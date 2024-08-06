Best phones to buy under ₹10,000 in August 2024: iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, Poco M6 Pro 5G and more
Best phones to buy under ₹10,000 in August 2024: iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, Poco M6 Pro 5G, Motorola G24 Power, Redmi 13C and Realme C53 are some of the top devices that can be bought under the ₹10k price segment in India in August.
With a plethora of options emerging in the budget smartphone segment, it can become a daunting task to find the device that suits your individual needs. But fear not, we have got you covered with a list of the best smartphones under ₹10,000 with options from many reputed brands like iQOO, Motorola, Realme and Redmi.