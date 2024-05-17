Orient Electric fans provide cutting-edge technology, long-lasting quality, and stylish designs, offering a range of models to suit different requirements and budgets, guaranteeing efficient cooling and state-of-the-art functionalities for contemporary homes.

Orient Electric fans are recognized for their innovative design, exceptional performance, and enduring durability. These fans utilize cutting-edge technology to deliver effective cooling and noiseless operation, establishing them as a dependable option for any home. Equipped with high-speed motors, rust-resistant blades, and energy-saving mechanisms, Orient Electric fans ensure superior airflow and efficient cooling. The brand presents a diverse selection, ranging from basic models to those featuring smart connectivity and contemporary aesthetics. Each fan is meticulously designed to elevate both functionality and elegance in any space, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. Moreover, Orient Electric prioritizes user-friendly features and hassle-free maintenance, guaranteeing convenient use and upkeep of their fans. Supported by solid warranties and reliable customer service, Orient Electric fans excel in the market for their excellence, performance, and affordability, positioning them as a preferred choice for consumers seeking to enhance their living areas.

The Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan is a powerful addition to your home, boasting a 350 RPM speed and delivering 210 CMM airflow. Its corrosion-resistant, galvanized blades make maintenance a breeze while ensuring long-lasting performance. The compact, minimalist design enhances any room's decor and is easy to clean. Equipped with a robust motor and double ball bearing technology, this fan guarantees smooth and reliable operation. With a 2-year warranty, the Apex-FX promises durability and outstanding performance, making it a smart choice for any household.

Specifications of Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan Size: 1200mm Wattage: 60 Watts Warranty: 2 years Dimension: ‎55D x 26.5W x 19H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High performance Limited features Durable blades

Transform your living space with the Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor Ceiling Fan. This 1200mm fan combines high performance with elegant design, featuring a 350 RPM speed and 210 CMM airflow for optimal cooling. The fan's decorative trims add a touch of sophistication, while its robust motor and corrosion-resistant blades ensure durability and longevity. Advanced double ball-bearing technology provides smooth, quiet operation. Available in Smoke Brown, Ivory Gold, and White Silver, this ceiling fan blends seamlessly with your decor, offering both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Specifications of Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor Ceiling Fan Size: 1200mm Wattage: 60 Watts Warranty: 2 years Dimension: ‎ 54.5D x 26W x 18H

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design No remote or smart features High performance

The Orient Electric Wendy Ceiling Fan offers superior air delivery with its 320 RPM speed and 230 CMM airflow, ensuring efficient ventilation throughout your home. This fan features a durable, powerful motor and double ball bearing technology for smooth, reliable operation. The rust-proof aluminum blades are coated with lacquer to prevent corrosion and extend the fan's lifespan. With a sleek metallic finish, cleaning is easy, and the fan stays looking new for longer. Available in various colors, including Azure Blue-Silver and Pearl White-Walnut, the Wendy fan enhances both function and style.

Specifications of Orient Electric Wendy Ceiling Fan Size: 1200mm Wattage: 60 Watts Warranty: 2 years Dimension: ‎ 55.5D x 33.5W x 25.5H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed operation High-speed fans can sometimes be noisier Corrosion-resistant aluminum blades

Experience powerful airflow and timeless design with the Orient Electric Apex Prime Ceiling Fan. Featuring a 350 RPM motor and 210 CMM air delivery, this 1200mm fan ensures every corner of your room stays cool. The rust-proof aluminum blades guarantee durability and easy maintenance. With double ball bearing technology, the fan operates smoothly and reliably. Its classic design, complemented by decorative rings and trims, fits perfectly in modern interiors. Backed by a 5-year warranty, the Apex Prime promises lasting quality and performance, making it a reliable choice for your home.

Specifications of Orient Electric Apex Prime Ceiling Fan Size: 1200mm Wattage: 60 Watts Warranty: 5 years Dimension: ‎ 54.5D x 26.5W x 18.5H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quiet and efficient performance Does not offer remote control or smart home capabilities Decorative ring and trims

Meet the future of comfort with the Orient Electric Aeroslim Ceiling Fan. This smart fan features IoT technology, aerodynamically designed blades, and an integrated LED underlight with three brightness levels. Compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and the Orient Smart app, it offers voice control and remote operation for ultimate convenience. The fan's high-speed airflow of 260 CMM ensures excellent ventilation, while its sleek, elegant design enhances your decor. With two-way rotation for seasonal use and energy-efficient BLDC motor, the Aeroslim fan is both innovative and practical.

