Best over the ear headphones for better noise cancelling and extended comfort: Top 10 headphones from Sony, JBL and more

Do you spend hours listening to music, working from home, gaming, or travelling frequently? If so, over-the-ear headphones might be the perfect pick for you. Designed to fully cover your ears, these headphones offer better sound quality, superior noise cancellation, and a more immersive listening experience.
One of their biggest advantages is comfort. Due to their cushioned ear cups and adjustable headbands, they provide long hours of use without putting pressure on your ears. While over-the-ear headphones are generally bulkier, many users still find them surprisingly comfortable due to their ergonomic design and padding.
So, even if portability is slightly compromised, the sound and comfort make up for it. We’ve curated the top 10 over-the-ear headphones available on Amazon from trusted brands like Sony, JBL, and more.
Looking for the best over ear headphones that feel right at home in your daily routine? The JBL Tune 770NC packs a punch with powerful bass, long 70-hour battery, and fast charging, 5 minutes give you 3 hours!
You can connect two devices at once, switch calls, or play music seamlessly. These Bluetooth headphones with mic also cancel noise smartly, so you can focus or chat clearly. If you're hunting for wireless headphones, this one's a solid pick in Bluetooth headphones.
Exceptionally long battery backup
Seamless switching between two devices
Buttons can feel slightly stiff
Noise cancellation isn’t the strongest in very loud spaces
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the battery life, but have mixed opinions on build, sound, ANC, comfort, and overall value for money.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it simplifies multitasking and delivers consistent comfort with reliable sound and a long-lasting battery.
If you're after the best Bluetooth headphones that are lightweight and reliable, the Srhythm NC25 is a solid option. These over headphones offer crisp sound with deep bass, block out outside noise well, and run for 50 hours on a single charge.
Game mode kicks in low latency for smoother sound while watching videos or playing games. With foldable arms and comfy ear cushions, they’re perfect as wireless headphones, and can also be used as wired headphones when needed.
Lightweight and easy to carry
Works in both wired and wireless modes
ANC doesn’t block human voices effectively
Volume control unavailable in wired mode
Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.3,Lightweight Noise Cancelling Headset Over-Ear with Low Latency,Game Mode,Green
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate sound quality, noise cancellation, mic, and battery life; comfort, value, and build quality receive mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it’s budget-friendly, travel-ready, and offers solid comfort and clarity for daily use.
Sony delivers premium sound and smart features with the WH-CH720N. These over-ear headphones with noise cancellation offer up to 50 hours of playtime and advanced ANC powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1.
With multi-point connectivity, app support, and voice assistants, it is one of the best Sony wireless headphones in its price segment. Lightweight comfort and brilliant audio quality make these wireless headphones worth the investment.
Long battery life with fast charging
Adaptive ambient sound control
Crystal clear voice pickup
Slightly higher priced than competitors
No touch controls
Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 35 Hours Playtime, Multi-Point Connection, App Support, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the comfort, lightweight design, battery life, and build; sound, value, and Bluetooth connectivity get mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for premium comfort, intelligent noise cancellation, and crisp sound, perfect for calls, entertainment, and long workdays.
You will definitely love the Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition if you are an audiophile! These premium open-back, over-ear headphones deliver an impressively wide soundstage and natural tonal balance thanks to Sennheiser’s proprietary transducer technology and E.A.R. (Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement) design that directs sound precisely into your ears.
Perfect for long listening sessions, they feature plush velour ear pads and a padded headband for superior comfort.
Long battery life keeps you going all day
Clear, hands-free calling with precise voice pickup
No touch controls for playback
Ambient sound levels could be more customisable
Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition Wired, Over The Ear Audiophile Headphones with E.A.R. Technology for Wide Sound Field, Open-Back Earcups, Detachable Cable (Black) Without Mic
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise sound quality, comfort, and value as affordable audiophile headphones; build quality feedback is mixed.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers reliable sound, lasting comfort, and seamless connectivity for everyday use.
The soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones offer up to 90% noise reduction with hybrid active noise-cancelling technology using 4 microphones to block out unwanted sound in real time.
Equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and BassUp technology, these headphones deliver crisp, Hi-Res certified sound with deep bass for a premium audio experience. Perfect for travel and daily commutes, the Q20i offers 40 hours of playtime with ANC on (60 hours without), and a fast 5-minute charge gives 4 hours of playback.
Long battery life with quick charge support
Effective noise cancellation for busy environments
Build quality feels less premium
No mic mute toggle during calls
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise sound quality, solid build, ANC, and battery life; weight and connectivity issues receive mixed feedback. Great value under 5000.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable noise cancellation, long battery life, and sound customisation at a great price.
JLab JBuds LUX ANC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones offer Smart Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) that adapts to your surroundings, reducing noise up to 25dB for immersive listening or switch to Be Aware mode to stay connected to your environment.
You can seamlessly connect and switch between two devices with Bluetooth Multipoint, and share audio wirelessly with other Lux headphones. Features crystal-clear call quality via noise-cancelling mics and fast pairing with Google devices.
Long-lasting battery and fast charging
Clear sound with effective noise cancellation
Build quality is average
No mute toggle during calls
JLab JBuds LUX ANC Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphones - Over Ear Wireless Headphones with Microphone, 70+ H Playtime Foldable Bluetooth Earphones with Multipoint & Customisable Sound, Graphite
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise build quality, comfort, battery, and ANC; sound quality and value for money receive mixed reviews.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable noise cancellation, long battery life, and easy device switching at an affordable price.
The boAt Rockerz 550/558 are among the best over the ear headphones for anyone looking to enjoy music or calls without interruption. Their large 50mm drivers deliver rich sound, while the soft, padded ear cushions keep you comfortable during long listening sessions.
Physical noise isolation helps block outside noise naturally, so you stay focused without needing extra settings. With up to 20 hours of playback and Bluetooth 5.0, these wireless headphones fit seamlessly into busy days and active lifestyles.
Long battery life for all-day use
Comfortable fit with soft ear cushions
No active noise cancellation
Bass can sometimes be overpowering
boAt Rockerz 550/Rockerz 558 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation(Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find these budget wireless headphones solid with good battery; sound, comfort, build, connectivity, and mic quality get mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it balances strong sound, comfort, and solid battery life at a budget-friendly price.
The Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones are designed to keep you connected and entertained with up to 70 hours of uninterrupted playtime. Their 40mm bass drivers deliver rich sound that adds depth to your music or calls, while the ENC mic ensures clear conversations by cutting background noise.
Fast Type-C charging means less waiting and more listening. With easy controls and Bluetooth 5.4, these wireless headphones fit smoothly into your daily routine, balancing quality sound with long-lasting comfort.
Exceptional battery life for extended use
Clear calls with noise-reducing mic
On-ear design may feel tight during long use
Lacks active noise cancellation
Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Control, IPX5 headphones wireless with mic (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise bass, noise cancellation, comfort, build quality, long battery life, and quick, stable Bluetooth connection in these headphones.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers outstanding battery life, clear calls, and powerful bass at a great value.
Noise Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (Calm White) offer premium audio powered by a 40mm driver delivering crisp, balanced sound. Featuring Adaptive Hybrid ANC that blocks noise up to 50dB, these headphones ensure a distraction-free experience.
With 80 hours of playtime, these wireless headphones ensure your music or calls last long without constant charging.
Long battery life for extended use
Effective noise cancellation for quieter environments
On-ear fit may not suit everyone
Lacks wired headphone option
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Calm White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise build, fit, battery, connectivity, and value; sound quality and noise cancellation receive mixed and negative feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, superior noise control, and comfort in one package.
JBL Live 770NC is one of the best over the ear headphones for users who want smart noise control and customisable sound in daily use. Its adaptive noise cancellation lets you tune out distractions or stay aware when needed.
With 65 hours of battery life and fast charging, you won’t worry about running out during long days. Multipoint connect lets you switch seamlessly between two devices, making calls and music easy to manage. These headphones bring clear sound and comfort to busy lives.
