Best New Year deals: Get up to 19% off on top laser printers

As we usher in the New Year, it's the perfect time to upgrade your office or home printing setup, especially with the enticing deals on laser printers now available. In an era where digital technology reigns supreme, the importance of a reliable printer can't be overstated. Whether it's for printing important documents, creative projects, or occasional photographs, a good printer is an indispensable asset. This year's New Year deals bring a splendid opportunity to grab some of the best laser printers on the market at discounts of up to 19%.

Laser printers, renowned for their efficiency and high-quality output, are a wise choice for both professional and personal use. Unlike inkjet printers, they offer faster printing speeds and can handle larger volumes effortlessly. This makes them ideal for environments where frequent printing is common. Moreover, the precision and crispness of the text produced by laser printers are unmatched, ensuring that every document looks professionally done.

The deals cover a range of models, catering to various needs and preferences. From compact, budget-friendly options perfect for small spaces to high-end models boasting advanced features like wireless connectivity and automatic duplex printing, there's something for everyone. Notably, these printers are more than just printing machines; they are a long-term investment in efficiency and quality.

The reduced prices are a boon for small businesses, home offices, and students who want to maintain high productivity without breaking the bank. Additionally, the advancements in laser technology mean these printers are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly than ever before.

Stay tuned as we delve into the top picks for laser printers in this sale. Whether you're looking to upgrade your existing printer or purchase your first one, our curated list will guide you to make an informed decision, ensuring you get the best value for your money during these New Year deals.

1. HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi Printer

The HP Laserjet 108w is a single-function monochrome laser printer designed for home and office use. Its compact design fits perfectly in tight spaces, while the wireless connectivity ensures hassle-free printing from multiple devices. This printer is a great choice for those seeking a straightforward, efficient printing solution. The inclusion of the HP 110A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge guarantees high-quality prints with a yield of up to 1500 pages, making it cost-effective for regular use. It prints up to 21 ppm with a first page out time of as fast as 8.3 seconds, enhancing your productivity. The 10,000-page duty cycle is ideal for small teams printing up to 1500 pages a month. If you're in the market for a reliable, user-friendly laser printer under Rs. 5,000, the HP Laserjet 108w is definitely worth considering.

Specifications of HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi Printer

Functionality: Single-function (Print only)

Print Output: Monochrome

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Wi-Fi

Print Speed: Up to 21 ppm

First Page Out: As fast as 8.3 seconds

Media Size Compatibility: A4, A5, A5(LEF), B5 (JIS), Oficio, DL, C5 envelopes, etc.

Input/Output Capacity: 150-sheet input, 100-sheet output

Duty Cycle: Up to 10,000 pages per month

Operating Systems Supported: Windows 7/8/8.1/10, macOS v10.14/ v10.13/ v10.12, OS X v10.11

Warranty: 1-year limited hardware warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality prints with original toner Limited to monochrome printing Wireless and USB connectivity No automatic duplex printing

2. Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer

The Brother HL-L2321D is a single-function monochrome laser printer that excels in delivering high-quality, efficient printing. Ideal for home or small office use, it boasts a remarkable print speed of up to 30 ppm, ensuring that your work is done quickly and effectively. With its auto duplex printing feature, it not only saves time but also reduces paper usage, making it an eco-friendly choice. The printer's compatibility with a high-yield toner (TN-2365) promises a lower cost per page, making it economical in the long run. Its 250-sheet input capacity is perfect for handling medium-volume printing without constant refills. If you're looking for a robust and reliable laser printer under Rs. 5,000, the Brother HL-L2321D is a strong contender.

Specifications of Brother HL-L2321D Monochrome Laser Printer

Functionality: Print Only

Print Output: Monochrome

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: Up to 30 ppm

Print Resolution: Up to 2400 x 600 dpi

Paper Size Compatibility: A4, Letter, A5, A6, Executive, etc.

