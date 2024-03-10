If you want to experience superior cooling and exceptional performance, check out innovative air coolers available from Orient’s lineup. With scorching summer heat on the horizon, it’s imperative to find the perfect cooling companion for your household needs. In the air cooler category, Orient stands as a beacon of reliability and innovation, offering a vast range of coolers that can significantly elevate your comfort during the hottest summer months.

Sleek and compact designs complemented by new age features make Orient coolers a great purchase option, blending style with functionality with the best-in-class options. Advanced features of Orient coolers include high-speed fans, efficient cooling pads, and intuitive controls. Stay cool and comfortable with Orient coolers this summer and fight rising temperatures with ease.

In our buying guide, we’ve picked the top 7 picks of air coolers from the house of Orient. Each product in this list is crafted to cater to different cooling needs and preferences. Look no further and join us as we explore the world of Orient coolers where innovation meets performance to deliver an unparalleled cooling experience.

1. Orient Electric Ultimo Desert Air Cooler

The Orient Electric Ultimo 50L desert air cooler is a summer beast. This cooler is engineered with honeycomb pads and an ice chamber to provide efficient cooling even in scorching temperatures. With this device, users can experience high air delivery capabilities, making it an ideal choice for homes seeking relief from the summer heat during peak season. Available in striking grey and orange design, this cooler has the potential to add a touch of modern elegance to your personal space. This summer, stay cool with the Ultimo 50L that will bring respite during uncomfortable summer days.

Specifications of Orient Electric Ultimo Desert Air Cooler:

Capacity: 50 litres

50 litres Cooling technology: Honeycomb pads with ice chamber

Honeycomb pads with ice chamber Air delivery: High air delivery for effective cooling

High air delivery for effective cooling Colour: Grey and orange design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 50 litre capacity May occupy significant space Effective Honeycomb pads with Ice chamber Higher initial cost compared to smaller models

2. Orient Electric CP3001H Air Cooler

Enjoy compact cooling with the Orient Electric CP3001H air cooler. Equipped with a 30 litre capacity ideal for smaller spaces, this cooler can deliver cool breeze straight to your living spaces. Its white design complements various room aesthetics so you can easily move it. This Orient cooler is equipped with efficient cooling technology which ensures relief during hot days. However, its smaller size may limit cooling capabilities in large areas. In addition, it may not be the perfect choice for extremely large rooms. Overall, it's a practical choice for those seeking a compact cooler without compromising on performance.

Specifications of Orient Electric CP3001H Air Cooler:

Capacity: 30 litres

30 litres Colour: White

White Cooling technology: Efficient air cooling system

Efficient air cooling system Portability: Lightweight and easy to move

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price point Limited capacity for larger rooms Compact size, suitable for small spaces May not have advanced features like remote control or timer settings

3. Orient Electric Ocean CD7001H Desert Air Cooler

The Orient electric ocean CD7001H 70 litre desert air cooler can significantly upgrade your cooling experience in large spaces. This Orient cooler has a generous 70-litre capacity, allowing it to deliver extended cooling without frequent refills constantly. In addition, it is equipped with advanced cooling pads and a powerful fan, allowing it to deliver efficient cooling performance even during hot summer days. Its large water tank minimises the need for constant refilling and makes it an optimal choice for continuous use. On top of it all, its durable build and energy-efficient operation make it a reliable and cost-effective cooling solution for your personal space.

