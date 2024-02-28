Best Philips soundbar: Top 10 options with sleek design and impressive sound

Best Philips soundbar: Ensure top-notch sound quality that elevates your movie nights and music sessions. With user-friendly features and seamless connectivity options, these soundbars are easy to set up and operate. Buy one from our top 10 picks for a transformative experience.

When it comes to home entertainment, sound quality plays an important role in enhancing the overall experience. That's where soundbars come into the picture. Philips is a well-known brand that has been providing quality soundbars for years. Philips soundbars are known for their sleek design and impressive sound quality. They are designed to enhance the audio experience of your TV and transform your living room into a mini-theater. Whether you are watching your favourite movies or playing games, a Philips soundbar will take your entertainment to the next level. Their soundbars come with impressive audio technology, such as Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, and more, delivering immersive sound that fills the room. Upgrade your home entertainment system with aPhilips soundbar and enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1.Philips Soundbar TAB8967

With the new Philips Soundbar TAB8967, they have once again outdone themselves. This 5.1.2 soundbar is designed to put you right in the middle of the action, bringing your entertainment to life like never before. At the heart of this soundbar is its 780W power output, which delivers a massive 220 Watt of powerful sound. It can be connected to your computer, gaming console, and television, making it a flexible addition to your home entertainment setup. But what sets this soundbar apart from the rest is its wireless subwoofer.

Specifications of Philips Soundbar TAB8967

Model Name : TAB8967

: TAB8967 Speaker Type :Soundbar

:Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Immersive 5.1.2 surround May be bulky Powerful 780W output May consume more energy.

2. Philips Soundbar TAB5305

ThePhilips Soundbar TAB5305 steps in as a game-changer with a power output of 140W. This soundbar provides an immersive sound experience that will make you feel like you're in the middle of the action. One of the best features of this soundbar is its wall-mountable design, which helps save space and gives a sleek and modern look to your living room. Another convenient feature of thePhilips Soundbar TAB5305 is the remote control that comes with it.This stylishPhilips soundbar features advancedsound enhancementtechnology that is beautifully integrated.

Specifications of Philips Soundbar TAB5305

Model Name: TAB5305

TAB5305 Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Wall-mountable design May lack some advanced features Convenient remote control Limited connectivity options

3.Philips Convertible Soundbar MMS8085B

The Philips Convertible Soundbar MMS8085B/94 is the ultimate solution for all your audio needs. One of the standout features of this soundbar is its ability to convert into a multimedia tower speaker system. The powerful Philips speakers deliver crystal-clear audio, enhancing your overall multimedia experience. It has a built-in subwoofer, providing you with deep and rich bass that will make your music and movies come to life. It comes with a simple and easy-to-use remote, giving you complete control at your fingertips.

Specifications of Philips Convertible Soundbar MMS8085B

Model Name: MMS8085B

MMS8085B Speaker Type: 2.1 Channel Speakers

2.1 Channel Speakers Connectivity Technology: RCA, Bluetooth, USB

Pros Cons Powerful speakers May be bulkier Multiple connectivity options May not provide true surround sound.

4.Philips TAB7007

The Philips Audio TAB7007 is here to upgrade your audio experience to a whole new level. With its 2.1 channels and wireless subwoofer, this soundbar delivers powerful and immersive sound that will make you feel like you are in the middle of the action. What sets the Philips TAB7007 apart from other soundbars is its Dolby Digital support. It also offers versatile connectivity options. You can easily switch to Bluetooth mode and stream music from your smartphone or tablet.

Specifications of Philips TAB7007

Model Name: TAB7007

TAB7007 Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Connectivity Technology: USB, HDMI, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Pros Cons Wireless subwoofer Limited audio customization Dolby Digital support High power consumption

5.Philips Convertible Soundbar MMS8090B

The Philips Convertible Soundbar MMS8090B is a great addition to your entertainment system. With its versatile design, this soundbar can be placed horizontally or on the floor, converting it into a powerful multimedia tower speaker system. It also comes with two satellite speakers that can be connected to a variety of devices. It boasts a powerful 80W sound output, ensuring rich audio. The soundbar is designed to provide deep, rich bass that adds depth and clarity to your audio.

