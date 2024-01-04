Best New Year deals: Avail up to 55% discount on premium gaming headphones

As the New Year dawns, it brings with it an exciting opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to upgrade their gear with some of the best deals of the season. In the realm of immersive gaming experiences, the significance of premium gaming headphones cannot be overstated. They are not just accessories; they are vital tools that elevate your gaming to a whole new level. This year, gamers are in for a treat, as top brands roll out discounts of up to 55% on their high-end gaming headphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Imagine delving into your favourite virtual worlds with crystal-clear sound that captures every detail, from the rustling of leaves to the distant echoes of an approaching adversary. Premium gaming headphones offer that and much more. They come equipped with features like surround sound, noise cancellation, and impeccable audio fidelity, ensuring that every gaming session is as immersive as possible.

For those who spend hours gaming, comfort is key. The headphones on sale this New Year are designed with ergonomics in mind, featuring plush ear cushions and adjustable headbands to ensure maximum comfort during extended gaming sessions. Moreover, with built-in microphones that boast noise-canceling properties, communicating with your teammates becomes seamless and distortion-free.

The range of options available caters to various needs and preferences. Whether you’re a PC gamer, a console devotee, or a mobile gaming enthusiast, there’s something for everyone. From wireless options that offer freedom of movement to wired ones known for their reliability, the choices are plentiful.

This New Year sale is the perfect time to invest in a pair of premium gaming headphones. Not only do these deals make high-end audio experiences more accessible, but they also bring forth an array of features tailored to enhance your gaming adventures. So, get ready to experience your games like never before, with top-notch sound quality that puts you right in the heart of the action. Dive into our guide to discover the best gaming headphones deals and make your gaming sessions truly unforgettable.

1. Cosmic Byte G1500 7.1 Channel USB Headset

The Cosmic Byte G1500 7.1 Channel USB Headset stands out in the gaming audio landscape with its RGB LED Lights and Vibration Mode. Its noise reduction sound card and vibration mode offer an immersive 7.1 surround sound experience, making it easier to pinpoint in-game sounds with accuracy. The omnidirectional noise reduction microphone adds to its appeal, ensuring clear communication. Its design, featuring colourful breathing LED lights, enhances the gaming atmosphere. The headset prioritizes comfort for extended gaming sessions, and the aluminium foil flat cable adds to its durability. The volume controller and vibration switch on the left ear cup add convenience. The Cosmic Byte G1500 is a solid choice for gamers seeking both functionality and style.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte G1500 7.1 Channel USB Headset

Sound Card & Vibration Mode: 7.1 surround sound with noise reduction

Microphone: Omnidirectional noise reduction with flexible tube

LED Lights: Colourful breathing lights on ear cups

Comfort: Ergonomic design with matte surface ear cups

Cable: Aluminium foil flat cable with Velcro tie

Controls: Volume controller and vibration switch on left ear cup

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced 7.1 surround sound for immersive gaming Vibration feature might not be preferred by all Comfortable design for long gaming sessions Heavier than some other models due to robust build

2. Razer Blackshark V2 X Gaming

The Razer Blackshark V2 X is a testament to Razer's commitment to providing superior audio quality for gamers. It features 7.1 surround sound with custom-tuned 50mm drivers, delivering detailed audio that enhances the gaming experience. The Triforce Titanium drivers ensure sound clarity across highs, mids, and lows. Weighing just 240g, its lightweight design with breathable memory foam ear cushions makes it ideal for prolonged gaming sessions. The Razer Hyperclear Cardioid Mic offers precise voice capture, while its cross-platform compatibility extends its use beyond just PC gaming. The Razer Blackshark V2 X excels in delivering high-quality audio and comfort, making it a strong contender in the gaming headset market.

Specifications of Razer Blackshark V2 X Gaming

Audio: 7.1 Surround Sound with 50mm Triforce Titanium drivers

Microphone: Razer Hyperclear Cardioid mic

Design: Lightweight with breathable memory foam ear cushions

Compatibility: Cross-platform use including PC, Mac, consoles, and mobile

Build: Durable with a flexible frame

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior sound quality with Triforce Titanium drivers Software-enabled surround sound only available on Windows 10 64-bit Ultra-lightweight and comfortable for long sessions Primarily designed for gamers; may not suit all users

3. Wings Vader 350 Gaming Headphone

The Wings Vader 350 Gaming Headphone is a strong performer in the gaming audio segment. Equipped with 50 mm drivers, it delivers clear and detailed sound, essential for immersive gameplay. The headphone's strength lies in its Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, ensuring a stable and quick wireless connection. The low latency gaming mode is a standout feature, minimizing audio lag for a seamless experience. The large drivers provide a profound audio experience, while the 20-hour battery life ensures prolonged usage. Comfortable earmuffs and an ergonomic design make it suitable for extended gaming sessions. The Wings Vader 350 is a well-rounded gaming headphone that combines performance with convenience.

