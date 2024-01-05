Best New Year deals: 10 shoot cameras for picture perfect holiday moments

The new year is all about new beginnings and creating new memories and a good camera is always better than your smartphone's camera. A good point-and-shoot camera gives you a bunch of options to capture your memory in your unique style. Whether it is an outing or a house party, you can record all those great moments in a crisp and high quality. In this buying guide, we curated a list of the best shoot cameras that you should consider buying this New Year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From compact designs ideal for casual outings to more advanced models suitable for capturing the vibrancy of a lively house party, our curated selection encompasses a diverse range of options. We will demystify technical jargon and highlight the unique features of each camera, allowing you to make a choice that resonates with your preferences. We believe that a camera should not just capture moments but enhance them, and our guide aims to assist you in finding the perfect point-and-shoot companion to kickstart the New Year with a bang.

In this comprehensive list of point-and-shoot cameras, we will meticulously explore a myriad of options, providing you with the freedom to choose the one that perfectly aligns with your needs and budget. Our goal is to delve into every camera specification, ensuring that you can make a well-informed and smart decision. We understand that purchasing a camera is an investment, and our guide is designed to empower you with the knowledge needed to get the full value for your money.

1. Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ10002 20MP 4K Point and Shoot Digital Camera

Capture breathtaking moments with the Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ10002, a powerful 20MP 4K Point and Shoot Digital Camera in sleek black. Boasting a 16X Optical Zoom through the impressive Leica DC Vario-ELMARIT 25-400mm F2.8-4.0 Lens, it delivers sharp and vibrant images. Ideal for both amateurs and enthusiasts, this camera offers advanced features, including 4K video capabilities. With reliable image stabilization, it ensures crisp shots even in challenging conditions. Elevate your photography experience with this versatile and compact camera.

Specifications of Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ10002

Brand: Panasonic

Max resolution: 20 megapixels

Zoom: 16X Optical Zoom

Video: 4K

Stabilization: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Limited low-light performance High-resolution images Comparatively bulky

2. Kodak PIXPRO AZ252 Point & Shoot Digital Camera

The Kodak PIXPRO AZ252 is a versatile Point & Shoot Digital Camera featuring a 3-inch LCD screen in sleek black. A user-friendly one-touch record button for 720p HD video, 25x optical zoom, and 16 megapixels ensures lifelike clarity and the flexibility to crop and zoom without compromising quality. The wide 24mm lens captures expansive landscapes effortlessly, while Optical Image Stabilization guarantees smooth shots even in shaky conditions. Whether for adventures or life events, this camera offers convenience and stunning results, making every moment picture-perfect.

Specifications of Kodak PIXPRO AZ252

Brand: Kodak

Max resolution: 16 megapixels

Zoom: 25x optical zoom

Video: 720p HD

Stabilization: Optical Image Stabilization

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 25x optical zoom Limited video resolution 16 megapixels for high resolution pictures Limited manual control options

3. Fujifilm instax Wide 300 Instant Camera (Black)

The Fujifilm instax Wide 300 Instant Camera in sleek black offers an expansive instant photography experience. Featuring the largest format in the instax lineup, this camera boasts improved usability with a built-in flash, fill-in flash mode, tripod socket, and a user-friendly interface. With a film size twice as wide as instax mini, it provides creative freedom. The two-mode focusing (normal and landscape) and a programmed electronic shutter release enhance versatility. Capture memories with ease and style with this user-friendly instant camera.

Specifications of Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 Instant Camera

Brand: Fujifilm

Max resolution: 1920x1920

Zoom: Focal zoom dial

Video: Not applicable

Stabilization: Not available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large film format No specified resolution Built-in flash No video capabilities

4. Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2500 20MP 4K Point and Shoot Digital Camera

The Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2500 is a powerful 20MP 4K point-and-shoot digital camera featuring a 20X optical zoom Leica DC Vario-ELMARIT lens (24-480mm, F2.8-4.5). With 90x intelligent zoom, creative controls for functions like time-lapse recording and miniature effects, and advanced features such as the Level Shot Function and 5-axis hand-shake detection, this camera ensures stunning and steady shots. The camera is made in China.

Specifications of Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2500

Brand: Panasonic

Max resolution: 20 megapixels

Zoom: 20X optical zoom Leica DC Vario-ELMARIT 24-480mm F2.8-4.5 lens

Video: 4K

Stabilization: 5-axis hand-shake detection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution 20MP sensor Price may be relatively high for casual users 4K video capability Bulkier compared to some other point-and-shoot cameras

5. Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ55-BK 16MP Digital Camera

The Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ55-BK is a versatile 16.1MP digital camera featuring a 5X optical zoom, 28mm wide-angle lens, and a 2.7" LCD screen. With a powerful CCD sensor, it offers room for enlargement without sacrificing clarity. Panning shot mode captures clear, in-motion subjects, while face detection, auto exposure, and blink/smile detection enhance portrait shots. Red-eye removal and HDR touch-up tools add to the creative possibilities, making it an excellent choice for capturing diverse scenes.

