Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best monitors under 2000 in India: Comparing top budget display options

Best monitors under ₹2000 in India: Comparing top budget display options

Affiliate Desk

Looking for an affordable display? Check out our top picks for the best monitors under 2000. Compare features, pros, and cons to find the perfect monitor for your needs.

Monitors under 2000 offer good value for money for budget conscious buyers.

When it comes to finding a budget-friendly monitor, there are plenty of options to choose from. Whether you need a monitor for work, gaming, or general use, finding the right one can be a daunting task. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 monitors under 2000 in India. We will take a look at their features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget monitor or an affordable display, we've got you covered.

1. BenQ GW2490 24-inch Monitor

The BenQ GW2490 is a 24-inch bezel-less monitor with brightness intelligence technology. It offers a Full HD display with ultra-slim bezels, making it perfect for a multi-monitor setup. With flicker-free technology and low blue light, it's easy on the eyes during extended use.

Specifications of BenQ GW2490 24-inch Monitor

24-inch display size

Bezel-less design

Flicker-free technology

Low blue light

Full HD resolution

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Bezel-less design for seamless multi-monitor setupLimited connectivity options
Flicker-free technology reduces eye strain
Low blue light emission for eye comfort

2. BenQ 23.8-inch Borderless Monitor

The BenQ 23.8-inch monitor features a borderless design with brightness intelligence technology. With a slim bezel, this monitor offers a sleek and modern look. It provides Full HD resolution and a low blue light filter for reduced eye strain.

Specifications of BenQ 23.8-inch Borderless Monitor

23.8-inch display size

Borderless design

Brightness intelligence technology

Low blue light filter

Full HD resolution

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek borderless designLack of height adjustment
Low blue light filter for eye protection
Full HD resolution for crisp visuals

3. Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor

The Samsung 27-inch monitor features a curved display with AMD FreeSync technology. It offers a Full HD resolution with a 1800R curvature for an immersive viewing experience. With a slim design and wide viewing angles, it's a great choice for gaming and multimedia.

Specifications of Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor

27-inch curved display

AMD FreeSync technology

1800R curvature

Full HD resolution

Wide viewing angles

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive curved displayLack of height adjustment
AMD FreeSync for smooth gameplay
Wide viewing angles

Also read: Best monitor to boost your efficiency and upgrade your viewing pleasure

4. Acer 21.5-inch Full HD Monitor

The Acer 21.5-inch monitor features a Full HD display with Bluelight Shield technology. It offers a slim design with flickerless technology for reduced eye strain. With a tilt-adjustable stand and VGA/HDMI connectivity, it's a versatile choice for home and office use.

Specifications of Acer 21.5-inch Full HD Monitor

  • 21.5-inch Full HD display
  • Bluelight Shield technology
  • Flickerless technology
  • Tilt-adjustable stand
  • VGA/HDMI connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Full HD display for crisp visualsLimited connectivity options
Bluelight Shield technology for eye comfort
Tilt-adjustable stand for ergonomic viewing

5. Dell 18.5-inch LED Monitor

The Dell 18.5-inch monitor offers a budget-friendly option with a slim and sleek design. It features a high dynamic contrast ratio for vibrant visuals and a flicker-free screen for reduced eye fatigue. With easy access buttons and a VESA mount, it's a versatile choice for any setup.

Specifications of Dell 18.5-inch LED Monitor

18.5-inch LED display

High dynamic contrast ratio

Flicker-free screen

Easy access buttons

VESA mount

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Budget-friendly optionSmaller display size
High dynamic contrast ratio for vibrant visuals
Flicker-free screen for reduced eye fatigue

Also read: Best 4K monitors: Top 10 options for gamers and content creators

6. MSI 21.5-inch Office Monitor

The MSI 21.5-inch monitor is designed for office use, featuring an anti-glare display with wide viewing angles. It offers a 75Hz refresh rate and VESA mount compatibility for flexible installation. With a frameless design and low blue light technology, it's a great choice for productivity.