Input Capacity: 250 sheets

Compatible Toner: TN-2365

Duplex Printing: Automatic

Power Consumption: 537 W

OS Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Linux

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast printing up to 30 ppm Monochrome printing only High print resolution for sharp outputs No wireless connectivity

3. HP Laser 1008w Printer

The HP Laser 1008w is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and efficient laser printer under Rs. 5,000. It's a single-function printer offering monochrome output, perfect for professional-quality documents. The Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 connectivity options ensure seamless integration with your devices. You can expect top-notch quality prints with the included HP Black Contractual Original Laser Toner Cartridge. The printer’s fast printing capability, with speeds up to 21 ppm, makes it ideal for home offices or small businesses. Its compact design fits well in limited spaces, and the duty cycle of 10,000 pages per month is suitable for moderate use. Overall, the HP Laser 1008w combines quality, efficiency, and reliability in a budget-friendly package.

Specifications of HP Laser 1008w Printer

Functionality: Single Function (Print Only)

Print Output: Monochrome

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Print Speed: Up to 21 ppm

Print Resolution: Sharp and precise output

Input/Output Capacity: 150-sheet input, 100-sheet output

Duty Cycle: Up to 10,000 pages per month

Operating Systems: Windows 11/10/7, macOS 10.5/11/12, Linux

Warranty: 1-year limited hardware warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast printing speeds up to 21 ppm Monochrome printing only Wi-Fi connectivity for easy printing No scanning or copying capabilities

4. HP Laserjet P1108 Printer

HP's Laserjet P1108 is a standout choice for a laser printer under Rs. 5,000, especially for users focused on efficient monochrome printing. It offers a single-function print capability, delivering sharp black & white prints. The printer supports manual duplex printing, which is a plus for eco-conscious users. Its compatibility with HP 88A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge guarantees top-notch print quality with a decent page yield. The P1108 is particularly notable for its 18 ppm print speed and cost-effectiveness, making it a suitable choice for small offices or personal use. Despite its limitations in colour printing and multi-function capabilities, its affordability and reliability make it a valuable asset for basic printing needs.

Specifications of HP Laserjet P1108 Printer

Functionality: Single Function (Print Only)

Print Output: Monochrome

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: 18 pages per minute

Print Resolution: Up to 1200 DPI effective output

Duty Cycle: Up to 5,000 pages per month

Compatible Toner: HP 88A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge

Page Yield: 1500 pages

OS Compatibility: Windows, macOS

Warranty: 1 year from the date of purchase

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing at 18 ppm Only monochrome printing High print resolution for clear output No wireless connectivity

Also read: Best 3D printers to invest in: 8 options to consider

5. Pantum P2210 Printer

The Pantum P2210 is an excellent choice for users seeking a budget-friendly laser printer under Rs. 5,000. Its robust design and efficient performance make it suitable for home offices or small businesses. The printer offers a monochrome output, ideal for producing high-quality text documents. Its compatibility with a variety of operating systems and the Pantum Smart App enhances its user-friendliness. While it lacks colour printing and multifunction capabilities, its mobile app, easy plug-and-play setup, and reliable performance make it a worthwhile investment for basic printing needs.

Specifications of Pantum P2210 Printer

Functionality: Print Only

Print Output: Monochrome

Connectivity: USB, App

Operating Systems: Windows, Linux, Mac, Android

Special Features: Mobile App Control, Plug & Play

Usage: Ideal for Print Needs, Mobile Printing

Wireless Connectivity: Direct Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Mobile app for easy control Limited to monochrome printing Plug & play setup for user convenience Lacks multifunction capabilities

6. HP Laser 136w Printer

The HP Laser 136w is a versatile and efficient multifunction laser printer ideal for those seeking a compact and budget-friendly option under Rs. 5,000. It stands out with its all-in-one functionality, offering print, copy, and scan capabilities, making it perfect for small offices or home use. The Wi-Fi connectivity ensures easy wireless printing, and the inclusion of the HP 110A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge guarantees high-quality monochrome prints. With a first page out time as fast as 8.3 seconds and a 40-sheet automatic document feeder, it enhances productivity. The 10,000-page monthly duty cycle caters to moderate printing needs. While it lacks colour printing, its multifunctionality and wireless capabilities make it a strong contender in its price range.

