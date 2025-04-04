Best monitors for home office: Top 10 picks with IPS panels, smart features, and eye comfort for all-day use

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallDell SE2725H 27"/68.58cm FHD Monitor,Aspect Ratio 16:9, 75Hz, Tilt, Brightness 300 cd/m2(Typical), 5ms, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio, 1xHDMI, 1xVGA, 1x Power Connector, 1x Security Lock, Comfortview PlusView Details
₹8,999
Dell S2721HNM 27"/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display ManagerView Details
₹11,799
Dell SE2425H 24"/60.96cm FHD Monitor|5ms|75Hz|VA Panel|Aspect Ratio 16:9|3000:1 Contrast Ratio|Brightness 250 cd/m2|Ports 1x HDMI, 1x VGA|Tilt|Antiglare|Narrow Bezel|Eye Comfort TechnologyView Details
₹8,699
LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black)View Details
₹7,599
Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Game Mode, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS24C360EAWXXL, Black)View Details
₹7,499
Monitors for home offices can make a big difference in your productivity and comfort. Whether you're working, attending virtual meetings, or multitasking, a good monitor offers sharper visuals, better screen real estate, and reduced eye strain. From compact 24-inch screens to ultra-wide curved displays, there’s a wide variety to suit your needs and space.
Look for features like Full HD or 4K resolution, adjustable stands, and blue light filters for a more ergonomic setup. Some monitors also support USB-C or HDMI for easy connectivity. Investing in a quality monitor not only enhances your workflow but also creates a professional, efficient workspace right at home.
Here's a bunch of 10 of the best monitors for home offices. Do check them out here.
The Dell SE2725H 27” FHD Monitor offers a stunning 3000:1 contrast ratio and ComfortView Plus technology for reduced eye strain. Its 75Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, perfect for everyday work or casual entertainment. One of its standout features is the adjustable tilt, letting users set the screen angle for ideal viewing comfort.
With HDMI and VGA ports, it’s also easily connectable across devices. This monitor is a reliable and stylish choice for home office setups, combining performance, comfort, and Dell’s trusted build quality in a versatile and user-friendly design.
Crisp image with strong contrast
Eye comfort with ComfortView Plus
No in-built speakers
Limited port options
Dell SE2725H 27"/68.58cm FHD Monitor,Aspect Ratio 16:9, 75Hz, Tilt, Brightness 300 cd/m2(Typical), 5ms, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio, 1xHDMI, 1xVGA, 1x Power Connector, 1x Security Lock, Comfortview Plus
Most buyers praise its sharp visuals and large screen. Users love the tilt feature and find it ideal for long work sessions.
Great visual clarity, eye comfort, and easy tilt adjustment make it perfect for productive and relaxed screen time.
The Dell S2721HNM 27” FHD IPS Monitor in Titan Grey offers sharp, colour-accurate visuals with 99% sRGB coverage and a 75Hz refresh rate. Its 3-sided bezelless design gives it a sleek, modern look—perfect for dual-screen setups. With Low Blue Light technology and tilt adjustment, it's built for comfortable, extended viewing.
The Dell Display Manager allows easy screen customisation and multitasking. Whether you're working, browsing, or streaming, this monitor delivers vibrant performance with reliable connectivity via dual HDMI ports—making it a practical, stylish, and versatile addition to any home office or entertainment space.
Vivid colours with 99% sRGB
Sleek bezelless design
No height adjustment
Lacks built-in speakers
Dell S2721HNM 27"/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display Manager
Buyers love the colour clarity and modern design. Many appreciate its eye comfort tech and find it ideal for multitasking.
Stylish, colour-rich visuals with eye care and flexible viewing—ideal for daily work, creative tasks, or binge-watching sessions.
The Dell SE2425H 24” FHD Monitor delivers crisp visuals with a 3000:1 contrast ratio and smooth performance at 75Hz refresh rate. Its VA panel offers deep blacks and vibrant colours, while Eye Comfort Technology reduces strain during long hours. The antiglare screen and narrow bezel enhance viewing comfort and aesthetics.
With HDMI and VGA connectivity, it suits both modern and legacy devices. The tilt-adjustable stand allows users to position the screen just right, making it a practical and ergonomic option for everyday work, study, or casual entertainment in compact home setups.
Strong contrast with VA panel
Tilt adjustment for comfort
No USB ports
Speakers not included
Dell SE2425H 24"/60.96cm FHD Monitor|5ms|75Hz|VA Panel|Aspect Ratio 16:9|3000:1 Contrast Ratio|Brightness 250 cd/m2|Ports 1x HDMI, 1x VGA|Tilt|Antiglare|Narrow Bezel|Eye Comfort Technology
Buyers like the sharp image quality and compact design. Many highlight eye comfort and smooth viewing experience as key benefits.