Specifications of MSI 21.5-inch Office Monitor

21.5-inch office monitor

Anti-glare display

75Hz refresh rate

VESA mount compatibility

Low blue light technology

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Designed for office useLimited gaming features
75Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals
VESA mount compatibility for flexible installation

7. Acer 21.5-inch Backlit Monitor

The Acer 21.5-inch monitor features a backlit display with Acer ComfyView technology. It offers a slim design with flickerless technology for reduced eye strain. With VGA/HDMI connectivity and a tilt-adjustable stand, it's a versatile choice for home and office use.

Specifications of Acer 21.5-inch Backlit Monitor

21.5-inch backlit display

Acer ComfyView technology

Flickerless technology

VGA/HDMI connectivity

Tilt-adjustable stand

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Backlit display for vibrant visualsLimited connectivity options
Acer ComfyView technology for eye comfort
Tilt-adjustable stand for ergonomic viewing

8. Lenovo 21.5-inch Ultraslim Monitor

The Lenovo 21.5-inch monitor features an ultraslim design with AMD FreeSync technology. It offers a Full HD display with customizable settings for personalized viewing. With a versatile stand and low blue light technology, it's a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Lenovo 21.5-inch Ultraslim Monitor

21.5-inch ultraslim design

AMD FreeSync technology

Full HD display

Customizable settings

Low blue light technology

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Ultraslim design for a modern lookLack of height adjustment
AMD FreeSync technology for smooth visuals
Customizable settings for personalized viewing

Also read: Best Zebronics monitors for PC: Top 9 options with high resolution to consider

9. Dime Store 21-inch Monitor

The Dime Store 21-inch monitor offers a budget-friendly option with an ergonomic stand and cable organizer. It features a Full HD display with flicker-free technology for reduced eye strain. With multiple connectivity options and VESA mount compatibility, it's a versatile choice for any setup.

Specifications of Dime Store 21-inch Monitor

21-inch Full HD display

Ergonomic stand

Cable organizer

Flicker-free technology

VESA mount compatibility

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Budget-friendly option with ergonomic designLimited gaming features
Flicker-free technology for reduced eye strain
VESA mount compatibility for flexible installation

Best 3 features of top monitors under 2,000

Product NameDisplay SizeTechnologyResolution
BenQ GW2490 24-inch Monitor24-inchBezel-lessFull HD
BenQ 23.8-inch Borderless Monitor23.8-inchBorderlessFull HD
Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor27-inchCurvedFull HD
Acer 21.5-inch Full HD Monitor21.5-inchBluelight ShieldFull HD
Dell 18.5-inch LED Monitor18.5-inchLEDHD
MSI 21.5-inch Office Monitor21.5-inchAnti-glareFull HD
Acer 21.5-inch Backlit Monitor21.5-inchBacklitFull HD
Lenovo 21.5-inch Ultraslim Monitor21.5-inchUltraslimFull HD
Dime Store 21-inch Monitor21-inchErgonomicFull HD
LG 24-inch FreeSync Monitor24-inchFreeSyncFull HD

Best value for money:

Dell D1918H 18.5" (46 cm) HD Monitor

The Dell 18.5-inch LED monitor offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and high dynamic contrast ratio. It's a versatile choice for everyday use, providing vibrant visuals and reduced eye fatigue.

Best overall product:

Samsung 27-inch(68.60cm) FHD 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor

The Samsung 27-inch curved monitor stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering an immersive curved display, AMD FreeSync technology, and wide viewing angles for a superior multimedia experience.

Also read: Best 27 inch monitors: Top 9 high resolution options to upgrade your work setup

How to find the perfect monitor under 2000:

When choosing the perfect monitor from our top picks, consider the display size, resolution, and special features like FreeSync and flicker-free technology. Assess your specific needs for work, gaming, or multimedia to make the best choice for your setup.

FAQs

Question : Which monitor is best for gaming?

Ans : The LG 24-inch FreeSync Monitor is best for gaming, offering smooth gameplay and dynamic action sync.

Question : Do these monitors have VESA mount compatibility?

Ans : Yes, most of the monitors listed here have VESA mount compatibility for flexible installation.

Question : Are these monitors suitable for office use?

Ans : Yes, monitors like the MSI 21.5-inch Office Monitor and Lenovo 21.5-inch Ultraslim Monitor are designed for office use with features like anti-glare display and customizable settings.

Question : Do these monitors support Full HD resolution?

Ans : Yes, all the monitors listed here support Full HD resolution for crisp and clear visuals.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

