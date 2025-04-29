Best OLED monitors: Experience high contrast gaming with the top 6 picks from Alienware, MSI and more

Using your desktop monitor for gaming and entertainment? You must be missing out while watching movies and shows on your IPS monitor. OLED panels are always better than IPS panels, they offer amazing contrast, vibrant colours and deep blacks for HDR content.

If you're unsure about losing high refresh rate and response time for better quality, don’t worry. OLED technology has evolved a lot, there are gaming monitors with OLED panels that offer every feature you’d find in IPS gaming monitors. Now, if you're sceptical about which option to go with, our list of handpicked OLED monitors will help you pick the most suitable one.

The Alienware AW3423DWF is a wide curved screen gaming monitor with high refresh rate and response time. The QHD display can be used for enjoying movies and shows. it offers a stunning OLED display with ultra-smooth visuals and vibrant colours.

Designed for immersive gaming, it supports up to a 165Hz refresh rate via DisplayPort, with excellent contrast and fast response time. Packed with ports and smart features, it's a great ultrawide choice.

Specifications Display 34 inches Resolution 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) Refresh Rate 165Hz (DP), 100Hz (HDMI) Response Time 0.1ms Connectivity 2x DP, 1x HDMI, 5x USB 3.2, Audio Out, Headphone Out Reason to buy Vivid QD-OLED display with deep blacks Excellent port selection for connectivity Reason to avoid Brightness could be higher in some scenes Glossy screen may cause reflections Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Alienware 34" (86.36 cm) Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor-AW3423DWF, WQHD 3440x1440 (DP Port:165Hz, HDMI:100Hz), HDMI, 2 xDP Port 1.4, 5 xSuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen1, Audio Line-Out Port, Headphone-Out Port.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers across various countries appreciate the monitor’s stunning QD-OLED display, vibrant colours, deep blacks and immersive ultra-wide aspect ratio. It's praised for gaming, media, and productivity.

Why choose this product?

Delivers exceptional visual experience with true blacks, high refresh rate, and immersive design—ideal for gamers and professionals seeking premium performance.

The Alienware AW3225QF boasts a 32-inch 4K UHD display with QD-OLED technology for exceptional colour and contrast. It supports a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and a rapid 0.03ms response time.

The monitor also includes NVIDIA G-SYNC and VESA AdaptiveSync for a tear-free experience. It’s a high-performance display built for gamers and content creators seeking clarity and speed.

Specifications Display 31.6 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms Connectivity DP, 2x HDMI 2.1, 5x USB 3.2 Reason to buy Exceptional refresh rate at 4K resolution Stunning colour depth and contrast Reason to avoid Premium pricing Slight learning curve for settings tuning Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Alienware AW3225QF 32" Monitor|240Hz 4K UHD QD-OLED |NVIDIA G-SYNC+VESA AdaptiveSync Display|0.03ms Gtg| Contrast 1 Million:1|1000 cd/m2|DP| 2xHDMI 2.1, 5xUSB 3.2|Height Tilt Swivel| AlienFX Lighting

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its 4K UHD, vibrant colours, and fast refresh rate. Some note the lack of a 3.5mm jack and the need for pixel clearing.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gaming and movies with stunning visuals and build quality, but consider the lack of a 3.5mm jack and the pixel refresh requirement.

The ViewSonic VP16 is a compact, portable 16-inch OLED monitor designed for professional creators. It offers vibrant colours with 100% DCI-P3 and is Pantone validated. Featuring USB-C connectivity for fast data transfer and 40W charging, it's ideal for on-the-go use.

The monitor also includes an ergonomic stand and a built-in hood for outdoor use, making it a versatile option for creators and professionals.

Specifications Display 16 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (FHD) Colour Coverage 100% DCI-P3 Weight Approx. 2 pounds Connectivity USB-C, Micro HDMI Reason to buy Ultra-portable with pro-grade colour accuracy Includes stand, hood, and multiple input options Reason to avoid Limited screen real estate for multitasking No high refresh rate support Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} ViewSonic (from USA) - VP16 OLED 39.62 Cm(16") Color Pro FHD OLED Portable Field Camera Monitor | Ergonomic Stand, Speaker, 100% DCI-P3 Pantone Validated with Delta-E< 2,150% sRGB, USB-C, MicroHDMI

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the VP16-OLED for its great gaming experience, colour accuracy, and portability, though the price is high and it lacks HDR support.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for portable gaming, photo editing, and tethered shoots. High-quality colours, but be mindful of the premium price and lack of HDR support.

The MSI MAG341CQP is a 34-inch curved QD-OLED monitor designed for immersive gaming experiences. Featuring a wide 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD) resolution, it offers ultra-fast 0.03ms response time and 175Hz refresh rate.

