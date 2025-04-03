Best oven for modular kitchen: Top 10 picks for seamless design, advanced features, and effortless cooking

Find the best ovens for modular kitchens with smart features, energy efficiency, and sleek designs for effortless cooking.

Nivedita Mishra
Published3 Apr 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Upgrade your modular kitchen with a high-performance oven for convenience, style, and smart cooking.
Our PicksBest overallMax discountFAQs

Our Picks

An oven in a modular kitchen adds both style and efficiency, but choosing the right type matters. A convection oven ensures even cooking with a fan, perfect for baking and roasting, though it may dry out food.

Microwave ovens are great for reheating and quick meals, but they don’t crisp or brown food. A microwave convection oven gives you the best of both worlds—fast reheating plus baking and grilling—though it’s costlier. The OTG (Oven Toaster Grill) is ideal for baking, grilling, and toasting, but it heats up slowly. Each has its perks, so pick one based on your cooking habits!

We have put together some of the best options that are available on Amazon. Do check them out as they spread across various categories of ovens.

The Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven is designed for effortless cooking with 85 auto cook menus, making meal preparation quick and easy. Its powerful heating technology ensures even cooking, while the large 25L capacity is perfect for families. The sleek black design adds a modern touch to any kitchen. With a user-friendly interface, it offers multiple power levels for precise cooking. This solo microwave is ideal for reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking, ensuring convenience in everyday life.

Specifications

Model
NN-ST310QBFG
Capacity
25 litres
Colour
Black
Finish Type
Glossy
Oven Cooking Mode
Solo

Reason to buy

85 auto cook menus for variety

Spacious 25L capacity for family use

Reason to avoid

No grilling or convection mode

Not ideal for advanced baking needs

Click here to buy

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its ease of use, fast heating, and sleek design, but some wish it had grilling and convection options.

Why choose this product?

A versatile solo microwave with 85 auto cook menus, quick heating, and a sleek design—ideal for effortless everyday cooking.

The IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance, ideal for grilling, baking, and reheating. Its large 30L capacity makes it perfect for families, while the multi-stage cooking feature ensures precise results. The auto-cook settings simplify meal preparation, and the convection mode provides even heating. The sleek black design blends well with modern kitchens. Additionally, it has a fermentation function, making it great for doughs and curds. Its convertible cooking modes enhance flexibility for various dishes.

Specifications

Model
30BRC2
Capacity
30 litres
Colour
Black
Finish Type
Glossy
Oven Cooking Mode
Convection
Click here to buy

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its versatile cooking modes, large capacity, and sleek design, but some find initial setup and settings slightly complex.

Why choose this product?

A powerful convection oven with multi-stage cooking, large capacity, and advanced features—perfect for families and versatile cooking needs.

The LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and efficient appliance designed for quick reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking. It features I-Wave Technology, ensuring even heating for perfectly cooked meals. The Health Plus Menu offers pre-programmed healthy recipes, making meal prep easier. Its anti-bacterial cavity prevents odours and bacteria buildup, while the steam clean function simplifies maintenance. With its auto-cook menu, users can enjoy hassle-free cooking. The convertible functions allow efficient reheating and defrosting, making it a reliable choice for daily use.

Specifications

Model
MS2043BP
Capacity
20 litres
Colour
Black
Finish Type
Glossy
Oven Cooking Mode
Solo

Reason to buy

Compact and space-saving design

Even heating with I-Wave Technology

Reason to avoid

Not suitable for baking or grilling

Limited capacity for large meals

Click here to buy

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its quick heating, easy cleaning, and compact design, but some wish it had grilling or convection features.

Why choose this product?

A versatile solo microwave with even heating, easy cleaning, and pre-set menus—perfect for daily cooking and reheating needs.

The IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance designed for baking, grilling, and cooking. It features 101 auto-cook menus, making meal preparation effortless. The steam clean function ensures easy maintenance by removing grease with minimal effort. With multi-stage cooking, users can program different cooking sequences for a seamless experience. The convertible convection feature allows baking, roasting, and grilling in one unit. Ideal for large families, this oven is built for convenience and efficiency.

Specifications

Model
30BRC2
Capacity
30 litres
Colour
Black
Finish Type
Glossy
Oven Cooking Mode
Convection

Reason to buy

Multi-stage cooking for precise results

Steam clean for effortless maintenance

Reason to avoid

Large size needs ample space

Slightly complex controls for beginners

Click here to buy

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its quick baking, auto-cook options, and even heating, but some find the touch controls slightly complicated initially.

Why choose this product?

A feature-packed convection microwave with auto-cook, steam clean, and baking functions—ideal for hassle-free cooking and grilling.

The IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven offers multi-stage cooking, making meal preparation effortless. With 69 Indian & Continental auto-cook menus, it simplifies cooking diverse dishes. The deodorise function keeps the oven fresh after use, while child-lock protection ensures safety for households with kids. Its delay start and power save mode enhance convenience and efficiency. This solo microwave is perfect for reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking needs. The convertible feature ensures optimal cooking versatility, making it a great kitchen companion.

Specifications

Model
24PM2S
Capacity
24 litres
Colour
Black
Finish Type
Glossy
Oven Cooking Mode
Solo

Reason to buy

69 auto-cook menus for easy meals

Child-lock for added safety

Reason to avoid

No convection or grill functions

Limited advanced features

Click here to buy

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the auto-cook menus, quick heating, and easy controls, but some feel it lacks baking or grilling options.

Why choose this product?

A versatile solo microwave with auto-cook menus, child-lock, and deodorise function—ideal for quick and hassle-free cooking.

The Borosil Prima 42L OTG is a versatile kitchen appliance with motorised rotisserie for even grilling and convection heating for faster, uniform cooking. Its six heating modes provide flexibility for baking, roasting, toasting, and grilling. The spacious 42-litre capacity suits large meals, making it ideal for families. Its convertible cooking feature allows seamless switching between different cooking functions. The modern silver top and chrome front add a sleek touch to any kitchen.

Specifications

Model
Prima 42L
Capacity
42 litres
Colour
Silver & Chrome
Finish Type
Glossy
Oven Cooking Mode
Convection and Rotisserie

Reason to buy

Motorised rotisserie for perfect grilling

Six heating modes for versatile cooking

Reason to avoid

Takes up counter space

No digital display

Click here to buy

Borosil Prima 42 L Oven Toaster & Grill

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the even baking, spacious capacity, and easy controls, but some mention it takes time to preheat properly.

Why choose this product?

A large-capacity OTG with rotisserie, convection heating, and multiple cooking modes—ideal for baking, grilling, and roasting.

The Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave offers 360° Heat Wrap for even cooking and a Magic Grill for better browning and crisping. Its convection technology ensures efficient baking, grilling, and roasting. The convertible cooking feature lets you switch seamlessly between different modes, making it perfect for varied cooking needs. The sleek black mirror finish adds a modern touch to kitchens, while the 23-litre capacity is great for small families.

Specifications

Model
NN-CT353BFDG
Capacity
23 litres
Colour
Black Mirror
Finish Type
Glossy
Oven Cooking Mode
Convection & Grill

Reason to buy

360° Heat Wrap for even cooking

Magic Grill enhances crisping and grilling

Reason to avoid

Limited capacity for large families

No rotisserie function

Click here to buy

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate quick heating, even cooking, and stylish design, though some feel grill performance could be slightly better.

Why choose this product?

A compact, stylish microwave with convection, grilling, and even cooking—perfect for versatile and efficient meal preparation.

The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance with Curd Making technology, allowing you to prepare homemade curd effortlessly. Its convection mode ensures uniform cooking, making it perfect for baking, grilling, and roasting. The convertible cooking feature lets you switch between different cooking styles seamlessly. With a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity, it ensures long-lasting durability. Its sleek black design complements modern kitchens while providing spacious capacity for medium-sized families.

Specifications

Model
MC28A5013AK/TL
Capacity
28 litres
Colour
Black
Finish Type
Glossy
Oven Cooking Mode
Convection

Reason to buy

Curd making function adds convenience

Convection mode for versatile cooking

Reason to avoid

Takes up considerable counter space

No rotisserie function

Click here to buy

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its curd-making, even cooking, and durable build, though some find the size slightly large for compact kitchens.

Why choose this product?

A versatile convection microwave with curd-making, spacious capacity, and long-lasting durability—ideal for modern kitchens.

The Longway Royal OTG 12L is a compact and efficient oven toaster griller designed for baking, grilling, and toasting. It features multiple heating modes, ensuring even heat distribution for perfectly cooked food. The adjustable temperature and timer controls offer precision, making it ideal for baking pizza, cakes, or grilling chicken. Its convertible cooking modes allow versatility in preparing different dishes. With a sleek black design and a 1-year warranty, this OTG is perfect for small kitchens or solo users.

Specifications

Model
Royal OTG 12L
Capacity
12 litres
Colour
Black
Finish Type
Matte
Oven Cooking Mode
Baking, grilling, toasting

Reason to buy

Compact size, perfect for small spaces

Multiple heating modes for versatility

Reason to avoid

Not ideal for large family cooking

Limited advanced features

Click here to buy

Longway Royal OTG 12 Ltr Oven Toaster Griller with Heating Modes | Temperature Timer Control for Baking Pizza, Cake, Grilling Chicken & Toasting Bread|1 Year Warranty (1000 W, Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its affordability, even heating, and compact size, though some mention it’s best suited for small portions only.

