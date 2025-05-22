Best over the ear headphones for better noise cancelling and extended comfort: Top 10 headphones from Sony, JBL and more

Do you spend hours listening to music, working from home, gaming, or travelling frequently? If so, over-the-ear headphones might be the perfect pick for you. Designed to fully cover your ears, these headphones offer better sound quality, superior noise cancellation, and a more immersive listening experience.

One of their biggest advantages is comfort. Due to their cushioned ear cups and adjustable headbands, they provide long hours of use without putting pressure on your ears. While over-the-ear headphones are generally bulkier, many users still find them surprisingly comfortable due to their ergonomic design and padding.

So, even if portability is slightly compromised, the sound and comfort make up for it. We’ve curated the top 10 over-the-ear headphones available on Amazon from trusted brands like Sony, JBL, and more.

Looking for the best over ear headphones that feel right at home in your daily routine? The JBL Tune 770NC packs a punch with powerful bass, long 70-hour battery, and fast charging, 5 minutes give you 3 hours!

You can connect two devices at once, switch calls, or play music seamlessly. These Bluetooth headphones with mic also cancel noise smartly, so you can focus or chat clearly. If you're hunting for wireless headphones, this one's a solid pick in Bluetooth headphones.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 70 hours Fast Charging 5 mins charge = 3 hours playback Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC with Ambient Aware + TalkThru Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 + multipoint pairing Sound Signature JBL Pure Bass with customisable settings via app Reason to buy Exceptionally long battery backup Seamless switching between two devices Reason to avoid Buttons can feel slightly stiff Noise cancellation isn't the strongest in very loud spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the battery life, but have mixed opinions on build, sound, ANC, comfort, and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it simplifies multitasking and delivers consistent comfort with reliable sound and a long-lasting battery.

If you're after the best Bluetooth headphones that are lightweight and reliable, the Srhythm NC25 is a solid option. These over headphones offer crisp sound with deep bass, block out outside noise well, and run for 50 hours on a single charge.

Game mode kicks in low latency for smoother sound while watching videos or playing games. With foldable arms and comfy ear cushions, they’re perfect as wireless headphones, and can also be used as wired headphones when needed.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 50 hours on a full charge Fast Charging 10-minute charge = 3 hours playtime Noise Cancellation Active noise cancellation (up to 90% ambient noise reduction) Low-Latency Mode 50ms delay, ideal for gaming and video Build Foldable arms, replaceable earpads, 0.42 lb weight Reason to buy Lightweight and easy to carry Works in both wired and wireless modes Reason to avoid ANC doesn't block human voices effectively Volume control unavailable in wired mode

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate sound quality, noise cancellation, mic, and battery life; comfort, value, and build quality receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s budget-friendly, travel-ready, and offers solid comfort and clarity for daily use.

Sony delivers premium sound and smart features with the WH-CH720N. These over-ear headphones with noise cancellation offer up to 50 hours of playtime and advanced ANC powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1.

With multi-point connectivity, app support, and voice assistants, it is one of the best Sony wireless headphones in its price segment. Lightweight comfort and brilliant audio quality make these wireless headphones worth the investment.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 50 hours (3-min charge = 1-hour playback) Noise Cancellation Advanced ANC with Sony's V1 processor Weight 192g – Sony's lightest ANC headphones Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, Multi-point pairing Special Features Adaptive sound, voice assistant, DSEE for enhanced audio Reason to buy Long battery life with fast charging Adaptive ambient sound control Crystal clear voice pickup Reason to avoid Slightly higher priced than competitors No touch controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the comfort, lightweight design, battery life, and build; sound, value, and Bluetooth connectivity get mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for premium comfort, intelligent noise cancellation, and crisp sound, perfect for calls, entertainment, and long workdays.

You will definitely love the Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition if you are an audiophile! These premium open-back, over-ear headphones deliver an impressively wide soundstage and natural tonal balance thanks to Sennheiser’s proprietary transducer technology and E.A.R. (Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement) design that directs sound precisely into your ears.

Perfect for long listening sessions, they feature plush velour ear pads and a padded headband for superior comfort.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 50 hours with quick charge Noise Cancellation Integrated Processor V1 for effective ANC Connectivity Multi-point Bluetooth with AUX support Weight Lightweight at 192 grams Voice Assistant Supports Alexa and Google Assistant Reason to buy Long battery life keeps you going all day Clear, hands-free calling with precise voice pickup Reason to avoid No touch controls for playback Ambient sound levels could be more customisable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise sound quality, comfort, and value as affordable audiophile headphones; build quality feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers reliable sound, lasting comfort, and seamless connectivity for everyday use.

The soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones offer up to 90% noise reduction with hybrid active noise-cancelling technology using 4 microphones to block out unwanted sound in real time.

Equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and BassUp technology, these headphones deliver crisp, Hi-Res certified sound with deep bass for a premium audio experience. Perfect for travel and daily commutes, the Q20i offers 40 hours of playtime with ANC on (60 hours without), and a fast 5-minute charge gives 4 hours of playback.

Specifications Noise Cancelling Hybrid ANC with 4 microphones Battery Life 40 hours in ANC mode, 60 hours normal Drivers 40mm dynamic drivers with BassUp tech Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, dual device connection Sound Customisation Soundcore app with EQ presets Reason to buy Long battery life with quick charge support Effective noise cancellation for busy environments Reason to avoid Build quality feels less premium No mic mute toggle during calls

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise sound quality, solid build, ANC, and battery life; weight and connectivity issues receive mixed feedback. Great value under 5000.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable noise cancellation, long battery life, and sound customisation at a great price.

JLab JBuds LUX ANC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones offer Smart Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) that adapts to your surroundings, reducing noise up to 25dB for immersive listening or switch to Be Aware mode to stay connected to your environment.

You can seamlessly connect and switch between two devices with Bluetooth Multipoint, and share audio wirelessly with other Lux headphones. Features crystal-clear call quality via noise-cancelling mics and fast pairing with Google devices.

Specifications Noise Cancellation Hybrid ANC with 4 microphones Battery Life 40 hours with ANC, 60 hours without Drivers 40mm dynamic drivers with BassUp technology Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 with dual device connection Customisation Adjustable EQ via Soundcore app Reason to buy Long-lasting battery and fast charging Clear sound with effective noise cancellation Reason to avoid Build quality is average No mute toggle during calls

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise build quality, comfort, battery, and ANC; sound quality and value for money receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable noise cancellation, long battery life, and easy device switching at an affordable price.

The boAt Rockerz 550/558 are among the best over the ear headphones for anyone looking to enjoy music or calls without interruption. Their large 50mm drivers deliver rich sound, while the soft, padded ear cushions keep you comfortable during long listening sessions.

Physical noise isolation helps block outside noise naturally, so you stay focused without needing extra settings. With up to 20 hours of playback and Bluetooth 5.0, these wireless headphones fit seamlessly into busy days and active lifestyles.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 20 hours playback Drivers 50mm dynamic drivers Comfort Soft padded over-ear cushions Noise Control Physical noise isolation Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 wireless Reason to buy Long battery life for all-day use Comfortable fit with soft ear cushions Reason to avoid No active noise cancellation Bass can sometimes be overpowering

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find these budget wireless headphones solid with good battery; sound, comfort, build, connectivity, and mic quality get mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances strong sound, comfort, and solid battery life at a budget-friendly price.

The Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones are designed to keep you connected and entertained with up to 70 hours of uninterrupted playtime. Their 40mm bass drivers deliver rich sound that adds depth to your music or calls, while the ENC mic ensures clear conversations by cutting background noise.

Fast Type-C charging means less waiting and more listening. With easy controls and Bluetooth 5.4, these wireless headphones fit smoothly into your daily routine, balancing quality sound with long-lasting comfort.

Specifications Playtime Up to 70 hours Drivers 40mm bass drivers Microphone ENC noise-cancelling mic Charging Type-C fast charging Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 with AUX option Reason to buy Exceptional battery life for extended use Clear calls with noise-reducing mic Reason to avoid On-ear design may feel tight during long use Lacks active noise cancellation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise bass, noise cancellation, comfort, build quality, long battery life, and quick, stable Bluetooth connection in these headphones.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers outstanding battery life, clear calls, and powerful bass at a great value.

Noise Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (Calm White) offer premium audio powered by a 40mm driver delivering crisp, balanced sound. Featuring Adaptive Hybrid ANC that blocks noise up to 50dB, these headphones ensure a distraction-free experience.

With 80 hours of playtime, these wireless headphones ensure your music or calls last long without constant charging.

Specifications Playtime Up to 80 hours Noise Cancellation Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB) Drivers 40mm High Fidelity Acoustics Latency Ultra-low 30ms latency Connectivity Wireless Bluetooth with mic Reason to buy Long battery life for extended use Effective noise cancellation for quieter environments Reason to avoid On-ear fit may not suit everyone Lacks wired headphone option

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise build, fit, battery, connectivity, and value; sound quality and noise cancellation receive mixed and negative feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, superior noise control, and comfort in one package.

JBL Live 770NC is one of the best over the ear headphones for users who want smart noise control and customisable sound in daily use. Its adaptive noise cancellation lets you tune out distractions or stay aware when needed.