Long battery life with quick charging
Multipoint connect for easy device switching
Slightly bulky for some users
App needed for full sound customisation
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise premium build, comfort, battery, and connectivity; sound quality, ANC, and value for money receive mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines powerful noise cancellation, long battery life, and seamless device connectivity.
It depends on your needs. Wireless over-the-ear headphones offer freedom of movement and are perfect for commuting, workouts, or working without cable clutter. Most now include Bluetooth 5.0 or higher for stable connectivity. Wired models, however, don’t require charging and often deliver better audio quality with zero latency—ideal for audiophiles and gamers. Many headphones offer both options with detachable cables and Bluetooth support. Choose wireless for convenience or wired for uncompromised sound, or get a hybrid model that supports both.
Yes, over-the-ear headphones are great for both gaming and calls. Their large drivers deliver clearer, more immersive audio with deep bass and rich sound effects—perfect for gaming. Many models also include built-in or detachable microphones with noise reduction, ensuring your voice is heard clearly during online meetings or game chats. They’re also more comfortable for long use, a big plus during extended play or work sessions. Look for headphones with low latency (important for gaming), good mic quality, and comfortable padding if you plan to use them for calls or streaming too.
Yes, over-the-ear headphones are generally safer for your ears than in-ear models. Since they sit outside the ear canal and distribute sound more evenly, they don’t directly blast audio into your ears. This reduces the risk of hearing fatigue or damage, especially when used at moderate volumes. However, listening at high volumes for long periods can still be harmful. Look for headphones with volume-limiting features or sound level warnings. Taking breaks during long listening sessions and keeping the volume under 60% helps protect your hearing.
|Best over the ear headphones
Battery life
Noise cancellation
Connectivity
|JBL Tune 770NC
|Up to 70 hours
|Adaptive ANC with Ambient Aware + TalkThru
|Bluetooth 5.3 + multipoint pairing
|Srhythm NC25
|Up to 50 hours
|Active noise cancellation (up to 90% noise reduction)
|Bluetooth (wired option available)
|Sony WH-CH720N
|Up to 50 hours
|Advanced ANC with Sony’s V1 processor
|Bluetooth, AUX, multipoint pairing
|Sennheiser HD 599 Special Ed.
|Up to 50 hours
|Integrated Processor V1 for ANC
|Multi-point Bluetooth + AUX
|Soundcore by Anker Q20i
|40 hrs ANC, 60 hrs normal
|Hybrid ANC with 4 microphones
|Bluetooth 5.0, dual device connection
|JLab JBuds LUX ANC
|40 hrs ANC, 60 hrs normal
|Hybrid ANC with 4 microphones
|Bluetooth 5.0, dual device connection
|boAt Rockerz 550/558
|Up to 20 hours
|Physical noise isolation (passive)
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Q Over Ear Bluetooth
|Up to 70 hours
|ENC noise-cancelling mic
|Bluetooth 5.4 + AUX
|Noise Airwave Max 5
|Up to 80 hours
|Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB noise reduction)
|Wireless Bluetooth with mic
|JBL Live 770NC
|Up to 65 hours
|Adaptive ANC with Ambient Aware + Talk Thru
|Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint
10 Best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone to consider in 2025: Premium yet affordable headphones
Best premium headphones in India in 2025: Top 9 picks for comfort, noise cancellation, and exceptional audio quality
Best children's headphones for 2025 with safe volume, cute designs, and comfy fit for school and travel
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Can I use over-the-ear headphones for workouts?
Some models are workout-friendly, but they may feel bulky. Look for sweat-resistant and secure-fit designs if needed.
Do over-the-ear headphones support voice assistants?
Many modern headphones support voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri for hands-free control.
Do these headphones work with all devices?
Most work with Bluetooth-enabled devices. Many also include a 3.5mm jack for wired use with laptops, phones, or tablets.
How long do over-the-ear headphones last?
With proper care, quality headphones can last 3–5 years or more. Battery life per charge usually ranges from 20–60 hours.
Are over-the-ear headphones travel-friendly?
Yes, many fold into compact shapes and come with travel cases, though they’re bulkier than earbuds.