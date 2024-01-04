Best New Year deals: Up to 39% off on 9 premium gaming laptops under 90,000

Gaming, once a leisure activity, has now evolved into a serious hobby and a competitive arena, attracting enthusiasts and professional gamers alike. The surge in gaming's popularity is undeniable, and with it comes the need for robust equipment. In the realm of gaming, performance is king. A seamless experience hinges on the hardware's ability to keep up. Even a momentary lag or frame drop can turn a potential victory into a frustrating defeat. For gamers looking to hone their skills and edge out the competition, investing in a high-quality gaming laptop isn't just a luxury; it's a necessity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the quest for the perfect gaming laptop can be daunting, especially when affordability is a factor. While the market is flooded with various gaming laptops, finding one that balances cost without compromising on high-end specifications is a challenge. An optimized synergy between CPU and GPU is paramount for a fluid gaming experience. Skimping on these crucial components often leads to subpar performance, hampering the very essence of gaming. Therefore, it's crucial to prioritize these components when selecting a gaming laptop, ensuring that the machine can handle the rigorous demands of modern games.

Navigating the myriad of options for gaming laptops, many might gravitate towards the high-end, exorbitantly priced models. However, for those who seek a balance between cost and performance, a budget of ₹90,000 strikes the perfect chord. Within this range, one can expect to find laptops equipped with potent processors and high-performance GPUs, capable of running the most demanding games smoothly. These laptops, often from reputable brands, offer reliability without pushing the budget to extremes. For gamers who desire a premium gaming experience without going overboard financially, this price range offers the ideal solution, blending power, performance, and affordability.

1. Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop emerges as a formidable contender in the sub ₹90,000 gaming laptop segment. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and coupled with RTX 4050 Graphics with 6GB VRAM, this laptop promises a smooth gaming experience. Its 144Hz display brings games to life with vibrant colours and fluid motion, making it a delight for both casual and competitive gamers. The laptop's 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure quick loading times and ample storage. Its robust build, combined with efficient thermal management, ensures prolonged gaming sessions without overheating issues. The Nitro V strikes a balance between performance and affordability, making it a smart choice for gamers looking for a reliable machine without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H

Graphics: RTX 4050 with 6GB VRAM

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful RTX 4050 graphics suitable for gaming. May be heavy for some users (specific weight not provided). High refresh rate of 144Hz for smooth visuals. Limited upgradeability compared to desktop PCs.

2. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a solid performer in the gaming laptop arena, especially for those with a budget around ₹90,000. Equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen processor and a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, it delivers robust performance for most modern games. The 144Hz FHD display enhances gaming with smooth and vivid visuals, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD ensure rapid load times and efficient multitasking. The laptop's build is sturdy, living up to the TUF name, with a design that balances gaming aesthetics with practicality. However, its weight might be a tad cumbersome for those constantly on the move. This machine is ideal for gamers seeking a blend of power and durability without going overboard on spending.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen

Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Battery: 90WHrs

Weight: 2.30 Kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance GPU and CPU for gaming. Heavier build at 2.30 Kg, not ideal for portability. Smooth visuals with a 144Hz refresh rate. Some may prefer a more vibrant display.

3. Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop

The Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop stands out in its price range, offering a commendable gaming experience. Powered by an Intel i5-12500H processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3050, it handles most modern games with ease. The 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample space and speed for gaming and other demanding applications. The FHD 120Hz display ensures smooth gameplay, although some might find the 250 nits brightness a bit lacking in very bright environments. The laptop's design is sleek and modern, with a backlit keyboard adding to its appeal. However, weighing 2.81kg, it's not the most portable option. Overall, the Dell G15 5520 is a strong choice for gamers seeking a balance between performance and price.

Specifications of Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel i5-12500H

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6)

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits

Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 + MSO'21

Keyboard: Backlit KB Orange

Weight: 2.81kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Balanced performance with RTX 3050 GPU. Slightly heavy at 2.81kg, affecting portability. Good RAM and storage capacity. Display brightness could be improved.

4. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin

The MSI Gaming GF63 Thin is a great choice for gamers who prioritize both performance and portability. Equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and Nvidia GTX1650 4GB graphics, it delivers a solid gaming experience for most current titles. The 40CM FHD 144Hz display ensures smooth and clear visuals, which is a plus for fast-paced games. However, with 8GB RAM, users might consider upgrading for more intensive multitasking. Its sleek and lightweight design at 1.86Kg makes it easy to carry around, a significant advantage for mobile gamers. The GF63 Thin strikes a good balance between gaming performance and mobility, making it an attractive option for gamers on the go.

Specifications of MSI Gaming GF63 Thin

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H

Graphics: Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6

Display: 40CM FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Weight: 1.86Kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent balance of performance and portability. 8GB RAM may require an upgrade for heavy multitasking. High-refresh-rate display for smooth gaming. GTX1650 GPU may not handle ultra-high settings in newest games.

5. MSI GF63 Thin (i5 11th Gen)

The MSI GF63 Thin stands as an excellent entry in the gaming laptop market, especially for those seeking a machine under ₹90,000. It's powered by an Intel Core i5-11260H processor and equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, which delivers decent gaming performance for most modern titles. The 40CM FHD 144Hz display provides smooth and clear visuals, enhancing the gaming experience. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it offers reasonable multitasking capabilities and storage. However, serious gamers might find the need to upgrade the RAM for more demanding tasks. Its lightweight and sleek design make it an attractive option for gamers who value portability.

Specifications of MSI GF63 Thin

Processor: Intel Core i5-11260H

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, GDDR6 4GB

Display: 40CM FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Weight: 1.8Kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Good performance with GTX 1650 GPU. RAM may need an upgrade for more intensive gaming. High-refresh-rate screen for smooth visuals. Might struggle with ultra settings in the latest games.

6. MSI Thin GF63, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

The MSI Thin GF63 is a testament to balance and performance, bringing together the power of the Intel 12th Gen i5-12450H and the Nvidia GeForce RTX4050. Its 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD ensures swift multitasking and ample storage. The standout feature, a 144Hz FHD display, offers an immersive experience, crucial for fast-paced gaming. Lightweight at 1.86Kg, it's a perfect companion for on-the-go gamers. Its thermal solutions maintain a cool system even during intense gaming sessions. The RTX4050 GPU, with 6GB GDDR6, is quite a powerhouse, capable of running modern titles smoothly at high settings.

Specifications of MSI Thin GF63

Processor: Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6

Weight: 1.86 Kg

OS: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful RTX4050 GPU for high-end gaming Only 8GB of RAM might require future upgrade Lightweight and portable Might experience heating during long gaming sessions

7. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen

The Acer Aspire 5 strikes a fine balance between affordability and performance. Equipped with an Intel Core i5 12th gen processor and RTX 2050 graphics, it handles most modern games with ease. The 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample space and speed for gaming and productivity tasks. Its FHD display offers clear and vibrant visuals. However, the RTX 2050, while capable, might not satisfy those seeking the highest-end gaming performance. Its 1.8 Kg weight makes it a good option for gamers on the move, but the build quality might not feel as premium as some of its rivals.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th gen

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Graphics: RTX 2050 4GB Graphics

Weight: 1.8 Kg

OS: Windows

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Balanced performance with Intel i5 and RTX 2050 RTX 2050 may not handle ultra-high gaming settings Lightweight and portable Build quality may not feel as robust

8. MSI Cyborg 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI's Cyborg 15 is a gaming powerhouse, featuring an Intel 12th Gen i5-12450H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. It's designed for gamers seeking a balance of performance and portability. The 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD ensure quick load times and efficient multitasking. Its 144Hz FHD display provides smooth and vivid visuals, essential for fast-paced games. At 1.98Kg, it's relatively lightweight, making it a good choice for gamers on the go. However, the 8GB RAM might need upgrading for more demanding tasks, and the RTX 2050, while competent, isn't the top-tier GPU available.

