Best office chairs under ₹5000 for work from home folks ensuring comfort

Working from home has become the new norm for many, and with this shift, the importance of a comfortable and supportive office chair has never been more critical. An ideal chair not only provides comfort during long hours of sitting, but also promotes good posture, reducing the risk of back pain and other musculoskeletal issues.

However, with a plethora of options available in the market, selecting the right chair can be a daunting task. This article aims to guide you through the process, highlighting some of the best office chairs specifically designed for work-from-home individuals. These chairs are selected based on their ergonomic features, adjustability, lumbar support, and overall comfort. Whether you're looking for a chair that offers maximum support for your back, one that fits your budget, or a chair that seamlessly blends with your home office decor, we've got you covered.

By the end of this article, you'll have a clearer understanding of what to look for in an office chair and be well-equipped to make an informed decision that ensures your comfort and well-being while working from home.

1. ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair

The ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair is a superb choice for those seeking comfort and support during long work hours. Its bionic curve backrest, designed to mimic the natural curve of the human spine, ensures optimal posture support. The chair's heavy-duty construction and stability testing guarantee durability, while the DIY installation adds convenience. With commercial-grade components and a weight capacity of 100kg, this chair is a reliable addition to any home office.

Specifications of ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair:

Bionic Curve Backrest

Commercial-grade & BIFMA Certified components

Weight Capacity: 100kg

Stability tested for tip-over prevention

Heavy-duty Polypropylene Mesh Back

BIFMA Certified Class: 4 Hydraulic Gas Spring

50mm Wheel Castors for mobility

Height Suitability: 5ft to 5ft-8inches

DIY Installation in 10 Minutes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomic bionic curve backrest Limited height suitability Easy DIY installation

2. CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair

The CELLBELL Desire C104 is an ergonomic office chair designed for comfort and adjustability. It features a nylon back support with breathable mesh, adjustable height, and a smart tilting mechanism with a locking feature. The chair is equipped with a 2-inch thick foam cushion padded seat and a sturdy metal base, ensuring both comfort and durability. It also offers lumbar adjustments and padded armrests for additional support.

Specifications of CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair:

Ergonomic Sitting Position

2-inch Thick Foam Cushion Padded Seat

Pneumatic Hydraulic for seat height adjustment

Breathable contoured Mesh Back Fabric

Metal Base for extra strength

Lumbar Adjustments

Padded Arm-rest

Weight Capacity: 105 Kgs

Height Suitability: 5 ft to 6 ft

1 Year Warranty against Manufacturing Defects

BIFMA Certified Accessories

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fully adjustable for personalized comfort Limited weight capacity Sturdy metal base for extra strength

3. Green Soul Seoul Office Chair

The Green Soul Seoul Office Chair is a mid-back mesh ergonomic chair designed for office and study use. It features a breathable mesh back and thick moulded foam seat for comfort and support. The chair has fixed armrests, a heavy-duty metal base, and a tilt mechanism for relaxation. It is suitable for individuals up to 5ft.10-inch and supports up to 90 kgs. The chair is easy to assemble and comes with BIFMA certified parts.

Specifications of Green Soul Seoul Office Chair:

Comfortable & spacious seating

Breathable mesh back

Fixed armrests

Tilt mechanism with locking feature

Heavy Duty Metal Base

Weight Capacity: Up to 90 kgs

Height Suitability: 5ft - 5ft.10-inch

BIFMA Certified Parts

DIY Assembly

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Breathable mesh back for comfort Fixed armrests may limit adjustability Tilt mechanism for relaxation Limited weight capacity

4. beAAtho® Verona Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Desk Office Chair

The beAAtho Verona Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Desk Office Chair is designed for comfort and adjustability. It features an ergonomic nylon back support with breathable mesh, adjustable height, and a smart tilting mechanism. The chair is made in India and uses BIFMA certified components for durability and long life. It requires basic assembly by the customer and is designed to provide a comfortable seating experience for work and study.

Specifications of beAAtho Verona Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Desk Office Chair:

Ergonomically Adjustable

Breathable Mesh Back

Adjustable Height

Smart Tilting Mechanism

BIFMA Certified Accessories

DIY Product

Made in India

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomic design for comfort Assembly required Breathable mesh back

5. Mezonite Mid Back Office Desk Chair Leatherette Ergonomic Working Office Executive Chair

The Mezonite Mid Back Office Desk Chair is a leatherette ergonomic executive chair designed for comfort and support. It features contoured, segmented ultra-plush padding and an integrated lumbar cushion for all-day back support. The chair is perfect for offices and computer work, with a five-star base for stability and a 360-degree swivel for mobility. It has a weight capacity of up to 150 kgs and is suitable for individuals up to 6ft.1-inch.

Specifications of Mezonite Mid Back Office Desk Chair:

Premium Make & Materials

Contoured Comfort

Integrated Support

Weight Capacity: Up to 150 kgs

Height Suitability: 5ft. 5-inch - 6ft. 1-inch

Internal frame material: Wood

Upholstery cover: Leatherette

360-degree swivel

DIY Assembly

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ultra-plush padding for comfort Leatherette may not be breathable High weight capacity

6. Da URBAN Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home & Office Executive Chair

The Da URBAN Milford Mid Back Revolving Chair is a leatherette ergonomic chair designed for home and office use. It offers comfortable and spacious seating with ComfortCore cushions and soft bonded leather upholstery. The chair features adjustable height, tilt lock mechanism, and padded soft armrests for extra comfort. It has a heavy-duty metal base for stability and supports up to 120 Kgs. The chair is easy to assemble with a DIY approach.

