Best OLED monitors: Experience high contrast gaming with the top 6 picks from Alienware, MSI and more

Using your desktop monitor for gaming and entertainment? You must be missing out while watching movies and shows on your IPS monitor. OLED panels are always better than IPS panels, they offer amazing contrast, vibrant colours and deep blacks for HDR content.
If you're unsure about losing high refresh rate and response time for better quality, don’t worry. OLED technology has evolved a lot, there are gaming monitors with OLED panels that offer every feature you’d find in IPS gaming monitors. Now, if you're sceptical about which option to go with, our list of handpicked OLED monitors will help you pick the most suitable one.
The Alienware AW3423DWF is a wide curved screen gaming monitor with high refresh rate and response time. The QHD display can be used for enjoying movies and shows. it offers a stunning OLED display with ultra-smooth visuals and vibrant colours.
Designed for immersive gaming, it supports up to a 165Hz refresh rate via DisplayPort, with excellent contrast and fast response time. Packed with ports and smart features, it's a great ultrawide choice.
Vivid QD-OLED display with deep blacks
Excellent port selection for connectivity
Brightness could be higher in some scenes
Glossy screen may cause reflections
Alienware 34" (86.36 cm) Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor-AW3423DWF, WQHD 3440x1440 (DP Port:165Hz, HDMI:100Hz), HDMI, 2 xDP Port 1.4, 5 xSuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen1, Audio Line-Out Port, Headphone-Out Port.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers across various countries appreciate the monitor’s stunning QD-OLED display, vibrant colours, deep blacks and immersive ultra-wide aspect ratio. It's praised for gaming, media, and productivity.
Why choose this product?
Delivers exceptional visual experience with true blacks, high refresh rate, and immersive design—ideal for gamers and professionals seeking premium performance.
The Alienware AW3225QF boasts a 32-inch 4K UHD display with QD-OLED technology for exceptional colour and contrast. It supports a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and a rapid 0.03ms response time.
The monitor also includes NVIDIA G-SYNC and VESA AdaptiveSync for a tear-free experience. It’s a high-performance display built for gamers and content creators seeking clarity and speed.
Exceptional refresh rate at 4K resolution
Stunning colour depth and contrast
Premium pricing
Slight learning curve for settings tuning
Alienware AW3225QF 32" Monitor|240Hz 4K UHD QD-OLED |NVIDIA G-SYNC+VESA AdaptiveSync Display|0.03ms Gtg| Contrast 1 Million:1|1000 cd/m2|DP| 2xHDMI 2.1, 5xUSB 3.2|Height Tilt Swivel| AlienFX Lighting
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its 4K UHD, vibrant colours, and fast refresh rate. Some note the lack of a 3.5mm jack and the need for pixel clearing.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for gaming and movies with stunning visuals and build quality, but consider the lack of a 3.5mm jack and the pixel refresh requirement.
The ViewSonic VP16 is a compact, portable 16-inch OLED monitor designed for professional creators. It offers vibrant colours with 100% DCI-P3 and is Pantone validated. Featuring USB-C connectivity for fast data transfer and 40W charging, it's ideal for on-the-go use.
The monitor also includes an ergonomic stand and a built-in hood for outdoor use, making it a versatile option for creators and professionals.
Ultra-portable with pro-grade colour accuracy
Includes stand, hood, and multiple input options
Limited screen real estate for multitasking
No high refresh rate support
ViewSonic (from USA) - VP16 OLED 39.62 Cm(16") Color Pro FHD OLED Portable Field Camera Monitor | Ergonomic Stand, Speaker, 100% DCI-P3 Pantone Validated with Delta-E< 2,150% sRGB, USB-C, MicroHDMI
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the VP16-OLED for its great gaming experience, colour accuracy, and portability, though the price is high and it lacks HDR support.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for portable gaming, photo editing, and tethered shoots. High-quality colours, but be mindful of the premium price and lack of HDR support.
The MSI MAG341CQP is a 34-inch curved QD-OLED monitor designed for immersive gaming experiences. Featuring a wide 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD) resolution, it offers ultra-fast 0.03ms response time and 175Hz refresh rate.
With high dynamic range support, true black levels, and an ultra-wide viewing angle, it’s perfect for gamers who demand fluid motion and exceptional picture quality in their gameplay.