Why choose this product?

A compact, budget-friendly OTG with heating modes, perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting in small kitchens.

The LEN 35L OTG is a powerful 2100W oven toaster griller designed for versatile cooking. It features a motorised rotisserie for even grilling and a convection fan for uniform heat distribution. With its convertible cooking modes, you can seamlessly switch between baking, grilling, and toasting. Its sleek black finish enhances kitchen aesthetics, while the large 35-litre capacity suits family cooking needs. Adjustable temperature and timer settings ensure precise cooking results, making it a reliable addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications

Model
SA5035BLRC
Capacity
35 litres
Colour
Black
Finish Type
Glossy
Oven Cooking Mode
Baking, grilling, toasting

Reason to buy

Spacious capacity for family cooking

Rotisserie function for perfect grilling

Reason to avoid

Large size requires more counter space

Higher power consumption

Click here to buy

GLEN Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) -35 Litres, Motorized Rotisserie, Convection Fan, 2100W - Black (SA5035BLRC)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its fast heating, efficient convection fan, and rotisserie function, though some mention it takes up significant space.

Why choose this product?

A versatile OTG with convection, rotisserie, and a large capacity, perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting.

Which is better, OTG or oven?

An OTG is better for baking and grilling, while a convection oven offers faster, even cooking. Choose OTG for traditional baking and oven for versatile, quick meals with convection heating.

Which type of oven is best for home use?

A convection microwave oven is best for home use, offering baking, grilling, and quick heating. For serious bakers, an OTG is ideal, while a solo microwave suits basic reheating needs.

What is the disadvantage of a wall oven?

A wall oven requires custom installation, making it costly and space-consuming. It lacks a cooktop, requiring a separate hob. Higher placement can be inconvenient for shorter users or heavy dishes.

Top 3 features of best oven for modular kitchens

Oven for Modular KitchenHeating MethodAnnual Energy ConsumptionSpecial Features
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave OvenSolo MicrowaveLow85 Auto Cook Menus
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave OvenConvection MicrowaveMedium
Standard, Multi-Stage Cooking
LG 20 L Solo Microwave OvenSolo MicrowaveLow
I-Wave Technology, Steam Clean
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave OvenConvection MicrowaveMedium
Steam Refresh, Power Save Mode
IFB 24L Solo Microwave OvenSolo MicrowaveLow
Child Lock, Deodorize, Auto Cook
Borosil Prima 42 L OTGConvection & GrillHigh
Motorised Rotisserie, 6 Heating Modes
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave OvenConvection MicrowaveMedium
360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill
Samsung 28L Convection Microwave OvenConvection MicrowaveMedium
Curd Making, 10-Year Warranty
Longway Royal OTG 12LConvection & GrillHigh
Timer Control, Multi-Function Baking
GLEN OTG 35LConvection & GrillHigh
Motorised Rotisserie, Convection Fan

Factors of best ovens for modular kitchens

Type of oven: Choose between convection, microwave, OTG, or a combination oven based on your cooking needs.

Size and capacity: Ensure the oven fits your kitchen layout and provides enough space for cooking large meals.

Energy efficiency: Opt for energy-saving models with inverter technology to reduce electricity consumption.

Heating and cooking features: Look for multiple heating modes, auto cook menus, and precise temperature control.

Ease of maintenance: An oven with self-cleaning, steam cleaning, or anti-bacterial coating ensures hassle-free upkeep.

Safety features: Child lock, cool-touch doors, and overheating protection enhance kitchen safety.

Similar articles for you

Best microwave oven brands in 2025: Top 10 options from major brands to simplify your cooking

Best microwave ovens in India: Top 10 models for effortless cooking and convenience

Best microwave oven hacks: Enjoy delicious meals with pre-set menus and smart functions for easy cooking

Best microwave ovens with convection and grill in India: Top 6 picks of 2024 that aid versatile cooking

Best microwave: Cook to your heart’s content with our top 8 picks

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsBest oven for modular kitchen: Top 10 picks for seamless design, advanced features, and effortless cooking

FAQs

Which oven is best for a modular kitchen?

A convection microwave or built-in oven is ideal for efficient and stylish cooking.

What size oven is suitable for a modular kitchen?

A 20L–35L oven works for small families; larger kitchens may need 40L or more.

Are built-in ovens better than freestanding ones?

Yes, built-in ovens save space and offer a seamless, modern kitchen look.

Do modular kitchen ovens need special ventilation?

Yes, proper ventilation prevents overheating and improves efficiency.

Can I install an OTG in a modular kitchen?

Yes, but ensure sufficient counter space and ventilation.

First Published:3 Apr 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App