Specifications of Da URBAN Milford Mid Back Revolving Chair:

Comfortable & Spacious Seating

Padded Soft Armrest

Adjustable Height & Tilt Lock

Internal seat material: Wood

Upholstery cover: Leatherette

Heavy Duty Metal Base

Weight Capacity: Up to 120 Kgs

DIY Assembly

1-year warranty against manufacturing defects

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid ComfortCore cushions for comfort Leatherette may not be suitable for all climates Adjustable height and tilt lock

7. NEWTURN Boom (Pre-Assembled) Office Revolving Chair

The NEWTURN Boom Office Revolving Chair is a medium-back chair designed for office and home use. It comes pre-assembled for convenience and features a 360-degree swivel movement. The chair has a height and tilt mechanism lever for adjustability and offers a 2-year brand warranty. It is equipped with BIFMA certified parts for quality and durability. The chair is suitable for use in offices, study areas, and home workstations.

Specifications of NEWTURN Boom Office Revolving Chair:

360-Degree Swivel Movement

Height & Tilt Mechanism Lever

Pre-Assembled

2 Years Brand Warranty

BIFMA Certified Parts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pre-assembled for convenience Limited adjustability options BIFMA certified parts for quality

8. ROSE Mono Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair

The ROSE Mono Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair is a made-in-India product ideal for work-from-home and office setups. It features a fabric cushioned seat with a mesh back for breathability and comfort. The chair offers 360-degree swivel and nylon casters for easy mobility. It has a weight capacity of up to 90 kgs and comes with easy assembly instructions. The black colour of the chair allows it to fit in easily with various office or home decor styles.

Specifications of ROSE Mono Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair:

Made in India

Material: Fabric cushioned seat with mesh back

360-degree swivel & nylon casters

Weight Capacity: Up to 90 kgs

Easy to Assemble

1 Year Warranty on Manufacturing Defects

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Breathable mesh back for comfort Limited weight capacity Easy to assemble

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Ergonomic Features Weight Capacity Additional Features ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair Bionic Curve Backrest Up to 100 kgs BIFMA Certified, DIY Installation CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair Ergonomic Sitting Position, Lumbar Adjustments Up to 105 kgs Padded Arm-rest, BIFMA Certified Accessories Green Soul Seoul Office Chair Breathable Mesh Back, Tilt Mechanism Up to 90 kgs Fixed Armrests, BIFMA Certified Parts beAAtho Verona Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Desk Office Chair Ergonomically Adjustable, Smart Tilting Mechanism Up to 100 kgs BIFMA Certified Accessories, Made in India Mezonite Mid Back Office Desk Chair Contoured Comfort, Integrated Support Up to 150 kgs 360-degree swivel Da URBAN Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Chair ComfortCore Cushions, Padded Soft Armrest Up to 120 Kgs Adjustable Height & Tilt Lock, Heavy Duty Metal Base NEWTURN Boom (Pre-Assembled) Office Revolving Chair 360-Degree Swivel Movement Up to 115 Kgs Pre-Assembled, BIFMA Certified Parts ROSE Mono Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair Fabric Cushioned Seat with Mesh Back Up to 90 kgs 360-degree swivel & nylon casters

Best value for money

The CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair offers a great balance between price and features. It provides ergonomic sitting position, lumbar adjustments, and a padded arm-rest, making it a comfortable option for long hours of work. With a weight capacity of up to 105 kgs and BIFMA certified accessories, it ensures both comfort and durability.

Best overall product

The Da URBAN Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Chair stands out as the best overall product. It features ComfortCore cushions, padded soft armrests, and an adjustable height and tilt lock mechanism for ultimate comfort. The heavy-duty metal base provides stability, and its ability to support up to 120 Kgs makes it suitable for a wide range of users.

How to find the best office chair under ₹ 5000?

To find the best office chair under ₹5000, start by researching online and reading customer reviews to understand the quality and features of chairs in this price range. Look for chairs with basic ergonomic features such as adjustable height, lumbar support, and a comfortable seat. Prioritize durability by checking for sturdy construction materials like a strong metal base. Visit local furniture stores to test chairs in person, as comfort is subjective and depends on individual preferences. Keep an eye out for discounts or sales to get better quality chairs within your budget. Finally, consider the warranty and after-sales service offered by the manufacturer to ensure a good investment.

FAQs

Question : What is the importance of lumbar support in an office chair?

Ans : Lumbar support is crucial in an office chair as it helps maintain the natural curve of the spine, reducing stress on the lower back and preventing pain or discomfort during long periods of sitting.

Question : How often should I replace my office chair?

Ans : It's recommended to replace your office chair every 5 to 10 years, depending on its condition, usage, and the quality of materials. Regularly inspect your chair for signs of wear and tear.

Question : Can the armrests of an office chair affect my posture?

Ans : Yes, armrests can affect your posture. Adjustable armrests that support your elbows and forearms at a comfortable height can reduce strain on your shoulders and neck, promoting better posture.

Question : Is it worth investing in an ergonomic office chair?

Ans : Yes, investing in an ergonomic office chair is worth it, as it can improve comfort, support proper posture, and reduce the risk of developing musculoskeletal problems associated with prolonged sitting.

Question : What should I look for in an office chair for a small space?

Ans : For a small space, look for an office chair with a compact design, adjustable features to fit your body, and a swivel base for easy movement. Consider a chair with foldable or low-profile armrests to save space.

