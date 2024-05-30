Stay cool this summer with Orient's top-performing wall fans! Enjoy high-speed air circulation, energy efficiency, and durable designs perfect for any room.

When it comes to beating the summer heat, Orient wall fans are a reliable and efficient choice for any home or office. Offering a perfect blend of performance, durability, and style, these fans are designed to provide maximum comfort even on the hottest days. With their high-speed air circulation and energy-efficient operation, Orient wall fans ensure a cool and refreshing breeze throughout the room.

Orient wall fans are equipped with advanced features such as aerodynamically designed blades and powerful motors, which deliver optimal airflow while consuming minimal energy. This not only helps in keeping your space cool but also reduces your electricity bills. Additionally, these fans are built to last, with sturdy construction and quality materials ensuring long-term reliability.

Whether you need to cool your living room, bedroom, or office, Orient wall fans offer a range of options to suit your needs. From sleek and modern designs to classic and elegant styles, there's a Orient wall fan to complement any decor. So, say goodbye to sweaty summers and hello to cool, comfortable living with Orient wall fans.

The Orient Electric Wall Fan in Electric Blue is designed for high-speed cooling with its powerful 1330 RPM motor and 90 CMM air delivery. It consumes only 58 watts, making it consume less energy and save money. The fan features revolutionary CTX technology for smooth operation and low power consumption. It comes with a thermal overload protection with auto reset ensures safety and durability. The fan has a customizable airflow with up-down tilt and 90-degree oscillation, offering three-speed settings. It comes in a sleek, glossy finish and includes a 2-year warranty for added convenience.

Specifications of Orient Electric Wall-44 Trendz Fan Brand: Orient Electric

Colour: Electric Blue

Electric Fan Design: Table Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Product Dimensions: 4.57D x 2.1W x 4.6H meters

Room Type: Laundry room, kitchen

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-speed cooling with 1330 RPM motor Only suitable for specific room types Energy-efficient with 58W power consumption Wall mounting required

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the lightweight design but have mixed reviews on performance, with some reporting issues. Opinions vary on quality and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product because its lightweight, easy to install, and suitable for small spaces.

The Orient Electric Wall-47 Trendz High Speed Wall Fan is a modern, efficient, and stylish fan. Designed for laundry rooms and kitchens, it features a powerful 2100 RPM motor and aerodynamically designed blades for maximum air delivery. The fan's CTX Technology ensures quiet operation and high air thrust, while its corrosion-resistant body guarantees durability. It also includes a thermal overload protection device for added safety and a rotary pull-cord mechanism for easy speed control.

Specifications of Orient Electric Wall-47 Trendz wall fan Brand: Orient Electric

Colour: Electric Blue

Power Source: Electric

Motor Speed: 2100 RPM

Air Delivery: 100 CMM

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Revolutionary CTX Technology for high air thrust and silent operation Limited to 3 speed settings Corrosion-resistant body for durability No remote control option available

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quality and smooth airflow but are concerned about the noise level and mixed opinions on speed.

Why choose this product?

Pick this Orient wall fan for its high-quality build with smooth airflow and quiet operation.

The Orient Electric Wall-43 400 MM Wall Mounted Fan in Crystal White is a versatile and efficient fan designed for various room types such as kitchens, living rooms, home offices, and dining rooms. It features a powerful motor with aerodynamically designed blades for high air delivery. The fan has an adjustable tilt mechanism and offers four speed settings controlled by a pull cord. It also includes a powder-coated guard and polymer ring for extra protection, and a motor overheat protector for added safety. The fan operates at a noise level of 60 dB and consumes 53 watts of power.

Specifications of Orient Electric Wall-43 400 MM Wall Mounted Fan Brand: Orient Electric

Colour: White

Power Source: Electric

Noise Level: 60 dB

Wattage: 53 Watts

Number of Speeds: 4

Special Feature: Adjustable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High air delivery with aerodynamically designed blades Noise level of 60 dB might be high for some users Adjustable tilt mechanism and multiple speed settings Limited to wall mounting, not portable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan's quality, low noise, and value. They appreciate its performance and consider it a worthwhile purchase.

Why choose this product?

Choose this fan for its high quality, quiet operation, and overall value for your money.

