Best oven for modular kitchen: Top 10 picks for seamless design, advanced features, and effortless cooking

An oven in a modular kitchen adds both style and efficiency, but choosing the right type matters. A convection oven ensures even cooking with a fan, perfect for baking and roasting, though it may dry out food.

Microwave ovens are great for reheating and quick meals, but they don’t crisp or brown food. A microwave convection oven gives you the best of both worlds—fast reheating plus baking and grilling—though it’s costlier. The OTG (Oven Toaster Grill) is ideal for baking, grilling, and toasting, but it heats up slowly. Each has its perks, so pick one based on your cooking habits!

We have put together some of the best options that are available on Amazon. Do check them out as they spread across various categories of ovens.

The Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven is designed for effortless cooking with 85 auto cook menus, making meal preparation quick and easy. Its powerful heating technology ensures even cooking, while the large 25L capacity is perfect for families. The sleek black design adds a modern touch to any kitchen. With a user-friendly interface, it offers multiple power levels for precise cooking. This solo microwave is ideal for reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking, ensuring convenience in everyday life.

Specifications Model NN-ST310QBFG Capacity 25 litres Colour Black Finish Type Glossy Oven Cooking Mode Solo Reason to buy 85 auto cook menus for variety Spacious 25L capacity for family use Reason to avoid No grilling or convection mode Not ideal for advanced baking needs Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its ease of use, fast heating, and sleek design, but some wish it had grilling and convection options.

Why choose this product?

A versatile solo microwave with 85 auto cook menus, quick heating, and a sleek design—ideal for effortless everyday cooking.

The IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance, ideal for grilling, baking, and reheating. Its large 30L capacity makes it perfect for families, while the multi-stage cooking feature ensures precise results. The auto-cook settings simplify meal preparation, and the convection mode provides even heating. The sleek black design blends well with modern kitchens. Additionally, it has a fermentation function, making it great for doughs and curds. Its convertible cooking modes enhance flexibility for various dishes.

Specifications Model 30BRC2 Capacity 30 litres Colour Black Finish Type Glossy Oven Cooking Mode Convection Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its versatile cooking modes, large capacity, and sleek design, but some find initial setup and settings slightly complex.

Why choose this product?

A powerful convection oven with multi-stage cooking, large capacity, and advanced features—perfect for families and versatile cooking needs.

The LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and efficient appliance designed for quick reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking. It features I-Wave Technology, ensuring even heating for perfectly cooked meals. The Health Plus Menu offers pre-programmed healthy recipes, making meal prep easier. Its anti-bacterial cavity prevents odours and bacteria buildup, while the steam clean function simplifies maintenance. With its auto-cook menu, users can enjoy hassle-free cooking. The convertible functions allow efficient reheating and defrosting, making it a reliable choice for daily use.

Specifications Model MS2043BP Capacity 20 litres Colour Black Finish Type Glossy Oven Cooking Mode Solo Reason to buy Compact and space-saving design Even heating with I-Wave Technology Reason to avoid Not suitable for baking or grilling Limited capacity for large meals Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its quick heating, easy cleaning, and compact design, but some wish it had grilling or convection features.

Why choose this product?

A versatile solo microwave with even heating, easy cleaning, and pre-set menus—perfect for daily cooking and reheating needs.

The IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance designed for baking, grilling, and cooking. It features 101 auto-cook menus, making meal preparation effortless. The steam clean function ensures easy maintenance by removing grease with minimal effort. With multi-stage cooking, users can program different cooking sequences for a seamless experience. The convertible convection feature allows baking, roasting, and grilling in one unit. Ideal for large families, this oven is built for convenience and efficiency.

Specifications Model 30BRC2 Capacity 30 litres Colour Black Finish Type Glossy Oven Cooking Mode Convection Reason to buy Multi-stage cooking for precise results Steam clean for effortless maintenance Reason to avoid Large size needs ample space Slightly complex controls for beginners Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its quick baking, auto-cook options, and even heating, but some find the touch controls slightly complicated initially.

Why choose this product?

