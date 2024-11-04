Best phones to buy under ₹15,000 in November 2024: CMF Phone 1, Vivo T3x, Poco X6 Neo and more
In November 2024, the best phones under ₹15,000 feature the CMF Phone 1, Poco X6 Neo, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, Vivo T3x, and Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, showcasing impressive displays, powerful processors, and expandable storage options.
Best phones to buy under ₹15,000 in November 2024: With tons of options available in each price segment, its become harder and harder to find the right option according to your specific requiremetns. In order to help solve that problem, we have compliled the list of top smartphones one can buy under ₹15,000 in the month of November.