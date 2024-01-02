Best New Year deals 2024: Get up to 49% off on graphic tablets for work

As we step into 2024, it's time to gear up for a creative boost with the most tempting New Year deals yet! If you're a digital artist, graphic designer, or just someone who loves to dabble in digital creativity, brace yourself. This year's New Year deals are rolling out with astonishing discounts of up to 49% on graphic tablets – a dream come true for every digital art enthusiast and professional!

Graphic tablets are the unsung heroes of the digital art world that have revolutionized the way we create. They bridge the gap between traditional artistry and the digital realm, offering a canvas where your imagination can run wild with a stylus.

In this article, we're diving deep into the world of graphic tablets. These devices are not just tools; they are extensions of your creative mind. With features like pressure sensitivity, customizable buttons, and tilt recognition, they bring a natural and intuitive feel to digital art that a mouse or trackpad simply can't match.

Our curated list includes tablets from leading brands, catering to all levels – from beginners to seasoned professionals. Whether you're looking for your first tablet to kickstart your digital art journey or a high-end upgrade to take your work to professional studios, our selection has got you covered.

Imagine creating art with a device that feels like a pen on paper but delivers the power and versatility of digital technology. That's what these graphic tablets offer. And with deals this good, there's never been a better time to invest in one. From sleek designs to feature-packed models, each tablet in our list has been chosen for its ability to make your digital workflow smoother, more intuitive, and more enjoyable.

So, let's jump in and explore these amazing deals. It's time to bring your digital artistry to life with a graphic tablet that meets your needs, preferences, and budget, all while enjoying some of the best discounts of the year!

1. XP PEN Star G960S Plus

In the best New Year deals 2024, the XP PEN Star G960S Plus stands out as a stellar choice for digital artists and designers. You get a generous 9 x 6 inch workspace where this tablet provides ample room to unleash your creativity. Its PH2 stylus mimics the feel of a traditional pencil, complete with a digital eraser, ensuring a natural and intuitive drawing experience. The tablet is compatible with Microsoft Office and major design software. This coupled with its support for Windows, Mac, and Android, makes it a versatile tool for a variety of professional and educational needs. Whether for digital art, office work, or online teaching, the XP PEN Star G960S Plus is a superb choice in this year's line-up of graphic tablets.

Specifications of XP PEN Star G960S Plus

Working Area: 9 x 6 inches

Stylus: Battery-Free, Digital Eraser, 8192 Pressure Sensitivity

Compatibility: Windows 10/8/7, Mac OS X 10.10 and above, Android 6.0 and above

Features: Supports Microsoft Office software, 4 Shortcut Keys

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large working area enhances creativity May be too large for users with limited desk space Battery-free stylus with digital eraser for convenience Not as portable as smaller tablets

2. XPPen Artist 10 2nd Gen

The XPPen Artist 10 2nd Gen is a gem in the best New Year deals 2024. This is a good option, especially for those who value both functionality and aesthetic in their digital tools. Its 10.1-inch display area offers a comfortable canvas for detailed artwork. The tablet’s X3 Elite Stylus brings an incredibly realistic feel akin to traditional drawing tools, enhancing the user’s artistic experience. With six customizable shortcut keys, the Artist 10 2nd Gen streamlines your workflow, making digital art creation more efficient and enjoyable. Its fully laminated display ensures vivid colour presentation and delicate detail expression, making it ideal for both professional artists and hobbyists.

Specifications of XPPen Artist 10 2nd Gen

Display Area: 10.1 inch

Stylus: X3 Elite with tilt support, 8192 Levels of Pressure Sensitivity

Shortcut Keys: 6 Customizable

Features: Fully Laminated Display, 3-in-1 USB-C cable connection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Realistic drawing experience with X3 Elite Stylus Smaller display may not suit artists who prefer larger canvases Six customizable shortcut keys enhance workflow

3. XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro

The XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro is a standout offering in the best New Year deals 2024, ideal for artists seeking a blend of size and technology. The 13.3-inch fully-laminated display provides a seamless drawing experience, reducing glare and enhancing visual clarity. Its 3-in-1 cable design simplifies connectivity, making setup quick and hassle-free. The unique Red Dial interface, combined with eight customizable shortcut keys, significantly streamlines the creative process. The Artist 13.3 Pro's tilt function and high levels of pressure sensitivity offer precision and versatility, making it a top choice for professional digital artists and illustrators.

Specifications of XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro

Display Size: 13.3 inches, Fully-Laminated

Tilt Function: Supports up to 60 degrees

Shortcut Keys: 8 Customizable, Red Dial interface

Compatibility: Windows 10/8/7, Mac OS X 10.10 and higher

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large, fully-laminated display for clear visuals May be expensive for budget-conscious buyers Advanced tilt function and customizable keys for enhanced control Requires more desk space compared to smaller tablets

4. Xp-Pen Star G960 Graphic Tablet

The Xp-Pen Star G960 is featured as the best New Year deals 2024. It is an excellent choice for both budding and seasoned digital artists. Its 8.35 x 5.33 inch working area strikes the perfect balance between space and portability. The tablet’s four customizable shortcut keys offer great convenience, allowing artists to personalize their workflow. The battery-free stylus, equipped with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, offers precision and ease, suitable for a range of artistic styles. Its compatibility with major design software and support for various operating systems, including Windows 11 and macOS Monterey, make it a versatile option for digital art, design, and online teaching.

