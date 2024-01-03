Best New Year deals: Get up to 57% off on gaming PCs under ₹30,000

As we ring in the New Year, it's time to level up your gaming experience without breaking the bank. This year's New Year deals are particularly exciting for gamers on a budget, offering up to 57% off on gaming PCs under ₹30,000. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or just stepping into the vibrant world of PC gaming, this is the perfect opportunity to grab a powerful machine at an unbeatable price.

Gaming PCs, traditionally known for their hefty price tags, are now more accessible than ever. This significant price drop is a game-changer, especially for those who have been eyeing the latest gaming rigs but were hesitant due to cost constraints. These deals include a variety of models, each packed with features that promise to enhance your gaming sessions. Imagine owning a system with a robust processor, capable graphics card, and ample storage - all within the sweet budget of ₹30,000.

The PCs on offer aren't just about raw power. They also boast stylish designs and are equipped with cooling systems that ensure your machine stays cool under pressure, providing stability during those intense gaming marathons. Plus, with expandable memory slots, these PCs are not just a purchase for today but an investment for the future.

This is also an excellent chance for parents to surprise their young gaming enthusiasts with their first PC, offering a blend of performance and affordability. Educational institutions and gaming cafes looking to expand their infrastructure can also benefit from these deals, providing top-notch gaming experiences to students and customers.

So, whether you're into fast-paced shooters, immersive role-playing games, or competitive eSports, these New Year deals are your ticket to a world of high-quality gaming without the hefty price tag. Stay tuned as we delve into the top picks for gaming PCs under ₹30,000, helping you make an informed decision that suits your gaming style and budget.

1. Kuro Gaming Starter Gaming PC

The Kuro Gaming Starter Gaming PC is a budget-friendly powerhouse for casual gamers and those new to PC gaming. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 3 3200G processor, this PC ensures smooth performance in most mainstream games. The integrated Radeon Graphics, while not suitable for high-end gaming, still manages to deliver decent graphics for less demanding titles. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 120GB SSD, you can expect swift boot times and reasonable multitasking capabilities. The inclusion of Wi-Fi and Windows 10 Pro adds convenience, making it an excellent choice for everyday computing needs as well. While the storage might seem limited, it's a small trade-off considering the overall value this gaming PC offers. Perfect for those who want to dip their toes into the gaming world without spending a fortune.

Specifications of Kuro Gaming Starter Gaming PC

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (4-Core, up to 4.4 GHz)

Graphics: Radeon Vega 8 (8 Cores, 1250 MHz)

Motherboard: A320 Chipset - A320M

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 2666MHz

Storage: 120 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit Trial

Connectivity: WiFi & Gigabit LAN, 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2 x USB 2.0/1.1 (back), 1 x USB2.0 + 1 x USB3.0 (front)

Support Contact: Kuro Gaming at 81-8198-8198

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price for beginners Limited storage capacity Reliable AMD Ryzen 3 processor Not suitable for high-end games

2. BROZZO Gaming PC Intel Core i7-4350

The BROZZO Gaming PC is a remarkable choice for those seeking a high-performance machine at an affordable price. Equipped with an Intel i7 3rd Generation Processor, this PC is capable of handling demanding applications and moderate gaming. The standout feature is the generous 16GB DDR3 RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and quick response times. Moreover, the combination of a 256GB SSD and 500GB HDD provides ample storage for games, software, and other files, ensuring a balance between speed and capacity. The GT 730 4GB DDR5 Graphic Card, while not cutting-edge, is sufficient for many popular games at medium settings. Preloaded with a trial version of Windows 10 and MS Office, it’s ready for both gaming and productivity tasks right out of the box.