With high dynamic range support, true black levels, and an ultra-wide viewing angle, it’s perfect for gamers who demand fluid motion and exceptional picture quality in their gameplay.

Specifications Display 34 inches Resolution 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD) Refresh Rate 175Hz Response Time 0.03ms Connectivity HDMI, DP, USB Type-C Reason to buy Fast response with ultra-smooth gaming Immersive 1800R curve and HDR support Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Lacks some software features of rivals Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} MSI MAG341CQP QD-OLED, 34 Curved OLED Gaming Monitor, 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD), OLED 0.03ms Response time, 175Hz, True Black HDR 400, HDMI, DP Port, USB Type C, Tilt, Height

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the monitor's vibrant colours, deep blacks, and immersive ultrawide curved screen. Some reports mention issues with scratches and green stains.

Why choose this product?

Excellent for gaming and movie watching with vibrant colours and smooth performance. Be cautious about potential display quality issues like scratches and stains on arrival.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 features a massive 49-inch curved OLED display with Dual QHD resolution, providing an ultra-immersive experience. With a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, it delivers ultra-smooth visuals.

It’s equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync for tear-free gaming, while the large screen is perfect for multitaskers and gamers who need expansive visual space and fluid gameplay.

Specifications Display 49 inches Resolution 5120 x 1440 (Dual QHD) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms Connectivity DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, Micro HDMI, 3x USB 3.0 Reason to buy Huge screen real estate with immersive curve Built-in speakers and extensive features Reason to avoid Very large footprint Expensive for casual users Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch(124.4cm) Dual QHD 5120 x 1440 Curved 1800R Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms, FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync, Quantum Dot, HDR10+, Speaker, HAS (LS49CG930SWXXL, Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the Samsung G9 OLED's stunning display, smooth gaming performance, and ultrawide immersion. Some find it lacking in HDMI/DP cables for its price.

Why choose this product?

Unmatched visuals, fast refresh rates, and immersive gaming experience. However, be mindful of the lack of included HDMI/DP cables and OLED burn-in risks.

6. MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 31.5" 4K UHD Monitor

The MSI MAG 321UPX is a 31.5-inch 4K UHD QD-OLED monitor that combines stunning visuals with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Designed for gamers and content creators, it offers exceptional colour accuracy with 99% DCI-P3 coverage and VESA DisplayHDR True Black certification.

With advanced features like OLED Care 2.0, Smart Crosshair, and KVM support, it ensures a superior gaming and creative experience.

Specifications Display 31.5 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms Connectivity DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C Reason to buy Elite gaming performance with AI tools Excellent motion clarity and colour accuracy Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Requires tweaking for best visuals Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 31.5" 4K UHD Monitor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the stunning 4K UHD resolution and vibrant colors of the MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED, enhancing gaming and movie experiences.

Why choose this product?

Excellent 4K UHD display, sleek design, and vibrant Quantum Dot OLED colours for immersive gaming. However, the large size might not fit every desk setup.

Factors to consider when buying an OLED monitor Refresh rate : Ensure the monitor supports a high refresh rate for smooth gameplay, especially if you are into fast-paced gaming.

: Ensure the monitor supports a high refresh rate for smooth gameplay, especially if you are into fast-paced gaming. Resolution and size : Choose a resolution and screen size that suits your setup and use case for sharper visuals and immersive viewing.

: Choose a resolution and screen size that suits your setup and use case for sharper visuals and immersive viewing. HDR support : Look for strong HDR performance, as OLED panels excel at displaying high dynamic range content with deep blacks and vivid highlights.

: Look for strong HDR performance, as OLED panels excel at displaying high dynamic range content with deep blacks and vivid highlights. Connectivity options : Check for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C support to match your devices.

: Check for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C support to match your devices. Burn-in prevention features: Opt for models with pixel refresh or screen shift to prevent image retention. Are OLED monitors good for gaming? Yes, OLED monitors offer excellent response times, deep blacks, and high contrast, making them ideal for immersive gaming, especially in HDR-supported titles.

Do OLED monitors suffer from burn-in? While OLED screens can experience burn-in over time, modern models include pixel-shifting and screen savers that significantly reduce the risk during normal usage.

Is OLED better than IPS for content viewing? Absolutely. OLED provides richer colours and true blacks, offering a superior viewing experience compared to IPS, especially for films and high dynamic range content.

Top 3 features of best OLED monitors

OLED Monitors Display Size Resolution Refresh Rate Alienware AW3423DWF 34 inches 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) 165Hz Alienware AW3225QF 31.6 inches 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) 240Hz ViewSonic VP16 OLED 16 inches 1920 x 1080 (FHD) 60Hz MSI MAG341CQP QD-OLED 34 inches 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD) 175Hz Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49 inches 5120 x 1440 (Dual QHD) 240Hz MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 31.5 inches 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) 240Hz

Similar articles for you

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.