Specifications of Xp-Pen Star G960

Working Area: 8.35 x 5.33 inches

Stylus: Battery-Free, 8192 Levels of Pressure Sensitivity

Shortcut Keys: 4 Customizable

Compatibility: Windows 7 (or later), Linux, Mac OS X 10.10 (or later)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size ideal for limited workspaces Smaller active area may not suit artists who prefer larger canvases Customizable shortcut keys for personalized workflow

5. XP-Pen Deco Fun S Green Graphics Tablet

The XP-Pen Deco Fun S Green graphics tablet emerges as a top pick in the best New Year deals 2024, especially for those who seek a blend of portability and functionality. Its compact 6.3 × 4-inch size makes it an excellent alternative to a traditional mouse, offering more natural and intuitive control for digital art and writing. The battery-free stylus, coupled with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and 60 degrees of tilt action, delivers a realistic drawing experience. The tablet’s easy plug-and-play setup and compatibility with Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android make it a versatile choice for a wide range of creative and educational applications.

Specifications of XP-Pen Deco Fun S Green

Active Area: 6.3 × 4 inches

Stylus: Battery-Free, 8192 Levels of Pressure Sensitivity, 60 Degrees of Tilt

Compatibility: Windows 11/10/8/7, MacOS X 10.10 (or higher), Linux, Android 6.0 (or higher)

Features: Plug & Play, supports all design software programs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable, ideal for on-the-go use Smaller active area may not be sufficient for complex art projects Battery-free stylus with high levels of pressure sensitivity

6. XP-PEN Deco Mini 7W

The XP-PEN Deco Mini 7W stands out in the best New Year deals 2024 as a top choice for artists seeking flexibility and performance. This compact tablet, with a 7 x 4.37 inch active area, offers a comfortable drawing space while being perfectly portable. Its wireless Bluetooth connectivity ensures a clutter-free workspace and the freedom to create anywhere. The advanced P05D battery-free stylus, with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and 60 degrees tilt support, provides a natural and responsive drawing experience. Its compatibility with various operating systems, along with the customizable shortcut keys, makes the Deco Mini 7W a versatile choice for digital artists and professionals.

Specifications of XP-PEN Deco Mini 7W

Active Area: 7 x 4.37 inches

Connectivity: Bluetooth Wireless, USB

Stylus: P05D Battery-Free, 8192 Pressure Levels, Tilt Support

Shortcut Keys: 6 Customizable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable size with wireless connectivity for flexibility Smaller active area may not suit all types of projects High-pressure sensitivity and tilt support for precision

7. XPPen Deco MW Drawing Tablet

In the 2024 New Year deals, the XPPen Deco MW Drawing Tablet is a standout, offering a unique blend of technology and convenience. This tablet's 8 x 5-inch active area strikes the perfect balance between space and portability. It features a Bluetooth v5.0 chip for lag-free wireless connections and a large battery offering extended use. The tablet's 8 customizable shortcut keys improve workflow, and its X3 Elite Stylus with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and 60-degree tilt support ensures a superior drawing experience. The Deco MW is ideal for artists and professionals who value freedom of movement and seamless connectivity in their creative process.

Specifications of XPPen Deco MW Drawing Tablet

Active Area: 8 x 5 inches

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, USB-C

Stylus: X3 Elite, 8192 Pressure Levels, Tilt Support

Shortcut Keys: 8 Customizable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced Bluetooth connectivity for easy setup and mobility Requires charging for wireless use High precision and sensitivity for detailed artwork

8. Wacom Intuos Bluetooth CTL-4100WL

Wacom Intuos Bluetooth CTL-4100WL is a gem in the 2024 New Year deals, perfect for those venturing into digital art or seeking an upgrade. This small-sized tablet offers a comfortable 7.8-inch x 6.3-inch active area, making it ideal for both beginners and seasoned artists. The battery-free pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity provides a natural and precise drawing experience. Its Bluetooth connectivity ensures a clean and flexible workspace. The tablet's compatibility with various operating systems and special features like customizable keys make it a versatile and user-friendly choice for digital drawing, photo editing, and more.

Specifications of Wacom Intuos Bluetooth CTL-4100WL

Active Area: 7.8-inch x 6.3-inch

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB

Pen: Battery-Free, 4096 Pressure Levels

Operating System Compatibility: Android, Mac, Windows, ChromeOS

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and lightweight, ideal for small workspaces Limited pressure levels compared to higher-end models Bluetooth connectivity for a wire-free experience

9. XP-Pen Deco01 V2

The XP-Pen Deco01 V2 shines in the 2024 New Year deals, offering an expansive 10 x 6.25 inch area for artists who need more space to express their creativity. The tablet's type-C input design ensures easy connectivity, and the battery-free P05 stylus with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity mimics the natural feel of drawing on paper. The Deco01 V2's compatibility with multiple operating systems and design software, coupled with its 60 degrees tilt support, makes it a versatile choice for artists and designers. Its eight customizable shortcut keys further enhance productivity, making it suitable for various digital art and design applications.

