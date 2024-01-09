Best noise-cancelling headphones: 8 picks to create your own audio oasis

In a noisy world, living can often feel stressful. If you're like me and prefer to drown the world's noisy affairs with headphones, perhaps it's time to invest in a well-performing noise-cancelling device. With our list of best noise-cancelling headphones, you'll be able to make a prudent choice about the device that fits your needs best. Noise-cancelling headphones have been circulating in the market for years now, allowing room for various designs and form factors from numerous well-known audio brands like Sony, JBL, Skullcandy, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this comprehensive guide, we will focus on on-ear headphones with noise-cancelling feature that will let you focus on the music without the clutter of everyday life - whether you're commuting to work or simply going out for a walk. It's important to remember, though, that you must keep your eyes open on the move or reduce the intensity of noise-cancellation for your safety, especially in crowded places where traffic may be unpredictable.

Regardless, in the age of constant noise and distraction, the right headphones can improve your focus and help you concentrate on the task at hand by removing outside noise. Noise-cancelling headphones also enable you to hear the intricacies of the media of your choice as less outside noise seeps in. Don't be surprised if you hear a song you've known all your life in a new light with noise-cancelling headphones, for you'll be able to hear life-like details owing to noise suppression.

If you've been on the lookout for a new noise-cancelling headphone, you've come to the right place. Keep scrolling to find the best noise-cancelling headphones available in the Indian market with our top 8 picks for your listening pleasure. With these premium options, say goodbye to a dreadful audio experience mired with external noise disturbances.

Jabra Enterprise Store Evolve2 40 UC Wired On-Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) Designed for your uninterrupted focus, the Jabra Enterprise Store Evolve2 40 UC Wired On-Ear Headphones are ideal for professionals who cannot depend on rechargeable headphones for their unpredictable daily needs. With these Jabra headphones, you can redefine your audio experience owing to its advanced noise-cancellation technology that eliminate background distractions to facilitate crystal-clear communication.

With its specially engineered microphone, the headphones are able to capture the user's voice with clarity while suppressing noise. This way, you can expect to have a professional and productive meeting every time you put on these headphones. Its on-ear design is comfortable for extended usage, making it ideal for those never-ending meetings and long working days.

With its sleek black design, buyers can also add a touch of sophistication to their home workstation or to their office desk. Regarldess of where you work from, the Jabra Evolve2 40 UC keeps you focused by blocking out ambient noise. Enjoy an elevated audio experience with these premium headphones from the house of Jabra.

Specifications of Jabra Enterprise Store Evolve2 40 UC Wired On-Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)

Type: On-ear headphones with microphone

Colour: Black

Connectivity: Wired

Compatibility: Universal compatibility with Unified Communications (UC) platforms

Advanced noise-cancellation technology for immersive audio

Precision-engineered microphone for clear voice capture

Ideal for professional use, office environments, and remote work

In-line controls for easy management of calls and audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Good music quality with wired connectivity Wired Impressive noise-cancelling capabilities

2. AKG K175 On Ear, Closed-Back Foldable Headphones with detachable cable

Our smartphones might be moving towards a complete foldable future, but this concept was first mastered by on-ear headphones. One such pair is the AKG K175 on-Ear closed-back foldable headphone that is engineered for audiophiles seeking uncompromising performance.

Listen to rich and detail audio on the AKG headphones that offer optimal noise isolation, allowing users to enjoy their musical odysseys in peace without any outside disturbance.

The authentic listening experience is made better by the headphones' foldable design that adds convenience, making these headphones easy to carry wherever you might be going. Owing to its detachable cable, the user listening experience is highly customisable.

The on-ear design of the AKG K175 provides a snug fit for long listening sessions. Striking a balance between style and substance, the headphones are also beautiful to look at and to hand with its sleek design that complements the premium audio performance.

Whether you're looking for a casual listening partner or a serious pair of headphones, this choice will keep you happy for years to come.

Specifications of AKG K175 On Ear, Closed-Back Foldable Headphones with detachable cable

Type: On-ear, closed-back

Design: Foldable for easy portability

Cable: Detachable for enhanced versatility

Sound quality: High-quality audio reproduction for a detailed listening experience

Noise isolation

Designed for use with various audio devices, including smartphones, audio players, and more

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Detachable cable Closed-back design might not be comfortable for everyone 3.5mm audio jack Might require a converter for wired use Effective noise-cancellation

3. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 40Hr Battery, 3 Min Quick Charge = 3 Hours Playback, Multi Point Connectivity, Built-in Alexa - Black

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones may be considered the perfect amalgamation of audio excellence and cutting-edge technology. Sony is among the most respect players in the audio space, and with these wireless headphones, users can treat themselves to unbeatable listening experience with industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that is able to adapt to your surroundings to provide the best experience.

The headphones are equipped with eight microphones, meaning that you can experience the most premium calling quality even in the noisiest of environments. In addition, the headphones come with a 40-hour battery life and a much-needed fast-charging feature that prepares the headphones for three hours of playback with just 3 minutes of charging.

