Best Philips mixer grinder 750 w in India: Reviews and buying guide

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best Philips mixer grinder 750 watt in India? Check out our top picks and detailed reviews to find the perfect one for your kitchen.

Philips mixer grinder 750 watt are powerful for your kitchen.Premium
Philips mixer grinder 750 watt are powerful for your kitchen.

When it comes to kitchen appliances, a mixer grinder is an indispensable tool. Philips is a renowned brand in the world of kitchen appliances, and they offer a wide range of mixer grinders to suit every need. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Philips mixer grinder 750 watt models available in India. We will discuss their features, pros, cons, and provide a detailed comparison to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we have got you covered.

1. Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle all your grinding and mixing needs. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and comes with three stainless steel jars for different purposes. With its advanced air ventilation system, this mixer grinder ensures efficient cooling, making it ideal for prolonged use.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • Power: 750 watts
  • Number of Jars: 3
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Auto Cut-off: Yes
  • Overload Protection: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor for efficient grindingSlightly noisy during operation
Durable stainless steel jars
Advanced ventilation system for long-lasting performance

2. Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 250-Watt Collection

The Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 250-Watt Collection is a stylish and powerful appliance that offers superior performance. It comes with advanced features like the reverse quadra flow jars and a powerful 750-watt motor. The compact design and easy-grip handles make it convenient to use and store.

Specifications of Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 250-Watt Collection

  • Power: 750 watts
  • Number of Jars: 4
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Reverse Quadra Flow Jars: Yes
  • Stainless Steel Blades: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish and compact designJars are not very durable
Powerful motor for quick grinding
Easy-grip handles for convenience

3. Philips HL7707/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7707/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance that is designed to make your kitchen tasks easier. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and comes with stainless steel jars for durability. The advanced air ventilation system ensures efficient cooling and prevents the appliance from overheating.

Specifications of Philips HL7707/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • Power: 750 watts
  • Number of Jars: 4
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Powerful Motor: Yes
  • Advanced Air Ventilation: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor for efficient grindingSlightly bulky design
Durable stainless steel jars
Advanced ventilation system for long-lasting performance

4. Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder, Multicolour

The Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder in Multicolour is a versatile appliance that can handle all your grinding and mixing needs. It comes with three stainless steel jars for different purposes and features a powerful 750-watt motor for quick and efficient performance. The compact and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications of Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder, Multicolour

  • Power: 750 watts
  • Number of Jars: 3
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Compact Design: Yes
  • Stylish Look: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor for efficient grindingSlightly noisy during operation
Compact and stylish design
Durable stainless steel jars

5. Philips Collection HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips Collection HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding and mixing tasks with ease. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and comes with stainless steel jars for durability. The advanced air ventilation system ensures efficient cooling and prevents the appliance from overheating.

Specifications of Philips Collection HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • Power: 750 watts
  • Number of Jars: 4
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Advanced Air Ventilation: Yes
  • Overload Protection: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor for efficient grindingSlightly bulky design
Durable stainless steel jars
Advanced ventilation system for long-lasting performance

6. Philips HL7699/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7699/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle all your grinding and mixing needs. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and comes with three stainless steel jars for different purposes. With its advanced air ventilation system, this mixer grinder ensures efficient cooling, making it ideal for prolonged use.

Specifications of Philips HL7699/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • Power: 750 watts
  • Number of Jars: 3
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Auto Cut-off: Yes
  • Overload Protection: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor for efficient grindingSlightly noisy during operation
Durable stainless steel jars
Advanced ventilation system for long-lasting performance

7. Philips Collection HL7763 Mixer Grinder

The Philips Collection HL7763 Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance that is designed to make your kitchen tasks easier. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and comes with stainless steel jars for durability. The advanced air ventilation system ensures efficient cooling and prevents the appliance from overheating.

Specifications of Philips Collection HL7763 Mixer Grinder

  • Power: 750 watts
  • Number of Jars: 4
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Powerful Motor: Yes
  • Advanced Air Ventilation: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor for efficient grindingSlightly bulky design
Durable stainless steel jars
Advanced ventilation system for long-lasting performance

8. Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder with ventilation

The Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder with ventilation is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding and mixing tasks with ease. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and comes with stainless steel jars for durability. The advanced air ventilation system ensures efficient cooling and prevents the appliance from overheating.

Specifications of Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder with ventilation

  • Power: 750 watts
  • Number of Jars: 4
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Advanced Air Ventilation: Yes
  • Overload Protection: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor for efficient grindingSlightly bulky design
Durable stainless steel jars
Advanced ventilation system for long-lasting performance

9. Philips HL7756 Mixer Grinder with Stainless

The Philips HL7756 Mixer Grinder with Stainless is a versatile appliance that can handle all your grinding and mixing needs. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and comes with three stainless steel jars for different purposes. With its advanced air ventilation system, this mixer grinder ensures efficient cooling, making it ideal for prolonged use.

Specifications of Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder with ventilation

  • Power: 750 watts
  • Number of Jars: 3
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Auto Cut-off: Yes
  • Overload Protection: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor for efficient grindingSlightly noisy during operation
Durable stainless steel jars
Advanced ventilation system for long-lasting performance

10. Philips HL7777/00 One-Touch Intelli-speed Technology

The Philips HL7777/00 One-Touch Mixer Grinder with Intelli-speed Technology is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding and mixing tasks with ease. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and comes with stainless steel jars for durability. The advanced air ventilation system ensures efficient cooling and prevents the appliance from overheating.

Specifications of Philips HL7777/00 One-Touch Intelli-speed Technology

  • Power: 750 watts
  • Number of Jars: 4
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Intelli-speed Technology: Yes
  • Overload Protection: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor for efficient grindingSlightly bulky design
Durable stainless steel jars
Advanced ventilation system for long-lasting performance

Philips mixer grinder 750 watt Top Features Comparison:

Product NameNumber of JarsAdvanced Air VentilationOverload ProtectionPowerful Motor
Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder3YesYesYes
Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 250-Watt Collection4NoNoYes
Philips HL7707/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder4YesYesYes
Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder, Multicolour3NoNoYes
Philips Collection HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder4YesYesYes
Philips HL7699/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder3YesYesYes
Philips Collection HL7763 Mixer Grinder4YesYesYes
Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder with ventilation4YesYesYes
Philips HL7756 Mixer Grinder with Stainless3YesYesYes
Philips HL7777/00 One-Touch Intelli-speed Technology4YesYesYes

Best value for money:

The Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is our pick for the best value for money. It offers a powerful motor, durable stainless steel jars, and advanced ventilation system at an affordable price, making it a great choice for everyday use in the kitchen.

Best overall product:

The Philips HL7707/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its powerful motor, advanced air ventilation system, and durable stainless steel jars, it offers unmatched performance and reliability for all your grinding and mixing needs.

How to find the perfect Philips mixer grinder 750 watt:

When choosing the perfect Philips mixer grinder 750 watt, consider the number of jars, advanced air ventilation system, overload protection, and the powerful motor. Look for a model that offers the best combination of these features to suit your specific needs and requirements.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Philips mixer grinders in India?

Ans : The price range of Philips mixer grinders in India varies from around Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 6,000, depending on the model and features.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a Philips mixer grinder?

Ans : Key features to look for in a Philips mixer grinder include the number of jars, power of the motor, advanced air ventilation system, and overload protection for safety.

Question : How effective are Philips mixer grinders for daily use?

Ans : Philips mixer grinders are known for their high performance, durability, and efficiency, making them ideal for daily use in the kitchen.

Question : Are there any new releases in the Philips mixer grinder range this year?

Ans : Yes, Philips has recently launched new models in the mixer grinder range with advanced features and improved performance to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