Fast response with ultra-smooth gaming
Immersive 1800R curve and HDR support
No built-in speakers
Lacks some software features of rivals
MSI MAG341CQP QD-OLED, 34 Curved OLED Gaming Monitor, 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD), OLED 0.03ms Response time, 175Hz, True Black HDR 400, HDMI, DP Port, USB Type C, Tilt, Height
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are impressed with the monitor's vibrant colours, deep blacks, and immersive ultrawide curved screen. Some reports mention issues with scratches and green stains.
Why choose this product?
Excellent for gaming and movie watching with vibrant colours and smooth performance. Be cautious about potential display quality issues like scratches and stains on arrival.
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 features a massive 49-inch curved OLED display with Dual QHD resolution, providing an ultra-immersive experience. With a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, it delivers ultra-smooth visuals.
It’s equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync for tear-free gaming, while the large screen is perfect for multitaskers and gamers who need expansive visual space and fluid gameplay.
Huge screen real estate with immersive curve
Built-in speakers and extensive features
Very large footprint
Expensive for casual users
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch(124.4cm) Dual QHD 5120 x 1440 Curved 1800R Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms, FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync, Quantum Dot, HDR10+, Speaker, HAS (LS49CG930SWXXL, Silver)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers rave about the Samsung G9 OLED's stunning display, smooth gaming performance, and ultrawide immersion. Some find it lacking in HDMI/DP cables for its price.
Why choose this product?
Unmatched visuals, fast refresh rates, and immersive gaming experience. However, be mindful of the lack of included HDMI/DP cables and OLED burn-in risks.
6. MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 31.5" 4K UHD Monitor
The MSI MAG 321UPX is a 31.5-inch 4K UHD QD-OLED monitor that combines stunning visuals with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Designed for gamers and content creators, it offers exceptional colour accuracy with 99% DCI-P3 coverage and VESA DisplayHDR True Black certification.
With advanced features like OLED Care 2.0, Smart Crosshair, and KVM support, it ensures a superior gaming and creative experience.
Elite gaming performance with AI tools
Excellent motion clarity and colour accuracy
No built-in speakers
Requires tweaking for best visuals
MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 31.5" 4K UHD Monitor
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are impressed with the stunning 4K UHD resolution and vibrant colors of the MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED, enhancing gaming and movie experiences.
Why choose this product?
Excellent 4K UHD display, sleek design, and vibrant Quantum Dot OLED colours for immersive gaming. However, the large size might not fit every desk setup.
Yes, OLED monitors offer excellent response times, deep blacks, and high contrast, making them ideal for immersive gaming, especially in HDR-supported titles.
While OLED screens can experience burn-in over time, modern models include pixel-shifting and screen savers that significantly reduce the risk during normal usage.
Absolutely. OLED provides richer colours and true blacks, offering a superior viewing experience compared to IPS, especially for films and high dynamic range content.
OLED Monitors
Display Size
Resolution
Refresh Rate
|Alienware AW3423DWF
|34 inches
|3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
|165Hz
|Alienware AW3225QF
|31.6 inches
|3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
|240Hz
|ViewSonic VP16 OLED
|16 inches
|1920 x 1080 (FHD)
|60Hz
|MSI MAG341CQP QD-OLED
|34 inches
|3440 x 1440 (UWQHD)
|175Hz
|Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
|49 inches
|5120 x 1440 (Dual QHD)
|240Hz
|MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED
|31.5 inches
|3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
|240Hz
Similar articles for you
Amazon Great Summer Sale starts 1st May: Expect up to 75% off! Deals revealed on laptops, smartwatches and other gadgets
Best external monitor for laptop: Top 10 picks to enhance productivity, gaming, and multitasking for every day use
Best 2K monitors from Dell, MSI, and BenQ for gaming, content creation, and work with sharp visuals and smooth motion
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Are OLED monitors worth it for gaming?
Yes, they offer fast response times, deep blacks, and vibrant colours, ideal for immersive gaming.
Do OLED monitors support high refresh rates?
Many modern OLED monitors support 120Hz or higher, making them great for competitive gaming.
Can OLED monitors be used for work too?
Absolutely. They provide excellent image quality for creative tasks like photo or video editing.
Is screen burn-in still an issue with OLED?
It can be, but most new models include features to minimise the risk during normal use.
Are OLED monitors expensive?
They are generally pricier than IPS monitors, but the visual quality and performance often justify the cost.