Specifications of BROZZO Gaming PC Intel Core i7-4350

Processor: Intel i7 3rd Gen 3.0GHz

Memory: 16GB DDR3-RAM

Storage: 256GB SSD & 500GB HDD

Graphics Card: GT 730 4GB DDR5

Operating System: Windows 10 (Trial Version) & MS Office

Motherboard: H-61

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Intel i7 3rd Gen CPU Older generation processor High RAM capacity for multitasking Not suitable for high-end gaming

3. Zoonis I7 Extreme Gaming PC

Zoonis I7 Extreme Gaming PC is tailored for gamers who need a robust performance without breaking the bank. Powered by a Core i7 3700 Processor and equipped with a GT 730 DDR5 Graphic Card, it handles most games and editing tasks with ease. The 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD offer a perfect combination of speed and storage. While the GT 730 isn't the latest in graphics technology, it's capable enough for many popular titles at reasonable settings. The addition of 6 RGB FANs not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also ensures optimal cooling. Pre-installed with Windows 10, this PC is a solid choice for those looking for a gaming-centric machine on a budget.

Specifications of Zoonis I7 Extreme Gaming PC

Processor: Core i7 3700 2.80GHz Up to 3.60GHz

Graphics Card: GT 730 DDR5 4GB

Storage: 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD

RAM: DDR3 (Variant dependent)

Operating System: Windows 10 (Pre-installed)

Other Features: 6 RGB FAN Gaming Cabinet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance i7 processor Older generation i7 Ample storage with SSD and HDD Graphics card not suitable for latest games

4. Zoonis Gta 5&Free Fire Gaming Pc

The Zoonis Gta 5&Free Fire Gaming PC is a solid entry-level option for gamers. Featuring an Intel Core i5-3300 Processor and a GT-1030 Synergy Edition 4 GB DDR5 Graphics Card, it offers decent gaming performance for popular titles like GTA 5 and Free Fire. The standout feature is the 1TB SSD, ensuring fast data access and ample storage space for games and multimedia. While the 16GB RAM supports efficient multitasking, the GT-1030 graphics card is more suited to mid-range gaming, making it less ideal for the latest high-demand games. Preloaded with Windows 10 (64-bit) and MS Office (Trial Version), it's ready for both gaming and everyday tasks.

Specifications of Zoonis Gta 5&Free Fire Gaming Pc

Processor: Intel Core i5-3300 up to 3.0 GHz

Graphics Card: GT-1030 Synergy Edition 4 GB DDR5

Storage: 1 TB SSD

RAM: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit) & MS Office (Trial)

Other Features: Gaming Cabinet with 4 Argb Cooling Fan

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adequate performance for mid-range gaming Graphics card not for high-end gaming Large 1TB SSD for storage Older generation processor

5. CHIST Gaming PC (Core i7-860 Processor)

The CHIST Gaming PC, powered by the Core i7-860 processor, strikes a balance between performance and cost, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious gamers. The i7-860, though a bit dated, still holds its own in handling a variety of games and multitasking with ease. What stands out is the ample 16GB DDR3 RAM and a generous 1TB SSD, ensuring fast load times and plenty of storage for games and other media. Coupled with the GT 730 4GB DDR5 graphic card, it delivers a decent gaming experience, especially for older titles or less graphically intensive games. The inclusion of a gaming cabinet and Wi-Fi adapter adds value, though the graphic card might need an upgrade for more recent, demanding games. This PC is an excellent starting point for those entering the gaming world or for users with general computing needs.

Specifications of CHIST Gaming PC (Core i7-860 Processor)

Processor: Core i7-860 Processor Upto 2.8GHz

Graphics Card: GT 730 4GB DDR5

RAM: 16GB DDR3

Storage: 1TB SSD

Motherboard: H55 Motherboard VGA & HDMI

Connectivity: 10/100 Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi Adapter

Operating System: Windows 10 Trial

Special Features: RGB Gaming Cabinet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Good balance of performance and price Outdated processor for latest games Ample 16GB DDR3 RAM for multitasking GT 730 graphics card may limit performance

6. CHIST I7 Gaming PC (Core i7 3770)

The CHIST I7 Gaming PC, powered by the Core i7 3770 processor, is a solid choice for budget-conscious gamers. With its 16GB DDR3 RAM, it offers smooth multitasking and decent gaming performance. The GT 730 DDR5 4GB graphic card, while not top-of-the-line, is capable of handling many games at medium settings. The 1TB SSD is a standout feature, ensuring fast data access and ample storage space. The inclusion of a 20-inch monitor and a gaming keyboard-mouse set makes it a great all-in-one package for those looking to start gaming without additional purchases.

