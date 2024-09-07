Best phones to buy under ₹10,000 in September 2024: Infinix Hot 50 5G, Moto G45 5G and more
Searching for an affordable yet powerful 5G smartphone? Explore our curated list of the best devices under ₹10,000 for September 2024, featuring brands like iQOO, Moto, Infinix, Realme, and Redmi. Each offers impressive specs without breaking the bank!
With a number of new phones launching in the sub ₹10,000 price segment, it's hard to find the right device that can match your requirements. In order to solve that issue, we have created a list of top 5G smartphones one can buy under ₹10k with some prominent brands like Redmi, Realme, iQOO and more.