Specifications of Orient Electric Ocean CD7001H Desert Air Cooler:

Powerful air delivery: Delivers 3600 cubic meters/hr with a 3-speed motor

Delivers 3600 cubic meters/hr with a 3-speed motor Best-in-class air throw: Throws air up to 55 meters for rapid cooling

Throws air up to 55 meters for rapid cooling Enhanced cooling: DenseNest honeycomb pads provide 25% more cooling and 45% more water retention

DenseNest honeycomb pads provide 25% more cooling and 45% more water retention Large tank capacity: Ensures high air cooling without frequent refills

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air delivery for efficient cooling May be bulky and take up significant space Best-in-class air throw ensures rapid cooling May require frequent water refills in hot climates

Also read: Air cooler price breakdown: Top 8 options that promise exceptional cooling and advanced features

4. Orient CD6501H Desert Air Cooler

The Orient CD6501H desert air cooler is a cooling behemoth with its 65-litre capacity and sleek black design. This air cooler features powerful air delivery and a high air throw distance for effective cooling in large rooms or outdoor spaces. It has a durable construction and user-friendly controls, making it a worthy choice for long-lasting performance and ease of use. This cooler is ideal for hot summer days and can provide relief from the heat while blending seamlessly into any environment with its stylish appearance. Give yourself an exceptional cooling experience this summer!

Specifications of Orient CD6501H Desert Air Cooler:

Mounting type: Freestanding

Freestanding Colour: Black

Black Number of speeds: 3

3 Reservoir capacity: 65 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective cooling performance Energy consumption may be high Convenient for hot weather Requires regular maintenance

5. Orient Electric CW5003B Desert Air Cooler

The Orient Electric CW5003B desert air cooler is engineered for long-term cooling, with a capacity of 50 litres - ideal for medium-sized rooms. Its white colour complements various home decors and it's also equipped with a powerful motor so that users get to experience exceptional air delivery throughout the room. This cooler features honeycomb cooling pads for unparalleled performance. In addition, it sports a durable build for reliable performance, making the Orient Electric CW5003B a practical choice for keeping your living space cool and airy during unbearable summer days.

Specifications of Orient Electric CW5003B Desert Air Cooler:

Capacity: 50 litres

50 litres Cooling technology: Honeycomb cooling pads

Honeycomb cooling pads Colour: White

White Air delivery: Powerful motor for effective cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air delivery of 2000 cmh Manual mode of operation Auto-fill feature for uninterrupted cooling Limited cooling range (up to 235 sq.ft)

6. Orient Electric Ultimo CD6502HR Desert Air Cooler

If you want an air cooler that supports remote control, you ought to consider the Orient Electric Ultimo CD6502HR, a 65-litre desert air cooler that can considerably upgrade your cooling experience. It is crafted in sleek grey, making this cooler a convenient choice with its remote control operation. In addition, its powerful cooling provides relief from the sweltering heat while covering large spaces effortlessly. It is also equipped with advanced features that promise impressive performance and user-friendly operation. What are you waiting for? Beat the heat in style with the Ultimo CD6502HR, a reliable companion for your cooling needs, whether at home or in the office.

Specifications of Orient Electric Ultimo CD6502HR Desert Air Cooler:

Capacity: 65 litres

65 litres Cooling area: Covers up to 235 sq.ft, suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, study rooms, small shops, and offices

Covers up to 235 sq.ft, suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, study rooms, small shops, and offices Cooling technology: Wood wool cooling pads ensure efficient and effective cooling

Wood wool cooling pads ensure efficient and effective cooling Operation: Manual mode of operation with a 3-speed motor for customised airflow control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 65-litre capacity for extended cooling. Manual mode of operation may require frequent adjustments Covers up to 235 sq.ft, suitable for various spaces May not be suitable for larger areas or open spaces

Also read: Best small coolers: Top 7 options for personal cooling experience in scorching summers

7. Orient Electric Aerostorm Desert Air Cooler

Make cooling uniquely yours with the Orient Electric Aerostorm 71 litre desert air cooler. It is equipped with DenseNest Honeycomb pads for exceptionally high air delivery. Also, this cooler is compatible with inverters for uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. Buyers can enjoy prolonged cooling with the cooler’s 71-litre capacity, making it ideal for home use. On top of these amazing features, this Orient cooler has a sleek design and is available in white, making it a worthy addition to your personal space. Your hunt for the perfect summer cooling companion ends here - so go ahead, beat the heat effectively and enjoy comfort throughout the summer with the Aerostorm desert air cooler from Orient Electric.