If that weren't enough to woo you, these Sony headphones come with multi-point connectivity to allow you to seamlessly switch between devices. To top it all of, the headphones are equipped with a virtual assistant, the much-loved Alexa, for operation using voice commands.

This pair of Sony headphones comes in a sleek black offering and its over-ear design is crafted for extended wear for travel, work, or leisure.

Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 40Hr Battery, 3 Min Quick Charge = 3 Hours Playback, Multi Point Connectivity, Built-in Alexa - Black

Type: Over-ear wireless headphones

Colour: Black

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Microphones: 8 for clear calling

Battery life: Up to 40 hours

Quick charge: 3 minutes for 3 hours playback

Multi-point connectivity for seamless switching between devices

Voice Assistant: Built-in Alexa for hands-free commands

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Expensive Fast-charging Carrying case

4. Philips Bass+ On Ear Headphones - Black (SHL3070BK/27)

Bass-heads, this one's for you all! The Philips Bass+ on-ear headphones in sleek black are the perfect combination of sound and style. Designed for the modern music lover, these headphones are capable of delivering an immersive listening experience with an emphasis on bass.

The headphones feature advanced noise cancellation technology that allows users to immerse themselves in their favourite tunes without any distractions. In addition, the on-ear design of these headphones makes for a comfortable fit if you intend to use the headphones for long listening sessions. For its asking price, the headphones offer an impressive everyday performance wherever you go.

The headphones are durable and stylish and may be used anywhere - during your commute, indoors, or at work. The Philips Bass+ on-ear headphones promise above average sound with effective noise cancellation.

Specifications of Philips Bass+ On Ear Headphones - Black (SHL3070BK/27)

Type: On-ear headphones

Colour: Black

Noise Cancellation: Yes

On-ear fit for comfortable extended wear

Emphasis on powerful bass

Detachable Cable for Convenience

Works with various audio devices, including smartphones, tablets, and audio players

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful bass On-ear design might not be comfortable for all Reasonably priced Not for users who want a balanced sound

5. Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Cypress Green

The Bose QuietComfort wireless noise-cancelling headphones, in the Cypress Green colour, are a match made in heaven for those who wish to get a premium listening experience and the best looks. With the Bose headphones, users get world-class noise cancellation that can turn any environment into their personal oasis.

The over-ear headphones by Bose run on Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to wirelessly connect to their favourite devices without a hassle. In addition, noise-cancellation technology ensures that every beat, note, and lyric takes centre stage, allowing listeners to get lost in the music.

With this pricey pair, users get supreme comfort for long flights, commutes, or for listening under your blanket. The headphones boast a remarkable battery of up to 24 hours can provides uninterrupted music throughout the day. With support from its quick charge feature, users can get several hours of playback with a short charging session.

In the gorgeous Cypress Green colour, these Bose headphones make a statement while delivering exceptional sound. With advanced noise-cancellation in the mix, the Bose QuietComfort headphones redefine what it means to enjoy music in peace even if you're in a crowded and noisy market.

Specifications of Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Cypress Green

Colour: Cypress green

Type: Over-ear wireless headphones

Noise-cancellation

Bluetooth for wireless connection

Battery life: Up to 24 hours

Quick charge: Yes (provides several hours of playback with a short charging session)

Intuitive controls for easy operation

Compatibility: Bluetooth-enabled devices, smartphones, tablets, and audio players

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium build quality Expensive Host of special features - intuitive controls, fast-charging, and more

6. JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones, Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Blue

Create your own auditory oasis with the JBL Live 770NC adaptive noise-cancellation headphones that come in a gorgeous blue hue. The headphones adapt to your surroundings with adaptive noise-cancellation technology, creating an immersive sound-stage where external noise fades away.

Find true wireless freedom with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection to your devices. With over 65 hours of playlist, the headphones can be your go-to companion for all music and audio needs - even for the lengthiest of commutes.

With JBL's speed charge feature, the headphones can get a quick boost, delivering several hours of playback with just a few minutes of charging. Users also get the chance to experience music like never before with Spatial Sound technology that puts you at the centre of each track.

Users can also effortlessly switch between devices with the multi-point connect facility. In addition, custom audio profiles ensure that all users get the experience they're looking for.

Make a bold style statement with these headphones that deliver exceptional sound. Buyers also get Alexa integration to redefine their everyday experience.

Specifications of JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones, Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Blue

Type: Over-ear wireless headphones

True adaptive noise cancellation

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for wireless connection

Spatial sound

Playtime: Up to 65 hours

Speed charge: Yes, provides several hours of playback with a quick charge

Multi-point connect allows seamless switching between devices

Personalised audio profiles

Voice Assistants: Alexa integration for voice control

Colour: Blue

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spatial sound N/A 65 hours of playback

7. Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with Sensory Bass | 50 Hours Battery Life |Skull-iQ, Alexa Support, Micro, Bluetooth Compatible - Black

Embark on an audio adventure with the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 over-ear noise-cancelling wireless headphones encased in black. Equipped with sensory bass, these headphones can redefine your listening experience by ensuring that each beat reverberates with intensity, creating a concert-like atmosphere on-the-go.

