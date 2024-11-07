With the increasing demand for smartwatches, Noise has emerged as a popular brand in India, offering a wide range of smartwatches with various features and functionalities. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the top 10 Noise smartwatches available on Amazon India, along with their key specifications, pros, and cons, to help you choose the best option based on your preferences and requirements.

1. Noise New Macro Smart Watch with 2.0” HD Display,Metallic Finish BT Calling, Functional Crown, 7 Days Battery Life, Sleep Tracking, 200+ Watch Faces (Elite Black)

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch features a 1.55-inch HD touchscreen display and offers 14 sports modes, health tracking, and customizable watch faces. With a long battery life and IP68 water resistance, it is a versatile and stylish option for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Noise New Macro Smart Watch with 2.0" HD Display:

1.55-inch HD touchscreen display

14 sports modes

Health tracking features

Customizable watch faces

Long battery life

IP68 water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Limited third-party app support Multiple sports modes Slightly bulky design Water-resistant design

2. Noise Quad Call 1.81" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces(Silver Grey)

The Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch HD display and offers advanced health tracking, sleep monitoring, and remote music control. With a sleek metallic design and customizable straps, it is a stylish and functional accessory for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise Quad Call 1.81" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch:

1.75-inch HD display

Advanced health tracking

Sleep monitoring

Remote music control

Sleek metallic design

Customizable straps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display Limited app integration Comprehensive health tracking May feel heavy on the wrist Music control feature

3. Noise Pulse 4 Max India's 1st Ever AI Create Smart Watch, AI Search, 1.96" AMOLED Display, Functional Crown, Premium Metallic Finish, BT Calling, 7 Menu Styles, Health Suiteᵀᴹ (Jet Black)

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch features a 1.3-inch display and offers 9 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and menstrual cycle tracking. With a lightweight and comfortable design, it is an ideal choice for daily activity tracking and fitness management.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 4 Max India's 1st Ever AI Create Smart Watch:

1.3-inch display

9 sports modes

Heart rate monitoring

Menstrual cycle tracking

Lightweight design

Comfortable fit

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight Limited display size Accurate heart rate monitoring Basic watch face options Menstrual cycle tracking

4. Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69" TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Rose Pink

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling, message notifications, and SpO2 monitoring. With real-time weather updates and smart gesture controls, it is a convenient and feature-rich smartwatch for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling:

Bluetooth calling

Message notifications

SpO2 monitoring

Real-time weather updates

Smart gesture controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient calling feature Limited call quality SpO2 monitoring May require frequent charging Weather updates

Also read: Selecting the ideal smartwatch for your health and fitness: Comprehensive buying guide

5. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch offers advanced Bluetooth connectivity, brightness control, and customizable watch faces. With a sleek and vibrant display, it is a stylish and functional accessory for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch:

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity

Brightness control

Customizable watch faces

Sleek design

Vibrant display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced Bluetooth features Limited app compatibility Customizable brightness May feel bulky on the wrist Vibrant display

Also read: Best smartwatches with heart rate monitoring: Top 10 options for health analysis with latest features and more

6. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Metallic Strap (Jet Black: Elite Edition)

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch features Bluetooth connectivity, health tracking, and customizable watch faces. With a metallic finish and functional design, it is a versatile and stylish option for fitness enthusiasts and fashion-conscious users.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch:

Bluetooth connectivity

Health tracking features

Customizable watch faces

Metallic finish

Functional design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish metallic finish Limited app support Comprehensive health tracking May feel heavy on the wrist Customizable watch faces

Also read: Best smartwatches with BP monitor: Top 5 options with modern features and more for fitness enthusiasts

7. NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)

The Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling, message notifications, and remote music control. With a sleek metallic design and customizable straps, it is a stylish and feature-rich accessory for everyday use.

Specifications of NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling:

Bluetooth calling

Message notifications

Remote music control

Sleek metallic design

Customizable straps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient calling feature Limited call quality Music control options May require frequent charging Stylish metallic design

Also read: Best smartwatches under ₹55000: Top 7 options to blend elegance with cutting edge features

8. Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38" TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black)

The Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling, message notifications, and health tracking features. With a functional and durable design, it is an ideal choice for users seeking a reliable and stylish smartwatch.

Specifications of Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling:

Bluetooth calling

Message notifications

Health tracking features

Functional design

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient calling feature Limited call quality Comprehensive health tracking Slightly bulky design Durable build quality

9. Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39" Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Rose Pink)

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling, message notifications, and advanced health tracking features. With a sleek and ergonomic design, it is a versatile and feature-rich smartwatch for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling:

Bluetooth calling

Message notifications

Advanced health tracking features

Sleek design

Ergonomic fit

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient calling feature Limited call quality Comprehensive health tracking May feel bulky on the wrist Sleek and ergonomic design

10. Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39" Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Elite Black)

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling, message notifications, and health tracking features. With a functional and durable design, it is an ideal choice for users seeking a reliable and stylish smartwatch.

Specifications of Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling:

Bluetooth calling

Message notifications

Health tracking features

Functional design

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient calling feature Limited call quality Comprehensive health tracking Slightly bulky design Durable build quality

Top 3 features of the best Noise smartwatch:

Best Noise smartwatch Display Type Health Tracking Bluetooth Calling Noise ColorFit Pro 3 HD touchscreen 14 sports modes - Noise ColorFit Ultra HD display Advanced tracking - Noise ColorFit Pro 2 1.3-inch display 9 sports modes - Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist - - Bluetooth calling Noise ColorFit Pro 2 - - - Noise ColorFit Pro 2 - - - Noise ColorFit Ultra - - Bluetooth calling Noise ColorFit Ultra - - Bluetooth calling Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist - - Bluetooth calling Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist - - -

Best value for money Noise smartwatch:

The Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch emerges as the best overall product in the category, with its large display, advanced health tracking features, and stylish metallic design, catering to the needs of users seeking a premium and feature-rich smartwatch experience.

Best overall Noise smartwatch:

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch stands out as the best value for money, offering a vibrant display, multiple sports modes, and water-resistant design at an affordable price point, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers.

How to find the best noise smartwatch:

When choosing the perfect Noise smartwatch, consider your specific requirements such as display size, health tracking features, and calling functionality. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your preferences and lifestyle.

FAQs

Question : What are the key features of Noise smartwatches?

Ans : Noise smartwatches offer various features such as health tracking, sports modes, and Bluetooth calling, catering to the diverse needs of users.

Question : Are Noise smartwatches compatible with all smartphones?

Ans : Yes, Noise smartwatches are compatible with most smartphones, including Android and iOS devices, ensuring seamless connectivity and functionality.

Question : Do Noise smartwatches have long battery life?

Ans : Yes, Noise smartwatches are designed to offer long battery life, enabling extended usage and convenience for users.

Question : What is the warranty period for Noise smartwatches?

Ans : Noise smartwatches come with a standard warranty period of 1 year, providing assurance and support for customers.