The Orient Electric Wall-41 is a 16-inch wall-mounted fan in crystal white, ideal for kitchens, living rooms, home offices, and dining rooms. It features a modern style with a glossy finish and metal construction. The fan has aerodynamically designed resin blades and a pull cord mechanism for easy control. It offers an adjustable upward and downward tilt mechanism, 90 degree oscillation, and three-speed settings. With an air displacement of 5700 m3/hr and a speed of 1310 RPM, it consumes 53 watts of power. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Orient Electric Wall-41 Aerodynamically designed resin blades

Pull cord mechanism

Adjustable upward and downward tilt mechanism

90 degree oscillation

Air displacement: 5700 m3/hr

Speed: 1310 RPM, Power Consumption: 53 W

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Adjustable tilt mechanism Limited to wall mounting High air displacement Only available in crystal white

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the quiet operation and affordable price. Users also praised this fan for its powerful airflow and sleek design.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its high airflow, sleek design and affordable price.

The Orient Electric Wall-11 300mm Wall Fan is a compact, efficient cooling solution suitable for kitchens, living rooms, home offices, and dining rooms. This fan features aerodynamically designed resin blades for maximum air delivery, a 3-speed rotary switch control, and 90-degree oscillation. It also has an adjustable tilt mechanism and speed control via a pull cord. The fan is built with a durable powder-coated guard and a motor protected by a thermal overload protection device. The white-coloured fan has a sleek finish and is easy to operate with its button control.

Specifications of Orient Electric Wall-11 300mm Wall Fan Power Source: Electric

Wattage: 53 Watts

Blade Length: 300 mm

Number of Blades: 3

Switch Type: Pull Chain

Material: Polypropylene Copolymer

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Aerodynamically designed blades Limited to wall mounting only Durable with powder-coated guard 300mm blade length may not be sufficient

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praised the good looks and elegant design but note some noise issues. Opinions on quality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Orient wall fan for its elegant appearance and decent quality.

Orient Electric Fan Wall 49 features a long 400mm blades for strong airflow. This fan brings modern look to your house and is suitable for kitchen, living room, dining room or office. With a sleek, powder-coated finish and a noise level of just 50 dB, it ensures a quiet and comfortable environment. The fan comes with a remote for easy operation and has three blades for optimal air circulation. It runs on 50 watts of power, making it energy-efficient.

Specifications of Orient Electric Wall-49 400mm Wall Fan Brand: Orient

Colour: White

Electric Fan Design: Table Fan

Power Source: Electric

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 50 watts May not be suitable for very large rooms Quiet operation at 50 dB Limited to wall mounting only

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the design and build of this wall fan. Users also liked the remote control and overall features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for powerful airflow, design, build and overall features.

What size wall fan is perfect for my room? Choosing the right size wall fan for your room depends on the room's dimensions and your cooling needs. For smaller rooms up to 100 square feet, a 12 to 16-inch fan should provide adequate air circulation. Medium-sized rooms between 100 to 200 square feet may benefit from a 16 to 18-inch fan for optimal airflow. For larger spaces exceeding 200 square feet, consider a 20-inch or larger fan to ensure effective cooling. Additionally, consider the fan's airflow capacity (measured in CFM) to match the room size, ensuring efficient and comfortable air distribution throughout the space.

How much power a wall fan consumes? The power consumption of a wall fan varies based on its size, speed settings, and motor efficiency, typically ranging from 50 to 75 watts for standard models. Energy-efficient models may consume even less, around 30 to 40 watts. Checking the fan's wattage rating can give you a clear idea of its energy usage. For continuous usage, it's important to consider energy-efficient options to minimize electricity costs. Additionally, look for fans with a Bureau of Energy Efficiency star rating, which indicates their energy efficiency, helping you make an informed decision for both performance and energy savings.

What is the noise level of the wall fan? The noise level of a wall fan is an essential consideration, especially for use in bedrooms, offices, or other quiet spaces. Typically, wall fans produce noise levels ranging from 40 to 60 decibels, depending on the speed setting and design. Quieter models, often labelled as “silent" or "whisper-quiet," operate at the lower end of this range, providing minimal disturbance. When choosing a fan, look for those with a noise level specification to ensure it meets your comfort needs. Additionally, reading user reviews can offer insights into real-world noise performance, helping you select a fan that balances airflow efficiency with quiet operation.

