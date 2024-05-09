Best monitors under ₹2000 in India: Comparing top budget display options

When it comes to finding a budget-friendly monitor, there are plenty of options to choose from. Whether you need a monitor for work, gaming, or general use, finding the right one can be a daunting task. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 monitors under 2000 in India. We will take a look at their features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget monitor or an affordable display, we've got you covered.

1. BenQ GW2490 24-inch Monitor

The BenQ GW2490 is a 24-inch bezel-less monitor with brightness intelligence technology. It offers a Full HD display with ultra-slim bezels, making it perfect for a multi-monitor setup. With flicker-free technology and low blue light, it's easy on the eyes during extended use.

Specifications of BenQ GW2490 24-inch Monitor

24-inch display size

Bezel-less design

Flicker-free technology

Low blue light

Full HD resolution

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-less design for seamless multi-monitor setup Limited connectivity options Flicker-free technology reduces eye strain Low blue light emission for eye comfort

2. BenQ 23.8-inch Borderless Monitor

The BenQ 23.8-inch monitor features a borderless design with brightness intelligence technology. With a slim bezel, this monitor offers a sleek and modern look. It provides Full HD resolution and a low blue light filter for reduced eye strain.

Specifications of BenQ 23.8-inch Borderless Monitor

23.8-inch display size

Borderless design

Brightness intelligence technology

Low blue light filter

Full HD resolution

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek borderless design Lack of height adjustment Low blue light filter for eye protection Full HD resolution for crisp visuals

3. Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor

The Samsung 27-inch monitor features a curved display with AMD FreeSync technology. It offers a Full HD resolution with a 1800R curvature for an immersive viewing experience. With a slim design and wide viewing angles, it's a great choice for gaming and multimedia.

Specifications of Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor

27-inch curved display

AMD FreeSync technology

1800R curvature

Full HD resolution

Wide viewing angles

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive curved display Lack of height adjustment AMD FreeSync for smooth gameplay Wide viewing angles

4. Acer 21.5-inch Full HD Monitor

The Acer 21.5-inch monitor features a Full HD display with Bluelight Shield technology. It offers a slim design with flickerless technology for reduced eye strain. With a tilt-adjustable stand and VGA/HDMI connectivity, it's a versatile choice for home and office use.

Specifications of Acer 21.5-inch Full HD Monitor

21.5-inch Full HD display

Bluelight Shield technology

Flickerless technology

Tilt-adjustable stand

VGA/HDMI connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD display for crisp visuals Limited connectivity options Bluelight Shield technology for eye comfort Tilt-adjustable stand for ergonomic viewing

5. Dell 18.5-inch LED Monitor

The Dell 18.5-inch monitor offers a budget-friendly option with a slim and sleek design. It features a high dynamic contrast ratio for vibrant visuals and a flicker-free screen for reduced eye fatigue. With easy access buttons and a VESA mount, it's a versatile choice for any setup.

Specifications of Dell 18.5-inch LED Monitor

18.5-inch LED display

High dynamic contrast ratio

Flicker-free screen

Easy access buttons

VESA mount

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly option Smaller display size High dynamic contrast ratio for vibrant visuals Flicker-free screen for reduced eye fatigue

6. MSI 21.5-inch Office Monitor

The MSI 21.5-inch monitor is designed for office use, featuring an anti-glare display with wide viewing angles. It offers a 75Hz refresh rate and VESA mount compatibility for flexible installation. With a frameless design and low blue light technology, it's a great choice for productivity.

Specifications of MSI 21.5-inch Office Monitor

21.5-inch office monitor

Anti-glare display

75Hz refresh rate

VESA mount compatibility

Low blue light technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Designed for office use Limited gaming features 75Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals VESA mount compatibility for flexible installation

7. Acer 21.5-inch Backlit Monitor

The Acer 21.5-inch monitor features a backlit display with Acer ComfyView technology. It offers a slim design with flickerless technology for reduced eye strain. With VGA/HDMI connectivity and a tilt-adjustable stand, it's a versatile choice for home and office use.