Specifications of Philips Convertible Soundbar MMS8090B

Model Name: MMS8090B

MMS8090B Speaker Type: 2.1 Channel Speakers

2.1 Channel Speakers Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Two satellite speakers Limited connectivity options Powerful 80W sound output May not offer advanced sound customization features

6.Philips Audio Newly Launched TAB4218

With the newly launched Philips Audio TAB4218, we can now enjoy powerful and immersive sound like never before. This 2.1-channel soundbar boasts multiple features, making it an ideal choice for any music lover. The soundbar offers versatile connectivity, allowing you to enjoy your favourite tunes through multiple sources.This stylish Philips soundbar features a space-saving designfor flexibility.With its seamless integration, you can easily control the soundbar using your TV remote.

Specifications of Philips Audio Newly Launched TAB4218

Model Name: TAB4218

TAB4218 Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Connectivity Technology: USB, HDMI, Coaxial, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Pros Cons Immersive 2.1 channel sound May lack advanced features Versatile connectivity options HDMI cable may not be included

7.Philips Soundbar TAB8947

ThePhilips SoundbarTAB8947 is here to enhance your audio experience like never before. The soundbar also has HDMI eARC capabilities, allowing you to enjoy the latest surround sound formats for a truly cinematic experience.Experience enhanced clarity withclear dialogue modeon this stylish Philips soundbar.It is also equipped with Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and optical connectivity options, making it easy to stream your favourite music or movies from any device.

Specifications of Philips Soundbar TAB8947

Model Name: TAB8947

TAB8947 Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options Higher price Latest surround sound High power consumption

8.Philips Audio HTL3310

If you're someone who loves to enhance your entertainment experience through top-notch audio, then the Philips Audio HTL3310 is the one for you. This soundbar boasts 2 channels, mid-range drivers, and tweeters for a crisp and immersive sound quality. And let's not forget thewireless subwooferthat provides a deep and powerful bass. With Dolby audio technology, you'll feel like you're in the heart of the action. Its slim geometrical design makes it perfect for placing on your TV table, wall, or any flat surface.

Specifications of Philips Audio HTL3310

Model Name: HTL3310

HTL3310 Speaker Type: Surround Sound, Subwoofer, Soundbar

Surround Sound, Subwoofer, Soundbar Connectivity Technology: HDMI, wireless, Bluetooth, USB

Pros Cons Immersive sound quality HDMI cable may not be included in the package. Slim geometrical design May not provide true surround sound.

9.Philips Audio TAB7807

The Philips Audio TAB7807 is here to enhance your audio experience with its impressive features and powerful sound. With a max output of 620W, this sound system will take your movie nights and music-listening sessions to the next level. One of its standout features is the Dolby Atmos technology, providing a cinematic sound experience that surrounds you from all angles. The 3.1 channels, including six integrated drivers and an 8" subwoofer, deliver crystal clear sound with deep bass.

Specifications of Philips Audio TAB7807

Model Name: TAB7807

TAB7807 Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Connectivity Technology: USB, HDMI, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Pros Cons Dolby Atmos technology May consume more energy Versatile connectivity options Bulkier size

10.Philips Audio HTL8162

The Philips Audio HTL8162 soundbar is designed to enhance the audio quality and add a touch of elegance to your space. The soundbar comes with various connectivity options, making it easy to connect to your devices. Thisstylish Philips soundbar ensureseasy setup for an exceptional audio experience.The soundbar is slim and wireless, perfect for those who want to save space and avoid clutter. But the real thrill of this soundbar lies in its compact andwireless subwoofer.