Specifications of HP Laser 136w Printer

Functionality: Multifunction (Print, Copy, Scan)

Print Output: Monochrome

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Print Speed: Up to 21 ppm

Duty Cycle: Up to 10,000 pages per month

Operating Systems: Windows 7/8/8.1/10, macOS v10.14/ v10.13/ v10.12, OS X v10.11

Input/Output Capacity: 150-sheet input, 100-sheet output

Warranty: 1-year limited hardware warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multifunction capabilities Only monochrome output Wi-Fi connectivity for easy printing No automatic duplex printing

Also read: Best printers under Rs. 5,000: 7 options for affordable printing at home

7. HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw Printer

HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw is a standout choice for those looking for a high-performance, multifunction laser printer under Rs. 5,000. This printer excels with its all-in-one capabilities, offering print, copy, and scan functions. Its high-yield toner tank system is cost-effective, reducing the frequency of refills. The device features seamless connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth Low Energy, enhancing its flexibility. A highlight is its impressive 22 ppm printing speed and the 40-sheet automatic document feeder, boosting efficiency. While it’s limited to monochrome printing, its expansive duty cycle of 25,000 pages per month makes it perfect for busy small businesses or home offices with higher printing demands.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw Printer

Functionality: Multifunction (Print, Copy, Scan)

Print Output: Monochrome

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE

Print Speed: Up to 22 ppm

Duty Cycle: Up to 25,000 pages per month

Operating Systems: Windows 11/10/7, macOS 10.15/11/12, Linux

Input/Output Capacity: 250-sheet input, 100-sheet output

Warranty: 1-year limited hardware warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-yield toner tank for cost efficiency Only monochrome output Diverse connectivity options No colour printing capabilities

8. Brother DCP-B7500D Printer

Brother DCP-B7500D is an excellent choice for a monochrome laser printer under Rs. 5,000, especially for those who prioritize efficiency and reliability. This multi-function device not only prints but also scans and copies, making it ideal for small to medium-sized businesses or home offices. The auto duplex printing feature is a standout, saving paper and contributing to environmental friendliness. It offers a high print speed of 34 ppm, ensuring swift task completion. With a robust build and a user-friendly interface, it is designed to handle regular usage efficiently. While it lacks colour printing, its monochrome output is sharp, making it suitable for professional document printing.

Specifications of Brother DCP-B7500D Printer

Functionality: Multi-Function (Print, Scan, Copy)

Print Output: Monochrome

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: 34 ppm (Monochrome)

Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi

Paper Size: A4, Letter, A5, A6, Executive, Legal, Folio, etc.

Compatible Toner: TN-B021 Toner Cartridge

Additional Features: Automatic 2-Sided Printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High print speed and efficient copying No colour printing capabilities Auto duplex printing for paper saving Limited to USB connectivity only

9. HP Laser MFP 1188w

The HP Laser MFP 1188w is a multifunctional marvel, perfect for office and home use. This monochrome laser printer combines printing, copying, and scanning in one compact unit. With its seamless Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB 2.0 connectivity, it offers flexible and trouble-free connections. It stands out with its efficient print speed of up to 21 ppm, and a 10,000-page duty cycle makes it suitable for moderate usage. The included HP Black Contractual Original Laser Toner Cartridge ensures sharp and precise prints with a 1500-page yield. This printer is also user-friendly, featuring a 2-line LCD and a set of intuitive control panel buttons, making navigation a breeze. The one-year warranty adds peace of mind, while the support for a range of operating systems including Windows and macOS ensures versatility.

Specifications of HP Laser MFP 1188w

Functionality: Print, Copy, Scan

Print Output: Monochrome

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Print Speed: Up to 21 ppm

Duty Cycle: Up to 10,000 pages/month

Toner Cartridge: HP Black Contractual Original Laser Toner Cartridge, 1500-page yield

Warranty: 1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

Input/Output Capacity: 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray

Operating Systems Supported: Windows 11/10/7/Vista, macOS 10.5/11/12

Control Panel: 2-line LCD, 3 LED indicator lights, 12 buttons

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multifunctional capability Monochrome output only Efficient connectivity

10. Brother DCP-L2520D

Brother DCP-L2520D is an excellent choice for users seeking a high-performance monochrome laser printer. It’s a versatile machine that provides print, scan, and copy functions, making it ideal for office and home use. With a notable print speed of up to 30 ppm and a monochrome output, it ensures efficient and high-quality printing. The printer supports various paper sizes and types, adding to its versatility. The auto duplex printing feature is a standout, enabling easy two-sided printing, which is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The 250-sheet input capacity is ample for regular usage, and the inclusion of a flatbed scanner adds to its multifunction capabilities. It’s compatible with a wide range of operating systems, making it a user-friendly choice for various setups.

