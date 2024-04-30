Best monitor to boost your efficiency and upgrade your viewing pleasure

Finding the best monitor can be a challenging task as one needs to be well-versed in the technical aspects of the product. A high-quality monitor plays a vital role in various aspects of computing and entertainment. Firstly, it has a significant impact on the user experience by providing clear and vibrant visuals that enhance both productivity and enjoyment. Whether it is for work or entertainment purposes, a monitor with appropriate resolution ensures sharp and detailed images, reducing eye strain and fatigue during long periods of use.

A good monitor is crucial for professionals such as graphic designers, photographers, and video editors, as it accurately displays colours and shades, enabling precise colour correction and editing. For gamers, a responsive monitor with a high refresh rate and low input lag can greatly enhance gaming performance, delivering smooth and immersive gameplay. Moreover, modern monitors with features like HDR support, adaptive sync technologies, and ergonomic adjustments further contribute to an enhanced viewing experience.

Overall, investing in a high-quality monitor is not only about visual quality but also about optimizing productivity, creativity, and overall comfort during extended use. This list with some of the best options on it can certainly be a huge help in narrowing down your choices and selecting the one that suits your needs.

Indulge in crisp images and rich colours on the BenQ GW2490 23.8-inch 1080p FHD IPS Monitor. The 100Hz refresh rate guarantees quick response times, and the 99% sRGB coverage ensures precise colour representation. Its ultra-thin bezel, ePaper Mode, and Mbook Mode provide flexibility for various tasks. Eye-Safe 2.0 certification and Low Blue Light+ feature promote eye comfort. Easily switch between devices with the input hotkey and enjoy the immersive sound from the built-in 2W x 2 speakers.

Specifications of BenQ GW2490 1080p FHD IPS Monitor Screen size: 23.8 inches Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 Pixels Refresh rate: 100 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 100Hz refresh rate Only 1080p resolution Bezel-less design Speakers may not be powerful Eye care features

Get ready for sharp visuals on the Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch Full HD VA Panel LCD Monitor, featuring a 1920x1080 resolution and 250 Nits brightness. Dive into gaming with its 1ms VRB response time and 100Hz refresh rate. Stay connected with VGA and HDMI ports, complete with a cable. Prioritize eye comfort with Acer Vision Care features like Bluelight Shield and Flickerless technology, and enjoy seamless gameplay with AMD FreeSync technology.

Specifications of Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor Screen size: 21.5 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels Refresh rate: 100 Hz Dimension: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 100Hz refresh rate Smaller screen size Eye care features No built-in speakers Multiple connectivity options

The HP M27f 27-inch Full HD IPS Monitor offers a clear 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300 nits brightness, and a 75Hz refresh rate to provide seamless visuals. It is equipped with Eyesafe certification to minimize blue light exposure while maintaining colour accuracy. Sustainability is prioritized through the use of recycled materials. Moreover, it includes features such as AMD FreeSync, low blue light mode, and anti-glare properties to enhance the user experience, making it a versatile and environmentally friendly option.

Specifications of HP M27f 27-inches Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 75 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display 75Hz refresh rate IPS panel Basic stand adjustability 3-Sided micro-edge design

Experience crystal-clear visuals with the Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor. Boasting a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and wide 178-degree viewing angles, this monitor provides a top-notch display. Equipped with AMD FreeSync technology, a 75Hz refresh rate, and support for 16.7 million colours, it ensures smooth gaming visuals. Say goodbye to eye strain with Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology, perfect for extended use. Its bezel-less design, HDMI and D-sub connectivity options, and Game Mode settings make it a versatile choice for work and play.

Specifications of Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD Flat 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor Screen size: 24 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 75 Hz Dimension: 21.7 x 53.9 x 42.3 Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid FHD resolution 75 Hz refresh rate Flicker-free technology Basic stand adjustability Multiple connectivity options

The sleek black finish of the LG 24-inch IPS FHD Monitor complements its impressive features. With a sharp 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate, this monitor delivers smooth visuals. It also incorporates AMD FreeSync technology for an enhanced gaming experience. Additionally, features like Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer further enhance gameplay. To ensure comfort during extended use, the monitor offers Reader Mode and Flicker Safe, which reduce eye strain. The Virtual Borderless design, along with HDMI and VGA connectivity, provides convenience and flexibility. With OnScreen Control, adjusting settings is effortless. This monitor strikes a perfect balance between performance, comfort, and convenience.

