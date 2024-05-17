In the midst of everyday noise, enjoying music or podcasts can be tough without the right headphones. Noise cancelling earbuds are the secret stars of modern audio tech, designed to transport you away from the chaos into a world of pure sound. Whether you often travel, work remotely and need to focus, or just love music, these headphones are your key to auditory heaven.

Our selection of the finest noise-cancelling earbuds guarantees an unmatched audio experience. They use smart tech to block outside distractions, letting you dive deep into your tunes, movies, or calls. But it's not just about silence; these TWS earphones also deliver top-notch sound, comfy designs for long wear, and great battery life to keep you entertained for hours.

Come along as we explore the world of noise-cancelling headphones, looking at their features, performance, and value. Whether you want total sound immersion or a break from the noise, our guide will help you find your perfect pair.

1. boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS in Ear Earbuds with 32 Db ANC, 42 Hrs Playback, 50Ms Low Latency Beast Mode, Iwp Tech,Quad Mics with Enx,ASAP Charge,USB Type-C Port & Ipx5(Gunmetal Black)

The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds in Gunmetal Black offer premium features for a top-notch audio experience. With up to 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation, you can enjoy crystal-clear sound by blocking external noise. They provide an impressive 42 hours of playback, making them perfect for long use. The 50 ms low latency BEAST mode ensures synchronized audio and video for gaming. The ENx technology with quad mics allows for clear voice calls, and the ASAP charge gives 150 minutes of playback with just a 10-minute charge. These earbuds are also IPX5 water-resistant and come with Bluetooth v5.3 for seamless connectivity.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141

Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 32 dB

Playback Time: Up to 42 hours

Latency: 50 ms in BEAST mode

Drivers: Dual 10 mm

Charging: ASAP charge for 150 minutes in 10 minutes

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent noise cancellation up to 32 dB May not fit all ear sizes comfortably Long playback time of up to 42 hours Limited colour options available

2. Oneplus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, Playback:Up to 30hr case, 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging (White Marble)

The OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless Earbuds deliver impressive sound quality with their 12.4mm titanium drivers, ensuring deep bass and clear audio. With a 30-hour battery life, these earbuds are perfect for extended use. The AI Noise Cancellation ensures clear calls, and the IP55 rating provides dust and water resistance. Fast charging gives 5 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The Bluetooth 5.2 technology ensures a stable connection, and the sound master equalizer offers three unique audio profiles for personalized sound. These features make the OnePlus Nord Buds a versatile and convenient choice for everyday use.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds

Brand: OnePlus

Model Name: TWS Nord

Colour: White Marble

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.2

Driver Size: 12.4mm Titanium Drivers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life up to 30 hours Fast Pair only supports OnePlus devices AI Noise Cancellation for clear calls Limited sound customization with 3 profiles

The JBL Tune 235NC in Ear Wireless ANC Earbuds offer impressive features for music lovers on the go. With a massive 40 hours of playtime and fast charging, these earbuds ensure you stay connected all day. The customizable bass, thanks to the JBL Headphones App, lets you tailor your listening experience. Four mics provide clear calls, and Google Fast Pair simplifies setup. The Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient features help you focus on your music or stay aware of your surroundings. Additionally, their IPX4 water and sweat resistance make them perfect for workouts.

Specifications of JBL Tune 235NC

Playtime: Up to 40 hours with fast charging.

Drivers: 6mm precision-engineered drivers for JBL Pure Bass Sound.

Noise Cancelling: Active Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient.

Microphones: Four mics for clear, stereo calls.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 with Google Fast Pair.

Water Resistance: IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life May not fit comfortably in all ear shapes Customizable sound with JBL Headphones App Slightly higher price point for some users

The JBL Tune 130NC in-ear wireless TWS earbuds offer outstanding audio quality with active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 40dB, ensuring you hear only what you want. With up to 40 hours of playtime (30+10 hours with ANC off), these earbuds are perfect for long listening sessions. The JBL Headphones App allows you to customize your sound experience, while four microphones ensure clear calls. Featuring Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless connectivity and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are ideal for any weather or workout. Enjoy the legendary JBL Pure Bass sound and smart ambient features for enhanced safety and convenience.

Specifications of JBL Tune 130NC

Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 40dB reduction.

Battery Life: Up to 40 hours (30+10 hours with ANC off, 8+24 hours with ANC on).

Bluetooth Version: 5.2.

Microphones: 4 mics for clear calls.

Water Resistance: IPX4.

