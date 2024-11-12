Are you in the market for a new non-stick tawa for your kitchen? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best non-stick tawas that are perfect for making rotis, dosas, and more. Whether you're looking for an induction-compatible tawa or a durable option, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect non-stick tawa for your needs.

1. Hawkins Futura 28 cm Dosa Tava, Non Stick Dosa Tawa, Small Dosa Tawa (NDT28) (Black)

The Hawkins Futura Nonstick Dosa Tawa is a versatile and durable option for making crispy dosas. Its non-stick coating ensures easy food release and quick cleaning. This tawa is also compatible with induction cooktops, making it a versatile choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura 28 cm Dosa Tava, Non Stick Dosa Tawa:

Non-stick coating

Induction-compatible

Dishwasher safe

Ergonomic handle

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile for dosas and more Slightly smaller size Induction-compatible Easy to clean

2. Pigeon Special Non Induction Base Aluminium Non Stick Flat Tawa

The Pigeon Special Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa is known for its even heat distribution and durable build. Its non-stick surface ensures that your rotis and dosas won't stick, making it perfect for everyday use. This tawa is also a budget-friendly option for those looking for quality at an affordable price.

Specifications of Pigeon Special Non Induction Base Aluminium Non Stick Flat Tawa:

Even heat distribution

Non-stick coating

Sturdy build

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Even heat distribution Not induction-compatible Budget-friendly Easy to clean

3. Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Dosa Tawa | Black | 30cm | Non-Stick | Induction Base | Dishwasher Safe | 2-Layer Metallic Finish | Metal Spoon Friendly

The Prestige Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa is designed for efficient heat conduction and a warp-resistant base. Its non-stick surface is metal spoon-friendly and easy to clean. This tawa is suitable for both gas and induction cooktops, making it a versatile choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Dosa Tawa:

Induction-compatible

Warp-resistant base

Metal spoon-friendly

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient heat conduction Slightly heavier Induction-compatible Metal spoon-friendly

4. Prestige Omega Select Plus 27.5cm Non-Stick Omni Tawa |Induction Base |Gas & Induction Compatible| Metal Spoon Friendly | Sturdy Handles

The Prestige Aluminium Select Non-Stick Tawa features a vibrant and durable non-stick coating for everyday cooking. Its sturdy build and ergonomic handle make it a reliable choice for making rotis and dosas. This tawa is also compatible with gas and electric cooktops, providing flexibility in the kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Omega Select Plus 27.5cm Non-Stick Omni Tawa:

Durable non-stick coating

Ergonomic handle

Gas and electric compatible

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant design Non-induction compatible Sturdy build Gas and electric compatible

5. Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite 30cm Non-Stick Dosa Tawa|Scratch and Abrasion Resistant |Gas & Induction Compatible|2 Years Warranty

The Prestige Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa is designed for quick and even heating, ensuring perfectly cooked rotis and dosas. Its non-stick surface is resistant to scratches and abrasion, maintaining its quality over time. This tawa is also compatible with gas and electric cooktops, offering versatility in the kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite 30cm Non-Stick Dosa Tawa:

Quick and even heating

Scratch-resistant non-stick coating

Gas and electric compatible

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Even heating Non-induction compatible Scratch-resistant Gas and electric compatible

6. Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus Residue Free Non-Stick

The Prestige Select Residue Non-Stick Square Tawa features a unique square design for making square-shaped rotis and dosas. Its non-stick surface ensures easy food release and minimal residue. This tawa is also compatible with gas and electric cooktops, offering a different cooking experience in the kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus Residue Free Non-Stick:

Square design

Non-stick surface

Gas and electric compatible

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique square design Not induction compatible Easy food release Gas and electric compatible

7. Wonderchef Valencia Non-Stick 28 Cm Dosa Tawa | Cool Touch Bakelite Handle | Pure Grade Aluminium| PFOA Free| 1 Year Warranty | Purple

The WONDERCHEF Valencia Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa is designed for efficient induction cooking with its warp-resistant base. Its non-stick surface is durable and easy to clean, making it a reliable choice for everyday use. This tawa is also compatible with gas and electric cooktops, providing versatility in the kitchen.