Compact, clear, and comfortable—ideal for home users needing eye-friendly, everyday performance without breaking the budget.
The LG 24MR400 24” IPS FHD Monitor offers stunning clarity with a 1920x1080 resolution and 99% sRGB colour accuracy. Its 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync ensure smoother visuals, ideal for work and casual gaming. The virtual borderless design enhances multi-screen setups, while Flicker Safe and Reader Mode reduce eye fatigue.
With HDMI and VGA ports, it’s easy to connect to various devices. The tilt-adjustable stand adds to viewing comfort, making this monitor a reliable and visually rich option for home offices, students, and content creators looking for performance with style.
100Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals
Rich colours with 99% sRGB
No height adjustment
No built-in speakers
LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black)
Buyers love its sharp picture and sleek design. Many praise the eye comfort features and fluid experience with FreeSync.
Reliable, colourful, and comfortable—perfect for working, browsing, or gaming on a budget-friendly yet feature-rich IPS screen.
The Samsung LS24C360EAWXXL 24” FHD Monitor brings immersive viewing with its 1800R curved VA panel, delivering a deeper and more engaging visual experience. With a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, it ensures smooth gameplay and reduced screen tearing. Its slim, modern design fits well in any space, while Flicker-Free tech helps reduce eye strain.
The tilt-adjustable stand lets you angle the screen comfortably. Equipped with HDMI and an audio port, it offers solid connectivity. Ideal for entertainment and everyday tasks, this monitor combines style, performance, and comfort in a compact package.
Immersive 1800R curved screen
Smooth visuals with AMD FreeSync
No height adjustment
Lacks in-built speakers
Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Game Mode, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS24C360EAWXXL, Black)
Buyers love the immersive curve and smooth playback. They highlight its premium look and appreciate reduced eye fatigue features.
Curved comfort, sleek style, and smooth performance—perfect for immersive watching, gaming, and daily tasks without eye strain.
The Samsung LS32DM500EWXXL 32” M5 Smart Monitor transforms any desk into a work and entertainment hub. With built-in OTT apps, IoT Hub support, and Office 365 access, it works without needing a PC. Control with keyboard, mouse, or remote for a seamless experience. Its FHD display, in-built speakers, and Bluetooth add more convenience.
The workout tracker is a unique addition for health-focused users. With multiple ports and smart features, this monitor offers a complete package for both productivity and leisure, making it a versatile solution for home offices and casual media setups.
Works without a PC
In-built OTT apps and speakers
Limited refresh rate
Slightly bulky for small desks
Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) M5 FHD Smart Monitor, Mouse & Keyboard Control, OTT Apps, IoT Hub, Office 365, Workout Tracker, Multiple Ports, Speakers, Remote, Bluetooth (LS32DM500EWXXL, Black)
Buyers enjoy the smart features and built-in apps. Many love its all-in-one versatility and find it perfect for multitasking.
Smart, spacious, and standalone—ideal for work, streaming, and daily use.
The LG 27SR50F MyView 27” Smart Monitor blends productivity and entertainment with a vibrant FHD IPS display and webOS integration. You can stream content, browse, or work directly from the screen—no PC required. It supports AirPlay 2, Screen Share, and Bluetooth, making it highly versatile across devices.
The ThinQ Home Dashboard lets you manage smart appliances with ease. Its sleek white design and slim profile fit beautifully in modern spaces. Ideal for work-from-home professionals and casual users, this monitor offers smart, convertible convenience with top-notch picture quality.
webOS for built-in apps
AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth support
No height adjustment
Limited port options
LG 27SR50F MyView Smart Monitor (27", 68.6cm), FHD IPS Display (1920 x 1080) with webOS, Work & Play Smarter, ThinQ Home Dashboard, AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth, Stylish Design - White
Buyers appreciate the smart features and sharp visuals. Many love its minimalist look and find it great for multitasking.
Stylish and smart—stream, work, and share with ease using a seamless, all-in-one monitor experience at home.
The LG 29WQ600 UltraWide 29” IPS Monitor offers an expansive 2560x1080 resolution, ideal for multitasking, creative work, or immersive viewing. Its 100Hz refresh rate ensures smoother visuals, while colour calibration guarantees accuracy straight out of the box. The built-in 7W dual speakers add convenience, and USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connections support modern setups.
This monitor’s white finish and ultrawide aspect ratio make it both functional and stylish. Whether you're working across multiple windows or streaming in cinematic format, this screen offers a versatile, all-in-one experience for dynamic home or office use.