Specifications of Orient Electric Aerostorm Desert Air Cooler:

Capacity: 71 litres

71 litres Cooling technology: DenseNest honeycomb pads

DenseNest honeycomb pads Inverter compatibility: Yes

Yes Air delivery: High

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High cooling capacity with DenseNest Honeycomb pads Large size may not fit in smaller spaces Inverter compatibility for uninterrupted cooling Higher price compared to basic air coolers

Best 3 features for you

Product name Capacity Cooling features Colour Orient Electric Ultimo 50L Desert Air Cooler 50 Litres DenseNest honeycomb pads, ice chamber, high air delivery Grey and Orange Orient Electric CP3001H Air Cooler 30 Litres 4 way cooling, motorised vertical & horizontal louvres White Orient Electric Ocean CD7001H 70 Litre Desert Air Cooler 70 Litres DenseNest honeycomb cooling pads White Orient CD6501H Desert Air Cooler 65 Litres Even water flow distribution system Black Orient Electric CW5003B Desert Air Cooler 50 Litres Air delivery of 2000 cmh with 3-speed motor White Orient Electric Ultimo CD6502HR 65 litres Desert Air Cooler 65 Litres Remote control, DenseNest honeycomb pads Grey Orient Electric Aerostorm 71L Desert Air Cooler 71 Litres DenseNest honeycomb pads, inverter compatible, high air delivery White

Best value for money

The Orient Electric Aerostorm 71L desert air cooler stands out as the best value-for-money option with its blend of advanced features and affordability. With its generous 71-litre capacity and DenseNest honeycomb pads, it ensures efficient cooling for your home. The cooler's compatibility with inverters adds to its versatility, allowing uninterrupted cooling even during power outages. Its high air delivery feature guarantees rapid cooling, making it perfect for hot summer days. Additionally, its sleek design in white complements any home decor. The Orient Electric Aerostorm 71L offers an optimal balance of performance, functionality, and cost-effectiveness.

Best overall product

The Orient Electric Ultimo 50L desert air cooler emerges as the best overall product, combining advanced features and efficient cooling performance. Its DenseNest honeycomb pads ensure optimal cooling efficiency, while the ice chamber provides an extra cooling boost. With a high air delivery capacity, it swiftly cools down your space. The cooler's sleek design in grey and orange enhances any home decor. It's well-suited for residential use, offering a perfect blend of functionality and style. The Orient Electric Ultimo 50L stands out as a reliable and effective solution to beat the heat during hot summer days.

How to find the right Orient cooler

To find the right Orient cooler, consider your specific cooling needs and room size. Evaluate features like air delivery capacity, cooling pad type, and energy efficiency. Determine if you prefer portable coolers or larger models for bigger spaces. Check for additional features such as remote control operation, timer settings, and humidity control. Read customer reviews and compare prices to ensure you get the best value for your money. Orient offers a variety of coolers tailored to different requirements, so take your time to research and choose the one that best suits your preferences and budget for optimal cooling comfort.

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal room size for Orient coolers?

Ans : Orient coolers are designed for various room sizes, ranging from small bedrooms to large living spaces. Refer to the product specifications to match the cooler's capacity with your room size for optimal cooling.

Question : How often should I clean my Orient cooler?

Ans : It's recommended to clean your Orient cooler every two weeks to maintain optimal performance. Regular cleaning prevents dust buildup on cooling pads and ensures fresh, clean air circulation.

Question : Are Orient coolers energy efficient?

Ans : Yes, Orient coolers are designed with energy-efficient features to provide effective cooling while consuming minimal power.

Question : Can I use Orient coolers in humid climates?

Ans : Yes, Orient coolers work well in humid climates as they utilise advanced cooling technologies to maintain comfortable humidity levels indoors.

Question : Do Orient coolers come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, Orient coolers typically come with a manufacturer's warranty. Refer to the product details or contact Orient customer service for warranty information specific to your cooler model.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!