Specifications of Wonderchef Valencia Non-Stick 28 Cm Dosa Tawa:

Induction-compatible

Warp-resistant base

Durable non-stick coating

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient induction cooking Slightly heavier Warp-resistant base Durable non-stick coating

8. Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Flat Dosa Tawa | Black | 28 cm |Non-Stick | Induction Base | Dishwasher Safe | PFOA Free | Metal Spoon Friendly

The Prestige Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa is built for fast and efficient induction cooking with its warp-resistant base. Its non-stick surface is dishwasher safe and metal spoon-friendly, making it a convenient choice for everyday use. This tawa is also compatible with gas and electric cooktops, offering flexibility in the kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Flat Dosa Tawa:

Induction-compatible

Warp-resistant base

Dishwasher safe

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast induction cooking Slightly heavier Dishwasher safe Metal spoon-friendly

9. Prestige Durastone Hard Anodised Non-Stick Omni tawa(29 cm)|6 Layers Extra Durable Stone Coating|Stainless Steel Cool Touch Handles|Induction & Gas Compatible|2 Years Warranty

The Prestige Durastone Anodised Layer Non-Stick Tawa features a durable anodised layer for long-lasting non-stick performance. Its sturdy build and heat-resistant handle make it a reliable choice for everyday cooking. This tawa is also compatible with gas and electric cooktops, providing flexibility in the kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Durastone Hard Anodised Non-Stick Omni tawa:

Anodised layer

Heat-resistant handle

Gas and electric compatible

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable anodised layer Non-induction compatible Sturdy build Gas and electric compatible

10. Prestige Durastone Hard Anodised 6 Layer Non-Stick Omni Tawa, 27 cm (Black)

The Prestige Durastone Anodised Layer Non-Stick Tawa is designed for even heat distribution and scratch-resistant performance. Its non-stick surface is easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient choice for everyday use. This tawa is also compatible with gas and electric cooktops, providing versatility in the kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Durastone Hard Anodised 6 Layer Non-Stick Omni Tawa:

Even heat distribution

Scratch-resistant non-stick coating

Gas and electric compatible

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Even heat distribution Non-induction compatible Scratch-resistant Gas and electric compatible

Top 3 features of the best non-stick tawas:

Best non-stick tawas Non-stick Coating Induction Compatibility Size Hawkins Futura Nonstick Dosa Tawa Yes Yes 280mm Pigeon Special Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa Yes No 280mm Prestige Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa Yes Yes 280mm Prestige Aluminium Select Non-Stick Tawa Yes No 280mm Prestige Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa Yes No 280mm Prestige Select Residue Non-Stick Square Tawa Yes No 280mm WONDERCHEF Valencia Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa Yes Yes 280mm Prestige Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa Yes Yes 280mm Prestige Durastone Anodised Layer Non-Stick Tawa Yes No 280mm Prestige Durastone Anodised Layer Non-Stick Tawa Yes No 280mm

Best value for money non-stick tawa:

The Pigeon Special Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and durable non-stick surface. It's perfect for those looking for quality at an affordable price, making it a top choice for any kitchen.

Best overall non-stick tawa:

The Hawkins Futura Nonstick Dosa Tawa stands out as the best overall product with its versatile features, including induction compatibility and easy cleaning. It's a reliable choice for making dosas and more, making it a top pick for any kitchen.

How to find the best non stick tawa:

When choosing the perfect non-stick tawa for your needs, consider the features that are most important to you, such as non-stick coating, induction compatibility, and size. Look for a tawa that meets your specific cooking needs and offers the best value for your budget.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these non-stick tawas?

Ans : The price range of these non-stick tawas varies from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2000, depending on the brand and features.

Question : Are these tawas suitable for making rotis?

Ans : Yes, all of these tawas are suitable for making rotis, dosas, and other flatbreads with their non-stick surfaces.

Question : Do these tawas work on induction cooktops?

Ans : Yes, several of these tawas are induction-compatible, providing versatility in the kitchen for different cooking methods.

Question : How durable are the non-stick coatings on these tawas?

Ans : The non-stick coatings on these tawas are designed to be durable and scratch-resistant, providing long-lasting performance for everyday cooking.