Specifications of Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ55-BK

Brand: Kodak

Max resolution: 16.1 megapixels

Zoom: 5X optical zoom

Video: Yes

Stabilization: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 16MP sensor Limited video capabilities 5X optical zoom

6. Kodak AZ421-RD PIXPRO Astro AZ421 16 MP Digital Camera

The Kodak AZ421-RD PIXPRO Astro AZ421 Digital Camera delivers a powerful photography experience with a 16 MP sensor, 42X optical zoom, and a vibrant 3" LCD screen. Capture stunning wide-angle shots at 24mm and record 720p HD videos. The camera's hardware interface includes an audio-video port for seamless connectivity. The camera looks amazing with its glossy red body and a large fixed 3-inch display. It cannot change lenses despite being a bulky camera. But its 42X zoom is perfect for anyone who loves to capture animals from afar.

Specifications of Kodak AZ421-RD PIXPRO Astro AZ421

Brand: Kodak

Max resolution: 16 Megapixels

Zoom: 42X Optical Zoom

Video: 720p HD

Stabilization: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 42X Optical Zoom Lack of stabilization 24mm Wide Angle Limited video resolution (720p)

7. Polaroid IS048 Waterproof Instant Sharing 16 MP Digital Portable Handheld Action Camera

The Polaroid IS048 Waterproof Instant Sharing Camera is a versatile handheld action camera in a vibrant teal colour. It is a perfect gift for kids to capture pictures and it is also easy to carry thanks to its compact design. Boasting 16 megapixels and a 2.4" preview screen, it delivers high-quality photos and easy framing. With a waterproof rating of 10 feet and powered by 2x AAA batteries, it's ideal for on-the-go adventures. Capture memories both above and below the surface with confidence.

Specifications of Polaroid IS048 Waterproof Instant Sharing Camera

Brand: Polaroid

Max resolution: 16 Megapixels

Zoom: Not available

Video: Not available

Stabilization: Not available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable Limited zoom capability Waterproof up to 10 Ft AAA battery powered

8. Sony RX100M3 Premium Compact Camera

Capture brilliance with the Sony RX100M3, featuring a 20.1 MP Exmor R CMOS sensor and BIONZ X engine for exceptional detail and noise reduction. The ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 24-70 mm lens with F1.8-2.8 aperture delivers stunning clarity. Enjoy a blackout-free 10fps continuous shooting experience through the built-in OLED Tru-Finder electronic viewfinder. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this compact camera combines power and portability for photography enthusiasts.

Specifications of Sony RX100M3

Brand: Sony

Max resolution: 20.1 megapixels

Zoom: ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* 24-70 mm lens

Video: Full HD

Stabilization: Optical SteadyShot

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable Limited zoom range High-resolution sensor No 4K video capability

9. FUJIFILM X-S20 with 15-45mm Lens

The FUJIFILM X-S20, paired with a versatile 15-45mm lens, boasts a 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 5 for stellar image quality. Equipped with a 5-axis in-body image stabilization system, it delivers steady shots even in challenging conditions. With impressive video capabilities, it records in 6.2K at 30 fps and 4K at 60 fps, complemented by 19 film simulation modes for creative versatility. AI processing and a dedicated VLOG mode enhance the shooting experience, making this a powerful tool for content creators.

Specifications of FUJIFILM X-S20

Brand: FUJIFILM

Max resolution: 26.1MP

Zoom: 3X optical

Video: 6.2K at 30 fps, 4K at 60 fps

Stabilization: 5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent image quality Limited zoom range Advanced AI processing Pricey

10. PANASONIC LUMIX ZS100 4K Point and Shoot Camera

The Panasonic Lumix ZS100 4K Point and Shoot Camera redefines compact photography with a large 1-inch, 20.1 Megapixel sensor, delivering vibrant images. Its 10x LEICA DC Lens offers optical zoom with a wide F/2.8-5.9 aperture, creating impressive background defocus effects. The camera excels in 4K Ultra HD video recording, supported by exclusive LUMIX 4K PHOTO and 4K Post Focus features. With an Eye-level Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) and a touch-enabled LCD, it provides a versatile viewing experience. The lens-mounted control ring brings DSLR-like exposure control to this compact powerhouse.