Specifications of CHIST I7 Gaming PC

Processor: Core I7 3770 3.40 GHz, 4Core 8threats

Graphics Card: GT 730 DDR5 4GB

RAM: 16GB DDR3

Storage: 1TB SSD

Included Accessories: 20 Inch LED Monitor, Gaming Keyboard-Mouse, WiFi Adapter

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro (Trial)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Good performance for budget gaming Not suitable for high-end gaming 1TB SSD for ample storage Older generation processor

7. Zoonis I7 860 Extreme Gaming Pc

The Zoonis I7 860 Extreme Gaming PC is a budget-friendly option for entry-level gaming enthusiasts. Equipped with the Core I7-860 processor, it offers decent performance for older and mid-range games. The inclusion of 16GB DDR3 RAM ensures smooth multitasking, while the GT 710 2GB Graphic Card is adequate for basic gaming requirements. The 512GB SSD provides faster boot and load times, enhancing the overall computing experience. This PC is ideal for those starting their gaming journey or needing a reliable workstation for everyday use.

Specifications of Zoonis I7 860 Extreme Gaming Pc

Processor: Core i7 860 2.80Ghz Turbo 4 Core

Graphics Card: GT 710 2GB

RAM: 16GB DDR3

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 (Trial)

Special Features: Stylish Gaming Case, RGB LEDs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for entry-level gaming Limited for advanced gaming 16GB RAM for smooth operation Older CPU model

8. CHIST I7 Gaming Pc (Core i7-860 Processor)

The CHIST I7 Gaming PC is a viable option for those entering the gaming world on a budget. Powered by the Core i7-860 processor, it delivers adequate performance for most modern games at medium settings. The 16GB DDR3 RAM and 512GB SSD are significant highlights, providing ample memory for multitasking and quick storage access. The GT 730 DDR5 4GB graphic card, while not the latest, is sufficient for a decent gaming experience. The inclusion of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth adaptability adds convenience. This PC is well-suited for casual gamers and general computing tasks.

Specifications of CHIST I7 Gaming Pc

Processor: Core i7 860 Processor Basic 2.80GHz

Graphics Card: GT 730 DDR5 4GB

RAM: 16GB DDR3

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 Trial version

Special Features: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Adapter, Gaming Cabinet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for moderate gaming Not ideal for high-end gaming Adequate 16GB DDR3 RAM Graphics card may require future upgrades

9. Zoonis Gaming & Editing Desktops Core i7

The Zoonis Gaming & Editing Desktops Core i7 is a solid choice for budget-conscious gamers. It features a Core i7 860 processor and 16GB DDR3 RAM, providing adequate performance for gaming and editing tasks. The GT 610 2GB graphics card is suitable for basic gaming experiences. The 512GB SSD offers ample storage and fast data access. This PC is ideal for users with entry-level gaming or video editing needs.

Specifications of Zoonis Gaming & Editing Desktops Core i7

Processor: Core i7 860 Upto 3.6 GHz

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 610 2GB

RAM: 16GB DDR3

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro (trail)

Special Features: 19-inch Monitor, MS Office included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adequate for basic gaming and editing Limited for high-resolution gaming 16GB RAM for effective multitasking Might require upgrades for modern games

10. CHIST Gaming PC (Core i7 2600)

The CHIST Gaming PC, equipped with a Core i7 2600 processor, is a reasonable choice for budget gamers. It offers satisfactory performance for a variety of computing tasks and entry-level gaming. The GT 730 4GB graphic card provides basic gaming capabilities. However, it might struggle with newer, more demanding games. The 1TB SSD is a substantial advantage, offering significant storage capacity and rapid data access. This PC is ideal for casual gaming and everyday computing tasks.