Customization: JBL Headphones App for personalizing sound settings.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective ANC up to 40dB Limited playtime with ANC on Customizable sound experience with app May not fit all ear shapes perfectly

5. Bose Quietcomfort Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Touch Control (Triple Black)

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer top-notch noise cancellation, letting you personalize the level to suit your needs. These wireless earbuds provide lifelike sound that stays balanced at any volume, thanks to automatic recalibration. Made with soft silicone for comfort, they include three eartip sizes for a perfect fit. A special microphone system ensures clear calls, even in noisy environments. Enjoy up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge, with an additional 12 hours from the wireless charging case. The Bose Music app provides full control over noise cancellation, Bluetooth connections, and other settings.

Specifications of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Brand: Bose

Model Name: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Color: Triple Black

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours on a single charge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional noise cancellation High price point Comfortable fit with silicone tips Limited battery life compared to some competitors

6. Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Mint Green)

The Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds offer up to 45 hours of playtime, ensuring you have music all day and more. With quad mics featuring ENC, enjoy clear conversations wherever you are. The Instacharge feature provides 200 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge. Experience minimal audio lag with low latency up to 50ms, perfect for gaming. The 13mm driver delivers excellent sound quality consistently. These earbuds come with colourful ear tips, allowing you to customize them to match your style. They also feature Bluetooth v5.2 for instant, lag-free connections and IPX5 water resistance for protection from splashes.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104

Brand: Noise

Model Name: Buds VS104

Colour: Mint Green

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Driver Size: 13mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long 45-hour playtime No active noise cancellation Quad mics with ENC Limited colour options

7. Noise Buds VS104 Max Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with ANC(Up to 25dB),Up to 45H Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=180 min), 13mm Driver, BT v5.3 (Silver Grey)

The Noise Buds VS104 Max Truly Wireless Earbuds offer an immersive audio experience with up to 25dB of Active Noise Cancellation, allowing you to enjoy your music without distractions. With a playtime of up to 45 hours, you can listen to music or podcasts all day long. The earbuds feature a Quad mic with ENC for crystal-clear calls and exceptional voice quality, ensuring that your voice is heard loud and clear during phone conversations or virtual meetings. InstachargeTM technology allows for quick charging, with 10 minutes of charge providing up to 180 minutes of playtime. The earbuds also feature a 13mm driver for a premium audio experience.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104 Max

Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 25 dB

Playtime: Up to 45 hours

Quad Mic with Environmental Noise Control

InstachargeTM: 10 min charge = 180 min playtime

Low Latency: Up to 50ms

Driver: 13mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active Noise Cancellation May be expensive for some Quad Mic with ENC Requires Bluetooth v5.3 device

8. Sony WF-C700N Bluetooth Truly Wireless Active Noise Cancellation in Ear Earbuds,360 RA, Multipoint Connection, 10 mins Super Quick Charge, 15hrs Battery, IPX4 Rating, Fast Pair, App Support-Black

The Sony WF-C700N Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds offer a lightweight and comfortable design, making them ideal for all-day wear. With Noise Sensor Technology, you can enjoy your music without background distractions, or use Ambient Sound Mode to stay aware of your surroundings. These earbuds support multipoint connection, allowing you to pair them with two devices simultaneously. Enjoy up to 15 hours of listening time with the charging case, and a quick 10-minute charge provides an hour of extra playtime. The headphones deliver high-quality sound with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) and feature Adaptive Sound Control for an optimized listening experience.

Specifications of Sony WF-C700N

Brand: Sony

Model Name: WF-C700N

Colour: Black

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Battery Life: Up to 15 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and comfortable design May be pricey for some Noise cancellation and Ambient Sound Mode Limited colour options

9. Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancelling, Comfortable Bluetooth Earphones with Spotify Tap Playback, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair and Dual Pairing - Dark Grey

The Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds offer exceptional connectivity with Android phones and PCs, allowing for seamless switching between two devices. They feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology to block out background noise, with the option to switch to HearThrough mode to hear your surroundings. The earbuds deliver crystal-clear calls with four built-in microphones. Each bud provides up to 5.5 hours of battery life, extending to 22 hours with the case (or 28 hours with ANC off). Additionally, a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of playback time.