Specifications of LG 24 Inch (68.6cm) IPS FHD Monitor Screen size: 24 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 100 Hz Dimension: 54 x 20 x 41.4 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 100Hz refresh rate Limited adjustability Flicker-free technology No built-in speakers Minimal bezel design

ZEBRONICS 24 Inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor

The ZEBRONICS 24-inch gaming Monitor provides a top-notch display featuring FHD resolution, an IPS panel, and a fast 165Hz refresh rate. It is compatible with FreeSync, boasts a 1ms MPRT response time, and showcases vivid visuals with 16.7 million colours. The sleek bezel-less design heightens the immersive experience, and the inclusion of built-in speakers and various connectivity options caters to gaming, editing, and content creation requirements, positioning it as a perfect option for a wide range of usage scenarios.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS 24 Inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor Screen size: 24 inches Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels Refresh rate: 165 Hz Dimension: 11.2 x 60 x 44.5 Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 165 Hz refresh rate Average brightness of 250 nits Built-in speakers Average colour accuracy Ultra slim bezel

The MSI Pro MP223 21.45 Inch Full HD Office LCD Monitor provides a top-notch visual experience through its 21.45-inch VA panel, Full HD resolution, and impressive 100Hz refresh rate. It delivers outstanding image quality with a 99% sRGB colour gamut, 300 nits brightness, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. Equipped with MSI EyesErgo technology, it prioritizes eye comfort by reducing blue light and incorporating anti-flicker technology. This monitor is versatile, allowing for wall or arm mounting with VESA brackets and offering various connectivity options such as HDMI and D-Sub ports, making it perfect for office work and research activities.

Specifications of MSI Pro MP223 21.45 Inch Full HD Office LCD Monitor Screen size: 21.5 inches Resolution: 1920 X 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 100 Hz Dimension: 18 x 49 x 38 Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 100 Hz refresh rates Basic design Eye-friendly screen Information on HDR compatibility unclear Adjustable tilt feature

Top 3 features of the best monitor

Best monitor Screen Size Refresh rate Resolution BenQ GW2490 1080p FHD IPS Monitor 21.5 inches 100 Hz 1920 x 1080 Pixels Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor 21.5 inches 100 Hz 1920 x 1080 Pixels HP M27f 27-inches Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor 27 inches 75 Hz 1920 x 1080 Pixels Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD Flat 1920 x 1080 Monitor 24 inches 75 Hz 1920 x 1080 Pixels LG 24 Inch (68.6cm) IPS FHD Monitor 24 inches 100 Hz 1920 x 1080 Pixels ZEBRONICS 24 Inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor 24 inches 165 Hz 1920 x 1080 Pixels MSI Pro MP223 21.45 Inch Full HD Office LCD Monitor 21.5 inches 100 Hz 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Best value for money monitor: Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD Flat 1920 x 1080 Monitor

The Samsung 24-inch monitor provides a fundamental Full HD (1080p) IPS screen that operates at a 75Hz refresh rate, resulting in more seamless visuals. The slim bezels of the monitor contribute to an improved viewing experience. Additionally, it incorporates AMD FreeSync technology to minimize screen tearing when used with compatible graphics cards. The monitor also includes anti-flicker technology and offers HDMI/D-sub connectivity options, allowing for versatile setups.

Best overall monitor: BenQ GW2490 1080p FHD IPS Monitor

The BenQ GW2490 is a 24-inch Full HD monitor that boasts a 100Hz refresh rate, providing users with smoother visuals. With excellent colour accuracy (99% sRGB) and eye-care features to minimize strain, this monitor is a great choice. Additionally, it comes with various connectivity options, built-in speakers, and the ability to be VESA mountable for versatile placement.

How to find the best monitor When searching for the best monitor, it is important to take into account your requirements and usage. Take into consideration factors such as screen size, resolution, refresh rate, panel type, connectivity options, and additional features like adaptive sync or HDR. It is advisable to read reviews and compare specifications to ensure that the monitor aligns with your specific needs for work, gaming, or multimedia purposes.

FAQs Question : Why is the refresh rate important in a monitor? Ans : The refresh rate, measured in Hertz (Hz), is crucial as it determines how many times the screen updates its image per second. A higher refresh rate ensures smoother motion, which is especially important for gaming and dynamic content. Question : What connectivity options should I look for? Ans : Consider the various connectivity options available such as HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C. It is important to assess the number and type of ports that are necessary for your devices, such as gaming consoles or laptops. Additionally, if audio jacks or built-in speakers are required, make sure to check for their availability. Question : Why is the refresh rate of a monitor significant? Ans : The significance of the refresh rate in a monitor lies in its ability to update the screen's image multiple times per second, measured in Hertz (Hz). A higher refresh rate is essential for gaming and dynamic content as it ensures smoother motion. Question : What screen size would be best for me? Ans : The ideal screen size varies depending on your needs. If you're looking for general productivity, a popular choice is between 24-27 inches. However, if you're into gaming or multimedia, you might want to consider a larger screen size, ranging from 27-32 inches, as it can provide a more immersive experience. For professional tasks, larger screen sizes may also be beneficial.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