Specifications of PANASONIC LUMIX ZS100

Brand: Panasonic

Max resolution: 20.1 Megapixels

Zoom: 10x optical

Video: 4K Ultra HD

Stabilization: Hybrid O.I.S

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 1-inch sensor for vibrant photos Limited zoom range 10x optical zoom

3 features for you

Product Name Resolution Stabilization Display Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ10002 20MP 4K Point and Shoot Digital Camera (Black) with 16X Optical Zoom Leica DC Vario-ELMARIT 25-400mm F2.8-4.0 Lens 20MP Yes 3" LCD Kodak PIXPRO AZ252 Point & Shoot Digital Camera with 3” LCD, Black 16MP No 3” LCD Fujifilm instax Wide 300 Instant Camera (Black) 1920x1920 No Not available Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2500 20MP 4K Point and Shoot Digital Camera (Black) with 20X Optical Zoom Leica DC Vario-ELMARIT 24-480mm F2.8-4.5 Lens 20MP Yes 3” LCD Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ55-BK 16MP Digital Camera with 5X Optical Zoom 28mm Wide Angle and 2.7" LCD Screen (Black) 16MP No 2.7" LCD Kodak AZ421-RD PIXPRO Astro AZ421 16 MP Digital Camera with 42X Optical Zoom and 3" LCD Screen (Red) 16MP Not available 3" LCD Polaroid IS048 Waterproof Instant Sharing 16 MP Digital Portable Handheld Action Camera, Teal 16MP Not available 2.4" LCD Sony RX100M3 Premium Compact Camera with 1.0-Type Exmor CMOS Sensor (Optical, DSC-RX100M3), Black 20.9MP Yes 3” LCD FUJIFILM X-S20 with 15-45mm Lens (26 MP, 6.2K 30P, FHD 240P 10x Slo mo, AI Processing,IBIS System, VLOG Mode) 26MP Yes 3” LCD PANASONIC LUMIX ZS100 4K Point and Shoot Camera, 10X Leica DC Vario-ELMARIT F2.8-5.9 Lens with Hybrid O.I.S, 20.1 Megapixels, 1 Inch High Sensitivity Sensor, 3 Inch LCD, (USA Black), Optical Zoom 20MP Yes 3” LCD

Best value for money The Sony RX100M3 stands out as a budget-friendly option with a good balance of features. It offers a 20.9MP sensor for high-resolution pictures, 5X optical zoom, and a 2.7-inch LCD screen, making it suitable for casual photographers seeking an affordable yet functional digital camera. It is a compact option to carry around in a backpack or even in your jacket's pocket. The built-in flash and versatile display give you better results despite the situation and light conditions.

Best overall product The Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ10002 emerges as the best overall choice, combining a high 20MP resolution, 4K capabilities, and a versatile 16X optical zoom Leica lens. Its stabilization feature enhances image quality and captures pictures in greater detail even if the object is moving. The 3-inch LCD gives you a clear visual of whatever you are capturing so you can adjust the settings to make the final result look perfect. Its advanced features make it ideal for enthusiasts and professionals.

How to find the best shoot camera? When choosing a point-and-shoot camera, it's crucial to take into account various factors, including resolution, zoom capabilities, image stabilization, and the presence of a display. Tailor your decision to your specific photography needs, whether you're aiming for casual snapshots or more professional shots. Not every point-and-shoot camera is equipped for video recording, so it's advisable to verify this feature before making a purchase.

To make an informed decision, dive into reviews, compare specifications, and establish a budget that aligns with your requirements. It's essential to ensure that the camera suits your intended use, whether you're capturing moments during travel, documenting daily snapshots, or engaging in more creative forms of photography. By carefully considering these aspects, you can confidently select a point-and-shoot camera that seamlessly integrates into your photographic preferences and elevates your overall shooting experience.

FAQs Question : Can I use the Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 as a regular digital camera? Ans : No, the Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 is an instant film camera and does not have digital capabilities. Question : Does the Sony RX100M3 have in-body image stabilization? Ans : Yes, the Sony RX100M3 features in-body image stabilization for enhanced image quality. Question : Are all the cameras waterproof? Ans : No, only the Polaroid IS048 Waterproof camera in teal is designed to be waterproof. Question : What is the maximum optical zoom of the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2500? Ans : The Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2500 has a maximum optical zoom of 20X. Question : Can I record slow-motion videos with the FUJIFILM X-S20? Ans : Yes, the FUJIFILM X-S20 offers FHD 240P 10x slow-motion video recording.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!