Best phones to buy under ₹ 10,000 in July 2024: Poco M6 Pro 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, Realme C53 are among the top phones one can consider while buying a device in the sub ₹ 10k price segement.

Best phones to buy under ₹10,000 in July 2024: With new phones launching infrequently, it's hard to keep a track of all the available devices in your budget segment. But fear not, we have got you covered with a list of top smartphones one can buy under ₹10,000, featuring popular brands like iQOO, Poco, Redmi and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best phones under ₹ 10,000: 1) iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: iQOO Z9 Lite features a 6.56 inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 840 nits. The phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset based on 6nm process and Mali G57 MC2 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. It comes with support for up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and is promised to get 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches. The Z9 Lite 5G also features a side mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and an IP 64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

On the camera front, there is a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth shooter to the back. For seflies and video calls, there is also an 8MP shooter to the front.

2) Poco M6 Pro 5G: Poco M6 Pro 5G features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Out-of-the-box, it runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and comes with a commitment for 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50-megapixel AI sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera housed within a hole punch cut-out at the top-center of the display, serving for selfies and video calls.

3) Moto G24 Power: Moto G24 Power runs on the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with a Mali G-52 MP2 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage.

The budget smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 537 nits. The smartphone features a puch hole notch design to the front and comes with the IP52 certification for splash and dust resistance.

In terms of optics, the Moto G24 Power comes with a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP sensor for taking Macro shots. The smartphone also houses a 16MP front facing sensor for handling all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

4) Realme C53: Realme C53 comes with a 6.74-inch 90Hz display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3% and 560 nits peak brightness. The screen offers a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The handset comes powered by an octa-core chipset with ARM Mali-G57 GPU and 12nm, up to 1.82GHz CPU.

The Realme smartphone has a triple camera on the back. It is equipped with an 108MP ultra clear camera with video recording support of up to 1080P/30fps, 720P/30fps and 480P/30fps.

For selfies and video calls, Realme C53 has an 8MP AI selfie camera. The front camera support 720P/30fps video recording. Video, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face-Recognition, Filter, Bokeh Effect Control are some of its camera features.

5) Redmi 13C: The Redmi 13C sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 600 x 720 pixels with 90Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of peak brightness.The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 MP2 GPU to handle the graphics-intensive requirements. The budget smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with support for 8GB of virtual RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via the micro-SD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 13C comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP lens. The smartphone also comes with a 5MP front-facing camera to cater to the selfie and video calling needs of users.