Specifications of Orient Electric Aeroslim Smart Ceiling Fan Size: 1200mmWattage: 40 WattsWarranty: 3 yearsDimension: ‎ 29.1D x 68W x 26.6H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Integrated LED light IoT features might require more setup Smart features

Save on energy bills with the Orient Electric I Tome BLDC Ceiling Fan, which consumes only 26W at the highest speed. This 5-star rated fan can save up to ₹7000 annually on electricity costs. Its brushless DC motor ensures long-lasting performance and minimal wear and tear. With a high-speed airflow of 370 RPM and 220 CMM, this fan cools every corner efficiently. The smart remote offers convenience with speed adjustments, timers, and boost mode. Designed to run smoothly within a 120V-280V range, it also performs reliably during voltage fluctuations and power outages.

Specifications of Orient Electric I Tome BLDC Ceiling Fan Size: 1200mm Wattage: 26 Watts Warranty: 3 years Weight: ‎3.4 Kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient control with timer settings Higher initial cost Consumes less power

The Orient Electric Laurel Ceiling Fan combines high-speed performance and durability. With a 370 RPM motor and 220 CMM airflow, this 1200mm fan delivers powerful cooling throughout your room. Its rust-proof aluminum blades and 100% copper motor ensure longevity and ease of maintenance. The fan features double ball bearing technology for smooth and reliable operation. Its timeless classic design with decorative rings and trims complements modern home interiors. The Laurel fan is a perfect blend of form and function, offering high performance and elegant style.

Specifications of Orient Electric Laurel Ceiling Fan Size: 1200mm (48 inches) Wattage: 53 Watts Warranty: 2 years Weight: ‎4 Kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Equipped with a 100% copper motor Lacks remote control or smart home integration Timeless design with decorative rings and trims

The Orient Electric Zeno BLDC Ceiling Fan is an energy-efficient marvel, consuming 50% less power and saving up to ₹6500 annually on electricity bills. With a 350 RPM motor and 220 CMM airflow, it ensures powerful ventilation. The fan includes a smart remote for easy control of speed, timers, and boost mode. Designed to operate smoothly within a 120V-280V voltage range, it performs consistently even with fluctuating voltages. Running 2X longer on inverter power, this fan is ideal for areas with frequent outages. Enjoy reliable performance and energy savings with the Zeno BLDC fan.

Specifications of Orient Electric Zeno BLDC Ceiling Fan Size: 1200mm Wattage: 32 Watts Warranty: 3 years Dimension: ‎ 24.5D x 24.5W x 29H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy control with features like speed adjustment Higher initial cost Consumes less energy

Top 3 features of the best Orient electric fans

Best Orient electric fans Wattage Remote Control Special Features Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan 60 Watts No Durable,Long Lasting Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor 60 Watts No Durable,Long Lasting Orient Electric Wendy 1200mm 60 Watts No Metallic finish Orient Electric 1200 mm Apex Prime 60 Watts No Rust-proof aluminium blades Orient Electric 1200mm Aeroslim 40 Watts Yes Compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Orient Smart application Orient Electric’s 1200 mm BLDC 26 Watts Yes Remote Controlled Orient Electric 1200 mm Laurel 53 Watts No 100% Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC 32 Watts Yes BLDC Motor

Best value for money Orient electric fans Orient Electric Laurel Ceiling Fan

The Orient Electric Laurel Ceiling Fan offers exceptional value with a high-speed 370 RPM motor and 220 CMM airflow. Its rust-proof aluminum blades and 100% copper motor ensure longevity and reliable performance. The double ball bearing technology provides smooth and quiet operation. With its timeless design and decorative trims, the Laurel fan enhances any room, combining form and function at an affordable price.

Best overall Orient electric fans Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan

The Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan delivers superior performance with a 350 RPM speed and 210 CMM airflow. Its corrosion-resistant galvanized blades ensure durability and easy maintenance. Featuring a powerful motor and double ball bearing technology, it operates smoothly and quietly. The compact, minimalist design complements any decor. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this fan offers excellent value and reliability.

How to find the best Orient electric fans When searching for the top Orient Electric fans, it is important to take into account various factors including motor speed, airflow, blade material, energy efficiency, and design. Additionally, it is worth looking for extra features like smart controls, remote operation, and warranty coverage. To make a well-informed choice, compare different models based on your specific requirements such as room size, aesthetics, and budget. Furthermore, reading customer reviews and expert ratings can provide valuable insights to assist you in making the right decision.

FAQs Question : What is the warranty on Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan? Ans : The Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan comes with a 2-year warranty. Question : How much energy can the Orient Electric Laurel Ceiling Fan save? Ans : The Orient Electric Laurel Ceiling Fan is designed for high efficiency but specific energy savings are not quantified. Question : Are Orient Electric fans compatible with smart home systems? Ans : Some Orient Electric fans, like the Aeroslim model, are compatible with smart home systems such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Question : What is the advantage of BLDC motors in Orient Electric fans? Ans : BLDC motors are more energy-efficient, produce less noise, and have a longer lifespan compared to traditional motors. Question : How do I maintain my Orient Electric ceiling fan? Ans : Regularly clean the blades with a soft cloth, avoid water contact, and check for loose screws or parts to ensure smooth operation.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!