Specifications of Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds

Brand: Jabra

Model Name: Elite 4

Colour: Dark Grey

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Battery Life: Up to 5.5 hours per bud

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior sound quality May be pricey for some budgets Seamless connectivity Limited colour options

10. OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback

The OnePlus Buds 3 offer top-notch sound quality with dual drivers and LHDC5.0 Bluetooth for deep bass and clear vocals. They feature sliding volume control for easy adjustment. With up to 49dB of noise cancellation, these earbuds block out external noise, enhancing your music experience. They can connect to two devices simultaneously and offer fast charging, providing 7 hours of playback in just 10 minutes and up to 44 hours total with ANC off. Additionally, they are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, making them ideal for workouts or outdoor use.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds 3

Brand: OnePlus

Model Name: Buds

Colour: Metallic Gray

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Battery Life: 10 mins Fast Charging for 7 hours Playback

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent sound quality Limited colour options Effective noise cancellation Higher price point

Top 3 features of best noise cancelling earbuds

Noise cancelling earbuds ANC Battery Feature boAt Airdopes 141 Up to 32 dB Up to 42 hours Long playback time, Excellent noise cancellation up to 32 dB OnePlus Nord Buds AI Noise Cancellation Up to 30 hours Long battery life up to 30 hours, AI Noise Cancellation for clear calls JBL Tune 235NC Active Noise Cancelling Up to 40 hours Long battery life, Customizable sound with JBL Headphones App JBL Tune 130NC Up to 40dB reduction Up to 40 hours Effective ANC up to 40dB, Customizable sound experience with app Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Personalized noise cancellation Up to 6 hours Exceptional noise cancellation, Comfortable fit with silicone tips Noise Buds VS104 No active noise cancellation Up to 45 hours Long 45-hour playtime, Quad mics with ENC Noise Buds VS104 Max Up to 25 dB Up to 45 hours Active Noise Cancellation, Quad Mic with ENC Sony WF-C700N Noise Sensor Technology Up to 15 hours Lightweight and comfortable design, Noise cancellation and Ambient Sound Mode Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds Active Noise Cancelling Up to 5.5 hours per bud Superior sound quality, Seamless connectivity OnePlus Buds 3 Up to 49dB of noise cancellation Up to 44 hours Excellent sound quality, Effective noise cancellation

Best value for money noise cancelling earbuds

JBL Tune 235NC

The JBL Tune 235NC offers exceptional value for money with its combination of features. With a long battery life of up to 40 hours and customizable sound through the JBL Headphones App, these earbuds cater to music enthusiasts looking for a versatile and immersive audio experience. The Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient features enhance the listening experience, allowing users to focus on their music or stay aware of their surroundings as needed. Additionally, the earbuds' IPX4 water and sweat resistance make them suitable for workouts. Overall, the JBL Tune 235NC provides a balanced package of performance, features, and value.

Best overall noise cancelling earphones

boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds in Gunmetal Black stand out as the best overall product in the noise-cancelling earbuds category. With dual 10mm drivers, these earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality. The up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation ensures a premium audio experience by blocking external noise. The long playback time of up to 42 hours, along with the ASAP charge feature, makes them ideal for long-term use. The ENx technology with quad mics provides clear voice calls, and the BEAST mode offers low latency for gaming. Additionally, their IPX5 water resistance and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity add to their appeal.

How to find the best noise cancelling earbuds?

To find the best noise-cancelling earbuds, consider several key factors. Firstly, prioritize the level of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) offered, as this will determine how effectively external noise is blocked. Look for earbuds with long battery life to ensure they last throughout your day. Additionally, consider the sound quality and comfort of the earbuds, as well as any extra features such as customizable sound profiles or water resistance. Reading reviews and comparing different models based on these criteria will help you find the best noise-cancelling earbuds that suit your needs and budget.

FAQs

Question : Q: Are noise-cancelling earbuds worth it?

Ans : A: Yes, noise-cancelling earbuds are worth it if you value immersive audio experiences, especially in noisy environments like commuting or working in a busy office.

Question : Q: Do noise-cancelling earbuds work for sleeping?

Ans : A: While some noise-cancelling earbuds can be comfortable enough for sleeping, they are not specifically designed for this purpose. You might want to look for earbuds with a low profile and comfortable fit if you plan to use them while sleeping.

Question : Q: Can I use noise-cancelling earbuds without ANC?

Ans : A: Yes, most noise-cancelling earbuds allow you to use them without activating the ANC feature, giving you the option to conserve battery or use them in situations where noise cancellation is not needed.

Question : Q: Do noise-cancelling earbuds block all outside noise?

Ans : A: While noise-cancelling earbuds can significantly reduce ambient noise, especially constant low-frequency sounds like airplane engines or air conditioning units, they may not completely block out all outside noise, especially sudden or very high-frequency sounds

Question : Q: Can I use noise-cancelling earbuds for phone calls?

Ans : A: Yes, many noise-cancelling earbuds come with built-in microphones that allow you to make and receive phone calls. These microphones are designed to pick up your voice clearly while reducing background noise for the person on the other end of the call.

