Wireless Inkless A4 Paper Printer | Portable Mini Printer | USB, Bluetooth Printer

Brand: SEZNIK

SEZNIK Manufacturer: Seznik Lifestyle PVT LTD

Seznik Lifestyle PVT LTD Model Name: SZ-A80-White

SZ-A80-White Product Dimensions: 12 x 31 x 10 cm; 15 Grams

12 x 31 x 10 cm; 15 Grams Batteries:1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Wireless and USB connectivity Limited to A4 paper size Portable and compact design Requires thermal paper

Comparison table

Product Connectivity Resolution Compatibility ATPOS 58MM (2 Inch) USB Bluetooth H-58BT Thermal Receipt Printer USB, Bluetooth Not specified ESC/POS Print Billing Invoice, Mobile Printing SEZNIK Portable Inkless A4 Thermal Printer USB, Bluetooth Not specified Android, iOS Itari Bluetooth Mobile Printer Bluetooth 300 DPI Supports multiple sizes thermal paper BluPrints P2000 Bluetooth Not specified Windows, Android COLORWING Portable Printers Wireless Bluetooth 300 DPI iOS, Android, Laptop Lythan Mini A9s Multi-Functional Mini Thermal Printer Bluetooth 304 DPI Android, iOS OFFNOVA Portable Printer Wireless Wireless Not specified iPhone, Android, PC JADENS Bluetooth Thermal Printer Bluetooth Not specified iOS, Android vretti Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer Bluetooth Not specified iPhone, Android, USPS, Etsy, Amazon, UPS SEZNIK Portable Wireless Inkless A4 Paper Printer USB, Bluetooth 203 DPI Android, iOS, Mobile, Laptop

The best overall product among these mobile printers is the COLORWING Portable Printers Wireless for Travel, Inkless Thermal Printer. This printer stands out due to its high resolution of 300 DPI, ensuring crisp and clear prints every time. It's versatile, supporting both A4 and US Letter paper sizes, and its wireless capabilities make it incredibly convenient for on-the-go use. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth interfaces enhance its connectivity, allowing for easy printing from various devices. Its portability and ability to produce high-quality prints make it the ideal travel companion for professionals, students, and anyone needing reliable printing away from home or office.

For the best value for money, the Itari Bluetooth Mobile Printer, Thermal Printer A4 Inkless Portable Printer emerges as a top choice. This model balances affordability and functionality perfectly with a commendable 300 DPI resolution that ensures quality prints. Its compatibility with a range of paper sizes and the inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity cater to various printing needs while on the move. The printer's compact and inkless design, alongside the requirement for thermal paper, positions it as a cost-effective solution for mobile printing, especially for users prioritizing quality and convenience without a significant investment.

How to find the best mobile printer? To find the best mobile printer under 15000, define your printing requirements and consider features like print quality, speed, connectivity options, and portability. Start by determining your primary use—whether for business documents, photos, or receipts—to narrow down the type of printer. Look for compact models that are easy to carry. Ensure the printer supports various connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB for seamless printing from smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Check the print resolution for quality assurance and read reviews for battery performance insights. Finally, compare the ongoing cost of supplies like ink or thermal paper to gauge long-term affordability.

FAQs Question : 1. Is it possible to print straight from a tablet or smartphone? Ans : Yes, every mobile printer on our list has wireless connectivity so that you can print straight from your tablet or smartphone using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Question : 2. Which paper sizes can I use with these printers? Ans : While different printers accept different paper sizes, most are compatible with standard formats, including A4, US Letter, and 4x6 inches. Question : 3. Do you need ink cartridges for these printers? Ans : No, most mobile printers employ thermal printing technology that does not require ink cartridges. They do, however, need thermal paper. Question : 4. Are these printers appropriate for use in a business setting? Ans : Many of the Portable Printer Solutions mentioned are made with business users in mind; they provide smooth connectivity and high-resolution printing for printing bills, papers, and other items while on the road. Question : 5. Can you take these printers with you on a trip? Ans : Of course! You can print wherever you are, whether it's at a coffee shop, hotel, or other location, thanks to the tiny and lightweight designs of these best compact printers, which are made with mobility in mind.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

