Best monitors for home office: Top 10 picks with IPS panels, smart features, and eye comfort for all-day use

Our Picks Best overall Most affordable FAQs

Monitors for home offices can make a big difference in your productivity and comfort. Whether you're working, attending virtual meetings, or multitasking, a good monitor offers sharper visuals, better screen real estate, and reduced eye strain. From compact 24-inch screens to ultra-wide curved displays, there’s a wide variety to suit your needs and space.

Look for features like Full HD or 4K resolution, adjustable stands, and blue light filters for a more ergonomic setup. Some monitors also support USB-C or HDMI for easy connectivity. Investing in a quality monitor not only enhances your workflow but also creates a professional, efficient workspace right at home.

Here's a bunch of 10 of the best monitors for home offices. Do check them out here.

The Dell SE2725H 27” FHD Monitor offers a stunning 3000:1 contrast ratio and ComfortView Plus technology for reduced eye strain. Its 75Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, perfect for everyday work or casual entertainment. One of its standout features is the adjustable tilt, letting users set the screen angle for ideal viewing comfort.

With HDMI and VGA ports, it’s also easily connectable across devices. This monitor is a reliable and stylish choice for home office setups, combining performance, comfort, and Dell’s trusted build quality in a versatile and user-friendly design.

Specifications Brand Dell Model name SE2725H Weight Approx. 4.8 kg Screen size 27 inches (68.58 cm) Image contrast ratio 3000:1 (typical) Reasons to buy Crisp image with strong contrast Eye comfort with ComfortView Plus Reason to avoid No in-built speakers Limited port options Click Here to Buy Dell SE2725H 27"/68.58cm FHD Monitor,Aspect Ratio 16:9, 75Hz, Tilt, Brightness 300 cd/m2(Typical), 5ms, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio, 1xHDMI, 1xVGA, 1x Power Connector, 1x Security Lock, Comfortview Plus

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Most buyers praise its sharp visuals and large screen. Users love the tilt feature and find it ideal for long work sessions.

Why choose this product? Great visual clarity, eye comfort, and easy tilt adjustment make it perfect for productive and relaxed screen time.



The Dell S2721HNM 27” FHD IPS Monitor in Titan Grey offers sharp, colour-accurate visuals with 99% sRGB coverage and a 75Hz refresh rate. Its 3-sided bezelless design gives it a sleek, modern look—perfect for dual-screen setups. With Low Blue Light technology and tilt adjustment, it's built for comfortable, extended viewing.

The Dell Display Manager allows easy screen customisation and multitasking. Whether you're working, browsing, or streaming, this monitor delivers vibrant performance with reliable connectivity via dual HDMI ports—making it a practical, stylish, and versatile addition to any home office or entertainment space.

Specifications Brand Dell Model name S2721HNM Weight Approx. 4.5 kg Screen size 27 inches (68.96 cm) Image contrast ratio 1000:1 (typical) Reasons to buy Vivid colours with 99% sRGB Sleek bezelless design Reason to avoid No height adjustment Lacks built-in speakers Click Here to Buy Dell S2721HNM 27"/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display Manager

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers love the colour clarity and modern design. Many appreciate its eye comfort tech and find it ideal for multitasking.

Why choose this product? Stylish, colour-rich visuals with eye care and flexible viewing—ideal for daily work, creative tasks, or binge-watching sessions.

The Dell SE2425H 24” FHD Monitor delivers crisp visuals with a 3000:1 contrast ratio and smooth performance at 75Hz refresh rate. Its VA panel offers deep blacks and vibrant colours, while Eye Comfort Technology reduces strain during long hours. The antiglare screen and narrow bezel enhance viewing comfort and aesthetics.

With HDMI and VGA connectivity, it suits both modern and legacy devices. The tilt-adjustable stand allows users to position the screen just right, making it a practical and ergonomic option for everyday work, study, or casual entertainment in compact home setups.

Specifications Brand Dell Model name SE2425H Weight Approx. 3.5 kg Screen size 24 inches (60.96 cm) Image contrast ratio 3000:1 (typical) Reasons to buy Strong contrast with VA panel Tilt adjustment for comfort Reason to avoid No USB ports Speakers not included Click Here to Buy Dell SE2425H 24"/60.96cm FHD Monitor|5ms|75Hz|VA Panel|Aspect Ratio 16:9|3000:1 Contrast Ratio|Brightness 250 cd/m2|Ports 1x HDMI, 1x VGA|Tilt|Antiglare|Narrow Bezel|Eye Comfort Technology

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers like the sharp image quality and compact design. Many highlight eye comfort and smooth viewing experience as key benefits.

Why choose this product? Compact, clear, and comfortable—ideal for home users needing eye-friendly, everyday performance without breaking the budget.

The LG 24MR400 24” IPS FHD Monitor offers stunning clarity with a 1920x1080 resolution and 99% sRGB colour accuracy. Its 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync ensure smoother visuals, ideal for work and casual gaming. The virtual borderless design enhances multi-screen setups, while Flicker Safe and Reader Mode reduce eye fatigue.

With HDMI and VGA ports, it’s easy to connect to various devices. The tilt-adjustable stand adds to viewing comfort, making this monitor a reliable and visually rich option for home offices, students, and content creators looking for performance with style.

Specifications Brand LG Model name 24MR400 Weight Approx. 2.9 kg Screen size 24 inches (60.4 cm) Image contrast ratio 1000:1 (typical) Reasons to buy 100Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals Rich colours with 99% sRGB Reason to avoid No height adjustment No built-in speakers Click Here to Buy LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers love its sharp picture and sleek design. Many praise the eye comfort features and fluid experience with FreeSync.

Why choose this product? Reliable, colourful, and comfortable—perfect for working, browsing, or gaming on a budget-friendly yet feature-rich IPS screen.

The Samsung LS24C360EAWXXL 24” FHD Monitor brings immersive viewing with its 1800R curved VA panel, delivering a deeper and more engaging visual experience. With a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, it ensures smooth gameplay and reduced screen tearing. Its slim, modern design fits well in any space, while Flicker-Free tech helps reduce eye strain.

The tilt-adjustable stand lets you angle the screen comfortably. Equipped with HDMI and an audio port, it offers solid connectivity. Ideal for entertainment and everyday tasks, this monitor combines style, performance, and comfort in a compact package.

Specifications Brand Samsung Model name LS24C360EAWXXL Weight Approx. 3.1 kg Screen size 24 inches (59.8 cm) Image contrast ratio 3000:1 (typical) Reasons to buy Immersive 1800R curved screen Smooth visuals with AMD FreeSync Reason to avoid No height adjustment Lacks in-built speakers Click Here to Buy Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Game Mode, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS24C360EAWXXL, Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers love the immersive curve and smooth playback. They highlight its premium look and appreciate reduced eye fatigue features.

Why choose this product? Curved comfort, sleek style, and smooth performance—perfect for immersive watching, gaming, and daily tasks without eye strain.

The Samsung LS32DM500EWXXL 32” M5 Smart Monitor transforms any desk into a work and entertainment hub. With built-in OTT apps, IoT Hub support, and Office 365 access, it works without needing a PC. Control with keyboard, mouse, or remote for a seamless experience. Its FHD display, in-built speakers, and Bluetooth add more convenience.

The workout tracker is a unique addition for health-focused users. With multiple ports and smart features, this monitor offers a complete package for both productivity and leisure, making it a versatile solution for home offices and casual media setups.

Specifications Brand Samsung Model name LS32DM500EWXXL Weight Approx. 6.5 kg Screen size 32 inches (80 cm) Image contrast ratio 3000:1 (typical) Reasons to buy Works without a PC In-built OTT apps and speakers Reason to avoid Limited refresh rate Slightly bulky for small desks Click Here to Buy Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) M5 FHD Smart Monitor, Mouse & Keyboard Control, OTT Apps, IoT Hub, Office 365, Workout Tracker, Multiple Ports, Speakers, Remote, Bluetooth (LS32DM500EWXXL, Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers enjoy the smart features and built-in apps. Many love its all-in-one versatility and find it perfect for multitasking.

Why choose this product? Smart, spacious, and standalone—ideal for work, streaming, and daily use.

The LG 27SR50F MyView 27” Smart Monitor blends productivity and entertainment with a vibrant FHD IPS display and webOS integration. You can stream content, browse, or work directly from the screen—no PC required. It supports AirPlay 2, Screen Share, and Bluetooth, making it highly versatile across devices.

The ThinQ Home Dashboard lets you manage smart appliances with ease. Its sleek white design and slim profile fit beautifully in modern spaces. Ideal for work-from-home professionals and casual users, this monitor offers smart, convertible convenience with top-notch picture quality.

Specifications Brand LG Model name 27SR50F Weight Approx. 4.5 kg Screen size 27 inches (68.6 cm) Image contrast ratio 1000:1 (typical) Reasons to buy webOS for built-in apps AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth support Reason to avoid No height adjustment Limited port options Click Here to Buy LG 27SR50F MyView Smart Monitor (27", 68.6cm), FHD IPS Display (1920 x 1080) with webOS, Work & Play Smarter, ThinQ Home Dashboard, AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth, Stylish Design - White

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the smart features and sharp visuals. Many love its minimalist look and find it great for multitasking.

Why choose this product? Stylish and smart—stream, work, and share with ease using a seamless, all-in-one monitor experience at home.

The LG 29WQ600 UltraWide 29” IPS Monitor offers an expansive 2560x1080 resolution, ideal for multitasking, creative work, or immersive viewing. Its 100Hz refresh rate ensures smoother visuals, while colour calibration guarantees accuracy straight out of the box. The built-in 7W dual speakers add convenience, and USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connections support modern setups.

This monitor’s white finish and ultrawide aspect ratio make it both functional and stylish. Whether you're working across multiple windows or streaming in cinematic format, this screen offers a versatile, all-in-one experience for dynamic home or office use.