Specifications of Brother DCP-L2520D

Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy

Print Output: Monochrome

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: Up to 30 ppm

Print Resolution: 600 x 600 dpi, HQ1200 (2400 x 600 dpi) quality

Paper Sizes Supported: A4, Letter, A5, A6, Executive, and more

Input Sheet Capacity: 250 Sheets

Toner Cartridge: TN-2365 Toner Cartridge

Scanner Resolution: Up to 19200 x 19200 dpi (interpolated)

Special Features: 2-Sided Printing, Scanner, Flatbed

Power Consumption: 510 W

Included Components: Power Cable, USB Cable, Installation CD, Inbox Toner TN-2365 (2600 pages)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast print speed No colour printing Versatile paper handling USB-only connectivity

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Print Speed (ppm) Print Output Special Features HP Laserjet 108w Up to 21 Monochrome Wi-Fi Connectivity, 1500-page yield with HP 110A Black Cartridge Brother HL-L2321D 30 Monochrome Auto Duplex Printing, 2600 pages yield TN-2365 Toner Cartridge HP Laser 1008w Up to 21 Monochrome Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Connectivity, HP Black Contractual Original Toner HP Laserjet P1108 18 Monochrome USB Connectivity, HP 88A Black Original Toner Cartridge Pantum P2210 18 Monochrome Pantum Smart App, Mobile printing support HP Laser 136w Up to 21 Monochrome Multifunction (Print, Copy, Scan), Built-in fast Ethernet, Wi-Fi HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw Up to 22 Monochrome Multifunction with 40-sheet ADF, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE Brother DCP-B7500D 34 Monochrome Print, Scan & Copy, Auto Duplex Printing HP Laser MFP 1188w Up to 21 Monochrome Multifunction (Print, Copy, Scan), Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Brother DCP-L2520D 30 Monochrome Print, Scan & Copy, Auto Duplex Printing

Best value for money

The Brother HL-L2321D stands out as the best value for money in laser printers. With its auto duplex printing feature, it not only saves paper but also provides cost-effective printing. The high yield TN-2365 Toner Cartridge, offering up to 2600 pages, makes it economical for long-term use. Its 30 ppm print speed is impressive for its price range, making it a great choice for home and small office setups.

Best overall product

The HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw ranks as the best overall product. This multifunction laser printer is feature-packed, offering print, copy, and scan capabilities with a 40-sheet automatic document feeder for improved efficiency. Its Dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth LE connectivity provide versatility in setup and use. The introductory 5000-page toner yield is excellent for high-volume printing, making it ideal for small businesses with substantial printing needs.

How to find the best laser printer?

When searching for the best laser printer, consider the following factors:

Printing Needs: Assess if you need a single-function or multifunction printer (print, scan, copy). Multifunction printers offer more versatility.

Connectivity Options: Look for printers with multiple connectivity options like USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi for flexible printing solutions.

Print Speed and Volume: Choose a printer with a suitable print speed and monthly duty cycle that matches your volume of printing.

Print Quality: Consider the resolution for crisp and clear prints, especially if you print text-heavy documents.

Toner Cost and Yield: Evaluate the cost of replacement toners and their page yield to ensure cost-effective long-term operation.

Additional Features: Check for features like duplex printing, paper handling capacity, and mobile printing support.

Brand and Support: Choose a reputable brand offering reliable customer support and warranty.

FAQs

Question : Do laser printers come with initial toner cartridges?

Ans : Most laser printers include an initial toner cartridge, but it may offer a lower yield than regular cartridges.

Question : Can laser printers print in color?

Ans : There are colour laser printers available, but they tend to be more expensive than monochrome models.

Question : Are laser printers suitable for printing photos?

Ans : While laser printers can print photos, inkjet printers usually provide better quality for photo printing.

Question : How long does a laser printer toner last?

Ans : Toner lifespan varies based on printer model and usage, but they generally last longer than ink cartridges.

Question : Is wireless connectivity available in all laser printers?

Ans : Not all models have wireless connectivity. It’s important to check the specifications for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth features.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!