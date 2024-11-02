Best Philips air fryers to buy in 2024 for easy cooking

If you're in the market for a new air fryer, Philips has a range of options to suit every need. From compact models to large, connected fryers, there's something for everyone. In this article, we'll take a deep dive into the top 8 Philips air fryers available in 2024, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the top-of-the-line product, we've got you covered.

1. PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

The PHILIPS Digital HD9252/90 Air Fryer features advanced TurboStar technology for even cooking, with a digital display for precise control. Its large capacity makes it ideal for families, while the rapid air technology ensures crispy results every time.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90:

Digital display for precise control

Large capacity for family-sized meals

TurboStar technology for even cooking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Digital display for easy control May be too large for smaller kitchens Large capacity for families Even cooking with TurboStar technology

2. PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

The PHILIPS Fryer HD9200/90 Air Fryer is a compact yet powerful option for smaller kitchens. It features Rapid Air technology for crispy, oil-free results, and is easy to clean and maintain.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90:

Compact size for smaller kitchens

Rapid Air technology for oil-free cooking

Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and space-saving Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger families Oil-free cooking for healthier meals Easy to clean and maintain

3. PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

The PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 Air Fryer offers a sleek and modern design with intuitive cooking presets. With a large cooking capacity and TurboStar technology, it delivers consistent and delicious results every time.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00:

Intuitive cooking presets for ease of use

Large cooking capacity for versatile meals

TurboStar technology for consistent results

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design May be more expensive than other models Intuitive cooking presets for easy use Consistent results with TurboStar technology

4. Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 with Rapid Air Technology, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Presets Touch Screen

The Philips Essential HD9252/70 Air Fryer is a budget-friendly option with essential features for everyday cooking. With Rapid Air technology and a compact design, it's perfect for smaller households.

Specifications of Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70:

Budget-friendly option for everyday use

Rapid Air technology for crispy results

Compact design for smaller kitchens

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable option for budget-conscious consumers Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger families Crispy results with Rapid Air technology Space-saving design for smaller kitchens

5. PHILIPS Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer, 4.1 Liter, Voice assistant control and Touch Panel,Wifi enabled,Uses upto 90% less fat,13-in-1 cooking functions,Black(HD9255/90)

The PHILIPS Connected HD9255/90 Air Fryer offers smart connectivity with a digital assistant for hands-free control. With TurboStar technology and a large cooking capacity, it's perfect for tech-savvy users.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer:

Smart connectivity with digital assistant

Large cooking capacity for versatile meals

TurboStar technology for consistent results

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart connectivity for hands-free control May be more expensive due to smart features Large capacity for versatile cooking Consistent results with TurboStar technology

6. PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large

The PHILIPS NA231/00 Air Fryer offers a range of cooking presets and a sleek, modern design. With a large cooking capacity and TurboStar technology, it's perfect for cooking a variety of meals.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00:

Intuitive cooking presets for ease of use

Large cooking capacity for versatile meals

TurboStar technology for consistent results

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design May be more expensive than other models Intuitive cooking presets for easy use Consistent results with TurboStar technology

7. PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large

The PHILIPS Fryer NA130/00 Air Fryer offers a compact design with a large capacity for family-sized meals. With Rapid Air technology and easy cleaning, it's a versatile and convenient option.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00:

Compact design with large cooking capacity

Rapid Air technology for crispy results

Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and space-saving May not have as many features as larger models Crispy results with Rapid Air technology Easy to clean and maintain

8. PHILIPS Air Fryer NA352/00 with Rapid Air Technology, 9L capacity, Dual basket (6L & 3L) for full oven tray cooking, 8 Preset Menus, Intuitive touch control, 90% less oil, 500+ Recipes, Extra Large

The PHILIPS NA352/00 Air Fryer features intuitive controls and a large cooking capacity for versatile meals. With TurboStar technology and rapid air circulation, it delivers consistent and delicious results.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer NA352/00:

Intuitive controls for ease of use

Large cooking capacity for versatile meals

TurboStar technology for consistent results

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Intuitive controls for easy use May be more expensive due to larger capacity Large capacity for versatile cooking Consistent results with TurboStar technology

philips air fryer Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Digital Display Cooking Presets Rapid Air Technology PHILIPS Digital HD9252/90 Yes No Yes PHILIPS Fryer HD9200/90 No No Yes PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 No Yes Yes Philips Essential HD9252/70 No No Yes PHILIPS Connected HD9255/90 Yes No Yes PHILIPS NA231/00 No Yes Yes PHILIPS Fryer NA130/00 No No Yes PHILIPS NA352/00 No Yes Yes

Best value for money Philips air purifier:

The Philips Essential HD9252/70 stands out as the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and essential features for everyday cooking. It's the perfect choice for those looking for an affordable yet reliable air fryer.

Best overall Philips air purifier:

The PHILIPS Digital HD9252/90 takes the top spot for the best overall features, with its large capacity, digital display, and TurboStar technology for even cooking. It's the perfect choice for families and cooking enthusiasts.

How to find the perfect philips air fryer:

When choosing the perfect Philips air fryer, consider the size, cooking presets, and special features to match your needs. Whether you're looking for a compact model for smaller kitchens or a smart, connected fryer, there's a perfect option for every user.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Philips air fryers?

Ans : The price range of Philips air fryers varies depending on the model and its features. Entry-level models start at around Rs. 5,000, while premium models with advanced features can cost up to Rs. 20,000 or more.

Question : Do Philips air fryers come with cooking presets?

Ans : Yes, many Philips air fryer models come with intuitive cooking presets for popular dishes such as fries, chicken, and fish. These presets make it easy to cook your favorite meals with the touch of a button.

Question : Are Philips air fryers easy to clean?

Ans : Yes, Philips air fryers are designed for easy cleaning and maintenance. Removable parts and non-stick coatings make it simple to keep your air fryer in top condition after each use.

Question : What is the cooking capacity of Philips air fryers?

Ans : The cooking capacity of Philips air fryers varies by model, with options ranging from 2 liters for compact models to 5 liters for larger, family-sized fryers. Choose a capacity that suits your household's needs.