Specifications of Acer 21.5-inch Backlit Monitor

21.5-inch backlit display

Acer ComfyView technology

Flickerless technology

VGA/HDMI connectivity

Tilt-adjustable stand

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Backlit display for vibrant visuals Limited connectivity options Acer ComfyView technology for eye comfort Tilt-adjustable stand for ergonomic viewing

8. Lenovo 21.5-inch Ultraslim Monitor

The Lenovo 21.5-inch monitor features an ultraslim design with AMD FreeSync technology. It offers a Full HD display with customizable settings for personalized viewing. With a versatile stand and low blue light technology, it's a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Lenovo 21.5-inch Ultraslim Monitor

21.5-inch ultraslim design

AMD FreeSync technology

Full HD display

Customizable settings

Low blue light technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultraslim design for a modern look Lack of height adjustment AMD FreeSync technology for smooth visuals Customizable settings for personalized viewing

9. Dime Store 21-inch Monitor

The Dime Store 21-inch monitor offers a budget-friendly option with an ergonomic stand and cable organizer. It features a Full HD display with flicker-free technology for reduced eye strain. With multiple connectivity options and VESA mount compatibility, it's a versatile choice for any setup.

Specifications of Dime Store 21-inch Monitor

21-inch Full HD display

Ergonomic stand

Cable organizer

Flicker-free technology

VESA mount compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly option with ergonomic design Limited gaming features Flicker-free technology for reduced eye strain VESA mount compatibility for flexible installation

Best 3 features of top monitors under ₹ 2,000

Product Name Display Size Technology Resolution BenQ GW2490 24-inch Monitor 24-inch Bezel-less Full HD BenQ 23.8-inch Borderless Monitor 23.8-inch Borderless Full HD Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor 27-inch Curved Full HD Acer 21.5-inch Full HD Monitor 21.5-inch Bluelight Shield Full HD Dell 18.5-inch LED Monitor 18.5-inch LED HD MSI 21.5-inch Office Monitor 21.5-inch Anti-glare Full HD Acer 21.5-inch Backlit Monitor 21.5-inch Backlit Full HD Lenovo 21.5-inch Ultraslim Monitor 21.5-inch Ultraslim Full HD Dime Store 21-inch Monitor 21-inch Ergonomic Full HD LG 24-inch FreeSync Monitor 24-inch FreeSync Full HD

Best value for money:

Dell D1918H 18.5" (46 cm) HD Monitor

The Dell 18.5-inch LED monitor offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and high dynamic contrast ratio. It's a versatile choice for everyday use, providing vibrant visuals and reduced eye fatigue.

Best overall product:

Samsung 27-inch(68.60cm) FHD 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor

The Samsung 27-inch curved monitor stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering an immersive curved display, AMD FreeSync technology, and wide viewing angles for a superior multimedia experience.

How to find the perfect monitor under 2000:

When choosing the perfect monitor from our top picks, consider the display size, resolution, and special features like FreeSync and flicker-free technology. Assess your specific needs for work, gaming, or multimedia to make the best choice for your setup.

FAQs

Question : Which monitor is best for gaming?

Ans : The LG 24-inch FreeSync Monitor is best for gaming, offering smooth gameplay and dynamic action sync.

Question : Do these monitors have VESA mount compatibility?

Ans : Yes, most of the monitors listed here have VESA mount compatibility for flexible installation.

Question : Are these monitors suitable for office use?

Ans : Yes, monitors like the MSI 21.5-inch Office Monitor and Lenovo 21.5-inch Ultraslim Monitor are designed for office use with features like anti-glare display and customizable settings.

Question : Do these monitors support Full HD resolution?

Ans : Yes, all the monitors listed here support Full HD resolution for crisp and clear visuals.