UltraWide screen for multitasking
USB-C and DisplayPort included
No height adjustability
Not 4K resolution
LG UltraWide 29 inch (73 cm) IPS FHD, 2560x1080 Pixels, Color Calibrated, 100Hz, 7W x 2 Inbuilt Speaker, USB-C, Display Port, HDMI, White Color-29WQ600
Buyers like its wide workspace and crisp image. Many mention how useful USB-C is for clean setups and productivity.
Expand your view—great for multitaskers, creators, or professionals needing more space and sharp, colour-accurate performance.
The BenQ GW2490 24” FHD IPS Monitor combines comfort and clarity, making it ideal for work or entertainment. It boasts a 100Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB colour accuracy, and a near bezel-less display. Designed with eye-careU and Low Blue Light+ technology, it helps reduce strain during long hours.
Dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and built-in speakers add convenience, while MediaSync and VESA wall mounting offer flexibility in setup. Whether mounted or placed on your desk, this monitor suits a smart workspace perfectly, offering high-quality visuals with features that support eye health and productivity.
Advanced eye-care features
100Hz smooth display refresh
No USB-C port
Limited height adjustment
BenQ GW2490 24" 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black)
Buyers love its vivid colours and eye-comfort features. Many praise the smooth visuals and value-added ports at this price.
Balanced for work and wellness—smooth visuals, strong colour accuracy, and eye-saving features in one sleek monitor package.
The Acer EK220Q 21.5” FHD Monitor is a reliable choice for casual work and everyday entertainment. Its VA panel with LED backlight delivers crisp visuals and deeper contrast. With a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time, you get smoother motion—ideal for videos and light gaming.
Eye care features such as Blue Light Shield reduce strain, making it great for long viewing sessions. It includes both HDMI and VGA ports along with an HDMI cable, offering flexible connectivity. A practical monitor that easily fits into compact workspaces or study setups.
1ms response time
Includes HDMI cable
No built-in speakers
Basic stand, no adjustability
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)
Buyers praise its sharp visuals, value pricing, and smooth refresh rate. Many like its compact design for tight workspaces.
Compact, smooth, and affordable—ideal for home users needing dependable performance and comfort in daily screen time.
The best monitor for a home office offers Full HD or higher resolution, IPS display, ergonomic design, and multiple connectivity options—balancing comfort, clarity, and functionality for everyday productivity.
A 27-inch monitor provides more screen space, ideal for multitasking, while a 24-inch suits compact desks. Both work well—choose based on desk size and viewing comfort.
A 24 to 27-inch monitor is ideal for home offices, offering ample screen space for multitasking, readability, and comfort without overwhelming your desk or straining your eyes.
|Best Monitors for Home Office
|Display Size
|Resolution
|Display Technology
|Dell SE2725H
|27'/68.58 cm
|1920 x 1080 (FHD)
|VA Panel
|Dell S2721HNM
|27'/68.96 cm
|1920 x 1080 (FHD)
|IPS Panel
|Dell SE2425H
|24'/60.96 cm
|1920 x 1080 (FHD)
|VA Panel
|LG 24MR400
|24'/60.4 cm
|1920 x 1080 (FHD)
|IPS Panel
|Samsung LS24C360EAWXXL
|24'/59.8 cm
|1920 x 1080 (FHD)
|VA Panel (Curved)
|Samsung LS32DM500EWXXL
|32'/80 cm
|1920 x 1080 (FHD)
|VA Panel (Smart)
|LG 27SR50F MyView
|27'/68.6 cm
|1920 x 1080 (FHD)
|IPS Panel (Smart)
|LG UltraWide 29WQ600
|29'/73 cm
|2560 x 1080 (UW-FHD)
|IPS Panel
|BenQ GW2490
|24'/61 cm
|1920 x 1080 (FHD)
|IPS Panel
|Acer EK220Q
|21.5'/54.61 cm
|1920 x 1080 (FHD)
|VA Panel (LED)
Display size and resolution: Choose a monitor between 24 to 32 inches with Full HD or higher resolution for clear visuals and comfortable multitasking.
Panel type: IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, ideal for long working hours.
Refresh rate and response time: A refresh rate of 75Hz or more ensures smoother movement, especially useful for video calls or editing.
Ergonomics and design: Look for tilt, swivel, or height-adjustable stands for posture comfort.
Connectivity options: Ensure HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C options are available for better compatibility with laptops or peripherals.
Best monitors under ₹5000: Top 10 choices for vibrant display, sleek design and more from popular brands
Best PC monitors: Top 7 options from LG, Samsung, Acer and others for stunning clarity and reliable performance
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.