Specifications of CHIST Gaming PC

Processor: Core i7 2600 2.8GHz Upto 3.20GHz

Graphics Card: GT 730 DDR5 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR3

Storage: 1TB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 Trail version

Special Features: Gaming Cabinet, Wi-Fi Ready

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for casual gaming Limited capability for modern games Large 1TB SSD for ample storage Graphics card may need future upgrading

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Processor RAM & Storage Graphics Card Kuro Gaming Starter Gaming PC AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 8GB DDR4 RAM, 120GB SSD Radeon Graphics BROZZO Gaming PC Intel Core i7-4350 16GB Ram, 500GB & 240GB SSD GT 730 4GB DDR5 Zoonis I7 Extreme Gaming PC Core i7 3700 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD GT 730 DDR5 Zoonis Gta 5&Free Fire Gaming Pc Core i5 3350 16Gb Ram, 1Tb Ssd GT 1030 4Gb Ddr5 CHIST Gaming PC Core i7-860 DDR3 16GB Ram, 1TB SSD GT 730 4GB DDR5 CHIST I7 Gaming PC Core i7 3770 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD GT 730 4GB ddr5 Zoonis I7 860 Extreme Gaming Pc Core I7-860 16Gb Ram, 512Gb Ssd GT 710 2Gb CHIST I7 Gaming Pc Core i7-860 16GB Ram, 512 GB SSD GT 730 DDR5 4GB Zoonis Gaming & Editing Desktops Core i7 Core i7 860 16 GB DDR3, 512 GB SSD GeForce GT 610 2GB CHIST Gaming PC (Core i7 2600) Core i7 2600 8GB Ram, 1TB SSD GT DDR5 730 4 GB

Best value for money

The Kuro Gaming Starter Gaming PC is a standout for value. With its capable AMD Ryzen 3 3200G processor and Radeon Graphics, it offers a balanced performance for casual gaming. The combination of 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 120GB SSD at this price point is a rare find, making it an excellent choice for those on a tight budget looking to enjoy gaming.

Best overall product

The CHIST I7 Gaming PC, with its Core i7 3770 processor, 16GB RAM, and GT 730 4GB DDR5 graphics card, offers the best overall performance in this category. It balances power and price, providing a superior gaming experience compared to others in the same price range. The 1TB SSD is a significant bonus, offering ample storage for games and fast load times.

How to find the right gaming PC under ₹ 30,000?

When searching for a gaming PC under ₹30,000, consider the processor, RAM, storage, and graphics card. Look for at least a quad-core processor, such as the Ryzen 3 or Intel Core i5/i7 series. Aim for a minimum of 8GB RAM, which is crucial for smooth multitasking and gaming. Storage-wise, opt for an SSD for faster boot and load times, even if it means compromising on storage capacity. The graphics card is key for gaming; look for at least NVIDIA GeForce GT 710 or better. Check for upgradability options and warranty. Research, read reviews, and compare different models to find the best fit for your gaming needs and budget.

FAQs

Question : Can I play high-end games on these PCs?

Ans : Most of these PCs are suitable for medium to low settings on high-end games. They are more geared towards casual and older games.

Question : Is it better to buy a pre-built PC or build one at this budget?

Ans : At this budget, pre-built PCs often offer better value as sourcing individual components might exceed the budget limit.

Question : Can I upgrade these PCs in the future?

Ans : Yes, most of these PCs allow for upgrades like additional RAM, better graphics cards, or increased storage.

Question : Do these PCs come with a monitor?

Ans : Generally, monitors are not included in this price range unless specified.

Question : Is Windows pre-installed on these PCs?

Ans : Some PCs come with a trial version of Windows. Check the product specifications to confirm.