A feature-packed convection microwave with auto-cook, steam clean, and baking functions—ideal for hassle-free cooking and grilling.

The IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven offers multi-stage cooking, making meal preparation effortless. With 69 Indian & Continental auto-cook menus, it simplifies cooking diverse dishes. The deodorise function keeps the oven fresh after use, while child-lock protection ensures safety for households with kids. Its delay start and power save mode enhance convenience and efficiency. This solo microwave is perfect for reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking needs. The convertible feature ensures optimal cooking versatility, making it a great kitchen companion.

Specifications Model 24PM2S Capacity 24 litres Colour Black Finish Type Glossy Oven Cooking Mode Solo Reason to buy 69 auto-cook menus for easy meals Child-lock for added safety Reason to avoid No convection or grill functions Limited advanced features Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the auto-cook menus, quick heating, and easy controls, but some feel it lacks baking or grilling options.

Why choose this product?

A versatile solo microwave with auto-cook menus, child-lock, and deodorise function—ideal for quick and hassle-free cooking.

The Borosil Prima 42L OTG is a versatile kitchen appliance with motorised rotisserie for even grilling and convection heating for faster, uniform cooking. Its six heating modes provide flexibility for baking, roasting, toasting, and grilling. The spacious 42-litre capacity suits large meals, making it ideal for families. Its convertible cooking feature allows seamless switching between different cooking functions. The modern silver top and chrome front add a sleek touch to any kitchen.

Specifications Model Prima 42L Capacity 42 litres Colour Silver & Chrome Finish Type Glossy Oven Cooking Mode Convection and Rotisserie Reason to buy Motorised rotisserie for perfect grilling Six heating modes for versatile cooking Reason to avoid Takes up counter space No digital display Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Borosil Prima 42 L Oven Toaster & Grill

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the even baking, spacious capacity, and easy controls, but some mention it takes time to preheat properly.

Why choose this product?

A large-capacity OTG with rotisserie, convection heating, and multiple cooking modes—ideal for baking, grilling, and roasting.

The Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave offers 360° Heat Wrap for even cooking and a Magic Grill for better browning and crisping. Its convection technology ensures efficient baking, grilling, and roasting. The convertible cooking feature lets you switch seamlessly between different modes, making it perfect for varied cooking needs. The sleek black mirror finish adds a modern touch to kitchens, while the 23-litre capacity is great for small families.

Specifications Model NN-CT353BFDG Capacity 23 litres Colour Black Mirror Finish Type Glossy Oven Cooking Mode Convection & Grill Reason to buy 360° Heat Wrap for even cooking Magic Grill enhances crisping and grilling Reason to avoid Limited capacity for large families No rotisserie function Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate quick heating, even cooking, and stylish design, though some feel grill performance could be slightly better.

Why choose this product?

A compact, stylish microwave with convection, grilling, and even cooking—perfect for versatile and efficient meal preparation.

The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance with Curd Making technology, allowing you to prepare homemade curd effortlessly. Its convection mode ensures uniform cooking, making it perfect for baking, grilling, and roasting. The convertible cooking feature lets you switch between different cooking styles seamlessly. With a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity, it ensures long-lasting durability. Its sleek black design complements modern kitchens while providing spacious capacity for medium-sized families.

Specifications Model MC28A5013AK/TL Capacity 28 litres Colour Black Finish Type Glossy Oven Cooking Mode Convection Reason to buy Curd making function adds convenience Convection mode for versatile cooking Reason to avoid Takes up considerable counter space No rotisserie function Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its curd-making, even cooking, and durable build, though some find the size slightly large for compact kitchens.

Why choose this product?

A versatile convection microwave with curd-making, spacious capacity, and long-lasting durability—ideal for modern kitchens.

The Longway Royal OTG 12L is a compact and efficient oven toaster griller designed for baking, grilling, and toasting. It features multiple heating modes, ensuring even heat distribution for perfectly cooked food. The adjustable temperature and timer controls offer precision, making it ideal for baking pizza, cakes, or grilling chicken. Its convertible cooking modes allow versatility in preparing different dishes. With a sleek black design and a 1-year warranty, this OTG is perfect for small kitchens or solo users.

