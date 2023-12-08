Best monitor for PS5 assure high-end gaming? Bring home one from top 10 options

The gaming landscape is going through a constant evolution, where technological advancements and immersive experiences reign supreme. The popularity of gaming has reached unprecedented heights. As legions of enthusiasts delve into the captivating realms of virtual worlds, the quest for the ultimate gaming setup becomes an integral part of the journey. For many, the gaming console stands as a beacon of comfort and familiarity, and at the pinnacle of this domain stands the PlayStation 5 (PS5), renowned as the epitome of cutting-edge gaming consoles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recognized as the most advanced gaming console currently available, the PS5 boasts unparalleled graphics, processing power, and an extensive library of games that push the boundaries of realism. However, to fully unlock the potential of this gaming powerhouse, the importance of a high-quality monitor cannot be overstated. The PS5, with its support for high refresh rate gaming, demands a display that can keep pace with its capabilities.

A monitor tailored for the PS5 not only complements the console's prowess but becomes a crucial conduit for delivering a class-apart gaming experience. Beyond merely mirroring the action on screen, a top-tier monitor refines and elevates every aspect of the gaming encounter. Whether it's the fluidity of motion, the vibrancy of colours, or the responsiveness to each input, a meticulously chosen monitor can make a discernible difference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the pursuit of the ideal gaming setup, enthusiasts are presented with an array of options. The market offers a diverse selection of monitors, each vying to be the perfect companion to the PS5. From high-resolution displays to those with lightning-fast refresh rates, the choices are abundant. In this article, we check out the depths of gaming monitors, exploring the top 10 options that promise to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience for PS5 enthusiasts. Join us on this journey as we navigate through the features, specifications, and unique offerings of these monitors.

1. BenQ MOBIUZ EX270QM

You can elevate your gaming with the BenQ MOBIUZ EX270QM, a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor. It comes with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms MPRT, it ensures smooth gameplay. The VESA DisplayHDR600 and IPS technology deliver stunning visuals, while BenQ HDRi, Motion Blur Reduction, and Black eQualizer optimize image quality. The inclusion of HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 ensures compatibility with PS5, Xbox X, and PC. With treVolo Speakers and thoughtful eye-care features, including Brightness Intelligence Plus and Low Blue Light, the EX270QM provides an immersive and comfortable gaming experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of BenQ MOBIUZ EX270QM:

Display: 27-inch QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, Bezel-less IPS

Brightness: 400 nits {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x 2, DP 1.4 x 1, USB type-B, USB 3.0 x 2, Headphone Port

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600

Image Optimization: BenQ HDRi, Motion Blur Reduction, Black eQualizer {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speakers: treVolo Speakers 2.1 Channel

Eye Care: Brightness Intelligence Plus, Low Blue Light, Flicker-free, ePaper mode

Pros Cons High refresh rate (240Hz) Expensive VESA DisplayHDR 600 for stunning visuals

2. Acer Nitro VG240YS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experience gaming nirvana with the Acer Nitro VG240YS, a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS monitor. Boasting a rapid 165Hz refresh rate and a swift 0.5ms response time, it ensures lag-free, smooth visuals. Integrated AMD FreeSync Premium technology eliminates screen tearing. With a plethora of connectivity options, including 2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort, this monitor is versatile. Acer Vision Care, featuring Bluelight Shield and Flickerless technology, enhances eye comfort during prolonged gaming sessions. The ultraslim bezels provide a seamless multi-monitor setup.

Specifications of Acer Nitro VG240YS:

Display: 23.8-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 165Hz, Response Time: 0.5ms

Brightness: 250 nits

Connectivity: 2 x HDMI (2.0), 1 x DisplayPort (1.2) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AMD FreeSync Premium, Acer Vision Care

Bezels: Ultra-slim design

Pros Cons High refresh rate (165Hz) LCD monitor AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free gaming

3. BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get into the gaming world with the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U, a 32-inch 4K UHD gaming monitor. The 3840 x 2160 resolution, VESA DisplayHDR600, and 144Hz refresh rate deliver breathtaking visuals. HDMI 2.1 support ensures compatibility with PS5 and Xbox Series X at 4K@120Hz. BenQ HDRi, Motion Blur Reduction, and Black eQualizer enhance image quality, while the 5-Way Navigator and AI Noise Cancellation Microphone provide easy control. With treVolo Speakers and eye-care features, this monitor offers an exceptional gaming experience.

