With a lot of options under the ₹30,000 price segment, it can become a daunting task to choose the right smartphone depending on your personal use case. In order to cut down the hassle, we have compiled the list of top phones one can consider when buying a device in this segment.

Best phones under ₹ 30,000 in March 2025: 1) OnePlus 12R: OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU. It is paired with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Its 5,500mAh battery enables rapid charging with a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera.

2) iQOO Neo 10R: iQOO Neo 10R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, supporting a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The screen offers a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ certification.

It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm TSMC process. The company claims the device has an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 1.7 million. The smartphone features a 90fps gaming mode for up to five hours, a 2,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and an e-sports mode.

For optics, the rear camera system consists of a 50MP Sony primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is a 32MP unit. The phone also supports 4K video recording at 60fps.

The device houses a 6,400mAh battery and has a thickness of 7.98mm. It supports 80W fast charging, and the company claims the battery will maintain over 80 per cent health after five years of usage.

3) Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G houses a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, featuring an octa-core processor setup that includes a 2.63 GHz single core, 2.4 GHz tri-core, and 1.8 GHz quad-core configuration. With 8 GB RAM, users can expect a seamless multitasking experience and excellent speed.

The phone’s 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate, which promises smooth and immersive visuals, ideal for both gaming and streaming. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the device’s 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP triple-camera array, while a 50 MP front camera caters to high-quality selfies. A 4500 mAh battery, coupled with Turbo Power Charging and a USB Type-C port, ensures efficient power management and swift charging.

4) Poco X7 Pro: Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch AMOLED flat display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The screen offers a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, ensuring good visibility in bright conditions. It supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, with an instantaneous 2560Hz rate designed specifically for gaming.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process, the POCO X7 Pro 5G can reach clock speeds of up to 3.25GHz. It comes with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone is equipped with a 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery using Solid Electrolyte Technology. It supports 90W HyperCharge, allowing for a full charge in approximately 47 minutes.

For optics, the Poco X7 Pro 5G includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.59 aperture, supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The ultra-wide camera is 8MP with a 120° field of view, and the front camera is 20MP. The device supports video recording at up to 4K at 60fps.

5) realme 14 Pro+ 5G The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G boasts a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800x1272 pixels, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1500 nits. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, it comes in configurations of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. The device features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP periscope camera capable of up to 120x digital zoom. For selfies, there's a 32MP front camera. The 6000mAh battery supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Additional highlights include an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, a colour-changing back panel that reacts to temperature, and Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15

Which phone should you buy? If you are on the lookout for a powerful gaming device under ₹30,000, OnePlus 12R, Poco X7 Pro and iQOO Neo 10R are all equally good bets with powerful processors.

However, if having a telephoto camera is a must, there are only two options in this segment, the realme 14 Pro+ and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.