Specifications Model Royal OTG 12L Capacity 12 litres Colour Black Finish Type Matte Oven Cooking Mode Baking, grilling, toasting Reason to buy Compact size, perfect for small spaces Multiple heating modes for versatility Reason to avoid Not ideal for large family cooking Limited advanced features Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Longway Royal OTG 12 Ltr Oven Toaster Griller with Heating Modes | Temperature Timer Control for Baking Pizza, Cake, Grilling Chicken & Toasting Bread|1 Year Warranty (1000 W, Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its affordability, even heating, and compact size, though some mention it’s best suited for small portions only.

Why choose this product?

A compact, budget-friendly OTG with heating modes, perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting in small kitchens.

The LEN 35L OTG is a powerful 2100W oven toaster griller designed for versatile cooking. It features a motorised rotisserie for even grilling and a convection fan for uniform heat distribution. With its convertible cooking modes, you can seamlessly switch between baking, grilling, and toasting. Its sleek black finish enhances kitchen aesthetics, while the large 35-litre capacity suits family cooking needs. Adjustable temperature and timer settings ensure precise cooking results, making it a reliable addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications Model SA5035BLRC Capacity 35 litres Colour Black Finish Type Glossy Oven Cooking Mode Baking, grilling, toasting Reason to buy Spacious capacity for family cooking Rotisserie function for perfect grilling Reason to avoid Large size requires more counter space Higher power consumption Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} GLEN Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) -35 Litres, Motorized Rotisserie, Convection Fan, 2100W - Black (SA5035BLRC)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its fast heating, efficient convection fan, and rotisserie function, though some mention it takes up significant space.

Why choose this product?

A versatile OTG with convection, rotisserie, and a large capacity, perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting.

Which is better, OTG or oven? An OTG is better for baking and grilling, while a convection oven offers faster, even cooking. Choose OTG for traditional baking and oven for versatile, quick meals with convection heating.

Which type of oven is best for home use? A convection microwave oven is best for home use, offering baking, grilling, and quick heating. For serious bakers, an OTG is ideal, while a solo microwave suits basic reheating needs.

What is the disadvantage of a wall oven? A wall oven requires custom installation, making it costly and space-consuming. It lacks a cooktop, requiring a separate hob. Higher placement can be inconvenient for shorter users or heavy dishes.

Top 3 features of best oven for modular kitchens

Oven for Modular Kitchen Heating Method Annual Energy Consumption Special Features Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven Solo Microwave Low 85 Auto Cook Menus IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven Convection Microwave Medium Standard, Multi-Stage Cooking LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven Solo Microwave Low I-Wave Technology, Steam Clean IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven Convection Microwave Medium Steam Refresh, Power Save Mode IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven Solo Microwave Low Child Lock, Deodorize, Auto Cook Borosil Prima 42 L OTG Convection & Grill High Motorised Rotisserie, 6 Heating Modes Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven Convection Microwave Medium 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven Convection Microwave Medium Curd Making, 10-Year Warranty Longway Royal OTG 12L Convection & Grill High Timer Control, Multi-Function Baking GLEN OTG 35L Convection & Grill High Motorised Rotisserie, Convection Fan

Factors of best ovens for modular kitchens Type of oven: Choose between convection, microwave, OTG, or a combination oven based on your cooking needs.

Size and capacity: Ensure the oven fits your kitchen layout and provides enough space for cooking large meals.

Energy efficiency: Opt for energy-saving models with inverter technology to reduce electricity consumption.

Heating and cooking features: Look for multiple heating modes, auto cook menus, and precise temperature control.

Ease of maintenance: An oven with self-cleaning, steam cleaning, or anti-bacterial coating ensures hassle-free upkeep.

Safety features: Child lock, cool-touch doors, and overheating protection enhance kitchen safety.

Similar articles for you Best microwave oven brands in 2025: Top 10 options from major brands to simplify your cooking

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.