Specifications of Philips Audio HTL8162

Model Name: HTL8162/94

HTL8162/94 Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Connectivity Technology: USB, HDMI, wireless, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Slim and wireless design HDMI and USB cables might not be included Multiple connectivity options May lack advanced features

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips TAB8967 Immersive 5.1.2 surround sound Powerful 780W output Wireless subwoofer for deep bass Philips TAB5305 Wall-mountable design Convenient remote control Advanced sound enhancement technology Philips MMS8085B Ability to convert into multimedia tower Built-in subwoofer Multiple connectivity options Philips TAB7007 Wireless subwoofer Dolby Digital support Versatile connectivity Philips MMS8090B Two satellite speakers Powerful 80W sound output Ability to convert into multimedia tower speaker system Philips TAB4218 Immersive 2.1 channel sound Versatile connectivity options Space-saving design Philips TAB8947 Multiple connectivity options Clear dialogue mode for enhanced clarity Latest surround sound Philips HTL3310 Immersive sound quality Wireless subwoofer Slim geometrical design Philips TAB7807 Dolby Atmos technology Powerful 620W output Versatile connectivity options Philips HTL8162 Wireless design Multiple connectivity options Easy setup

Best overall product The Philips Convertible The Philips Convertible Soundbar MMS8090B stands out as the best overall product for enhancing your entertainment setup. Its versatility allows placement either horizontally or as a floor-standing multimedia tower speaker system, adapting seamlessly to your space. With the inclusion of two satellite speakers, connectivity to various devices is effortless. Boasting a robust 80W sound output, it ensures immersive and rich audio experiences. The soundbar's emphasis on deep, resonant bass adds a new dimension to your audio, enhancing clarity and depth. Its 2.1-channel speaker configuration provides balanced sound distribution. Overall, the MMS8090B offers a perfect blend of versatility, power, and audio quality, making it the ultimate choice for enhancing your entertainment system.

Best value for money The Philips Audio Newly Launched TAB4218 stands as the best value-for-money product, offering an exceptional audio experience at an affordable price. With its powerful 2.1-channel soundbar, users can immerse themselves in rich, high-quality sound like never before. What sets the TAB4218 apart is its comprehensive connectivity options, including USB, HDMI, Coaxial, Bluetooth, and Auxiliary inputs. Its support for Aux-In and Coaxial connections further expands its utility, catering to various audio sources. Additionally, its space-saving design adds to its value, allowing flexible placement options while seamlessly integrating with your home entertainment setup. With its blend of features, performance, and affordability, the Philips TAB4218 offers unbeatable value, making it the perfect choice for budget-conscious consumers.

How to find the best Philips soundbar? To find the best Philips soundbar for your needs, consider several key factors. Firstly, assess your audio preferences and room size to determine the desired sound quality and power output. Next, evaluate the available features such as connectivity options (Bluetooth, HDMI, USB), sound enhancement technologies (Dolby Atmos, Clear Dialogue Mode), and design (wall-mountable, space-saving). Research different models and read reviews to understand their performance and reliability. Additionally, consider your budget and prioritize features accordingly. Look for soundbars with flexible connectivity and compatibility with your existing devices. By carefully considering these factors and comparing options, you can find the best Philips soundbar that meets your requirements and enhances your audio experience.

FAQs Question : What connectivity options does the Philips soundbar offer? Ans : The Philips soundbar offers flexible connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and Auxiliary inputs. Question : Can the soundbar be mounted on the wall? Ans : Yes, the stylish Philips soundbar is designed to be wall-mountable, providing flexible placement options to suit your preferences. Question : How does the soundbar enhance audio quality? Ans : The soundbar features advanced sound enhancement technology integrated seamlessly to deliver an outstanding audio experience with enhanced clarity and depth. Question : Is the soundbar compatible with different devices? Ans : Yes, the Philips Soundbar is compatible with various devices such as TVs, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles. Question : Does the soundbar come with a remote control? Ans : Yes, the soundbar comes with a convenient remote control for easy operation and adjustments.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