Specifications Brand LG Model name 29WQ600 Weight Approx. 4.8 kg Screen size 29 inches (73 cm) Image contrast ratio 1000:1 (typical) Reasons to buy UltraWide screen for multitasking USB-C and DisplayPort included Reason to avoid No height adjustability Not 4K resolution Click Here to Buy LG UltraWide 29 inch (73 cm) IPS FHD, 2560x1080 Pixels, Color Calibrated, 100Hz, 7W x 2 Inbuilt Speaker, USB-C, Display Port, HDMI, White Color-29WQ600

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers like its wide workspace and crisp image. Many mention how useful USB-C is for clean setups and productivity.

Why choose this product? Expand your view—great for multitaskers, creators, or professionals needing more space and sharp, colour-accurate performance.

The BenQ GW2490 24” FHD IPS Monitor combines comfort and clarity, making it ideal for work or entertainment. It boasts a 100Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB colour accuracy, and a near bezel-less display. Designed with eye-careU and Low Blue Light+ technology, it helps reduce strain during long hours.

Dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and built-in speakers add convenience, while MediaSync and VESA wall mounting offer flexibility in setup. Whether mounted or placed on your desk, this monitor suits a smart workspace perfectly, offering high-quality visuals with features that support eye health and productivity.

Specifications Brand BenQ Model name GW2490 Weight Approx. 3.7 kg Screen size 24 inches Image contrast ratio 1000:1 (typical) Reasons to buy Advanced eye-care features 100Hz smooth display refresh Reason to avoid No USB-C port Limited height adjustment Click Here to Buy BenQ GW2490 24" 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers love its vivid colours and eye-comfort features. Many praise the smooth visuals and value-added ports at this price.

Why choose this product? Balanced for work and wellness—smooth visuals, strong colour accuracy, and eye-saving features in one sleek monitor package.

The Acer EK220Q 21.5” FHD Monitor is a reliable choice for casual work and everyday entertainment. Its VA panel with LED backlight delivers crisp visuals and deeper contrast. With a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time, you get smoother motion—ideal for videos and light gaming.

Eye care features such as Blue Light Shield reduce strain, making it great for long viewing sessions. It includes both HDMI and VGA ports along with an HDMI cable, offering flexible connectivity. A practical monitor that easily fits into compact workspaces or study setups.

Specifications Brand Acer Model name EK220Q Weight Approx. 2.8 kg Screen size 21.5 inches (54.61 cm) Image contrast ratio 3000:1 (typical) Reasons to buy 1ms response time Includes HDMI cable Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Basic stand, no adjustability Click Here to Buy Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its sharp visuals, value pricing, and smooth refresh rate. Many like its compact design for tight workspaces.

Why choose this product? Compact, smooth, and affordable—ideal for home users needing dependable performance and comfort in daily screen time.

What is the best monitor for a home office? The best monitor for a home office offers Full HD or higher resolution, IPS display, ergonomic design, and multiple connectivity options—balancing comfort, clarity, and functionality for everyday productivity.

Is a 24 or 27 monitor better for home office? A 27-inch monitor provides more screen space, ideal for multitasking, while a 24-inch suits compact desks. Both work well—choose based on desk size and viewing comfort.

What size monitor is good for a home office? A 24 to 27-inch monitor is ideal for home offices, offering ample screen space for multitasking, readability, and comfort without overwhelming your desk or straining your eyes.

Top 3 features of best monitor for home offices

Best Monitors for Home Office Display Size Resolution Display Technology Dell SE2725H 27'/68.58 cm 1920 x 1080 (FHD) VA Panel Dell S2721HNM 27'/68.96 cm 1920 x 1080 (FHD) IPS Panel Dell SE2425H 24'/60.96 cm 1920 x 1080 (FHD) VA Panel LG 24MR400 24'/60.4 cm 1920 x 1080 (FHD) IPS Panel Samsung LS24C360EAWXXL 24'/59.8 cm 1920 x 1080 (FHD) VA Panel (Curved) Samsung LS32DM500EWXXL 32'/80 cm 1920 x 1080 (FHD) VA Panel (Smart) LG 27SR50F MyView 27'/68.6 cm 1920 x 1080 (FHD) IPS Panel (Smart) LG UltraWide 29WQ600 29'/73 cm 2560 x 1080 (UW-FHD) IPS Panel BenQ GW2490 24'/61 cm 1920 x 1080 (FHD) IPS Panel Acer EK220Q 21.5'/54.61 cm 1920 x 1080 (FHD) VA Panel (LED)

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best monitor for home offices Display size and resolution: Choose a monitor between 24 to 32 inches with Full HD or higher resolution for clear visuals and comfortable multitasking.

Panel type: IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, ideal for long working hours.

Refresh rate and response time: A refresh rate of 75Hz or more ensures smoother movement, especially useful for video calls or editing.

Ergonomics and design: Look for tilt, swivel, or height-adjustable stands for posture comfort.

Connectivity options: Ensure HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C options are available for better compatibility with laptops or peripherals.

Similar articles for you Best monitors under ₹5000: Top 10 choices for vibrant display, sleek design and more from popular brands