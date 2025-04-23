Best OLED TV for a theatre-like immersive experience at home: Top 5 picks for brilliant visuals and immersive sound

Explore the best OLED TV options in India featuring self-lit pixels, advanced visuals, and smart features, perfect for those seeking a premium viewing experience across movies, sports, and games.

Iqbal
Published 23 Apr 2025, 02:04 PM IST
Explore the best OLED TV from top brands
Explore the best OLED TV from top brands

The best OLED TV is more than just a screen – it’s a gateway to cinematic brilliance. Known for delivering perfect blacks, vibrant colours, and razor-sharp contrasts, OLED technology transforms everyday viewing into an immersive experience. From sports to streaming series, every frame comes alive with exceptional clarity. Unlike traditional LED displays, OLED panels use self-lit pixels that enhance detail and reduce motion blur, making them a popular choice for home entertainment setups. 

With features like Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1, and smart connectivity, the latest OLED TVs offer future-ready performance that caters to both casual viewers and tech enthusiasts. This guide highlights top picks across price segments to help you find the perfect OLED upgrade for your home.

Enhance your home entertainment with the LG 55B2PSA 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV. Boasting a 55-inch OLED display, it offers self-lit pixel technology for perfect blacks, vibrant colours, and lifelike visuals. Powered by the α7 AI 4K Gen5 Processor, it intelligently enhances picture and sound with features like AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro. Gamers will enjoy support for NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and a 0.1ms response time. With built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, and WebOS, this TV seamlessly integrates smart features with powerful performance.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 Inches
Processor
α7 AI 4K Gen5
Dimensions
4.7D x 122.8W x 70.8H cm
Sound Output
20W, 2.0 Ch with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy

Excellent gaming features including VRR and FreeSync

Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos for cinematic audio-visual experience

Reason to avoid

Sound output might need a soundbar for audiophiles

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the picture and build quality, good value, and easy setup for some, while citing mixed sound, WebOS, and speed issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this OLED TV for its premium display, strong AI performance, and rich gaming and smart features.

This Samsung 65-inch OLED TV delivers immersive viewing with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and self-illuminating pixels for exceptional contrast and colour accuracy. Powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, it intelligently upscales content and boosts depth using Real Depth Enhancer. Gamers benefit from Motion Xcelerator 144Hz and HDR10+ for ultra-smooth visuals. The 40W Dolby Atmos speakers with Q-Symphony offer rich, layered sound. With SmartThings Hub, built-in voice assistants, and advanced connectivity options, it’s more than just a TV—it’s a smart entertainment hub.

Specifications

Screen Size
65 inches
Processor
NQ4 AI Gen2
Dimensions
4D x 144.4W x 83.2H cm
Sound Output
40W, 2.1 Ch with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony

Reasons to buy

Strong 40W audio with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony

Built-in SmartThings and IoT Hub integration

Reason to avoid

Refresh rate limited to 100 Hz

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It's a new product, not many product reviews are present on Amazon

Why choose this product?

Opt for this OLED TV for its high-end visuals, powerful audio, and seamless smart home integration.

The Sony Bravia XR-83A80L 83-inch OLED TV is a true giant in the home entertainment world. Powered by the XR Cognitive Processor, it delivers ultra-detailed 4K visuals with XR OLED Contrast Booster and XR Triluminos Pro. The Acoustic Surface Audio+ system with 60W output and Dolby Atmos brings cinematic sound directly from the screen. With Google TV, built-in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Alexa, and gesture control, it’s packed with smart features. Perfect for immersive viewing, gaming, and streaming on a big screen.

Specifications

Screen Size
83 inches
Processor
XR Cognitive Processor
Dimensions
5.3D x 185W x 106.7H cm
Sound Output
60W, 5.1 Channel

Reasons to buy

Massive 83-inch OLED screen for theatre-like viewing

Powerful 60W audio system with screen-vibrating Acoustic Surface Audio+

Reason to avoid

Premium price tag

Sony Bravia 210 cm (83 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight excellent picture and sound, smooth installation, responsive Android UI, solid build, and no lag in performance.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its unmatched size, lifelike visuals, smart features, and theatre-quality sound system.