Advanced noise cancellation that adapts to your environment drowns outside distractions, allowing users to focus on the nuances of their favourite songs. To top it all off, the headphones come with a remarkable 50 hours of battery life, making way for extended listening sessions without interruption.

Skull-iQ technology takes personalisation to new levels, creating an audio profile that resonates with your unique taste. Paired with Alexa support, these headphones are designed to seamlessly integrate into your smart ecosystem. Get hands-free control and instant access to information through the Alexa assistant support.

These headphones are a must-have for the discerning audiophile if they're looking to upgrade their audio experience.

Specifications of Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with Sensory Bass | 50 Hours Battery Life |Skull-iQ, Alexa Support, Micro, Bluetooth Compatible - Black

Type: Over-ear wireless headphones

Advanced noise-cancellation technology

Sensory bass for an immersive low-frequency experience

Battery life: Up to 50 hours

Skull-iQ for personalised audio experiences

Voice Assistants: Alexa support for hands-free control

Built-in microphone for calls and voice commands

Bluetooth compatible

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sensory bass immersion Bulky design Skull-iQ personalisation Expensive

8. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones – Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC & customisable sound, 4 digital Mics for crystal-clear calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr WARRANTY, Black

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones are a result of the company's signature precision and innovation. Crafted to transcend the boundaries of mere audio consumption, these headphones can redefine your auditory experience with an exciting range of cutting-edge features.

Find serenity around you with adaptive noise-cancelling that dances with your surroundings, letting your headphones take the lead on the basis of where you might be. These headphones offer more than silent bliss - Sennheiser's customisable sound profiles mean that each user gets a different sound based on their unique sonic preferences.

The headphones are equipped with four digital microphones, which means that the Momentum 4 turns your calls into an enjoyable experience with crystal-clear precision. Do you like listening to playlists on a loop all day? Worry not, the headphones boast an impressive 60-hour battery life, making these headphones your unwavering companion on every adventure.

The headphones are backed by a steadfast 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones – Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC & customisable sound, 4 digital Mics for crystal-clear calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr WARRANTY, Black

Design: Over-ear, closed-back

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Adaptive Noise Cancelling (ANC)

Customisable sound

4 digital microphones for crystal-clear calls

Battery life: Up to 60 hours

Colour: Black

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Personalised sonic experience Premium price tag 4 digital microphones Design might be bulky for some users 60-hour battery life

Best 3 features for you

Product name Brand details Microphone support Connection type Jabra Enterprise Store Evolve2 40 UC Wired On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) Jabra Yes Wired AKG K175 On Ear, Closed-Back Foldable Headphones with detachable cable AKG No Wired Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 40Hr Battery, 3 Min Quick Charge = 3 Hours Playback, Multi Point Connectivity, Built-in Alexa - Black Sony Yes Wireless Philips Bass+ On Ear Headphones - Black (SHL3070BK/27) Philips No Wired Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Cypress Green Bose Yes Wireless JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones, Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Blue JBL Yes Wireless Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with Sensory Bass Skullcandy Yes Wireless Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones – Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC & customisable sound, 4 digital Mics for crystal-clear calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr WARRANTY, Black Sennheiser Yes Wireless

Best value for money For those seeking exceptional value, the JBL Live 770NC stands out with its extensive battery life, adaptive noise cancellation, and multi-point connectivity, providing a feature-rich experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The Sony WH-1000XM5 takes the crown as the best overall with industry-leading noise cancellation, an array of microphones for clear calls, and a quick charge feature. Its wireless capability and integration with Alexa elevate the listening experience to unparalleled heights.

How to find the right noise-cancelling headphones When choosing noise-cancelling headphones, prioritise factors such as brand reputation, microphone presence for communication needs, and whether you prefer wired or wireless functionality. Consider your budget and desired features, like quick charging or customisable sound profiles. Reading user reviews and expert opinions can offer valuable insights into the overall performance and durability. Test the headphones if possible to ensure a comfortable fit. Finally, assess the warranty and after-sales service to guarantee long-term satisfaction.

FAQs Question : What is active noise cancellation (ANC), and how does it work in headphones? Ans : Active noise cancellation is a technology that uses microphones to pick up external sounds and then generates sound waves to cancel them out, reducing ambient noise for a more immersive audio experience. Question : Are wireless headphones always better than wired ones? Ans : It depends on personal preference and use cases. Wireless headphones offer mobility, while wired ones may provide better audio quality and no need for battery charging. Question : Do all headphones with a microphone support hands-free calling? Ans : Not necessarily. While many headphones with microphones support hands-free calling, the quality can vary. Look for models with noise-cancelling microphones for clearer calls. Question : Can I use noise-cancelling headphones for studying or concentration? Ans : Yes, noise-cancelling headphones can be effective for reducing ambient noise and enhancing concentration, making them suitable for studying or working in noisy environments. Question : How do I clean and maintain my headphones? Ans : Use a soft cloth for regular cleaning, and avoid using harsh chemicals. For ear pads and tips, follow the manufacturer's cleaning instructions. Store headphones in a protective case when not in use to prevent damage.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