Specifications of MSI Cyborg 15

Processor: Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

Weight: 1.98 Kg

OS: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Strong gaming performance with RTX 2050 GPU Only 8GB RAM may limit multitasking capability Lightweight and easy to carry May need additional investment for memory upgrade

9. HP Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

HP's Victus Gaming Laptop, powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, is a strong contender in the gaming laptop market. It offers a solid balance of performance and affordability. The AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M GPU, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, delivers a smooth gaming experience for most current titles. The 15.6-inch FHD display ensures crisp and vivid gameplay visuals. Weighing in at a moderate level, it's reasonably portable. The laptop's design is sleek and appealing, but the build quality might not feel as high-end as some gamers desire. Its performance is commendable, but it might struggle with ultra-high settings in some newer games.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Display: 15.6-inch Diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080)

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M

OS: Windows 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent performance with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H May not handle the most demanding games at highest settings Ample RAM and storage for smooth multitasking and gaming Moderate weight may not appeal to those seeking ultra-lightweight laptops

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Display Size RAM and ROM Graphics Card Acer Nitro V 15.6" FHD, 144Hz 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD RTX 4050 6GB VRAM ASUS TUF Gaming F15 15.6" FHD, 144Hz 16GB, 512GB SSD RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Dell G15 5520 15.6" FHD, 120Hz 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 MSI Gaming GF63 Thin 15.6" FHD, 144Hz 8GB, 512GB NVMe SSD GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 MSI GF63 Thin 15.6" FHD, 144Hz 8GB, 512GB NVMe SSD GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB MSI Thin GF63 15.6" FHD, 144Hz 8GB, 512GB NVMe SSD RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 Acer Aspire 5 15.6" FHD 16 GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD RTX 2050 4GB Graphics MSI Cyborg 15 15.6" FHD, 144Hz 8GB DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD RTX 2050 GDDR6 4GB HP Victus 15.6" FHD 16GB, 512GB Radeon™ RX 6500M

Best value for money

The Acer Nitro V stands out as the best value for money. It offers a perfect combination of high-end features, including an RTX 4050 graphics card, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 144Hz display, all under ₹90,000. This configuration is ideal for both gaming enthusiasts and content creators, providing a balance between performance and affordability.

Best overall product

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 emerges as the best overall product. It's equipped with a powerful RTX 3050 Ti GPU and an Intel Core i7 processor, paired with a 144Hz display. This laptop doesn't just excel in gaming performance but also in build quality and thermal management, making it a top choice for serious gamers.

How to find the best gaming laptop under ₹90,000?

Finding the best gaming laptop under ₹90,000 involves considering several key factors. First, focus on the GPU and CPU, as they determine gaming performance. Look for laptops with NVIDIA RTX or GTX series GPUs and latest-generation Intel or AMD processors. Next, prioritize a high refresh rate display (at least 120Hz) for smoother visuals. RAM and storage are also crucial; aim for at least 8GB RAM (preferably 16GB) and SSD storage for faster load times. Check for good thermal management to ensure sustained performance. Lastly, read reviews and watch performance tests to understand real-world gaming capabilities of the laptops.

FAQs Question : Are gaming laptops under ₹90,000 suitable for professional work too? Ans : Yes, these gaming laptops are equipped with powerful processors and GPUs, making them capable of handling professional software for video editing, graphic design, and other demanding tasks. Question : Can I upgrade the RAM and storage later? Ans : Most gaming laptops allow for RAM and storage upgrades. Check the specific model's upgrade options before purchasing. Question : Do these laptops support VR gaming? Ans : It depends on the specific model and its GPU. Laptops with higher-end RTX GPUs are generally VR-ready. Question : How important is the refresh rate of the display? Ans : A higher refresh rate (120Hz or more) provides smoother visuals and is beneficial for fast-paced games.