The LG 65-inch OLED TV blends premium design with immersive visuals and smart features. With its Real 4K OLED panel and α7 Gen3 Processor, it delivers deep blacks and vibrant colours through self-lit pixels. The Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos combination ensures stunning visual tone mapping and rich cinematic sound. It’s also a smart home companion, supporting both Google Assistant and Alexa, plus AirPlay 2 and Homekit. Sleek and functional, this model brings theatre-like entertainment right into your living room.

Specifications

Screen Size
65 inches
Processor
α7 Gen3 Processor 4K
Dimensions
47L x 1449W x 830H mm
Sound Output
40W, 2.2 Channel

Reasons to buy

Dolby Vision IQ + Dolby Atmos for cinematic visuals and sound

Sleek design with an Eye Comfort Display

Reason to avoid

Slightly older processor

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the TV offers excellent display and picture quality for a great viewing experience.

Why choose this product?

Select this for its cinematic OLED experience, intelligent sound and picture enhancements, and seamless voice assistant support in a stylish design.

The Samsung 55-inch OLED TV is built to impress with its self-illuminating pixels and Neural Quantum Processor 4K. Designed for sharp visuals and rich contrast, this TV also excels in sound with 70W Dolby Atmos speakers and Q-Symphony integration. Gamers and film buffs will appreciate its Motion Xcelerator 144Hz and Filmmaker Mode, while smart features like SmartThings Hub and voice controls enhance usability. With an ultra-slim profile and deep blacks, it combines design and performance effortlessly.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Processor
NeuralQuantum Processor
Dimensions
11L x 1225W x 706H mm
Sound Output
70W, 4.2.2 Channel

Reasons to buy

70W Dolby Atmos output with Q-Symphony for cinematic sound

SmartThings integration and far-field voice controls

Reason to avoid

May be small for large rooms

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It's a new product, not many product reviews are present on Amazon.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want next-gen OLED visuals, Dolby Atmos sound, AI-powered upscaling, and advanced smart features packed into a sleek and responsive design.

What makes OLED TVs different from LED or QLED TVs?

OLED TVs use self-lit pixels, which means each pixel produces its own light. This allows for perfect blacks, infinite contrast ratios, and excellent colour accuracy. Unlike LED or QLED TVs, which rely on backlighting, OLED displays can turn individual pixels on or off for precise image control. The result is deeper blacks, smoother motion, and a more immersive viewing experience, especially in darker scenes and HDR content.

What screen sizes are available for OLED TVs in India?

OLED TVs in India are available in a range of sizes, typically starting from 42 inches and going up to 83 inches or more. The most popular choices are 55-inch and 65-inch models, which balance price and viewing experience. Compact options are great for bedrooms or smaller spaces, while larger screens suit home theatres and expansive living rooms.

How do OLED TVs perform in bright rooms?

While OLED TVs excel in dark environments, modern OLED panels have improved brightness levels and anti-reflective coatings. Although they may not be as bright as some high-end LED TVs, premium OLED models handle ambient light well, maintaining good colour and contrast. If your room has a lot of natural light, positioning the TV away from direct glare and adjusting brightness settings can enhance visibility.

Factors to consider before buying the best OLED TV:

Display Size: Choose based on room size and viewing distance.

Panel Brightness: Higher brightness helps in well-lit rooms.

HDR Support: Look for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG.

Gaming Features: Check for HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM.

Smart OS: Ensure the TV has a responsive and user-friendly interface.

Audio Quality: Look for Dolby Atmos or consider a soundbar.

Build Quality: Thin bezels and sturdy design add to aesthetics.

Top 3 features of the best OLED TV:

Best OLED TV                                                                                       Resolution           Refresh Rate                Special Features                                                                                                 
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV4K120 Hzα7 AI 4K Gen5 Processor with AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro & Dynamic Tone Mapping 
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV4K100 HzNQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, Real Depth Enhancer
Sony Bravia 210 cm (83 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV 4K120 HzVoice Search, Google Play, Chromecast
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV4K100 HzAI ThinQ, Eye Comfort Display, Unlimited OTT App Support
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV4K100 HzNeuralQuantum Processor 4K, Real Depth Enhancer

Yes, most OLED TVs support Dolby Vision for enhanced HDR performance.
Yes, entry-level models, especially in smaller sizes, are now available for under ₹1 lakh.
To use features like 4K@120Hz, an HDMI 2.1 compatible cable is recommended.
Yes, they typically run platforms like WebOS, Android TV, or Google TV.
