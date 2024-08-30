To enhance culinary skills, owning a good-quality oven is crucial for any kitchen. The best ovens provide both versatility and accuracy, facilitating baking, roasting, grilling, and steaming with minimal effort. Whether one is passionate about baking or simply a busy home cook, selecting the right oven can significantly impact the quality of the dishes prepared. Ovens are categorized into various types, including conventional, convection, and microwave ovens. Conventional ovens generate heat through radiant elements, while convection ovens feature a fan that promotes even heat distribution for thorough cooking. Microwave ovens are designed for quick heating and defrosting, offering convenience.

Each oven type has its own set of advantages, tailored to meet different cooking needs and preferences. When determining the best oven, it is essential to evaluate factors such as capacity, cooking functions, and energy efficiency. This article explores the 8 best ovens from well-known brands that can be a good fit for all types of kitchens.

1. Bajaj 1701 MT 17L Solo Microwave Oven, White

The Bajaj 1701 MT 17L Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and efficient appliance, ideal for small households or individuals. With a 17-litre capacity, it is designed for basic reheating, defrosting, and cooking needs. The microwave features a straightforward jog dial control for easy operation and offers five power levels for customised cooking. It includes a cooking complete alarm and a timer function to ensure precise cooking times. The appliance comes with a 1-year warranty, providing reliable performance for everyday use.

Specifications of Bajaj 1701 MT 17L Solo Microwave Oven

Wattage: 800 watts

Fuel type: Electric

Capacity: 17 litres

Dimensions: 110.2 x 158.3 x 83.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for small kitchens or individual use Lacks advanced functions like convection or grilling Jog dial control for easy operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The cooking oven has garnered positive feedback from buyers regarding its quality, visual appeal, and overall value. However, some buyers express dissatisfaction with its performance and have differing opinions on its heating efficiency.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for its compact size and ease of use, making it a practical choice for individuals or small households needing a straightforward and reliable microwave.

2. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

The Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven presents a space-saving and effective option for smaller households. With a capacity of 20 litres, it is well-suited for individuals or small family units. Operating at 800 watts, this microwave delivers quick and uniform cooking outcomes. It includes 51 auto-cook menus, facilitating the preparation of a diverse array of meals, from appetizers to desserts. The auto-reheat and defrost features are specifically designed to preserve the texture and taste of your food. Furthermore, the vapour clean function guarantees that the microwave stays free of odours and stains with minimal maintenance required.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

Wattage: 800 watts

Fuel type: Electric

Capacity: 20 litres

Dimensions: 44.3 x 34 x 25.8 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 51 auto-cook options simplify meal preparation Not suitable for larger families Vapour clean feature for effortless cleaning

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention that it works great, is easy to handle, and is pretty convenient. Some also like its smaller footprint and the bang for their buck. On the flip side, there are varying opinions on its heating performance.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you need a space-saving microwave that offers efficient cooking with a range of preset options and easy upkeep.

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven

The IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven is perfect for medium to large families, boasting a spacious 24-litre capacity that meets all your cooking needs. It comes with a user-friendly touch keypad and offers 69 auto-cook recipes, featuring both Indian and continental dishes. With various cooking functions like quick reheat, defrost, and a handy 30-second express cook option, it’s super versatile. Plus, the child safety lock adds an extra layer of security, making it a great choice for homes with little ones. You also get a 1-year warranty on the microwave and a solid 3 years on the magnetron and cavity, so you can count on its durability.

Specifications of IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven

Wattage: 900 watts

Fuel type: Electric

Capacity: 24 litres

Dimensions:37.5 x 48.2 x 27.6 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 69 auto-cook menus for a variety of meal options Does not include advanced functions like grilling or baking Added safety for households with children

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the aesthetics, user-friendliness, affordability, and compactness of the cooking oven. Many users commend its heating capabilities and overall quality. However, feedback regarding the service provided is varied.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its ample capacity and extensive recipe options, making it a reliable choice for family use with added safety features.

4. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that combines convection, grilling, and microwave cooking all in one. With a spacious 28-litre capacity, it's perfect for big families. The interior is made of ceramic enamel, making it super easy to clean and tough against stains. You can choose from different cooking modes, whether you want to bake with convection, crisp things up with the grill, or quickly reheat your meals in the microwave. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty for the oven and a solid 10-year warranty for the ceramic cavity, so you know it’s built to last.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making

Wattage: 900 watts

Fuel type: Electric

Capacity: 28 litres

Dimensions:47.5 x 51.7 x 31 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Includes convection, grill, and microwave functions Might be overwhelming for users who prefer basic functions Ceramic enamel makes maintenance simple

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the cooking oven for its value and straightforward usability. They consider it a cost-effective choice, equipped with intuitive controls that enhance the cooking experience. On the other hand, several customers have noted issues with the touchpad and buttons.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its versatility and durability, making it a great option if you need a multi-functional microwave with a large capacity and easy maintenance.

5. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Quartz Heater)

The LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven combines functionality with convenience, featuring a convection mode for baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting. Its 28-litre capacity makes it suitable for medium to large families. The microwave includes a quartz heater for even cooking and a stainless steel cavity that is hygienic and durable. With 251 auto-cook menus, it offers a wide range of cooking options from traditional to healthy recipes. Additional features like a completion beeper, child lock, and energy-saving modes enhance its user-friendly design, making meal preparation straightforward and efficient.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

Wattage: 1950 watts

Fuel type: Electric

Capacity: 28 litres

Dimensions: 49.5 x 51 x 30.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stainless steel interior for easy cleaning and durability Does not come with additional accessories Includes beeper and child lock for added safety

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The cooking oven is well-received by buyers for its quality, value, and ease of operation. Additionally, customer feedback on performance is mixed.

Why choose this product?

Select this for its extensive cooking options and durable design, ideal for families who enjoy diverse meals and need a reliable, versatile microwave.

6. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD

The IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven is your go-to kitchen appliance, offering a blend of convection, grilling, and microwave cooking options. Its ample 30-litre capacity makes it suitable for larger families and extensive meal preparations. With 101 auto-cook menus, a rapid defrost function, and a steam cleaning option, this microwave is designed for convenience and efficiency. The stainless steel cavity paired with an LED display ensures both longevity and ease of use. Furthermore, it comes with essential safety features, including sensor malfunction protection and overheating safeguards, for worry-free cooking.

Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

Wattage: 800 watts

Fuel type: Electric

Capacity: 30 litres

Dimensions: 43.8 x 53.9 x 30 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 30 litres, suitable for larger families Larger size may require more kitchen space Sensor malfunction and overheating protection for added safety

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers really appreciate the quality, value, and user-friendliness of the cooking oven. However, a few have raised concerns about its heat resistance and customer service.

Why choose this product?

Go for this for its large capacity and multifunctional cooking options, perfect for families who need a versatile and efficient microwave with safety features.

Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

The Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven offers multiple cooking options, featuring convection, grill, and microwave settings. With its spacious 29-litre capacity, it's perfect for medium to large families. You’ll find over 300 auto-cook menus that cater to all sorts of tastes. Plus, it comes with an air fryer accessory for those healthier meals. The 5-year warranty on the magnetron ensures it’s built to last, and the high grill rack along with the low convection rack gives you even more cooking flexibility.

Specifications of Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

Wattage: 900 watts

Fuel type: Electric

Capacity: 29 litres

Dimensions: 49.7 x 53.9 x 30 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Over 300 auto-cook options for diverse recipes Larger size may require more space 5-year warranty on the magnetron for durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like how user-friendly the cooking oven is, but some have run into trouble with the glass door melting and breaking. They’ve also pointed out that the service isn’t up to par and the lighting could use some improvement.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for its extensive menu options and versatile cooking features, perfect for families who need a multifunctional microwave with advanced capabilities.

Godrej 19 L Digital Display Convection Microwave Oven

The Godrej 19 L Digital Display Convection Microwave Oven is all about elegant design with functional attributes. With a capacity of 19 litres, it is perfectly suited for small families or couples. This model features convection, grilling, and microwave capabilities, offering diverse cooking options. It comes equipped with 125 pre-programmed Instacook menus, encompassing a broad spectrum of culinary creations. The user-friendly digital display and touch keypad enhance usability, while the stainless steel cavity guarantees longevity and simplifies cleaning. Additionally, the Godrej Instachef app offers further recipe suggestions and cooking advice.

Specifications of Godrej 19 L Digital Display Convection Microwave Oven

Wattage: 800 watts

Fuel type: Electric

Capacity: 19 litres

Dimensions: 32 x 43 x 24 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Digital display and touch keypad for easy operation May not be sufficient for larger families 125 Instacook recipes for convenient meal preparation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

This oven is well-regarded by buyers for its quality, size, usability, value, design, and performance. Nevertheless, opinions vary concerning its heating efficiency.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its compact size and diverse cooking functions, making it a practical choice for small households looking for a versatile and user-friendly microwave.