Specifications of XP-Pen Deco01 V2

Active Area: 10 x 6.25 inches

Stylus: P05 Battery-Free, 8192 Pressure Levels, Tilt Support

Shortcut Keys: 8 Customizable

Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large active area for extensive creative projects Size may not be convenient for highly mobile users High level of pressure sensitivity for detailed work

10. Wacom CTL-672/K0-CX Medium Graphic Tablet

The Wacom CTL-672/K0-CX Medium Graphic Tablet is a standout in the 2024 New Year deals, catering to both aspiring and professional artists. This medium-sized tablet, with an 8.5-inch x 5.3-inch active area, offers a comfortable canvas for a wide range of digital artwork. The battery-free pen with 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity ensures a smooth and natural drawing experience. The tablet's compatibility with Windows, Mac, and ChromeOS, along with its lightweight design, makes it a versatile and convenient choice for digital drawing, photo editing, and graphic designing.

Specifications of Wacom CTL-672/K0-CX

Active Area: 8.5-inch x 5.3-inch

Pen: Battery-Free, 2048 Pressure Levels

Compatibility: Windows 7 or later, MacOS, ChromeOS

Special Features: Lightweight, 4 Customizable Keys

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable medium size for diverse projects Limited pressure sensitivity compared to other models Battery-free pen for uninterrupted use

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Active Area Pressure Sensitivity Additional Feature XP PEN Star G960S Plus 9 x 6 inches 8192 levels Digital Eraser, Android Support XPPen Artist 10 2nd Gen 10.1 inches display 8192 levels 6 Shortcut Keys, Fully Laminated Display XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro 13.3 inches display 8192 levels Red Dial, Tilt Function Xp-Pen Star G960 8.35 x 5.33 inches 8192 levels 4 Shortcut Keys, Rotation Support XP-Pen Deco Fun S Green 6.3 x 4 inches 8192 levels 60 Degrees of tilt, Android Support XP-PEN Deco Mini 7W 7 x 4.37 inches 8192 levels 6 Customizable Shortcut Keys, Wireless Support XPPen Deco MW Drawing Tablet 8 x 5 inches 8192 levels 8 Shortcut Keys, Bluetooth v5.0 Wacom Intuos Bluetooth CTL-4100WL 7.8 x 6.3 inches 4096 levels Bluetooth Connectivity XP-Pen Deco01 V2 10 x 6.25 inches 8192 levels 8 Shortcut Keys, Type-C Connection Wacom CTL-672/K0-CX Medium 8.5 x 5.3 inches 2048 levels Lightweight, 4 Customize Keys

Best value for money

The XP-Pen Deco Fun S Green Graphics Tablet is the best value for money. It offers a solid combination of features like 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, compact size, tilt support, and Android compatibility, making it highly suitable for beginners and professionals alike. Its affordability paired with these features makes it an excellent choice for users seeking quality without a high cost.

Best overall product

The XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro is the best overall product. It boasts a large 13.3-inch fully-laminated display, 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, and innovative features like the Red Dial and tilt functionality. These features, along with its compatibility with major operating systems, make it an outstanding choice for professionals seeking a high-end drawing experience.

How to find the best graphics tablet?

Finding the best graphics tablet involves considering several key factors based on your specific needs. Firstly, assess the active area size. Larger tablets provide more room to draw, which is ideal for detailed artwork, while smaller ones are more portable and space-efficient. Next, consider pressure sensitivity. Higher levels, like 8192, offer more precision and sensitivity, allowing for finer control over line thickness and opacity.

Another important feature is the stylus type. Battery-free styluses are generally lighter and don’t require charging, enhancing ease of use. Tilt recognition in a stylus can also be a significant factor if your work requires more nuanced brush effects.

Connectivity is another aspect – whether you prefer a wired connection for reliability or wireless for flexibility. Additionally, shortcut keys can greatly enhance efficiency, so look for tablets with customizable keys if you value workflow speed.

Lastly, compatibility with your operating system and software is crucial. Ensure the tablet works seamlessly with your setup. If you’re a beginner, you might want a tablet that's easy to set up and use. For professionals, more advanced features like a fully laminated screen or higher colour accuracy might be important.

FAQs

Question : What's the difference between a graphic tablet with a display and without?

Ans : Tablets with a display show your work directly on the tablet, while non-display tablets require you to look at your computer screen while drawing.

Question : Do graphic tablets work with all software?

Ans : Most graphic tablets are compatible with popular design software, but it's always best to check compatibility with specific programs.

Question : Can I use a graphic tablet for tasks other than drawing?

Ans : Yes, graphic tablets can be used for photo editing, animation, handwriting, and even general computing tasks.

Question : Do I need to install drivers for my graphic tablet?

Ans : Most tablets require drivers to be installed for full functionality, though some basic features may work plug-and-play.

Question : Is pressure sensitivity important in a graphic tablet?

Ans : Yes, pressure sensitivity is crucial for creating variations in line width and opacity, offering a more natural drawing experience.

