Explore the best smartphones under ₹ 10,000 for October 2024. This guide highlights models from iQOO, Moto, Infinix, Realme, and Redmi, emphasizing features like 5G connectivity, high refresh rates, and substantial storage options.

With a plethora of options available under ₹10,000, it's hard to make the right choice that caters to your specific requirements. In order to help solve that problem, we have compiled a list of top phone one can buy in this price range, with option from companies like iQOO, Redmi and Infinix. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best phones to buy under ₹ 10,000 in October 2024: 1) iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: iQOO Z9 Lite features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 840 nits. The phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset based on 6nm process and Mali G57 MC2 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. It comes with support for up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and is promised to get 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches. The Z9 Lite 5G also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and an IP 64 rating for dust and splash resistance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the camera front, there is a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth shooter to the back. For selfies and video calls, there is also an 8MP shooter to the front.

2) Moto G45 5G: Moto G45 5G boasts a 6.45-inch HD+ display, offering a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It can reach a peak brightness of 500 nits and is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, utilizing a 6nm process, coupled with an Adreno 619 GPU for demanding graphic tasks. It supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable to 1TB via a microSD card slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Moto G45 5G is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It ships with Android 14 on board, topped with Motorola's UX skin.. Motorola has promised 1 year of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with this device.

3) Infinix Hot 50 5G: Infinix Hot 50 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with the Mali G57 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via the microSD card slot.

Optically, the phone comes with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor and a depth sensor with dual LED flash. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens for taking selfies and making video calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hot 50 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging. It runs on XOS 14.5, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. There is also an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance with support for wet touch resistance feature.

4) Realme C63 5G: Realme C63 features a 6.67-inch HD+ screen (1604 x 720 pixels) with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 625 nits.

It is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor and is paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. The Realme C63 come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for up to 2TB memory expansion via the microSD card slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme C63 is equipped with a 5000mAh (typical) battery supporting 10W quick charge. It runs on Android 14 on top of Realme UI 5.0 and the Chinese smartphone maker has promised 2 years of OS updates.

5) Redmi 13C 5G: Redmi 13C sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 600 x 720 pixels with 90Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of peak brightness.The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 MP2 GPU to handle the graphics-intensive requirements. The budget smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with support for 8GB of virtual RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via the micro-SD card slot.