How does a microwave oven differ from a convection oven?

A microwave oven uses electromagnetic waves to heat food quickly by exciting water molecules, making it ideal for reheating and simple cooking. In contrast, a convection oven uses a fan to circulate hot air, allowing for even baking and roasting. Convection ovens offer more versatility in cooking methods and are better suited for baking, while microwave ovens excel in speed and convenience for everyday tasks.

What features should I look for in a microwave oven for family use?

For families, it is recommended to choose a microwave oven with a capacity of at least 24 litres to accommodate larger servings. Look for essential features such as auto-cook presets, a defrost option, and multiple power settings to meet various cooking demands. Additionally, a straightforward interface and a design that allows for easy cleaning can greatly enhance both convenience and efficiency in the kitchen.

Are there any energy-efficient options for microwave ovens?

Yes, a variety of modern microwave ovens are designed with energy-efficient attributes that help to cut down on power consumption. It is beneficial to look for units that provide an Eco Mode or energy-saving settings that adjust power output according to usage. Moreover, selecting a microwave with a high energy efficiency rating can aid in reducing your electricity bills while ensuring effective operation.

Best value for money oven

The Whirlpool 29L Convection Microwave Oven stands out for its impressive 29-litre capacity and an extensive selection of over 300 auto-cook menus, offering excellent value. This adaptable appliance is perfect for baking, grilling, and air frying, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen. The variety of preset programs simplifies the cooking process, and the built-in air fryer enhances its practicality.

Best overall oven

The Bajaj 1701 MT 17L Solo Microwave Oven is an excellent choice for its compact design and efficiency. With 17 litres of capacity, it's perfect for small families or individuals. It features easy-to-use jog dials and five power levels, offering flexibility for various cooking needs. Its reliable performance and affordable price make it a top pick.

Factors to consider before buying the best oven

Type of oven: Choose between conventional, convection, microwave, or combination based on your cooking needs and preferences.

Capacity: Select an oven size that fits your kitchen space and suits your cooking volume.

Cooking functions: Look for features like baking, grilling, steaming, and preset programmes for versatile cooking options.

Energy efficiency: Check power consumption and energy-saving features to ensure lower electricity bills and environmental impact.

Ease of cleaning: Opt for ovens with removable parts and self-cleaning options for hassle-free maintenance.

Temperature control: Ensure precise temperature settings and a wide range for accurate cooking results.

Size: Verify the oven's dimensions to fit in your kitchen and ensure compatibility with other appliances.

Top 3 features of the best oven

Best oven Type Colour Special feature Bajaj 1701 MT 17L Solo Microwave Oven Solo White 5 different power levels, 30-minute time, multiple power levels Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) Solo Silver Re-Heat & Defrost, 51 Auto-cook menus IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven Solo Silver 69 Auto-cook menus, Disinfect, Deodorize, , Power Save, Overheating Protection Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making Convection Black Various Cooking Mode, Preheat, Clock, Auto Programs, Auto Cook, Sound on/off, Ceramic Enamel Cavity LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Convection Black Safer Cooking, Health Plus Menu, Stainless Steel Cavity IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven Convection Silver Clock with timer, 10 power levels, Cooling feature and keep warm Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven Convection Black 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus, Air Fryer Godrej 19 L Digital Display Convection Microwave Oven Convection White rose Stainless Steel Cavity, 125 Instacook Menus

FAQs

Question : What size microwave oven should I choose?

Ans : Choose a microwave oven size based on your household needs. Smaller models (17-20 litres) are ideal for singles or small families, while larger ones (24-30 litres) suit bigger families or frequent cooks.

Question : What are the benefits of a convection microwave oven?

Ans : Convection microwave ovens combine microwave and convection cooking methods. They allow for baking, roasting, and grilling in addition to standard microwave functions, providing more versatility in your cooking.

Question : How important is the warranty when buying a microwave oven?

Ans : A warranty provides peace of mind and protection against potential defects. Look for models with at least a one-year warranty on the product and an extended warranty on key components like the magnetron.

Question : Can I use metal utensils in a microwave oven?

Ans : No, metal utensils should not be used in a microwave oven as they can cause sparks or fires. Use microwave-safe glass, ceramic, or plastic containers instead.

Question : How do I clean my microwave oven effectively?

Ans : To clean your microwave, use a solution of water and vinegar or lemon juice. Heat the solution in the microwave for a few minutes to steam clean the interior, then wipe it down with a cloth or sponge. For stubborn stains, a gentle abrasive cleaner can be used.