With 65 hours of battery life and fast charging, you won’t worry about running out during long days. Multipoint connect lets you switch seamlessly between two devices, making calls and music easy to manage. These headphones bring clear sound and comfort to busy lives.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 65 hours Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC with Ambient Aware and Talk Thru Drivers 40mm JBL Signature Spatial Sound Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint Connect Charging Ultra-fast charging (5 min for 4 hours playback) Reason to buy Long battery life with quick charging Multipoint connect for easy device switching Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for some users App needed for full sound customisation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise premium build, comfort, battery, and connectivity; sound quality, ANC, and value for money receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines powerful noise cancellation, long battery life, and seamless device connectivity.

Wired or wireless: Which over-the-ear headphones are better? It depends on your needs. Wireless over-the-ear headphones offer freedom of movement and are perfect for commuting, workouts, or working without cable clutter. Most now include Bluetooth 5.0 or higher for stable connectivity. Wired models, however, don’t require charging and often deliver better audio quality with zero latency—ideal for audiophiles and gamers. Many headphones offer both options with detachable cables and Bluetooth support. Choose wireless for convenience or wired for uncompromised sound, or get a hybrid model that supports both.

Are over-the-ear headphones better for gaming and calls? Yes, over-the-ear headphones are great for both gaming and calls. Their large drivers deliver clearer, more immersive audio with deep bass and rich sound effects—perfect for gaming. Many models also include built-in or detachable microphones with noise reduction, ensuring your voice is heard clearly during online meetings or game chats. They’re also more comfortable for long use, a big plus during extended play or work sessions. Look for headphones with low latency (important for gaming), good mic quality, and comfortable padding if you plan to use them for calls or streaming too.

Are over-the-ear headphones safe for your ears? Yes, over-the-ear headphones are generally safer for your ears than in-ear models. Since they sit outside the ear canal and distribute sound more evenly, they don’t directly blast audio into your ears. This reduces the risk of hearing fatigue or damage, especially when used at moderate volumes. However, listening at high volumes for long periods can still be harmful. Look for headphones with volume-limiting features or sound level warnings. Taking breaks during long listening sessions and keeping the volume under 60% helps protect your hearing.

Factors to consider while buying over the ear headphones Sound Quality : Look for headphones with balanced audio, deep bass, and clear highs. Check specs like driver size and frequency response.

: Look for headphones with balanced audio, deep bass, and clear highs. Check specs like driver size and frequency response. Comfort and Fit : Choose headphones with soft, cushioned ear cups and an adjustable headband to ensure long-lasting comfort during extended use.

: Choose headphones with soft, cushioned ear cups and an adjustable headband to ensure long-lasting comfort during extended use. Noise Cancellation : Opt for models with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) if you want to block out background noise while travelling or working.

: Opt for models with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) if you want to block out background noise while travelling or working. Battery Life (for wireless) : A good pair should offer at least 20–30 hours of playtime. Fast charging is a bonus for regular users.

: A good pair should offer at least 20–30 hours of playtime. Fast charging is a bonus for regular users. Portability and Design : Foldable or flat-folding headphones are easier to carry. A protective case is useful for travel.

: Foldable or flat-folding headphones are easier to carry. A protective case is useful for travel. Connectivity Options: Check if they support Bluetooth 5.0 or above for wireless use, and if they include an aux port for wired listening when needed. Top 3 features of the best over the ear headphones in 2025

Best over the ear headphones Battery life Noise cancellation Connectivity JBL Tune 770NC Up to 70 hours Adaptive ANC with Ambient Aware + TalkThru Bluetooth 5.3 + multipoint pairing Srhythm NC25 Up to 50 hours Active noise cancellation (up to 90% noise reduction) Bluetooth (wired option available) Sony WH-CH720N Up to 50 hours Advanced ANC with Sony’s V1 processor Bluetooth, AUX, multipoint pairing Sennheiser HD 599 Special Ed. Up to 50 hours Integrated Processor V1 for ANC Multi-point Bluetooth + AUX Soundcore by Anker Q20i 40 hrs ANC, 60 hrs normal Hybrid ANC with 4 microphones Bluetooth 5.0, dual device connection JLab JBuds LUX ANC 40 hrs ANC, 60 hrs normal Hybrid ANC with 4 microphones Bluetooth 5.0, dual device connection boAt Rockerz 550/558 Up to 20 hours Physical noise isolation (passive) Bluetooth 5.0 Q Over Ear Bluetooth Up to 70 hours ENC noise-cancelling mic Bluetooth 5.4 + AUX Noise Airwave Max 5 Up to 80 hours Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB noise reduction) Wireless Bluetooth with mic JBL Live 770NC Up to 65 hours Adaptive ANC with Ambient Aware + Talk Thru Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint

