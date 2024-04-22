Best Philips mixer grinders in India: Complete buying guide for top 10 picks

When it comes to kitchen appliances, Philips is a trusted brand known for its quality and durability. A mixer grinder is an essential kitchen appliance that can help you with a variety of tasks such as grinding spices, making chutneys, and blending ingredients. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right Philips mixer grinder can be overwhelming. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best Philips mixer grinders in India for 2022, along with detailed product details, feature comparison, and tips on finding the perfect product for your needs.

1. Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. With its advanced technology and ergonomic design, this mixer grinder is a great addition to any kitchen. It comes with a 3-speed control for better grinding and blending, and its powerful motor ensures quick and efficient performance.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750-Watt motor

3-speed control

Auto cut-off protection

Advanced ventilation system

Stainless steel jars

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient performance Slightly noisy operation Durable stainless steel jars Advanced ventilation system for longer motor life

2. Philips HL7707/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7707/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle a variety of tasks in the kitchen. It comes with a powerful 750-Watt motor and advanced air ventilation system for efficient and quick performance. The mixer grinder also features an auto cut-off protection for safety and durability.

Specifications of Philips HL7707/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

Powerful 750-Watt motor

3+1 speed control

Advanced air ventilation system

Auto cut-off protection

Stainless steel blades

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile appliance for various kitchen tasks Slightly expensive Efficient and quick performance Durable stainless steel blades

3. Philips Collection HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips Collection HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is designed for easy and convenient use in the kitchen. It comes with a powerful 750-Watt motor and 4-speed settings for efficient grinding and blending. The mixer grinder also features a leak-proof design and easy-grip handles for added convenience.

Specifications of Philips Collection HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750-Watt motor

4-speed settings

Leak-proof design

Easy-grip handles

Durable stainless steel jars

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient and easy to use Relatively heavy Efficient grinding and blending Leak-proof and durable design

4. Philips HL7505/02 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7505/02 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is a compact and budget-friendly option for everyday kitchen needs. It features a 500-Watt motor and a compact design for easy storage. The mixer grinder also comes with stainless steel blades for efficient grinding and blending.

Specifications of Philips HL7505/02 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

500-Watt motor

Compact design

Stainless steel blades

Easy-grip handles

Leak-proof design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly option Not suitable for heavy-duty tasks Compact and easy to store Efficient grinding and blending

5. Philips Collection HL7763 Mixer Grinder

The Philips Collection HL7763 Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance for modern kitchens. It comes with a powerful 750-Watt motor and 3-speed settings for versatile use. The mixer grinder also features leak-proof jars and an ergonomic design for added convenience.

Specifications of Philips Collection HL7763 Mixer Grinder

750-Watt motor

3-speed settings

Stylish and ergonomic design

Leak-proof jars

Durable stainless steel blades

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and modern design Slightly expensive Versatile use with 3-speed settings Leak-proof and durable jars

6. Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder with Ventilation

The Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder with Ventilation is designed for efficient and long-lasting performance. It comes with a powerful 750-Watt motor and advanced ventilation system for better heat dissipation. The mixer grinder also features stainless steel jars and leak-proof design for added safety and convenience.

Specifications of Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder with Ventilation

750-Watt motor

Advanced ventilation system

Stainless steel jars

Leak-proof design

3-speed control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient heat dissipation for long-lasting performance Slightly heavy Durable stainless steel jars Advanced ventilation system for better motor life

7. Philips Collection HL7505 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips Collection HL7505 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is a compact and budget-friendly option for everyday kitchen needs. It features a 500-Watt motor and a compact design for easy storage. The mixer grinder also comes with stainless steel blades for efficient grinding and blending.

Specifications of Philips Collection HL7505 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

500-Watt motor

Compact design

Stainless steel blades

Easy-grip handles

Leak-proof design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly option Not suitable for heavy-duty tasks Compact and easy to store Efficient grinding and blending

8. Philips Domestic Appliances Multipurpose HL7703

The Philips Domestic Appliances Multipurpose HL7703 is a versatile and efficient appliance for modern kitchens. It comes with a powerful 750-Watt motor and 3-speed settings for versatile use. The mixer grinder also features leak-proof jars and an ergonomic design for added convenience.

Specifications of Philips Domestic Appliances Multipurpose HL7703

750-Watt motor

3-speed settings

Stylish and ergonomic design

Leak-proof jars

Durable stainless steel blades

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and modern design Slightly expensive Versatile use with 3-speed settings Leak-proof and durable jars

9. Philips HL7777/00 One-Touch Intellispeed Technology

The Philips HL7777/00 One-Touch Intellispeed Technology mixer grinder is designed for easy and convenient use in the kitchen. It comes with a powerful 750-Watt motor and 4-speed settings for efficient grinding and blending. The mixer grinder also features a leak-proof design and easy-grip handles for added convenience.

Specifications of Philips HL7777/00 One-Touch Intellispeed Technology

750-Watt motor

4-speed settings

Leak-proof design

Easy-grip handles

Durable stainless steel jars

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient and easy to use Relatively heavy Efficient grinding and blending Leak-proof and durable design

10. Philips HL7536/01 Mixer Grinder with Bigger Jars

The Philips HL7536/01 Mixer Grinder with Bigger Jars is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. With its advanced technology and ergonomic design, this mixer grinder is a great addition to any kitchen. It comes with a 3-speed control for better grinding and blending, and its powerful motor ensures quick and efficient performance.

Specifications of Philips HL7536/01 Mixer Grinder with Bigger Jars

750-Watt motor

3-speed control

Auto cut-off protection

Advanced ventilation system

Stainless steel jars

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient performance Slightly noisy operation Durable stainless steel jars Advanced ventilation system for longer motor life

Philips mixer grinder Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Power Speed Control Blades Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder 750-Watt motor 3-speed control Stainless steel blades Philips HL7707/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder 750-Watt motor 3+1 speed control Stainless steel blades Philips Collection HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder 750-Watt motor 4-speed settings Stainless steel blades Philips HL7505/02 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 500-Watt motor NA Stainless steel blades Philips Collection HL7763 Mixer Grinder 750-Watt motor 3-speed settings Stainless steel blades Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder with Ventilation 750-Watt motor 3-speed control Stainless steel blades Philips Collection HL7505 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 500-Watt motor NA Stainless steel blades Philips Domestic Appliances Multipurpose HL7703 750-Watt motor 3-speed settings Stainless steel blades Philips HL7777/00 One-Touch Intellispeed Technology 750-Watt motor 4-speed settings Stainless steel blades Philips HL7536/01 Mixer Grinder with Bigger Jars 750-Watt motor 3-speed control Stainless steel blades

Best value for money:

The Philips HL7505/02 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is the best value for money option with its compact design, budget-friendly price, and efficient performance. It's perfect for everyday kitchen needs without breaking the bank.

Best overall product:

The Philips Collection HL7756 Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product with its stylish design, powerful 750-Watt motor, and versatile 3-speed settings. It offers a perfect balance of performance and convenience for modern kitchens.

How to find the perfect Philips mixer grinder:

When choosing the perfect Philips mixer grinder for your needs, consider factors such as motor power, speed settings, and blade quality. Look for an appliance that offers a good balance of performance, durability, and convenience. Check customer reviews and ratings to ensure the product meets your expectations.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Philips mixer grinders?

Ans : The price of Philips mixer grinders in India ranges from ₹2,000 to ₹6,000, depending on the model and features.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a Philips mixer grinder?

Ans : Key features to consider include motor power, speed control, blade quality, jar capacity, and safety features such as auto cut-off protection.

Question : Are Philips mixer grinders durable and long-lasting?

Ans : Yes, Philips mixer grinders are known for their durability and long-lasting performance, thanks to their advanced technology and high-quality materials.

Question : What is the newest release in Philips mixer grinders for 2022?

Ans : The newest release in Philips mixer grinders for 2022 is the Philips HL7777/00 One-Touch Intellispeed Technology, featuring advanced speed settings and leak-proof design.