Specifications of BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U:

Display: 31.5-inch UHD 3840 x 2160 IPS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brightness: 300 nits

Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x 2, DP 1.4 x 1, USB Hub 3.0, Headphone Port

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Image Optimization: BenQ HDRi, Motion Blur Reduction, Black eQualizer

Speakers: 2.1 Channel treVolo Speakers

Eye Care: Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light, Flicker-free, ePaper mode {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons 4K UHD resolution Display size might seem more for some setups HDMI 2.1 support for PS5 at 4K@120Hz

4. ZEBRONICS 24 inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor

Take your gaming potential to the next level with the Zebronics 24-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor. With FHD 1080p resolution, IPS panel, and FreeSync support, this monitor ensures a captivating visual experience. The 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT response time minimize motion blur for smooth gameplay. HDR10, built-in speakers, and an ultraslim bezel-less design enhance both visuals and aesthetics. Tailor-made for gaming, editing, and content creation, this monitor offers versatility and style in a compact package.

Specifications of Zebronics 24 inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display: 24-inch FHD 1920x1080p IPS

Refresh Rate: 165Hz, Response Time: 1ms MPRT

Brightness: 250 nits {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FreeSync support, HDR10

Connectivity: 2 x HDMI, DP, Headphone jack

Bezel: Ultra-slim bezel-less design {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons High refresh rate (165Hz) Colour production can be better FreeSync support for tear-free gaming

5. BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710U

Upgrade your gaming experience with the BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710U, a 27-inch 4K UHD gaming monitor. Boasting a bezel-less IPS display, VESA DisplayHDR600, and 144Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals. HDMI 2.1 support ensures compatibility with PS5 and Xbox Series X at 4K@120Hz. BenQ HDRi, Motion Blur Reduction, and Black eQualizer optimize image quality, while the 5-Way Navigator and treVolo Speakers provide immersive gaming control. With eye-care features and AI Noise Cancellation Microphone, this monitor offers a perfect blend of performance and comfort. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710U:

Display: 27-inch UHD 3840 x 2160 IPS

Brightness: 300 nits {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x 2, DP 1.4 x 1, USB Hub 3.0, Headphone Port

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600

Image Optimization: BenQ HDRi, Motion Blur Reduction, Black eQualizer {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speakers: 2.1 Channel treVolo Speakers

Eye Care: Brightness Intelligence Plus, Low Blue Light, Flicker-free, ePaper mode

Pros Cons 4K UHD resolution Expensive HDMI 2.1 support for PS5 at 4K@120Hz

6. Khinda 15.6 inch 4K Gaming Monitor {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experience gaming on the go with the Khinda 15.6-inch 4K Gaming Monitor. This portable monitor, with a built-in, 10000mAh battery, offers a vibrant 4K resolution and 100% RGB colour gamut. The 10-point touch screen provides accurate and responsive controls, compatible with various systems. With hybrid-signal connectivity (Type-c, HD&MI, Micro-USB), ultraslim design, and eye care features, this monitor is an ideal choice for gaming, editing, and entertainment on the move.

Specifications of Khinda 15.6 inch 4K Gaming Monitor:

Display: 15.6-inch 4K UHD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Battery: 10000mAh built-in battery

Connectivity: Type-c, HD&MI, Micro-USB

Touch Screen: 10-point touch {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colour Gamut: 100% RGB

Eye Care: Flicker-free, Low Blue Light

Pros Cons Portable with built-in battery Not everyone might want a portable display 4K UHD resolution and 100% RGB color gamut

7. BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dive into the world of gaming with the BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S, a 27-inch Full HD gaming monitor. The bezel-less IPS display, 165Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium deliver smooth and tear-free gaming. With HDR10, BenQ HDRi, and treVolo Speakers, it offers stunning visuals and immersive audio. The 5-Way Navigator, Gaming Quick OSD, and height adjustment provide convenient control. Designed with eye care features, including Low Blue Light and Flicker-free technology, this monitor prioritizes your comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Specifications of BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S:

Display: 27-inch Full HD IPS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brightness: 280 nits

Connectivity: HDMI 2.0 x 2, DP 1.2 x 1, Headphone Port

HDR: HDR10 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Image Optimization: BenQ HDRi

Speakers: treVolo Speakers 2.5W x 2

Eye Care: Low Blue Light, Flicker-free, ePaper mode {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming Expensive Bezel-less design for immersive viewing

8. UPERFECT 2K 144Hz Portable Monitor

Unleash the power of portability with the UPERFECT 2K 144Hz Portable Monitor. Featuring a 16.1-inch IPS screen with 2560 x 1440 resolution, this monitor offers a clear and vivid display. With a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync technology, it ensures smooth gaming visuals. The ultra-thin and lightweight design, coupled with USB-C connectivity, makes it a perfect travel companion. Whether you're working or gaming on the go, this monitor provides a seamless and immersive experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of UPERFECT 2K 144Hz Portable Monitor:

Display: 16.1-inch 2560 x 1440 IPS

Brightness: 400 nits {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Connectivity: 2x USB-C, 1x Mini HDMI, 1x OTG/Micro-B, 3.5mm audio jack

Features: FreeSync, HDR {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Design: Ultra-thin and light

Pros Cons 2K resolution with 144Hz refresh rate Portable might not be required by everyone Ultra-thin and lightweight design

9. AOC Agon PRO AG275QXL

Dive head first in the world of gaming with the AOC Agon PRO AG275QXL, the first official League of Legends gaming monitor. With a 27-inch Quad HD IPS panel and a rapid 170Hz refresh rate, this monitor is designed for MOBA gaming experiences. The unique Hextech design and AOC LightFX enhance the gaming atmosphere, responding to in-game events. Enjoy ultra-smooth gameplay with Adaptive-Sync technology and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of AOC Agon PRO AG275QXL:

Display: 27-inch Quad HD IPS

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 170Hz

Response Time: 1ms

Adaptive-Sync: Yes, G-Sync compatible {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Design: Hextech design, AOC LightFX

Pros Cons Official League of Legends gaming monitor Expensive Unique Hextech design and AOC LightFX LCD display

10. UPERFECT 2K 120Hz Portable Gaming Monitor

Take your gaming setup on the go with the UPERFECT 2K 120Hz Portable Gaming Monitor. Boasting a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 QHD resolution display, this monitor offers crisp visuals and amazing colour reproduction. With a high 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and HDR support, it ensures a lag-free and immersive gaming experience. The ultraslim design, VESA mountability, and smart cover make it a versatile choice for both work and play. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of UPERFECT 2K 120Hz Portable Gaming Monitor:

Display: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS

Refresh Rate: 120Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: 2x USB Type-C, 1x Mini HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack

Features: FreeSync, HDR

Design: Ultra-thin, VESA mountable {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smart Cover: Yes

Pros Cons 2K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate Expensive than other reputed brands Ultra-thin design for portability

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 BenQ MOBIUZ EX270QM 240Hz refresh rate QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution VESA DisplayHDR600 Acer Nitro VG240YS 165Hz refresh rate Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution AMD FreeSync Premium BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution 144Hz refresh rate VESA DisplayHDR600 ZEBRONICS 24 inch 165Hz refresh rate FHD 1080p resolution IPS Panel, HDR10, FreeSync Support BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710U 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution 144Hz refresh rate AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDR600 Khinda 15.6 inch 4K resolution, 100% RGB Color Gamut 10-point Touch Screen Built-in 10000mAh battery BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 165Hz refresh rate Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS Bezel-Less HDR, AMD FreeSync Premium UPERFECT 2K 144Hz Portable Monitor 2K 2560 x 1440P resolution 144Hz refresh rate FreeSync, HDR AOC Agon PRO AG275QXL 2560x1440 Quad HD resolution 170Hz refresh rate AOC LightFX, G-Sync compatibility UPERFECT 2K 120Hz Portable Gaming Monitor 2K 2560 x 1600 resolution 120Hz refresh rate FreeSync, HDR

Best value for money The Acer Nitro VG240YS stands out as the best value for money. Offering a high 165Hz refresh rate, Full HD resolution, and AMD FreeSync Premium technology, it provides an immersive gaming experience without breaking the bank. Its affordability combined with essential gaming features makes it an excellent choice for budget-conscious gamers seeking a balance between performance and cost. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best overall product The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U takes the crown as the best overall product. With its 4K UHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and VESA DisplayHDR600, it delivers stunning visuals and an immersive gaming experience. The combination of high-end specifications, advanced technologies like HDRi, and versatile connectivity options positions it as the top choice for gamers seeking uncompromised performance and visual excellence.

How to find the best monitor for PS5? Finding the best monitor for PS5 involves considering key factors such as resolution, refresh rate, response time, and connectivity. Opt for a monitor with at least a 1080p resolution, a high refresh rate (preferably 120Hz or higher), low response time for minimal input lag, and HDMI 2.1 support for the best PS5 experience. Additionally, features like HDR support, adaptive sync technologies, and colour accuracy enhance the overall gaming experience.

FAQs Question : Are all monitors compatible with the PS5? Ans : Not all monitors are PS5 compatible. Ensure the monitor has HDMI ports, preferably HDMI 2.1, for optimal performance with the PS5. Question : Do higher refresh rates make a difference in gaming? Ans : Yes, higher refresh rates, such as 120Hz or 144Hz, result in smoother gameplay, reducing motion blur and providing a more responsive gaming experience. Question : What is the significance of HDR in gaming monitors? Ans : HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances color and contrast, delivering more lifelike and vibrant visuals, making gaming experiences more immersive. Question : Is FreeSync or G-Sync important for gaming monitors? Ans : Yes, FreeSync and G-Sync reduce screen tearing and stuttering, ensuring smoother gameplay, especially during fast-paced action. Question : Can a portable gaming monitor be used with the PS5? Ans : Yes, as long as the portable monitor has the required HDMI ports and resolution compatibility, it can be used with the PS5 for on-the-go gaming.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.