Best value for money Orient wall fan Orient Electric Wall-43 400 MM Wall Mounted Fan

The Orient Electric Wall-43 400 MM Wall Mounted Fan offers an excellent balance of performance and affordability. Its 1310 RPM motor and 53W power consumption ensure efficient cooling without high electricity bills. Key features include an adjustable tilt mechanism for customized airflow and a motor overheat protector for safety. Suitable for various room types, this fan provides high air delivery with its aerodynamically designed blades. Priced competitively, it stands out as the best value for money, combining efficiency, versatility, and durability in one package.

Best overall Orient wall fan Orient Electric Wall-44 Trendz Fan

The Orient Electric Wall-44 Trendz Fan excels in both performance and energy efficiency. With a powerful 1330 RPM motor and low 58W power consumption, it ensures high-speed cooling and cost savings. Its standout features include thermal overload protection for enhanced safety and a three-speed setting for adjustable airflow. The fan's sleek, glossy finish adds a touch of style to any room. Offering a perfect blend of speed, efficiency, and safety, the Orient Electric Wall-44 Trendz Fan is the best overall choice for reliable and effective cooling.

How to find the best Orient wall fan? To find the best Orient wall fan, you need to consider the following factors:

Determine room size : Assess the size of the room where the fan will be installed. Larger rooms require fans with higher RPM and air delivery capacity.

: Assess the size of the room where the fan will be installed. Larger rooms require fans with higher RPM and air delivery capacity. Check power consumption: Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills. Fans with around 50-58W are typically efficient.

Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills. Fans with around 50-58W are typically efficient. Speed settings: Choose fans with multiple speed settings (at least three) to adjust airflow according to your comfort.

Choose fans with multiple speed settings (at least three) to adjust airflow according to your comfort. Additional features: Consider features like thermal overload protection, adjustable tilt mechanisms, and remote controls for added convenience and safety.

Consider features like thermal overload protection, adjustable tilt mechanisms, and remote controls for added convenience and safety. Build quality: Opt for fans with corrosion-resistant bodies and durable blades to ensure longevity, especially in high-humidity areas like kitchens.

Opt for fans with corrosion-resistant bodies and durable blades to ensure longevity, especially in high-humidity areas like kitchens. Noise levels: For a quieter environment, select fans with low noise levels (around 50-60 dB).

For a quieter environment, select fans with low noise levels (around 50-60 dB). Aesthetics: Choose a fan that matches your room decor. Orient offers various colours and finishes to suit different styles.

Choose a fan that matches your room decor. Orient offers various colours and finishes to suit different styles. Warranty and after-sales service:Check the warranty period and availability of after-sales service for hassle-free maintenance. More articles for you Best Almonard fans for people who want to try something new: 7 models to rely on

Top 3 features of best Orient wall fans

Orient wall fans Speed Power Consumption Features Orient Electric Wall-44 Trendz Fan 1330 rpm 58 Watts Thermal overload protection, 3-speed settings Orient Electric Wall-47 Trendz Fan 2100 rpm 58 Watts CTX technology, Corrosion-resistant body Orient Electric Wall-43 400 MM Fan 1310 rpm 53 Watts Adjustable tilt mechanism, Motor overheat protection Orient Electric Wall-41 400mm Fan 1310 rpm 53 Watts Adjustable tilt mechanism, High air displacement Orient Electric Wall-11 300mm Fan 1310 rpm 53 Watts Aerodynamically designed blades, Powder-coated guard Orient Electric Wall-49 400mm Fan 1300 rpm 50 Watts Quiet operation, Remote control

FAQs Question : What is the power consumption of Orient wall fans? Ans : Most Orient wall fans consume between 50 to 58 watts, making them energy-efficient options for various room sizes. Question : How do I control the speed of Orient wall fans? Ans : Orient wall fans typically come with a pull cord mechanism or a rotary switch to control multiple speed settings. Some models also offer remote control for added convenience. Question : Are Orient wall fans suitable for high humidity areas like kitchens? Ans : Yes, many Orient wall fans are designed with corrosion-resistant bodies and durable blades, making them suitable for high humidity areas such as kitchens. Question : What safety features do Orient wall fans offer? Ans : Orient wall fans often include thermal overload protection to prevent overheating and ensure safe operation. Some models also have motor overheat protectors. Question : Can Orient wall fans be tilted for directional airflow? Ans : Yes, many Orient wall fans feature adjustable tilt mechanisms, allowing users to customize the airflow direction according to their needs.