Specifications of Wings Vader 350 Gaming Headphone

Audio Quality: Clear sound with 50 mm drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 for robust wireless connection

Battery Life: 20-hour playtime for extended use

Design: Extra soft earmuffs with adjustable in-game mic

Mode: Low latency gaming mode for smooth audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive audio quality with large drivers Some users may prefer a wired connection for stability Long battery life for extended gaming sessions Design may be bulky for some preferences

4. JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones

The JBL Quantum 100 brings the quality and reliability JBL is known for into the gaming realm. Its 40mm dynamic drivers deliver the JBL QuantumSound Signature, offering a rich audio experience for gaming. The detachable directional boom mic ensures clear communication, a crucial element for online gaming. Its lightweight and durable headband with memory foam cushioning offers comfort during long gaming sessions. The Quantum 100 is compatible with all major gaming platforms, making it a versatile choice for gamers. The built-in microphone and driver sensitivity enhancements are thoughtful additions. The JBL Quantum 100 is an excellent choice for gamers seeking a reliable, high-quality audio experience.

Specifications of JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones

Drivers: 40mm dynamic drivers

Microphone: Detachable voice focus directional boom mic

Compatibility: All gaming platforms including PC, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo, Mobile, and VR

Comfort: Memory foam cushioning

Audio Signature: JBL QuantumSound Signature

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality JBL QuantumSound Signature Wired design might restrict movement Detachable microphone for clear communication May not have advanced features like active noise cancellation

5. HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset

The HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset is a top-tier choice for serious gamers. It features angled 53mm drivers tuned to deliver an optimal audio experience. The upgraded microphone offers unparalleled clarity and accuracy, essential for team communication. The durable frame and memory foam cushioning provide both resilience and comfort, ideal for long gaming sessions. The DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio enhances the immersive experience with precise sound localization. The HyperX Cloud III combines audio excellence, comfort, and durability, making it an exceptional choice for gamers seeking a high-quality headset.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset

Audio: Angled 53mm drivers with DTS Spatial Audio

Microphone: Ultra-clear 10mm mic with noise cancellation

Design: Memory foam cushioning and durable frame

Connectivity: USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm options

Compatibility: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior audio quality with DTS Spatial Audio Wired design may not suit all users Comfortable memory foam cushioning Premium price point

6. Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset

The Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset is a significant game-changer in the realm of gaming audio. Weighing only 250 grams, it's astonishingly light, making it ideal for prolonged gaming sessions. Equipped with custom-tuned 40mm drivers, it provides immersive, 7.1 surround sound, enhancing gaming experiences with its positional audio capability. The bendable noise-canceling microphone is a standout feature, ensuring clear communication during intense gaming. Its design is both durable and flexible, catering to the rigorous demands of regular gaming. For gamers seeking a lightweight, comfortable headset with excellent sound quality and clarity, the Razer Kraken X Ultralight is an outstanding choice.

Specifications of Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset

Audio: Immersive 7.1 surround sound with custom-tuned 40mm drivers.

Microphone: Bendable noise-canceling cardioid microphone.

Weight: Ultra-lightweight design at 250 grams.

Construction: Flexible and durable frame.

Compatibility: Works across multiple platforms including PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptionally lightweight, ideal for long gaming sessions. Surround sound feature limited to software compatibility. Clear and precise audio quality. Not wireless, which might restrict movement.

7. Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset

The Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset stands out with its impeccable audio quality, making it a top pick for gaming enthusiasts. It features a 7.1 surround sound system, powered by custom-tuned 50mm drivers, delivering a highly immersive audio experience. The Triforce Titanium drivers are divided into three parts for individual tuning of highs, mids, and lows, ensuring a balanced sound profile. The lightweight design, coupled with memory foam cushions, provides comfort during extended gaming sessions. The noise-isolating microphone offers crystal-clear communication, a critical aspect for multiplayer gaming. Overall, the Razer BlackShark V2 X is an exceptional choice for gamers looking for superior sound quality and comfort.

Specifications of Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset

Sound System: 7.1 Surround Sound with custom-tuned 50mm drivers.

Drivers: Triforce Titanium 50mm High-End Sound Drivers.

Comfort: Lightweight design with memory foam ear cushions.

Microphone: Noise Isolating improved cardioid mic.

Build: Durable construction, ideal for regular gaming.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior audio quality with immersive surround sound. Wired connectivity may not be preferred by all users. Extremely comfortable, even during long gaming sessions. Specialized for gaming, might not be optimal for other uses.

8. Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset

The Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset is a breakthrough in the gaming audio market. Designed in collaboration with professional gamers, it offers exceptional 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, providing an edge in detecting opponent movements. Its 40mm drivers deliver rich highs and powerful lows, enhancing the immersive gaming experience. The headset's comfort is unmatched, with a lightweight design, soft-fit ear pads, and low side-pressure, ensuring comfort during long gaming sessions. The bidirectional boom microphone offers clear communication, vital for team strategies. The headset's 28-hour battery life is impressive, ensuring uninterrupted gaming. The Sony INZONE H5 excels in providing a balanced blend of immersive audio, comfort, and durability, making it a top choice for gamers.

Specifications of Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset

Driver Unit: 40 mm

Battery Life: Up to 28 hours

Weight: Approximately 260g

Microphone: Bidirectional Boom Microphone

Connectivity: 2.4Ghz Wireless and 3.5mm Audio Jack

Colour Options: Bright white or sleek black

Audio Features: 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming

Compatibility: Works with PC, PS5

Additional Features: AI-powered noise cancellation, Machine learning for clear communication, Soft-fit earpad, Comfortable headband

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 360 Spatial Sound for enhanced situational awareness in games May be considered pricey for budget-conscious gamers Long battery life up to 28 hours, suitable for extended gaming sessions Limited compatibility, mainly optimized for PC and PS5

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Noise Cancellation Driver Size Special Features Cosmic Byte G1500 Noise Reduction Sound Card & Vibration 7.1 surround, 50mm RGB LED Lights, Vibration Razer Blackshark V2 X Immersive 7.1 Surround Sound Triforce 50mm Memory Foam Ear Cushions Wings Vader 350 Clear Sound with Bluetooth 5.2 50mm Low Latency Gaming Mode JBL Quantum 100 JBL QuantunSound Signature 40mm Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning HyperX Cloud III Angled 53mm Drivers, DTS Angled 53mm Memory Foam, Durable Frame Razer Kraken X Ultralight Immersive 7.1 Surround Sound Custom-tuned 40 mm Lightweight Aluminium Frame Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Immersive 7.1 Surround Sound Triforce 50mm Memory Foam Cushion Sony INZONE H5 Wireless 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming 40mm 28 Hour Battery, Bidirectional Boom Mic

Best value for money When seeking the best value for money in gaming headphones, the Razer Kraken X Ultralight stands out. Priced competitively, it offers a blend of essential features without breaking the bank. Its lightweight design and 7.1 surround sound provide an immersive gaming experience. Moreover, the Kraken X Ultralight's bendable cardioid microphone ensures clear communication, a crucial element for multiplayer gaming. Its compatibility with various platforms adds to its versatility, making it an excellent choice for gamers who need quality without a hefty price tag.

Best overall For the best overall experience, the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headphones are a top contender. They excel in delivering a premium audio experience with custom-tuned 50mm drivers and a triforce titanium high-end sound system. The headphones feature a lightweight design with memory foam ear cushions, ensuring comfort during long gaming sessions. The Razer Hyperclear Cardioid Mic's advanced pickup pattern minimizes noise, ensuring crystal-clear communication. Its compatibility across platforms and the immersive 7.1 surround sound make the BlackShark V2 X an excellent investment for serious gamers seeking top-tier performance.

How to find the best gaming headphones? To find the best gaming headphones, start by identifying your primary gaming platform, as compatibility varies. Look for headphones with high-quality sound drivers (40mm or above) for clear audio. A good gaming headset should have either 7.1 surround sound or spatial audio technology for immersive gaming experiences. Comfort is key for long sessions, so check for padded earcups and an adjustable headband. Noise cancellation and a clear microphone are essential for multiplayer games. Finally, consider additional features like wireless connectivity, battery life (for wireless models), and special features like RGB lighting if they enhance your gaming experience.

FAQs Question : Can gaming headphones be used for regular music listening? Ans : Yes, most gaming headphones can be used for music, though their sound profile may be more tuned for gaming. Question : Are wireless gaming headphones better than wired? Ans : Wireless headphones offer more freedom of movement, but wired headphones typically have a more stable connection and no battery concerns. Question : Do all gaming headphones work with all gaming platforms? Ans : Not always. Check compatibility with your gaming platform (PC, console, mobile) before purchasing. Question : Is surround sound important in gaming headphones? Ans : Yes, surround sound can provide a competitive edge by accurately positioning in-game sounds. Question : What should I look for in a gaming headphone microphone? Ans : Look for a noise-cancelling, clear microphone, preferably detachable or with a mute function for convenience.

